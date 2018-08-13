Peter Strzok Tweets Link To $150,000 GoFundMe For "Lost Income And Legal Fees"

Mon, 08/13/2018 - 15:50

Just-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok hopped on Twitter Monday with a statement from his lawyer and a link to a GoFundMe account set up by the "Friends Of Special Agent Peter Strzok," which has already raised just under $30,000 in three hours after more than 700 people donated to the fundraiser. Jennifer Kay, a spokeswoman for Strzok's attorney, confirmed that the Twitter account was authentic according to the Daily Caller

The page reads: 

For the last year, Pete, his work, and his character have been the target of highly politicized attacks, including frequent slanderous statements from President Trump, who actively—and apparently successfully—pressured FBI officials to fire Pete

All funds raised on this GoFundMe will be put into a trust dedicated to covering Pete’s hefty – and growing – legal costs and his lost income. The trust is being created and details about its management will be shared here as things progress

Given that Strzok's wife Melissa Hodgman is an Associate Director in the SEC's enforcement division (with a $250,000 annual salary to boot), the following disclaimer at the bottom of the GoFundMe page comes as no surprise: 

*Please note: Due to federal ethics regulations as applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“agency”), any donation whose source cannot be determined or which falls into one of the categories below may be returned. Any aggregate donation of $390 or more will be publicly disclosed. We cannot accept donations from any “prohibited source” as defined by federal ethics rules that apply to the agency...

While Strzok appears to have been on Twitter for at least a month - first "liking" a tweet by actor-turned-activist Jim Carrey comparing Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to an insect, the former FBI agent. 

The tweet reads: "When Trey Gowdy woke up one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself changed into a vile insect. After crawling into the people’s chamber he was promptly squashed by Agent Strzok of the FBI."

Strzok subsequently "liked" pro-Strzok / anti-Trump tweets from John Leguizamo, Rosie O'Donnell, Mark Hamill, Bill Kristol and more.

Still no word on which MSM network will sign Strzok for a recurring role in the next stage of the saga, which we assume to be the next logical step. 

Comments

FireBrander Ghost of Porky Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

1. I would think Hillary would cover his expenses; he sure covered for her...

 

2. Strzok is a dumbass...$150,000....moron...66 million people voted Hillary...he should ask each of them for just one dollar...promise to use the money to bring down Trump...bet he walks with MILLIONS...idiot asks for $150k...FBI's finest I suppose.

 

3. What I've learned from ~30 years of watching the Clinton's.

If you associate yourself with them, you eventually:

A. End up broke.

B. End up disgraced.

C. End up in court

D. End up in jail.

E. End up dead.

F. All of the above.

james diamond squid Eyes Opened Mon, 08/13/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

lol.  go fund me?   drain the swamp of the washington leeches.  if swamp drained, there won't be anyone left.  lol.

career path for recent college grads---peace corps, hiring preference for federal jobs, get hired by .gov and suck it dry.  for those with connections....skip the peace corps part and go directly into the .gov club.  and buy some amazon, it goes up every day.

FireBrander Clock Crasher Mon, 08/13/2018 - 17:16 Permalink

It's not mind control, it's just plain old insanity.

On Amazon, right now, you can buy a sheer cotton princess canopy (every little girls dream) for $1200...they're $30 at Walmart, but this one at Amazon is special...it blocks EMF so you can sleep safe knowing your "biological processes" won't be interrupted by 'electromagnetic radiation" while you sleep.

Read the reviews, guy bought one, took his cell phone to bed and could still make/receive calls (why does he own a cell phone?)...complained in the review and the seller said the "Magnetic waves" were coming up through floor...he needs to buy their "floor guard" product.

Sickening how people pray on the mentally ill. 