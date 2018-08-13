Netflix Dips As CFO Departs

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:22

Netflix shares down 1.5% in the pre-market after news that CFO David Wells will be leaving the firm "to pursue philanthropy" as the firm faces growing competition and cash burn.

The press release signals a business as usual exit of the CFO - who has been with Netflix since 2004 (and has served as CFO since 2010) - confirming he intends to stay until his successor takes the role to ensure a smooth transition.

"It's been 14 wonderful years at Netflix, and I'm very proud of everything we've accomplished," Wells said. "After discussing my desire to make a change with Reed, we agreed that with Netflix's strong financial position and exciting growth plans, this is the right time for us to help identify the next financial leader for the company.  Personally, I intend my next chapter to focus more on philanthropy and I like big challenges but I'm not sure yet what that looks like."

But shareholders are perhaps a little concerned at the timing of his departure...

As Bloomberg reports, Netflix, more than any other streaming service so far, has aggressively pumped billions of dollars into original content as it seeks to take on traditional studios. That’s helped Netflix boost its subscribers numbers globally, but has also raised concerns about the company’s financial health.

Wells’s successor will have to contend with keeping the cash burn in check going forward, as Netflix also faces stiffer competition from the likes of Amazon.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s new streaming service.

Tags
Business Finance
Broadcasting - NEC
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
66Mustanggirl Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

The day after Trump’s EO of 12/21/2017 on HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND CORRUPTION was issued, Eric Schmidt stepped down as head of Alphabet to....wait for it....pursue his work in philanthropy!!

“In recent years, I've been spending a lot of my time on science and technology issues, and philanthropy, and I plan to expand that work."

https://www.cnbc.com/2017/12/21/eric-schmidt-is-stepping-down-as-the-executive-chairman-of-alphabet.html

Amazing how many CEOs, CFOs, CYAs, politicians, think tank academics, hedge fund managers, Wall Street insiders, and other Swamp dwelling critters have suddenly found a new calling to “spend more time with family” and “pursue philanthropy” and found “exciting opportunities” in other pursuits since that date.

So heartwarming I think I’m getting a little misty eyed.  LOL!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DipshitMiddleC… Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

yeah i think there is going to be a big market correction soon and alot of people are going to get stung so it looks like hes just trying to cover his ass

 

the FANGs are due for a big correction lol

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
numapepi Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

With such ahem... "wise" investments, like giving Obama 50 million dollars to produce propaganda... how could they go wrong?

Of course I canceled my subscription the moment I found out that interesting information... and would have sold my stock had I owned any.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
William Dorritt Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

The hard turn to the Left is going to cost Netflix,

what the Management Team is really burning is the "Goodwill of the Customers" past, present and future.

Rice, Obama, kiddie masturbating, hard left on House of Cards, haven't checked the rest of their content for messaging, I'm sure most of it is tainted when the script is approved.

The Pedos can't help but express themselves.......

Indiewire

Netflix is in violation of distributing child pornography because the child in question is very clearly engaging in the sexual act of masturbation,” Fox wrote, “and this exceeds the minimum requirement of merely being suggestive.

https://www.indiewire.com/2018/06/desire-netflix-backlash-child-pornography-masturbation-1201979559/