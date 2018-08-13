Ron Paul: Is Trump Fighting His Own Administration?

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Are President Trump’s senior cabinet members working against him? It’s hard not to conclude that many of the more hawkish neocons that Trump has (mistakenly, in my view) appointed to top jobs are actively working to undermine the president’s stated agenda. Especially when it seems Trump is trying to seek dialogue with countries the neocons see as adversaries needing to be regime-changed.
Remember just as President Trump was organizing an historic summit meeting with Kim Jong-Un, his National Security Advisor, John Bolton, nearly blew the whole thing up by making repeated references to the “Libya model” and how it should be applied to North Korea. As if Kim would jump at the chance to be bombed, overthrown, and murdered at the hands of a US-backed mob!
It seems that Trump’s appointees are again working at cross-purposes to him. Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he was invoking a 1991 US law against the use of chemical weapons to announce yet another round of sanctions on Russia over what he claims is Putin’s involvement in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK.
The alleged poisoning took place in March and only now did the State Department make its determination that Russia was behind it and thus subject to the 1991 sanction law. Was there new information that came to light that pointed to Russian involvement? According to a State Department briefing there was none. The State Department just decided to take the British government’s word for it.
Where do we get authority to prosecute Russia for an alleged crime committed in the UK, by the way?
President Trump’s own Administration is forcing him to accept the State Department determination and agree to sanctions that may well include, according to the 1991 law, a complete break of diplomatic relations with Russia. This would be a de facto declaration of war. Over unproven allegations.
Trump has authority to reject the imposition of new sanctions, but with his Democrat opponents continuing to charge that he is in league with the Russian president, how could he waive sanctions just before the November US Congressional elections? That would be a windfall for the Democrats seeking to take control of the House and Senate.
The only way Russia could avoid the second, most extreme round of these sanctions in November is to promise not to use chemical weapons again and open its doors to international inspections. What government would accept such a demand when no proof has been presented that they used chemical weapons in the first place?
Certainly it is possible that President Trump is fully aware of the maneuverings of Bolton and Pompeo and that he approves. Perhaps he likes to play “good cop, bad cop” with the rest of the world, at the same time making peace overtures while imposing sanctions and threatening war. But it certainly looks like some of his cabinet members are getting the best of him.
If President Trump is to be taken at his word, that he welcomes dialogue “without pre-conditions” with leaders of Russia, North Korea, Iran, and elsewhere, he would be wise to reconsider those in his employ who are undermining him every step of the way.
Otherwise, it is hard to believe the president is sincere. Let’s hope he does choose dialogue over conflict and clips the wings of those under him attempting to push him in the other direction.
Comments
But, Dr. Paul...it's 15D Chess!
Popcorn by the bushel!
Trump is a low-IQ reality TV buffoon and figurehead.
The 9/11 neocons are still in charge of USA.
In reply to But, Dr. Paul...it's 15D… by Two Theives an…
POTUS can't even get his own daughter to agree with him on some issues, so why expect cooperation from the Deep State? Clearly he's on the side of We the People if the Deep State opposes him.
In reply to Trump is a low-IQ reality TV… by Dr. Acula
That assumes a binary paradigm, and is therefor illogical.
In reply to POTUS can't even get his own… by GeezerGeek
The stench from that office in Tel Aviv, you're working in Doctor, is contaminating this thread.
In reply to Trump is a low-IQ reality TV… by Dr. Acula
The (((Money Changers))) have always been the leaders of evil on the planet, and until the public understands who they are, nothing changes for the good.
but, but, but "Q" says "trust the plan"......
If you "Really" want to find out what's going on, Tyler, tune in to "Q". You''re silence on that subject is deafening.
#TrustThePlan
#FinishMyRiddles
#Don'tDoAnything
#GoToSleep
#TrustQanon
In reply to If you "Really" want to find… by European American
Who is this "Q"? and where can he be found"?
so that tyler can 'tune in' to him.
In reply to If you "Really" want to find… by European American
This country missed the opportunity to elect an honest and learned statesman.
Not to mention a true patriot.
Oh, what might have been.
We actively seek areas of cooperation with our loyal allies the Saudis and Israelis, and are even now coordinating sanctions and possible military action against our common foe on the Northern border following their insolent and unprovoked attack on Saudi sovereignty. We actively reach out a peaceful hand of friendship to the freedom loving regime of North Korea and are willing to provide them with any support necessary to help them advance their glorious agenda.
Our disdain, our sanctions, our endless aggression is reserved for those who mock us and our thwart our pursuit of life liberty and happiness for America - Europe, Canada, China, Mexico, Australia, and to a lesser extent Russia. For too long have we been victimized by these rogue nations, but no longer! We stand tall and proud, ready to take all measures necessary to defend our nation, and our allies from these criminal nation states.