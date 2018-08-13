Lira, Futures Spike On Report Brunson To Be Released; US Embassy Denies

Update: as noted, the report appears to have been a fabrication:

U.S. EMBASSY OFFICIAL IN ANKARA SAYS HAS NOT PUT OUT STATEMENT REGARDING U.S. PASTOR BRUNSON

The rollercoaster continues.

Moments after the Turkish Lira tumbled following the latest defiant speech by Turkish president Erdogan, in which he blamed "online terrorists" for the country's currency - and economic - crisis, an unconfirmed report on Twitter said that the imprisoned Pastor Brunson would be released from house arrest by August 15 .

The so far unconfirmed report turn sent the USDTRY tumbling...

... and pushed US equities sharply higher.

The ongoing imprisonment of US pastor Brunson in Turkey has been a source of ongoing tensions between the two countries and led to new sanctions being announced by Trump against Turkey last week.

One must stress that the report has not been confirmed by either the US or Turkey, and a denial will likely promptly reverse the entire move, although for now there is a sense that at least a modest de-escalation in the US-Turkey diplomatic relations could be on deck, although as many have noted even with a Brunson release, Turkish markets remain fragile, and worries about the Turkish economy remain substantial.