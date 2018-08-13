Peter Strzok Tweets Link To $150,000 GoFundMe For "Lost Income And Legal Fees"

Just-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok hopped on Twitter Monday with a statement from his lawyer and a link to a GoFundMe account set up by the "Friends Of Special Agent Peter Strzok," which has already raised just under $30,000 in three hours after more than 700 people donated to the fundraiser. Jennifer Kay, a spokeswoman for Strzok's attorney, confirmed that the Twitter account was authentic according to the Daily Caller.

Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI. https://t.co/iET9SbeTrv pic.twitter.com/7VTswzjoxE — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 13, 2018

The page reads:

For the last year, Pete, his work, and his character have been the target of highly politicized attacks, including frequent slanderous statements from President Trump, who actively—and apparently successfully—pressured FBI officials to fire Pete. All funds raised on this GoFundMe will be put into a trust dedicated to covering Pete’s hefty – and growing – legal costs and his lost income. The trust is being created and details about its management will be shared here as things progress

Given that Strzok's wife Melissa Hodgman is an Associate Director in the SEC's enforcement division (with a $250,000 annual salary to boot), the following disclaimer at the bottom of the GoFundMe page comes as no surprise:

*Please note: Due to federal ethics regulations as applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“agency”), any donation whose source cannot be determined or which falls into one of the categories below may be returned. Any aggregate donation of $390 or more will be publicly disclosed. We cannot accept donations from any “prohibited source” as defined by federal ethics rules that apply to the agency...

While Strzok appears to have been on Twitter for at least a month - first "liking" a tweet by actor-turned-activist Jim Carrey comparing Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) to an insect, the former FBI agent.

The tweet reads: "When Trey Gowdy woke up one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself changed into a vile insect. After crawling into the people’s chamber he was promptly squashed by Agent Strzok of the FBI."

"When Trey Gowdy woke up one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself changed into a vile insect. After crawling into the people’s chamber he was promptly squashed by Agent Strzok of the FBI.” https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/qO0IDlUtxa — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 14, 2018

Strzok subsequently "liked" pro-Strzok / anti-Trump tweets from John Leguizamo, Rosie O'Donnell, Mark Hamill, Bill Kristol and more.

Still no word on which MSM network will sign Strzok for a recurring role in the next stage of the saga, which we assume to be the next logical step.