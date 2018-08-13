Three Things Are Deadly For Emerging Markets, And "Turkey Might Provide The Trigger"

Submitted by Viktor Shvets, Macquarie commodities and global markets head of Asian strategy
Are politics & economics on a suicide course?
Key points
- An illiberal global order is being compounded by CBs draining liquidity.
- The flashpoint is now Turkey but the prospect of contagion is real.
- While Asia ex is less exposed, trade disruption, less liquidity, rising US$ and falling Rmb are a deadly combination. It could go beyond Turkey & South Africa.
Tocqueville strikes again – stress leads to illiberal answers
This week’s Economist had a timely article on Alex de Tocqueville whose classics ‘Democracy in America’ and ‘The Old regime and the French Revolution’ were the reference books for liberals like John Stuart Mill and autocrats like Xi Jinping. They guided democrats how to avoid destruction of liberal order while being equally useful to autocrats on how to avoid revolutions.
What has it to do with emerging markets? EM equities do best when volatilities are low, environment is predictable, capital flows freely and trade expands. However, as we have been highlighting, this outcome is becoming increasingly less likely. As de Tocqueville warned, while liberal order requires democracy, democracy does not necessarily lead to free and liberal order. When pressures rise, democracies frequently turn to xenophobic and protectionist policies. In such times, people do not want freedom, they want help. In our view this explains recent trend towards more illiberal causes and politicians, whether in the US, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Phil or India. It is not relevant whether a country lurches to the left (Mexico) or right (Turkey), the outcomes are less freedom, greater state control and international disruption.
Turkey is a canary in the coal mine; watch global liquidity & China
While history does not repeat itself, it does rhyme, and while de Tocqueville could not envisage CBs role in economic and political life, he did warn about dangers of state centralization. This brings us to Turkey. For the last decade, Turkey’s political and economic climate has become less liberal and more centralized. A hopeful spring of early 2000s, when Turkey seemed to have a realistic chance to escape never ending cycles of extreme lurches between free markets and statism and between inflationary/currency crises and periods of technocratic management, is all in the past. While in 2010, there was still a question whether Turkey would continue along liberal path, by now it has become clear that the answer is no. Also, worryingly, this time, illiberal Turkey is meeting an illiberal US and an increasingly autocratic and illiberal world.
Economic mismanagement (twin deficits are ~9% of GDP while inflation is ~15%), and ‘strong man’ stand-off between US and Turkey, has driven TRY to an unheard of levels of 7:1, raising a realistic prospect of capital controls, defaults and greater interference in CB policies, capital flows and businesses. As in the case of Greece, the danger of Turkey is not its own debts (even Eurozone banks’ impact is likely to be manageable) but contagion. As usually, the weakest (e.g. SA) are the first in the line of fire. The good news for Asia ex is that even most exposed (Indo, Mal, Phil & India) are far better positioned.
The concern is that lurches towards protectionism and trade wars are now compounded by Fed policies to drain liquidity and raise cost of capital, almost irrespective of consequences for a wider world. Even ECB and BoJ are being reluctantly dragged along. At the same time, China is caught in the middle of its de-leveraging, and it clearly uses Rmb to help economy and reduce trade drag. Less liquidity, rising US$ & declining Rmb are deadly for EM equities. Turkey might just provide a trigger. Watch China and how it manages liquidity
Comments
Is Emerging the same as Shithole?
Emerging markets is a newspeak term that designates the empty shells that are financially occupied countries.
So emerging market == modern times colony.
The USA are going to become an emerging market too once the Fed is over with its experiment.
In reply to Is Emerging the same as… by Arne Saknussemm
Stick a fork in it!
In reply to Emerging markets is a… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
In reply to Stick a fork in it! by B-Bond
Everyone and his dog is dumping PMs to raise $'s. China is buying and therefore will do nothing.
THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER CRASH OR SERIOUS, LONG, BEAR STOCK MARKET AGAIN IN OUR LIFETIMES
**********************************************************
WE WILL NEVER SEE A BULL MARKET AGAIN IN GOLD--ALL DUE TO THE FINANCIALIZATION OF EVERY NATIONS ECONOMY==HERE'S WHY===
************************************************************
With central bankers so celebrated for blatantly manipulating markets, of course politicians, dictators and the like would insist on getting a piece of the action. Inflating financial markets became essential to power – economic, political and geopolitical. And as finance became integral to economic growth and the global power play, why not use financial sanctions or the threat of financial repercussions to dictate nation-state behavior? And, over time, attaining financial wealth became an absolute prerequisite for wielding geopolitical power and influence.
The old military variety appears almost feeble standing next to the contemporary Financial Arms Race. And if you seek dominance – domestically, regionally and/or internationally – you had better get a tight rein on the securities markets – whether you’re in Washington, Ankara, Moscow or Beijing. Beijing (and it’s “national team”) moved ahead in this regard, but it would appear Washington is today keen to play catch up. As market-based finance has commandeered the world, the centers of global power have moved to take command of the markets.
http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2018/07/weekly-commentary-intimidate-nobody.html
In reply to Everyone and his dog is… by Ward of the Squid
We are going to need a more robust dollar than the ones we are currently enslaved by.
To President Trump. No 3D Chess/Master Plan Needed, Just STARVE THE BEAST! By Gregory Mannarino - YouTube
This is one of the consequences of manipulating free markets for a decade
trying to return to market driven rates will prove disastrous..but of course this was all planned out, a very long time ago
creating disasters=selling more US debt, it's the new way.
The trigger has been pulled...
It's like watching high speed photography of a bullet emerging from the gun. Unless the Central B(w)ankers can actually freeze time instead of just slowing it like they have been doing, prepare for the imminent death of the financial markets as we have known them.
So an engineered economic crisis in a country with about the same GDP as Florida is considered deadly enough to take down the EM markets? Sounds like what we hear when a banker is about to lose a dollar somewhere.
If I recall correctly the Asian financial crisis was caused by a bank failure due to fraud in the real estate construction sector in Thailand. This investment was unhedged and the losses were compounded by cross-linked ownership across Asia,thru subsidiaries buying each-others shares (Ponzi). Strong criminal penalties and prison terms could put a stop to this.
What clever folks are waking up to, is that it isn't just the "markits" who are threatened by these absurd geopolitical/financial events: its little Donny Slump and the short-sighted predators going along for the ride. There is a reckoning coming that has little precedent in history. Get what you can now because it is about to go away for a very, very long time. There might not be a repubican party when the smoke clears.
The party of Slump is about to go for a very long walk in the wilderness.
Here's a situation developing for Boeing. It's not a one wa y street for Trump. Global supply chains are interconnected:
https://www.rt.com/business/435760-russia-response-us-sanctions/