Trump Reacts After Peter Strzok Fired From The FBI

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:12

Update: President Trump has fired off two tweets following Strzok's firing, stating "The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back!" 

Followed by: "Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!"

EarlierPeter Strzok, who spearheaded the FBI's investigations into both the Clinton email "matter" and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been fired from the agency over anti-Trump texts, according to The Washington Post. 

Aitan Goelman, Strzok’s lawyer, said FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich ordered the firing on Friday — even though the director of the FBI office that normally handles employee discipline had decided Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension. Goelman said the move undercuts the FBI’s repeated assurances that Strzok would be afforded the normal disciplinary process. -Washington Post

This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name,” Goelman said.

Strzok's termination follows a June report that he was physically escorted out of an FBI building despite still being employed by the agency. 

In response Goelman said in a statement: "Pete has steadfastly played by the rules and respected the process, and yet he continues to be the target of unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks."

In the same June letter, Goelman complained about the "impartiality of the disciplinary process, which now appears tainted by political influence."

In other words, Peter Strzok - who vowed in a text message to his FBI mistress to "stop" Trump, was the victim of political bias - according to his attorney.

Goelman also wrote that "instead of publicly calling for a long-serving FBI agent to be summarily fired, politicians should allow the disciplinary process to play out free from political pressure." We are confident that everyone will be very interested in watching the "impartial" disciplinary process play out fully in the coming months.

Goelman's conclusion: "Despite being put through a highly questionable process, Pete has complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings."

Strzok's anti-Trump sentiment came to light after an internal investigation revealed he and his FBI mistress Lisa Page had exchanged 50,000 text messages, many of which contained clear animus towards then-candidate Donald Trump.

Strzok’s position in the bureau had been precarious since last summer, when Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz told Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III that the lead agent on his team had been exchanging anti-Trump messages with an FBI lawyer. The next day, Mueller expelled Strzok from the group.

The lawyer, Lisa Page, had also been a part of Mueller’s team, though she left a few weeks earlier and no longer works for the FBI. She and Strzok were having an affair. -Washington Post

Perhaps the most alarming of the exchanges mentions an "insurance policy" in the event Trump is elected. 

"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk." Strzok wrote to Page, adding "It's like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40." 

In another text exchange, Strzok tells Page: "I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherrent answer," and "I CAN'T PULL AWAY, WHAY THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!"

Page then messages Strzok, saying "And maybe you're meant to stay where you are because you're meant to protect the country from that menace. (links to NYT article), to which Strzok replied "I can protect our country at many levels." 

The text messages made abundantly clear that Strzok - the man who downgraded the FBI's assessment of Hillary's email mishandling from "grossly negligent" to "extremely careless," and used a largely unfounded Trump-Russia dossier to launch a counterintelligence operation - holds a deep disdain for Donald Trump. 

In response to the discovery of Strzok and Page's texts, President Trump derided the pair as "FBI lovers." On Sunday, Trump tweeted "Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers!" 

Strzok testified at a Congressional earing last month, asserting that there was "no evidence of bias in my professional actions," and that his testimony was "just another victory notch in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s belt and another milestone in our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart."

The now-former FBI agent also creeped people out with a weird smirk during the session, as well as the generally creepy faces he made:

We're looking forward to hearing Strzok's side of the story wherever he lands next - which we assume will either be CNN or MSNBC. 

Tags
News Agencies
General Education Services

Comments

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 0
MozartIII vaporland Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

A year and a half later! What is he, a government employee or something!

 

What would it take for charges of treason or something else? Oh wait, that would take out 3/4's of congress, no mention needed for the inner minions!!

 

Yes, he still has his  security clearance....

 

Banana's for all!!!

 

If an alien culture did come to earth, would it just be a waste of time? How would you get them to stop laughing?? Maxine Waters... never mind!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Prosource vaporland Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

".... including being escorted out.."

You might be a treasonous prick.... when you count being escorted out as some sort of brownie point to point to..

You might be a treasonous prick.... when you use your involuntary termination escort as a primary argument that you are 'respecting the process'.

You might be a treasonous prick ... if you truly believe that NOT going down in a blaze of glory gunfight and killing additional law enforcement officers, is justification for all prior actions..

You might be a treasonous prick.... if you use your termination and removal as substantive demonstration of evidence that you "have played by the rules."

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FreedomWriter Banana Republican Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

Not even CNN decoration can help beautify that shape-shifter.

He would need a full head transplant. On the upside, this dude has been completely burned.

Probably will be sent back to one of the 17 agencies for undercover solo wet-work or extreme rendition activities. He certainly has the personality for it. Someone needs to keep a close eye on this low-life.

Maybe he will get a job with one of the Soros orgs. Then he can teach Antifa how to more effectively infiltrate and attack the US. 

In a just world he would end up in a gutter or prison. But these are difficult times.

Vote up!
 30
Vote down!
 2
RafterManFMJ toady Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name,” Goelman said.

Honest question - why the FUCK does anyone report what anyone's lawyer ever says? He's FUCKING PAID to lie and serve his client so why the FUCK bother? Always pissed me off to see reported what "so and so's lawyer said" 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot RafterManFMJ Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

...PAID to lie...see reported what "so and so's lawyer said"...

Really.

And in an unrelated matter Mr. Goelman raged at the severity of the court's handling of the orphaned Menendez brothers sentencing.

Just enough "truth" to get caught in one's craw.

Seriously though, what kind of name is "Strzok"?

Never mind, I just read Mr. Strzok's, (pronounced like struck), Wikipedia entry: "This page was last edited on 13 August 2018, at 15:17 (UTC)."

I wonder how many more updates will be needed before this sordid affair runs it's course?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FreedomWriter aqualech Mon, 08/13/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

Or it could be the long awaited purge is finally coming. Temporarily silencing the alt-media may even be a part of the plan. One thing for sure, this ain't gonna be pretty.

If you need some cheering up, check out the President's twitter feed. The derangement and self-delusion there is of biblical proportions. I can't wait to hear them weeping as their idols are frog-marched into military tribunals.