Paul Craig Roberts: The Self-Imposed Impotence Of The Russian And Chinese Governments

The Russian and Chinese governments are puzzling. They hold all the cards in the sanction wars and sit there with no wits whatsoever as to how to play them.
The Russians won’t get any help from the Western media which obscures the issue by stressing that the Russian government doesn’t want to deprive its citizens of consumer goods from the West, which is precisely what Washington’s sanctions intend to do.
The Russian and Chinese governments are in Washington’s hands because Russia and China, thinking that capitalism had won, quickly adopted American neoliberal economics, which is a propaganda device that serves only American interests.
For years NASA has been unable to function without Russian rocket engines. Despite all the sanctions, insults, military provocations, the Russian government still sends NASA the engines. Why? Because the Russian economists tell the government that foreign exchange is essential to Russia’s development.
Europe is dependent on Russian energy to run its factories and to keep warm in winter. But Russia does not turn off the energy in response to Europe’s participation in Washington’s sanctions, because the Russian economists tell the government that foreign exchange is essential to Russia’s development.
As Michael Hudson and I explained on a number of occasions, this is nonsense. Russia’s development is dependent in no way on the acquisition of foreign currencies.
The Russians are also convinced that they need foreign investment, which serves only to drain profits out of their economy.
The Russians are also convinced that they should freely trade their currency, thereby subjecting the ruble to manipulation on foreign exchange markets. If Washington wants to bring a currency crisis to Russia, all the Federal Reserve, its vassal Japanese, EU, and UK central banks have to do is to short the ruble. Hedge funds and speculators join in for the profits.
Neoliberal economics is a hoax, and the Russians have fallen for it.
So have the Chinese
Suppose that when all these accusations against Russia began - take the alleged attack on the Skirpals for example - Putin had stood up and said:
“The British government is lying through its teeth and so is every government including that of Washington that echoes this lie. Russia regards this lie as highly provocative and as a part of a propaganda campaign to prepare Western peoples for military attack on Russia. The constant stream of gratuitous lies and military exercises on our border have convinced Russia that the West intends war. The consequence will be the total destruction of the United States and its puppets.”
That would have been the end of the gratuitous provocations, military exercises, and sanctions.
Instead, we heard about “misunderstandings” with out “American partners,” which encouraged more lies and more provocations.
Or, for a more mild response, Putin could have announced: “As Washington and its servile European puppets have sanctioned us, we are turning off the rocket engines, all energy to Europe, titanium to US aircraft companies, banning overflights of US cargo and passenger aircraft, and putting in place punitive measures against all US firms operating in Russia.”
One reason, perhaps, that Russia does not do this in addition to Russia’s mistaken belief that it needs Western money and good will is that Russia mistakenly thinks that Washington will steal their European energy market and ship natural gas to Europe. No such infrastructure exists. It would take several years to develop the infrastructure. By then Europe would have mass unemployment and would have frozen in several winters.
What about China?
China hosts a large number of major US corporations, including Apple, the largest capitalized corporation in the world. China can simply nationalize without compensation, as South Africa is doing to white South African farmers without any Western protest, all global corporations operating in China. Washington would be overwhelmed with global corporations demanding removal of every sanction on China and complete subservience of Washington to the Chinese government.
Or, or in addition, China could dump all $1.2 trillion of its US Treasuries. The Federal Reserve would quickly print the money to buy the bonds so that the price did not collapse. China could then dump the dollars that the Fed printed in order to redeem the bonds. The Fed cannot print the foreign curriences with which to purchase the dollars. The dollar would plummet and not be worth a Venezuelan bolivar unless Washington could order its pupper foreign central banks in Japan, UK, and EU to print their currencies in order to purchase the dollars. This, even if complied with, would cause a great deal of stress in what is called “the Western alliance,” but what is really Washington’s Empire.
Why don’t the Russian and Chinese play their winning hands? The reason is that neither government has any advisers who are not brainwashed by neoliberalism. The brainwashing that Americans gave Russia during the Yeltsin years has been institutionalized in Russian institutions. Trapped in this box, Russia is a sitting duck for Washington.
Turkey is a perfect opportunity for Russia and China to step forward and remove Turkey from NATO. The two countries could offer Turkey membership in BRICS, trade deals, and mutual security treaties. China could easily buy up the Turkish currency off foreign exchange markets. The same could be done for Iran. Yet neither Russia nor China appear capable of decisive action. The two countries, both under attack as Turkey is from Washington, sit there sucking their thumbs.
Just Back From Turkey Shoot ...?
Is there any question PCR is a russian shill? LMAO
In reply to k by BaBaBouy
None.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
Paul Craig Roberts: The Self-Imposed Impotence Of The Russian And Chinese Governments
That's rough. Thank goodness Americans are only insouciant.
In reply to None. by nmewn
"The Russians are also convinced that they need foreign investment, which serves only to drain profits out of their economy"
Hermitage Capital Management was a good example.
"Why don’t the Russian and Chinese play their winning hands?"
Perhaps a Lose-Lose game is the last thing they would play - esp when only the common people who will bear the consequences on both sides? It's the only game Trump is good at, unfortunately.
So we may have to wait till "Winter" before Russia/China turn off the spigot.
In reply to Paul Craig Roberts: The Self… by Billy the Poet
Oh, say can you see by the dawn's early light
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming?
Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight,
O'er the ramparts we watched but they stopped their Nordstreaming.
In reply to "The Russians are also… by beemasters
Maybe Putin and Xi are trying to get this done without unleashing WW3 on the rest of the world. While demonstrating beyond a shadow of a doubt who the real enemy is. Of course there are plenty of sheeple who will never be convinced that the power seat of evil is Washington DC.
If they hold out long enough, the US will rot from within no shots fired.
In reply to Oh, say can you see by the… by Billy the Poet
"Diversity Is Our Strength! Adolf Hitler and Barbara Specter!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcQGNl3JaX8 -Hitler accepts Barbara's vision.
In reply to Maybe Putin and Xi are… by bshirley1968
^^^^This. Russia and China are following the strategies of Sun Tzu (actually a series of authors illuminating universal principles of successful warfare based on human behavior) in The Art of War. The most successful victory is won without engaging in actual warfare.
The Russians are supplying the rocket engines so the US doesn't develop their own domestic production. They are keeping the gas flowing because it stops the EU from developing new energy technologies or simply cranking nuclear power back up. Why would the Chinese seize Apple or other US companies when there is so much intellectual property still to steal?
Meanwhile, the Russians and Chinese keep buying gold with dollars and euros which will be used when they launch a new gold reserve based currency.
I like PCR but he is wrong about the lack of non-neoliberal economists. Sergei Glazyev is one and I know who trained him. When the Russians and Chinese throw the switch, the transatlantic funny money train will seize like a Harley with a dry crankcase.
In reply to Maybe Putin and Xi are… by bshirley1968
Prez, you are quite evidently a Hillary Stooge. So, there you are. Go suck an egg.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
No one shills for Russia, Drumpfster dude. That's just part of CPRs "hide the monkey" schtick. Russo-talmudic mafiya owns his ass, writes his paycheck, just as it does for the rest of the clown circus "death to america" here. Like China, his Potemkin Russ is a wholly owned subsidiary of the $POWER... which also pays for the platforms on which his tired screeds appear. Indeed, they even cough up for the trolls who work their echo-chamber magic on every thread.
And as a matter of fact, Prez Frumpf, sir, that's who owns your ass too@@!
In reply to . by PrezTrump
Oh my, the insouciance of it all.
In reply to k by BaBaBouy
In reply to Oh my, the insouciance of it… by Toonces McGraw
you had your time here....stop now ok? its not working here and you are wasting your time and our time...seriously, love ya my friend, just stop now ok? thanks.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ytrytryhghgfh
The reason that the Russian and Chinese presidents are such genteel eunuchs, is because they lack balls to go up against the well-positioned 5th column in each country, that is so influential in the halls of commerce.
Whenever Poutine says "American partners", it is not received as "irony" or sarcasm (as his boot lickers here claim), but comes across as a wimp. He's a former spy, not former warrior. He's never seen the horrors of WW2, and is too enamored of the West - which is a leftover from their aristocratic era.
As for Xi, well , the last Chinese with man-balls was Mao -- who enjoyed a different virgin every night.
The US has shrewd, cunning, smart, devious, ruthless and ballsy Yids to confound the Russians and Chinese. Compared to the (((Ashkis))), Russians and Chinese are fvcking amateurs on the Gong Show. Sad, but true, I dare say. I may not agree with the Yids, but I respect them a million times more than these Russian and Chinese pretenders.
In reply to k by BaBaBouy
That's total horseshit.. I don't believe it
In reply to The reason that the Russian… by HRClinton
That's because the Dark Masons are world wide and are unified and on the same page. They are committed and care deeply about their plans to drive the human Spirit and Consciousness into the ground and they work on this with care and unity 24/7.
Chabad-Lubavitch
In reply to That's because the Dark… by Clock Crasher
Yeah. Unlike dumbass white boys, Ruskies and Chinese selfish, back-stabbing pricks, they...
Are loyal to their kind in the extreme, they are so organized that Nazis look like amateurs by comparison; they are ballsy, brazen, creative, and... relentless. Relentless over multiple generations.
These are all required attributes for world conquerors.
What do we have? Selfish, fearful, isolationist hicks with a frontier mentality. You can't be "relentless over generations", when the bullshit American ideal is the "lone frontiersman", who wants to spend it all and make sure his last check bounces.
All we have is bravado and talk, but nothing that compares to the Ashkis. But, hey, let's keep doing what all losers do: blame other, never themselves. Pfft, no wonder they have nothing but derision and contempt for us -- we deserve it, baby Jesus lambs.
In reply to Chabad-Lubavitch by sarcrilege
In this case, I disagree with PCR. TPTB of Russia and China are skimming off the top, like TPTB everywhere. Rent seeking is what they do. So the trade war hits their pockets directly. Seems pretty obvious.
Truth...and there will be plenty of opportunity to deal with the sanctimonious assholes on "our side"? as well as the situation warrants, we still have a...ahem, somewhat free press (lol) ;-)
In reply to In this case, I disagree… by LetThemEatRand
Once you see the world in terms of who owns the Teams, instead of being concerned about which Team should win, it comes into focus. PCR is a smart guy and I agree with a lot of what he says, but I don't get why he doesn't see the same corruption in China/Russia that exists here.
In reply to Truth. by nmewn
Lumping Russia and China into the same basket is asinine. There are two separate and distinct sets of circumstances involving the two countries and their relationships with the US.
In reply to In this case, I disagree… by LetThemEatRand
Totally different entities, agreed. But the whole world is run by corrupt rent seekers, so the motivation is the same even if the means and details are different.
In reply to Lumping Russia and China… by chunga
That don't confront me. Long as I get my money next Friday.
In reply to Totally different entities,… by LetThemEatRand
Now next Friday come I didn't have the rent
And out the door I went
In reply to That don't confront me. Long… by Billy the Poet
Not true about rent seeking. The U.S. is the rent seeker. That's what the last 50 years have been about in America. The loss of our country's standard of living, loss of faith in its institutions, fracturing of our identities that used to be united in a real sense of community. All these things are gone because of the financialization of America after the end of Bretton Woods. The reasons for that are too long to go into here.
China doesn't make very much on its production of Apple products. Read Charles Hugh Smith on this. Another guy to read is a political economist named Sean Starrs.
The current episode of Renegade Inc. on RT has an interview of Richard Duncan. He does a great job explaining the result of the end of Bretton Woods and how America's people lost out. You will like this video. A Duncan article was recently featured here, on ZH.
https://www.rt.com/shows/renegade-inc/435811-credit-loan-debt-invest/
In reply to In this case, I disagree… by LetThemEatRand
"Long-term, China wants the yuan to replace the U.S. dollar as the world's global currency." https://www.thebalance.com/u-s-debt-to-china-how-much-does-it-own-33063… Classic Global Doom Scenario. Next Hedge!
Well, they are certainly printing like a horny pekingese dog dry humps the air, thats for sure ;-)
In reply to "Long-term, China wants the… by BankSurfyMan
Hard to argue with this presentation. Convert it to a 3 minute slide show and send it to Putin.
What is up with you, you renegade?
In reply to Hard to argue with this… by williambanzai7
I sure like the way you think Mr. Paul Craig Roberts.
PCR's the MAN.
If the lights went off tomorrow, Russia's would come back on 1st. The Brits would have 8 hour, 3 day weeks and the US maybe 12 hour, 5 day weeks.
A war with Iran could see those figures tumble further. A dozen countries in Europe (non-federation) who receive 70-100% of their Energy from Russia would be in the dark.
That's a huge responsibility and maybe now's the right time for Russia to play the 'you're with us or against us card'.
I have been asking for a couple of years why Putin is so stuck on having good relations with the us , even though the us consider Putin as a dictator and hate his guts.
Paul Craig Roberts hit is well this time, both countries can destroy the us economy if they use gold as a weapon since the us has none.
With all due respect Paul - Russia and China seek peace and cooperation with the WEST !
Of course they could crush the Zio/ US - what purpose would that serve ???
They would be made a scapegoat for decades of Zionist corruption !
Better to let the WEST fall on its own SWORD !!
In case you hadn’t noticed - the WEST own the MEDIA as well !!
Shows what Paul Craig Roberts knows. All China and Russia have to do is sit there while the west goes totally insane. There is no person upon the earth who if given absolute power will not go totally insane. China and Russia just have to wait. Because God the Father is the only one who can handle absolute power without going insane.
Didn't Ayn Rand say: A=A ...?
So, PCR doesn't understand why they don't do things his way.
Maybe he should 'check his premises'...
Think !!
Russia and China are looking longer term at the situation.
Russia has vast amounts of oil and gas so it may as well export them to the EC resulting in:
1) keeping the west dependent on Russia.
2) exchange for western currencies that can be used to buy resources (such as gold) from outside Russia.
For China producing western goods results in:
1) keeping the west dependent on China.
2) exchange western currencies that can be used to buy resoources (such as gold) from outside China.
The longer China and Russia keep up the show and pretend to be dependent on the west, the more prepared they can be.
What has Russia and China to lose is what you need to ask yourself?
They're taking advantage of the suppression of gold price to buy more. When they control sufficient percentage, they'll introduce a gold backed currency = end of dollar and collapse of US economy. Economic war lost. Never interfere with your enemy destroying himself.
The US cannot supply enough LNG to Europe. Europe would use more gas than the entire US = more than doubling gas demand in US = much higher US gas prices.
The West wants to be God, but you can't observe the face of God without dying. There is only one being capable of absolute power without going insane and dying, and that is God.
Another great PCR article telling it like it is. He is trying to tell Russia/China that they have options to stop America's abuse now and prevent a full blown war.
By stopping America's wars and sanctions on the planet by the means he suggests, he feels that maybe,,, just maybe,,, nuclear annihilation can be avoided.
Personally,,, I think American insanity has reached the point that many actually think it can win, thus America will start the war that ends this civilization and probably destroy the planets life sustaining ability.
Wow,,, many pages of posts have disappeared!
Someone who actually knows power and the effects of power on people does not seek a position of power, because they have been in a position of ultimate power, and they know how it corrupts the spirit.
There are two reasons that Russia and China don't do what you are suggesting. 1) It's not that simple, and it would cause massive instability. China, especially, has a fragile economy that supports 1.4 billion people, all of whom know that their government is a self-imposed dictatorship. 2) Both Russia and China have decided that the best way to deal with Trump is to wait until he's gone, so that relations with the U.S. can return to "normal."
because this is all a game usa china russia all working for the same people to keep the poor people sedated and distracted.
I bet most people do not realize that everytime they "like" or "dislike" somebody's post, they are dying a little bit inside each time they embrace that power. With that in mind about merely clicking like or dislike, just imagine how much the soul of a court room judge dies each time they pass judgment.
i liked pauls writing now i think hes just trying to get clicks.
