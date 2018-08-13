Report Signals UK Housing Bubble Bust: "Home Values Fell For The Fifth Straight Month"

According to the latest numbers from Acadata Ltd., a housing bubble in the UK is steadily deflating due to the economic uncertainties surrounding Brexit, along with tighter monetary conditions via the Bank of England, which could alleviate lingering affordability issues.
British home values fell for the fifth straight month in July, the longest stretch of declines since the global financial crisis, reported Bloomberg. The ongoing slide in prices, however, has a silver lining to the millennials who have been priced out: homes are becoming more affordable.
Home values fell 0.2 percent from June, bringing the average price for a home to 302,251 pounds ($386,000), Bloomberg said quoting a recent Acadata report.
London remains a “mixed picture” the report said, with the number of sales in the second quarter plunging by 7 percent from the prior year and prices declining in about two-thirds of the capital’s boroughs.
After a three-decade Central Bank credit-induced boom, the British housing market is weakening amid slower economic growth, spurred by uncertainties from Brexit and inflation outpacing wage growth in the last several years.
Bloomberg notes London has taken the brunt of the economic storm, where the average home price is more than double the national average.
“At the national level, annual price growth has decelerated to 1.6 percent, the least in six years, and sales have declined by 6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis,” Acadata said.
The report also specified that the latest Bank of England’s interest-rate hikes would further reduce housing market activity.
Separately, Albert Edwards, an economist from the French investment bank Société Générale, commented on the UK housing bubble, which he told Sputnik — prices could decline by as much as 12 percent as the property bubble deflates.
Edwards said the Bank of England’s relentless money printing over the past decade (with base interest rates at a zero lower bound) had driven debt-fuelled demand for housing.
“What you are doing is lending them more money, backed by the taxpayer, to push up house prices even more,” Edwards said.
As Brexit is likely slated for March 2019, along with more rate hikes from the Central Bank, it seems the days of easy money policies are over which could stave off the debt-fueled demand that had created the housing bubble.
Bloomberg also referenced a recent report from Visa and IHS Markit showed that consumer spending slipped 0.9 percent in July from last year.
“It seems unlikely that expenditure trends will improve in the near term,” said Annabel Fiddes, principal economist at IHS Markit. “Expenditure trends have been relatively subdued in 2018 so far, which can be linked in part to disappointing growth in real earnings despite a tight labor market, while the recent interest-rate hike by the Bank of England is likely to add further pressure on households’ budgets.”
To sum up, the bust cycle of the UK housing bubble is just beginning - suggesting now is the time to sell at the peak, while millennials who have been deprived of an affordable home might have a chance of homeownership in the future once the bust cycle troughs.
Comments
Good, fell more.
What could possibly be sacred to me Jews? These are my people you’re screwing over.
In reply to Good, fell more. by Panic Mode
Indeed.
My friend rented a tiny room (!) in a shared house in Brighton (it was three years ago) for a freaking GBP600/month. And it wasn't even a city center (sorry, centre). Fvck that!
Oh, and the owner was a Chinese grandma. Jews suck these days compared to Chinese grandmas!
In reply to What could possibly be… by NidStyles
House prices in Sydney have fallen 10-15% already.
In reply to House prices in Sydney have… by Tubs
Wake me up when they've fallen another 90%.
In reply to House prices in Sydney have… by Tubs
Mean reversion bitchez
About time, the banks pushed the prices up with their bogus loans, making houses totally un affordable to anyone but the rich. Bring em all down!
Soros - the man who ‘Broke the Bank of England ‘ in 1992 by ‘shorting’ the British Pound !
Soros ‘broke’ it on the back of the ‘working’ class - who saw their homes devalue by 50% overnight and their retirement savings disappear completely !!!
Of course the 1% never FUCKING lose !!
In reply to About time, the banks pushed… by bjax
This will be a barely discernible downward blip on the upward exponential chart.
They’re really going to fall (along with the crime rate and housing benefit bill) when we start kicking out the brown folk. Not great for buy to let landlords but at least our kids will have a hope of getting their own place.
I would observe the UK housing market is a classic manipulated market managed by corrupt bankers, business and government staff.
Yes, but small business's are just guys trying to get along ..... the corporates however.....
The big question is ...... how much thin air credit 'money' should they be allowed to create?..... my view? ... none. I think there might be something to be said for sharia banking..... creating 'money' from nothing, is fraud..... with serious consequences.
In reply to I would observe the UK… by whatisthat
People have a short memory, the great property price crash of 2008 has long been forgotten but is this time any different?
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/uk-house-prices-may-2018
Good. The "pound in your 1968 pocket", now worth 3p, has just risen to 3.001p.