Lira, Futures Spike On Report Brunson To Be Released; US Embassy Denies

Update: as noted, the report appears to have been a fabrication:
- U.S. EMBASSY OFFICIAL IN ANKARA SAYS HAS NOT PUT OUT STATEMENT REGARDING U.S. PASTOR BRUNSON
* * *
The rollercoaster continues.
Moments after the Turkish Lira tumbled following the latest defiant speech by Turkish president Erdogan, in which he blamed "online terrorists" for the country's currency - and economic - crisis, an unconfirmed report on Twitter said that the imprisoned Pastor Brunson would be released from house arrest by August 15 .
US PASTOR BRUNSON TO BE RELEASED FROM HOUSE ARREST BY AUG 15 - US EMBASSY IN ANKARA— MONEY CHINA (@money_china) August 13, 2018
The so far unconfirmed report turn sent the USDTRY tumbling...
... and pushed US equities sharply higher.
The ongoing imprisonment of US pastor Brunson in Turkey has been a source of ongoing tensions between the two countries and led to new sanctions being announced by Trump against Turkey last week.
One must stress that the report has not been confirmed by either the US or Turkey, and a denial will likely promptly reverse the entire move, although for now there is a sense that at least a modest de-escalation in the US-Turkey diplomatic relations could be on deck, although as many have noted even with a Brunson release, Turkish markets remain fragile, and worries about the Turkish economy remain substantial.
Comments
Anti-Trumper crying thread.
LOL - Too funny.
If you ever need a job @tmosley you might find one as a shit stirrer at the local water treatment plant. Because you do one hellva job here on ZH. ;-)
Just sayin'
In reply to Anti-Trumper crying thread. by tmosley
What is Turkey suspected of? Fowl play!
In reply to LOL by Cognitive Dissonance
If America cares that much for a pastor, that is not because he is a pastor... Actually he's probably not only a pastor.
In reply to What is Turkey suspected of?… by B-Bond
Occam’s razor much? The guy is just a pastor. I’m sure any assets would be placed covertly through the NATO alliance.
In reply to If America cares that much… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
just a pastor rofl... where have you been mate
In reply to Occam’s razor much? The guy… by man from glad
Yeah you’re right.. because a Christian pastor in a Muslim nation would be really low key and not attract much attention ... got it!
In reply to just a pastor rofl... where… by wafm
he aint no fuckin pastor you dimwit he’s a fuckin cia asset, cunt.
In reply to Yeah you’re right.. because… by man from glad
Or, more likely, Mossad.
In reply to he aint no fuckin pastor you… by wafm
More likely than that, a lizard man!
In reply to Or, more likely, Mossad. by Grandad Grumps
Turkey was not really a "Muslim nation" until the current thug took power.
In reply to Yeah you’re right.. because… by man from glad
Who blinks first?
In reply to Occam’s razor much? The guy… by man from glad
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
HERE☛ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Who blinks first? by Panic Mode
Wow that's rude. I wouldn't have done the hundredth of it. How did you do to swallow that dick with your anus?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
They got pastors operating all over the world lol
In reply to If America cares that much… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The flock must be ministered to ..
In reply to They got pastors operating… by headfake
Thought he was the poker player with the hat.
In reply to If America cares that much… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Mozo belongs deep under the streets in the Calcutta sewer... paddling about with a shit-eating grin on his dial.
In reply to LOL by Cognitive Dissonance
Oh, the resident tranny is back!
In reply to Mozo belongs deep under the… by Dame Ednas Possum
I have succeeded in making them so angry that they now support Bayer and Monsanto.
Hahahaha. You'll always win if all your enemies are total retards.
In reply to LOL by Cognitive Dissonance
I noticed a gradual increase in trigger sensitively here on ZH over the last year. And it seems to have increased exponentially over the last few months.
Those damn Rooskies must have slipped something into the nationwide municipal water supply. Yeah, that's the ticket. ;-)
In reply to I have succeeded in making… by tmosley
Yellow fever ..
In reply to I noticed a gradual increase… by Cognitive Dissonance
He's really not important enough to deserve the prefix: "anti"
:^D
In reply to Anti-Trumper crying thread. by tmosley
A Capitulation Point In Turkey? http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/a-capitulation-point-in-turkey/
In reply to Anti-Trumper crying thread. by tmosley
Congratulation. If you would've takeen 2 second to click on that twitter account and looked at it you would found out that they also said ZTE ban would be lifted. I know i know the reality that you didn't do that and in microsecond ran you mouth makes you genius.
In reply to Anti-Trumper crying thread. by tmosley
Yes, give me more of your tears!
MORE!!!!
In reply to Congratulation. If you would… by Thordoom
US embassy confirms:
China trying to bail out Turkey on the cheap.
In reply to Anti-Trumper crying thread. by tmosley
The Ottoman dogs will be made to heel.....
fake news fake news fake news lol
used to be a time when only sticks and stones broke your bones
now,it seems words(rumor tweets) have the same effect...WOW
send the fuckin pastor back home. minus his head of course.
the best one today.
In reply to send the fuckin pastor back… by wafm
Gawd you're a fucking idiot
In reply to send the fuckin pastor back… by wafm
way better than a fuckin backwater fuckin dog .
In reply to Gawd you're a fucking idiot by backwaterdogs
How jewish of you.
In reply to send the fuckin pastor back… by wafm
'Winning' all the way to global economic destruction. Can you feel the MAGA folks?
If he gets released and home every evangelical will vote for the GOP in the midterms. Major political victory.
he will get released. but he will be totally fucked up
In reply to If he gets released every… by Southern_Boy
In a Constitutional Republic every individual matters.
In a democracy, sacrifices must be made for the "greater Good".
If Trump brings the man home, he's saying the days of sacrificing even one American for the greater good are over.
In reply to If he gets released every… by Southern_Boy
bollocks, the US depends on useless wars to make money, more yanks will die for the greater”good” you can be sure of that.
In reply to In a Constitutional Republic… by ejmoosa
News from "Money China"? From reporter Stok Tu Lo?
yeah we hear from them often.......
well played by the turks, they’re buying some time, use that motherfucker spy priest... then fuckin starve him to death
yankee assholes will loose incirlik, turkey, thanks to the orange buffon in DC.
Ya its Trump causing the currency to implode lmao..Go back to your pop tarts and video games asshole this is way over your head.
In reply to yankee assholes will loose… by wafm
Wait, I thought Trump was an ineffectual idiot?
But the Turks are suggesting he is a cunning manipulator of world markets and entire economies....
Gee, something doesn’t add up here.
In reply to Ya its Trump causing the… by Bill of Rights
that clown doesn’t control anything, what do you think.
In reply to Wait, I thought Trump was an… by divingengineer
mmmMMMMM yummy yummy.
In reply to that clown doesn’t control… by wafm
dickhead, you obviously clueless as to what attacking a currency is. crawl back under your fuckin rock in wisconsin or some other godforsaken shithole, cretin. and put a lid on it son of a whore, you’re wasting valuable space on this forum. bill of fuckin rights yeah right, moron
In reply to Ya its Trump causing the… by Bill of Rights
Oh no, we'll lose an economic burden on our country whose only use is to prosecute war in the Middle East!
Whatever will we do!!???
In reply to yankee assholes will loose… by wafm
decaying empires get desperate... thats what you’ll do. Aint gonna get any better.
In reply to Oh no, we'll lose an… by tmosley