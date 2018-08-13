Trump Reacts After Peter Strzok Fired From The FBI

Update: President Trump has fired off two tweets following Strzok's firing, stating "The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back!"
Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI - finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
Followed by: "Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!"
Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
Earlier: Peter Strzok, who spearheaded the FBI's investigations into both the Clinton email "matter" and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been fired from the agency over anti-Trump texts, according to The Washington Post.
Aitan Goelman, Strzok’s lawyer, said FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich ordered the firing on Friday — even though the director of the FBI office that normally handles employee discipline had decided Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension. Goelman said the move undercuts the FBI’s repeated assurances that Strzok would be afforded the normal disciplinary process. -Washington Post
“This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name,” Goelman said.
Strzok's termination follows a June report that he was physically escorted out of an FBI building despite still being employed by the agency.
News - FBI special agent Peter Strzok was escorted out of the FBI building on Friday, source familiar tells me; as of today, he is still employed; he's been stationed in Human Resources since dismissal from Mueller team.— Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) June 19, 2018
In response Goelman said in a statement: "Pete has steadfastly played by the rules and respected the process, and yet he continues to be the target of unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks."
In the same June letter, Goelman complained about the "impartiality of the disciplinary process, which now appears tainted by political influence."
In other words, Peter Strzok - who vowed in a text message to his FBI mistress to "stop" Trump, was the victim of political bias - according to his attorney.
Goelman also wrote that "instead of publicly calling for a long-serving FBI agent to be summarily fired, politicians should allow the disciplinary process to play out free from political pressure." We are confident that everyone will be very interested in watching the "impartial" disciplinary process play out fully in the coming months.
Goelman's conclusion: "Despite being put through a highly questionable process, Pete has complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings."
Strzok's anti-Trump sentiment came to light after an internal investigation revealed he and his FBI mistress Lisa Page had exchanged 50,000 text messages, many of which contained clear animus towards then-candidate Donald Trump.
Strzok’s position in the bureau had been precarious since last summer, when Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz told Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III that the lead agent on his team had been exchanging anti-Trump messages with an FBI lawyer. The next day, Mueller expelled Strzok from the group.
The lawyer, Lisa Page, had also been a part of Mueller’s team, though she left a few weeks earlier and no longer works for the FBI. She and Strzok were having an affair. -Washington Post
Perhaps the most alarming of the exchanges mentions an "insurance policy" in the event Trump is elected.
"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk." Strzok wrote to Page, adding "It's like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40."
In another text exchange, Strzok tells Page: "I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherrent answer," and "I CAN'T PULL AWAY, WHAY THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!"
Page then messages Strzok, saying "And maybe you're meant to stay where you are because you're meant to protect the country from that menace. (links to NYT article), to which Strzok replied "I can protect our country at many levels."
Strzok/Page texts— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 13, 2017
LP – And maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace. (links to NYT article)
PS – ... I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps
The text messages made abundantly clear that Strzok - the man who downgraded the FBI's assessment of Hillary's email mishandling from "grossly negligent" to "extremely careless," and used a largely unfounded Trump-Russia dossier to launch a counterintelligence operation - holds a deep disdain for Donald Trump.
In response to the discovery of Strzok and Page's texts, President Trump derided the pair as "FBI lovers." On Sunday, Trump tweeted "Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers!"
.....Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018
Strzok testified at a Congressional earing last month, asserting that there was "no evidence of bias in my professional actions," and that his testimony was "just another victory notch in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s belt and another milestone in our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart."
The now-former FBI agent also creeped people out with a weird smirk during the session, as well as the generally creepy faces he made:
Completely real. I personally recorded it from my tv. I was so shocked when I saw it and played it back. I only cut the first part of the arguing. This is the full recording I captured. I couldn’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/fL3Ji16qP1— Holly Bowie (@Hollybowie) July 13, 2018
We're looking forward to hearing Strzok's side of the story wherever he lands next - which we assume will either be CNN or MSNBC.
Fired is the most lenient "punishment"....
For this motherfucking piece of shit.....
Probably fired after watching his exorcism live-streamed.
Sad that this is news.
This isn't 'normal' cuckservative politics, Goelman. Have fun losing.
About fucking time. Now that they took his gun away, I think I will pay this piece of shit a visit.
boom? @Harry - better bring an exorcist
On another note, Whidbey Island certainly is popular this year.
Three more coming
He probably gets to keep his security clearance though.
the crooked rules and rigged process?
PS tried to influence a US election! He should be made an example of to put fear in the 'Russians' or anyone else that ever tries to throw an election, a sentence of life in a hard labor camp will be fair!
I really wonder what took so long.
Nonetheless, maybe justice is real. Slow but real. Kind of reminds me of what I read in the Bible.
^^^fuckoff^^^
My day’s been made.
They apparently misspelled "termination by firing squad". Hopefully, this error will be corrected very soon.
The lawyer professing his clients innocence: https://www.zuckerman.com/people/aitan-d-goelman
""Pete has steadfastly played by the rules and respected the process, and yet he continues to be the target of unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks." Wow, that's a good one... Alinsky would be so proud...
A lot of whores and slutts get paid for blow jobs if they are good.
Are you that good? Bet not?
Still waiting for him to be arrested & charged with obstruction of justice & conspiracy. Someone check to see if Sessions has a pulse.
A year and a half later! What is he, a government employee or something!
What would it take for charges of treason or something else? Oh wait, that would take out 3/4's of congress, no mention needed for the inner minions!!
Yes, he still has his security clearance....
Banana's for all!!!
If an alien culture did come to earth, would it just be a waste of time? How would you get them to stop laughing?? Maxine Waters... never mind!
If I were Strzok I would flee the Country while I can.
Had he done this to a Clinton, he'd already be worm food.
Noose with his name on it being dusted off.
".... including being escorted out.."
You might be a treasonous prick.... when you count being escorted out as some sort of brownie point to point to..
You might be a treasonous prick.... when you use your involuntary termination escort as a primary argument that you are 'respecting the process'.
You might be a treasonous prick ... if you truly believe that NOT going down in a blaze of glory gunfight and killing additional law enforcement officers, is justification for all prior actions..
You might be a treasonous prick.... if you use your termination and removal as substantive demonstration of evidence that you "have played by the rules."
He will soon have a mockingbird media consultant job. Treason is a prerequisite to work for a propaganda network.
You mean "TOP" security clearance ? Don't ya ?
Seditious Strzok should see seven severe centuries in the stockade!
Merely firing this prick is a cop out. Kids who joy ride get at last 5 years in prison.
Unequal application of the law with these left wing nutters getting off easy is one more reason Americans are PISSED.
And so what if he gets fired, he'll just go somewhere else and do the same damn thing, or worse.
firing is laughable...should be prison.
Hopefully at least 3 more.
"Boom
Boom
Boom
Boom"
Logged in just to say exactly this. Q pointed to this upcoming week and said "BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM"
1 boom down, 3 to go.
How about no.
I think the Navy knew he was coming and expressed their opinion ;)
https://i.imgur.com/W6THJlr.png
They didn't issue a firearm to him. He was not a graduate of FLETC nor a law enforcement agent/officer. He is not an 1811 criminal investigator. He was a CIA puke shipped to FBI for detail by Brennan. This is all lies.
Yeah, I don't know why this didn't get more play... the guy was CIA... counter intel... placed at FBI in charge of: Counter Intel branch. Too many refer to him as just a employee or agent... This asshole was #1 at FBI/CI. So he had a whole unit working FOR him at FBI/HQ.
Who said they took his gun away?
Assume he’s already talking to decorators about his new office at CNN.
Spot on.
Or MSNBC.
Not even CNN decoration can help beautify that shape-shifter.
He would need a full head transplant. On the upside, this dude has been completely burned.
Probably will be sent back to one of the 17 agencies for undercover solo wet-work or extreme rendition activities. He certainly has the personality for it. Someone needs to keep a close eye on this low-life.
Maybe he will get a job with one of the Soros orgs. Then he can teach Antifa how to more effectively infiltrate and attack the US.
In a just world he would end up in a gutter or prison. But these are difficult times.
Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name,” Goelman said.
Honest question - why the FUCK does anyone report what anyone's lawyer ever says? He's FUCKING PAID to lie and serve his client so why the FUCK bother? Always pissed me off to see reported what "so and so's lawyer said"
...PAID to lie...see reported what "so and so's lawyer said"...
Really.
And in an unrelated matter Mr. Goelman raged at the severity of the court's handling of the orphaned Menendez brothers sentencing.
Just enough "truth" to get caught in one's craw.
Seriously though, what kind of name is "Strzok"?
Never mind, I just read Mr. Strzok's, (pronounced like struck), Wikipedia entry: "This page was last edited on 13 August 2018, at 15:17 (UTC)."
I wonder how many more updates will be needed before this sordid affair runs it's course?
Hopefully NO PENSION either. However, Unless he's locked up some private anti-American company will hire him. FB maybe.
WaPo
WIINNNNNNNING!
I think the Deep State is throwing Trump a bone...
I think that the Deep State could not come up with any possible alternative.
Agreed. It is the very least they could do.
Sounds like my lib brother who says there is no need to go after Hillary because she lost. I told him by that logic we shouldn't have tried the Nazis because they lost.
Or it could be the long awaited purge is finally coming. Temporarily silencing the alt-media may even be a part of the plan. One thing for sure, this ain't gonna be pretty.
If you need some cheering up, check out the President's twitter feed. The derangement and self-delusion there is of biblical proportions. I can't wait to hear them weeping as their idols are frog-marched into military tribunals.
He should be fired at.
Fired? But what about his security clearance? If he's still accessing FBI info then isn't gone yet.
Patience!
