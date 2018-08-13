The Revenge Of Hillary: Senator Mark Warner Proposes The End Of Free Speech

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,
Senate Democrats are circulating a proposal based upon their claim of Russian hacking that will completely takeover the internet and social media which has been leaked.
They are adopting the EU approach to silence political criticism. They claim it is necessary, just as the EU argued, that they must act to prevent Russian hackers and “restore” the people’s trust in our institutions, democracy, and the free press. They are proposing comprehensive GDPR-like data protection legislation following the EU.
They are calling it a proposal for “Regulation of Social Media and Technology Firms,” and the draft was created by Sen. Mark Warner.
The entire regulation is based upon Russians and it claims they are deliberately spreading disinformation. To justify this act, they also point back to the old Soviet Union stating they attempted to spread “fake news” denigrating Martin Luther King. Despite the Democrats and their campaign to start World War III over Hillary’s emails, of which nobody denied were fake just hacked, their proposal is effectively to shut down anything they can call “hate speech” targeted at them, not Trump of course.
Warner’s paper suggests outlawing companies who fail to label bots and impose Draconian criminal penalties and huge fines.
Effectively, they want people to pay for everything. The Democrats want full disclosure regarding ANY online political speech. They even want the Federal Trade Commission to have unbelievable power and require all companies’ algorithms to be audited by the feds as if they even have qualified staff to conduct such audits. On top of that, they have proposed tech platforms above a certain size MUST turn over internal data and processes to “independent public interest researchers” so they can identify potential “public health/addiction effects, anticompetitive behavior, radicalization,” scams, “user propagated misinformation,” and harassment—data that could be used to “inform actions by regulators or Congress.” This is a complete violation of both the First and Fourth Amendment. They want the same mechanisms in Europe where anyone can complain and demand the content be taken down or subject to fines that can confiscate all assets. Sounds to me like retirement is on the horizon.
This bill would effectively end all our freedoms. This is what is wrong with career politicians. They look at the world ONLY through the eyes of government – NEVER the people.
What we are facing is the Revenge of Hillary – loss of Free Speech and this constant push to reestablish the Cold War and move to World War III. The Democrats have become the party of hate and they have been the party that always starts wars with the only exception being Iran and that was Dick Cheney & Donald Rumsfeld.
Something big is going on...
To take down all of these conservative websites...Alex Jones, Proud Boys, etc. This is going WAY too far in my opinion. I can't put my finger on it, but I suspect it is either a false flag situation...or to try and thwart the outcome of mid-term election. And to label these sites "Hate Speech" yet leave up Antifa, ISIS, etc.... Hmmm? And for all of these companies to "Collude" and do it together...
Keep your eyes peeled folks. I do think this "Banning" will backfire.
Free Speech gone like the UK?, gotta take WEAPONS first dead beats.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
Warner / Hlary love child is Peter Strzok.
In reply to Free Speech gone like the UK… by DosZap
Yawn... if you think the Internet can be "taken over" you probably don't understand what the Internet is. Clearly Mark Warner does not... And this is a great thing. The only ones who will be affected by this compliance are Libtard Fakebook/Twatter/Google/Youtube/Apple. Meanwhile, free, non-comercial P2P platforms will flourish. Your move Mark, do it!!
In reply to Warner / Hlary love child is… by y3maxx
Always hated that son of a bitch.
In reply to Yawn... by Cryptopithicus Homme
Don’t for one second let the Political Ass Munch Theater distract you from what this is really about.
CONTROL.
They’ll bring him in cry wolf, regulation, Fairness Doctrine all the way to CONTROLLING free speech on the Internet which is why ZuckerFuckFace & CONgress are all “in on it.”
They want to impose similar “Hate Crime” (Whatever the Fuck that is) Legislation to mirror that of the Britain & the EU.
Bongino just broke that suddenly Mark Warner who sits the the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to meet with Julian Assange behind closed doors.
Adam Waldmen the lobbiest who represents Oleg Deripaska. A Russian Oligarch, intimately tied to Putin. Waldmen, also represents Christopher Steele too. He seems to speak for him in various text exchanges with who? Oh, Mark Warner, the Democratic Senator on the Intel Committee that’s been Corrupted from the start with leaks.
But who was Waldmen also, maybe not “representing” in as much contacting & having frequent meetings with?
Julian Assange from Wikileaks.
In reply to Always hated that son of a… by Truther
American co"jews"ion.
In reply to Don’t for one second let the… by Chupacabra-322
People trying to guess the next big thing that will happen, I think it's simply tighter control of fake news for the 2018 elections. What ever success the scum have then will be leveraged to destroying the USA on the way to 2020 elections.
Edit: I meant their perception of fake news. Like the truth that is destroying them.
In reply to American Co"jews"ion. by TahoeBilly2012
looks pretty sodomite-ish to me - Warner guy; dayum, what a faggoty looking emasculated feminized judeo-bot.
I am going to call his office and tell him to f- off
202-224-3121
In reply to People trying to guess the… by RAT005
Controlling the spread of real opinion and truth is the only goal here.
The Democratic Party is shitting the bed in abject fear; it makes my heart jump for joy. It is so obvious they know they will lose, and lose badly, that they are openly cheating.
They will fail.
In reply to looks pretty sodomite-ish to… by inosent
No doubt John McShame, his girlfriend Lindsey Graham and the usual globalist RINOs will go along with the DemoncRAT's tyranny.
In reply to Controlling the spread of… by BlackChicken
climbing the hierarchy of money and power gives me a view of a far away lands. one extremely large and the other tiny.
combine the worst of them and walla, some very evil fuks...
In reply to Don’t for one second let the… by Chupacabra-322
In short, the beatings will continue until morale improves .. or even after morale improves .. which if I were a bettin man, ...
Yep, the beatings will continue !
And might I just add here, these fucks all have the same sinister evil grin ..
In reply to Don’t for one second let the… by Chupacabra-322
they treat us like mushrooms- kept in the dark and fed shit.
In reply to In short, the beatings will… by Giant Meteor
Motivation, Mind Control Music, Judas Priest, You Go Another Thing Comin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsdWEEb2SjE
In reply to Don’t for one second let the… by Chupacabra-322
More like "Electric Eye" me thinks.
In reply to Motivation, Mind Control… by TeethVillage88s
If they can get opposition sites out of FB, Instagram, Twitter, etc. then they can more easily plant child porn on the little sites and shut them down.
In reply to Always hated that son of a… by Truther
Motivation, Mind Control Music, Saxon, Stand and Be Counted: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYOFbqeG1gg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL7MyA179XU
In reply to If they can get opposition… by Stuck on Zero
"Always hated that son of a bitch."
In this pic he looks like he just sh#t himself and that's his expression as he reminds you that it's your job to clean him up. Yeah, I guess I can see why ya hate him.
In reply to Always hated that son of a… by Truther
true- the average schmo- insert my picture- hasn't a clue what this technology is capable of- as a matter of fact - this may be the next "internet" technology. to think the world is held captive by google and facebook is really not where we want to be.
In reply to Yawn... by Cryptopithicus Homme
That is a bit too simple. However, they will need the ability to blacklist web sites, so they never show up in any search, and you can't follow links, routers don't forward requests or replies.
But AT&T is good buddies with NSA, they would do it given any reasonable excuse. Ditto Google, et a. for search.
Yes, they are within small steps of shutting everything down. And Trump is not at all effective in slowing or stopping that.
In reply to Yawn... by Cryptopithicus Homme
Fuck me... look at that guy. I wouldn't let a guy that dull witted looking mow my lawn. I'd be afraid he'd chop up his feet.
What the fuck is he doing in Washington?
Besides going full retard?
In reply to Warner / Hlary love child is… by y3maxx
don't false flag me bruh
In reply to Free Speech gone like the UK… by DosZap
@ ted,
Funny you should mention that. These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths are going for broke come the mid-terms.
DHS will just outright steal elections come the mid terms. They’ve been preparing & were doing the post election hacking in Georgia.
NO question they were targeted. You know by who?
D. ept.
of
H. uman.
S. acrifice.
That's who.
Brian Kemp sent a letter to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation of this attempted breach into their networks.
Cyber Scoop reported:
Georgia’s secretary of state has claimed the Department of Homeland Security tried to breach his office’s firewall and has issued a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson asking for an explanation.
Brian Kemp issued a letter to Johnson on Thursday after the state’s third-party cybersecurity provider detected an IP address from the agency’s Southwest D.C. office trying to penetrate the state’s firewall. According to the letter, the attempt was unsuccessful.
The attempt took place on Nov. 15, a few days after the presidential election. The office of the Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for overseeing the state’s elections.
“At no time has my office agreed to or permitted DHS to conduct penetration testing or security scans of our network,” Kemp wrote in the letter, which was also sent to the state’s federal representatives and senators. “Moreover, your department has not contacted my office since this unsuccessful incident to alert us of any security event that would require testing or scanning of our network. This is especially odd and concerning since I serve on the Election Cyber Security Working Group that your office created.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/12/wth-georgias-secretary-state-oba...
Nothing short of Scorched Earth will suffice with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Santanic / Lucerferian Psychopaths.
In reply to don't false flag me bruh by ted41776
Chelsea & Hillary Love Child: Chaz Bono.
In reply to Free Speech gone like the UK… by DosZap
This is gonna make it harder to redpill online. But its going to open so many doors for me IRL.
"do you want to see the stuff they want banned? Why did they ban free speech?"
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
The truth is pouring out too fast and they have completely lost control of the narrative.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
Just wondering, if this happened, are libs still free to say kill prez?
We were so conditioned to believe we can say shit like that. All of sudden they can say whatever they wanted. WTF.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
Watched the video. Looks like fun but WTF is with the tires laid out all over the backstop? Pretty foolish, especially with a full auto BB gun.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
>To take down all of these conservative websites...Alex Jones, Proud Boys, etc.
They have no clue what they're doing. The shitposting is going to overflow all over the mainstream and into real life: The Brown Tide.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
TREASON, all, while WE do nothing.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
What kind of leftist dickhead would down vote what you said ?? Save that money for ammo.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
Well.... it is unlikely that people with communicate, coordinate, network, collude, interact... so most likely they can push and not get people to react.
- Fun facts: UK Men didn't vote till 1920, Magna Carta was like first document to request/demand/require that Lords & Kings follow the Law (1100 AD)... but in Europe there were no constitutions that were effective or enforced prior to US & French Revolutions. So people will put up with Manoral System, Feudal Systems, Mercantile Systems, Empires, Colonial Systems... for pretty much forever. Forever. This is the Secret.
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
Lol.
Yeah, follow the law for the Barons and their Earls.
The little guys were free to get sodomized by all of them, so Magna Carta was pretty much a bunch of crap.
In reply to I can't put my finger on it,… by TeethVillage88s
PROBLEM, REACTION, SOLUTION
(I meant it in all caps)
In reply to Something big is going on... by takeaction
K I L L H I M.
K I L L H I M. Look at his face! No one will miss him....
If that ain't the face of a child molester I don't know what is.
In reply to K I L L H I M. by Kartolas
As a youth, Tim Kaine was a Catholic missionary in 3rd world countries.
That's the guy who deserves greater scrutiny.
But I can't stand either of them.
In reply to If that ain't the face of a… by booboo
He has the wonky Weinstein eye. He looks like some kind of illuminati thrall.
In reply to If that ain't the face of a… by booboo
Definitely the face of Uncle Pervy sitting on a lounge chair at the community pool watching the 7th graders.
In reply to If that ain't the face of a… by booboo
We are all too aware of the ACTUAL sources of fake news lies... And it's not Russian.
MSM is crap and has been for a very long time.
I love how the MSM throws around the "Russian" label.
Russian what? Government? Oligarch? Agent? Nationalist?
Dressing?
Nahhhh - just Russian.
Fill in the rest of the blank spaces with your imagination.
In reply to We are all too aware of the… by Masher1
Hey, I think he's on to something. Nothing will "restore the people’s trust in our institutions, democracy, and the free press" like some innovative and wide-ranging government censorship.
Example: China
In reply to Hey, I think he's on to… by oldschool
Did it with the Newspapers, everything needs regulated by both Republicans and Democrats. That is a democracy... Complete FREEE Racism is NOT free speech. I get it you guys hate blacks, Mexicans and others... Doesn't give one side or the other the right to cheat. That is what happened.
you need to brush up on your constitutional law squirt.
In reply to Did it with the Newspapers,… by Calvertsbio
but in your scenario, there are only two sides that cheat. what about the other?
In reply to Did it with the Newspapers,… by Calvertsbio
Demonrats
Notice the down votes? Some liberal clown is on the loose.
By the time you down vote this, I already had your mama.