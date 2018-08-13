Turkey Turmoil Exposes "Real Cost Of Free Money"

Do you know who the real 'turkey' is?
That is the underlying message of today's note from former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow as he points out the utter hypocrisy and irony of today's Turkey crisis and its potential to spark global contagion.
Via Bloomberg,
There have been no dearth of articles detailing everything Turkey has done wrong. Suddenly everyone is an expert on, or more laughably, an advocate for, responsible, long-run economic management. Lessons we are meant to have learned from past economic crises are tortured into Dear Abby type columns detailing the bitter medicine which now must be taken. Those who advised feeding on anything with a yield advantage are now cautioning about contagion and being properly rewarded for risk.
If Turkey is causing global markets a problem, we’ve done it to ourselves. Train investors to buy everything in sight regardless of quality. Make it a fact of life that failure to do so risked grossly underperforming and being fired. Treat our friends like enemies and always opt for the nuclear option in any disagreement. Destroy a functioning inter-bank market and pretend liquidity exists. Have central banks become activist investors in markets negating the need for prudent portfolio construction. And then pretend to be shocked that we should come to this.
We’ve spent the post-financial crisis period with virtually zero interest rates and an insatiable appetite for buying dollar-denominated debt from anyone prepared to print up a prospectus. Now we get to pay the real cost of that allegedly free money.
The contagion we are witnessing around emerging, and even developed, markets isn’t because of trade, central bank independence or some other basic economic issue. It’s because the cost of dollars is going up and the availability down.
Turkey can jack up rates all they want, but the only solution to the larger problem is for the Fed to keep flooding the global market with liquidity. And that hasn’t been happening. The FOMC has been modeling an insular global economy that no longer exists. Turkey has done some unfortunate things, but until now, it’s done so with our blessing. And they aren’t alone.
On Friday, markets were shocked when the ECB cautioned that various banks within the EU had significant exposure to the Turkish market. Now that’s a stunner. It also tells you that regulators need to stop pretending they can run, or even understand, these businesses for management. The only way to have a stable banking system is to require adequate, as in large, capital buffers. With all due respect, doing whatever it takes can’t be perpetual manipulation of the capital key. The ECB should look at the 30-basis point yield on bunds and be ashamed.
There are indeed many lessons to be learned here. But to think this is just about Turkey would be misguided. And to think we have put the financial crisis behind us and it is back to business as usual is a convenient and dangerous narrative. We broke it and we own it. I wonder if we will have the “Courage to Act”. Or just write about it.
Comments
As long as this president, or any other, allow the Federal Reserve System to remain in place we will continue along the path to complete and total debt servitude, just like the elites have planned for us. Pretending that the Tangerine Tweeter is gonna save us is the stuff of fantasies.
When Erdogan and his son in law finally cover their lira shot position, then we also know that it's time for a upside correction ;-)
The Turkish sheeple have been told by Erdogan to be good patriots and buy lira and sell gold and other forex during the fall last week.



The world is falling apart literally.
You were warned 30 years ago, they warned you,what did you expect ?

Once a critical mass of people become aware of the obvious built-in problems of Fiat currency it'll be too late to propose a solution. Those people are the ones who continue believing the promises that will be broken. There's will point trying to fix these peoples.
So if I understand correctly, it's a bad idea to buy debt just for the yield, if the borrower's ability to repay the principal is suspect. EXCEPT if the borrower is the US govt, in which case that 20+ trillion liability can be safely ignored. Got it, thanks.
japan and the entire eu are also exceptions

How many countries need to go bankrupt to prop up the reserve fiat dollar system and the bankers? Everyone involved in pyramid scheme financial system needs to be executed for crimes against humanity.
Yet the US continues to get a free pass on it's idiotic monetary and fiscal policy. Makes no fucking sense.
Depending on your point of view, it's not a 'free pass'. Ultimately we have proven to operate best tech weaponry and will even split the atom on people if necessary, so our 'currency' is accepted as the planet's reserve currency. People loan to/prop up/abide us because they have to. Or die.

No one has to accept that this is the 21st Century and anyone may insist that that ever passed for stability in the period 1945 to 2001 is o-v-e-r and cannot be re established by any popular slogans (Business Major-1955).
This period is more threatening than 1905 (Morocco Crisis) to August 1914. Retrospectively people may say that over the past 18 years WW3 was clearly coming into view.
Imagine this is the case today whether you agree or not and it is 1913 today and an article from a financial "person" as above is whining about the real cost of 'Free Money' and we simply have to return to the monetary truisms of some mythic past.
If it is even possible to escape a mass death catastrophe that will put 1914-45 instantly into the distant past it will be a near miracle and all people like this can do is moan that interest rates are too low (in their opinion).
I would love to see the original source of this "ECB cautioned .." story.
I cannot find any reference to any ECB official, only references to The Times, Bloomberg etc.