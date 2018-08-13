Paul Craig Roberts Blasts Mueller's 'Weaponization' Of The Law

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
Robert Mueller is supposed to be investigating Russiagate, which has been shown to be a hoax concocted by former CIA director John Brennan, former FBI director James Comey, and current deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. As Russiagate is a hoax, Mueller has not been able to produce a shred of evidence of the alleged Trump/Putin plot to hack Hillary’s emails and influence the last presidential election.
With his investigation unable to produce any evidence of the alleged Russiagate, Mueller concluded that he had to direct attention away from the failed hoax by bringing some sort of case against someone, knowing that the incompetent and corrupt US media and insouciant public would assume that the case had something to do with Russiagate.
Mueller chose Paul Manafort as a target, hoping that faced with fighting false charges, Manafort would make a deal and make up some lies about Trump and Putin in exchange for the case against him being dropped. But Manafort stood his ground, forcing Mueller to go forward with a false case.
Manafort’s career is involved with Republican political campaigns. He is charged with such crimes as paying for NY Yankee baseball tickets with offshore funds not declared to tax authorities and with attempting to get bank loans on the basis of misrepresentation of his financial condition. In the prosecutors’ case, Manafort doesn’t have to have succeeded in getting a loan based on financial misrepresentation, only to be guilty of trying. Two of the people testifying against him have been paid off with dropped charges.
Mueller’s investigation is restricted to Russiagate. In other words, Mueller has no mandate to investigate or bring charges unrelated to Russiagate. In my opinion, Muller gets away with this only because the deputy Attorney General is in on the Russiagate plot against Trump. Mueller and Rosenstein know that they can count on the presstitutes to continue to deceive the public by presenting the Manafort trial as part of Russiagate.
The trial judge has twice criticized the prosecutors, asking them on one occasion if they had any evidence of successful fraud. In other words, the judge can tell the difference between actual fraud and a failed attempt at fraud, a distinction the prosecutors don’t want the jury to consider.
However, prosecutors can frame a judge, just as they are trying to frame the presidents of the United States and Russia. Realizing that, the judge backed off.
What the Manafort trial should tell you is how utterly and totally corrupt the United States is. In my opinion there is nowhere an organization as corrupt as the US Dept of Justice (sic).
That Russiagate continues on its corrupt course should tell you how powerless President Trump is. Trump cannot even influence his own Department of Justice, which is doing its best to destroy him.
Comments
Drain the swamp!
Thought they were supposed to be forcing Rod to release the warrant request details...or Trump was supposed to be declassifying that.
Oppps, that was last week. Osamarosa releases some tapes and a book . Already down memory holes.
In reply to Drain the swamp! by haunebu
Declass is coming. Trump is just stalling to let them dig themselves deeper and have it blow up in their faces as close as possible to midterms.
Also, based on the letter from Senate last week, you can expect Julian Assange to resurface soon and give testimony about the DNC server and Seth Rich which will be another nail in the coffin of the Russia collusion hoax and the swamp's efforts to oust Trump.
Remember how the Podesta emails were dropping every day or so leading up to the election? It's going to be a similar process with this as we get closer to midterms - a steady drumbeat of revelations every few days. Each time one fades from the news cycle another will drop.
In reply to Thought they were supposed… by Shitonya Serfs
In reply to Declass is coming. Trump is… by bowie28
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
The article seems pretty fucking accurate as per my studies/way of thinking.
In reply to Thought they were supposed… by Shitonya Serfs
They're all the swamp. Meet the new swamp. Same as the old swamp.
In reply to Drain the swamp! by haunebu
they decide and the sellout sings the song
In reply to They're all the swamp. Meet… by Condor_0000
End the FED, end the FBI, end the CIA and end the NSA...and end Mueller now!
Declassify all of it Donny.
...the Purge comes to mind.
I like Paul Craig Roberts, but he needs to stop insulting us all by constantly calling us "insouciant."
He uses it in almost every article since he discovered the word a while back.
It's getting old.
In reply to I like Paul Craig Roberts,… by Condor_0000
I love how everyone knows what Mueller has and what he doesn't when he is the only one that says nothing. That's why I come here, to get the "scoop" before it's news.
Yes, it's sad Manafort is going to jail for baseball tickets... lol
Apparently you need to read more and talk less.
The Mueller investigation is based on a pile of lies (Steele dossier), which makes the FISA warrants irrelevant and illegal.
Got it now dumbshit?
In reply to I love how everyone knows… by roadhazard
tick tock, son. It will all be clear even for you one day soon.
In reply to Apparently you need to read… by Bay of Pigs
Manafort was unable, or unwilling to roll over on Trump.
Mueller hopes to apply "prison therapy" in pursuit of real, or imagined evidence.
Manafort is pretty well connected. Mueller and associates can expect future consequences and repercussions. Just sayin'.
In reply to Manafort was unable, or… by Kokulakai
There is one law, or there is no law.
If you want people to arbitrarily follow a set law of governance, it must apply, equally, to, all.
If not, there is no law. Therefore, the rule of the governed, who indeed follow said rules of engagement, need no longer apply. The past ten years, prove beyond reasonable doubt, there is, no, law.
Consider just for a second what happens when the people remove their collective consent.
There IS, no, law.
;-)
PCR is just a senile old coot, none of his gloom prediction have ever come true. He has Trump Cock in mouth disease and refuses to have the surgery to correct it.
Penis envy.
In reply to PCR is just a senile old… by PeeTardy
Oh look. Pee boy is back with a different name but still hung up on the piss fetish.
In reply to PCR is just a senile old… by PeeTardy
A giant fuck show that is aided and abetted by the Democrat Party, the MSM, RINO's, the Deep State and Soros.
What a shame. America, we hardly knew ya....
Why is it that (((Soros))) is the only Jew you name? Did you forget about all the other Jews involved? Why can't you give credit to world Jewry as a whole? Why are you a fucking ANTI-SEMITE???
Get yourself to a Holohoax Museum you anti-semitic asshole!
In reply to A giant fuck show that is… by romanmoment
Ummm, are you sure you're on the right thread here?
In reply to Why is it that (((Soros)))… by CompassionateC…
Mannafort knows he is getting a pardon anyway...yawn.
This whole kangaroo court is an embarrassment to the U.S. as a whole. How that clown Mueller keeps a straight face is beyond belief.
Shutup Paul! Paul Craig Roberts is an old washed up neo-Nazi nutcase who clearly doesn't understand that the law is Talmudic law and only applies to the filthy unchosen goyim. He's a sickening anti-semite on par with Adolf Hitler, the greatest and most honest man to ever live, and he just makes me want to fucking PUKE!!!
You appear confused.
In reply to Shutup Paul! Paul Craig… by CompassionateC…
it's not insouciance, it's insolence.
The swamp deeper than the Marianas Trench. The only way to drain it is to fire everyone working for it. Delete the FBI, IRS, CIA, NSA, TSA, and every non-essential bureau. Only then will the power of the unelected be cut down to size.
Or the US defaults and it is everyone for themselves, like Russia after the collapse of the USSR.
Those with brass balls, money and the weapons to back it up will steal everything. Oh wait, that already happened.
In reply to The swamp deeper than the… by Fedtacular
The larger concern is how does fully one-half or close to one-half of this country FAIL to remember money laundering laws, that republican criminals put on the books during Watergate 45 years ago? Who should have been keeping up with gee, I don't know, what have Republican presidential candidates done to screw up six ways to Sunday? The fossil Mitch Mcconnell? the Faux Civilian Bullshit Generators? the RNC and Reince Priebus? the Jews at the top of the GOP. No one in the entire Republican party knows anything about the money laundering laws that Republicans put on the books to begin with. It is not Robert Mueller's job to have to clean up after Donald Trump's hiring mistakes: Manafort who shouldn't have been near any campaign, Mike Flynn who is a disgrace to the uniform, Michael Cohen, ugh.
Simply put: if Republicans don't remember or understand their own laws on the books, what in the hell will Republicans understand about Russia as a foreign, totalitarian regime?
... you missed Omarosa ;-)
The man has the poor judgement. That and no one with any integrity wants anything to do with him.
As for Congressional memory, Bibi's crew sends them their talking points for the day early in the morning. If they suddenly remembered that those contradicted their previous political positions, they would not be able to lie as convincingly. Selective amnesia is a requirement in politics. Hell, most people forget Trump was a Democrat.
In reply to The larger concern is how… by Heroic Couplet
No, that’s not the larger concern at all.
The coverup of actual Russian collusion (Uranium One), with the CF and the massive DNC fraud and corruption is the biggest political scandal in US history.
In reply to The larger concern is how… by Heroic Couplet
President Trump should fire Rosenstien and Sessions, with FBI/CIA Struck being fired today lets clear the air, now is the time to end this charade, it's time for the Donald to take the bull by the horns an fire at least these 2 immediately! LOL
Trump can fire Rosenstein fucking tomorrow. He has every legal right to do so. So sick of powerless Trump. It's bullshit. He is head of the executive branch, Rosenstein's boss. Fire the MFer.
Shouldn't the witch be wearing purple?