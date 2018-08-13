Trump Lashes Out At "Nasty" Omerosa After New Recording Released

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:56

Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Monday released another secretly recorded conversation, this time with President Trump following her firing from the White House by John Kelly

In the new tape, President Trump says he didn't know that the former Apprentice contestant and White House aide had been fired, and suggested he was disappointed. 

"Omarosa, what’s going on?" Trump asks on the short clip which aired for the first time Monday on NBC's Today show. 

"I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving. What happened?" Trump asks. 

"General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave," Manigault-Newman replied. 

"No," Trump said. "Nobody even told me about it. You know, they run a big operation but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Damnit." 

I don’t love you leaving at all," Trump added. 

Following the release of the recording - Mannigault-Newman's second, President Trump hit back, tweeting: "Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok," adding "People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart."

"Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!"

30 minutes later, perhaps after some introspection, Trump tweeted "While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!"

On Sunday, Omarosa appeared on NBC's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday while peddling her new book, Unhinged, where she released a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her, citing "integrity issues." 

Manigault-Newman was abruptly canned from the White House in December, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that she had to be "physically dragged and escorted off the campus." 

"I think it's important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure, we can all be, you know you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation," Kelly says on the recording. "And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future, relative to your reputation."

Omarosa says this was a threat, and she "had to protect myself and I had no regret about it," she told Todd. 

“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Manigault-Newman may also have some legal issues to contend with, as she recorded Kelly in the situation room, which is a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility), a room in which all personnel are supposed to surrender all recording, photographic and other electronic media devices. 

The most famous SCIF is probably the White House situation room, where presidents have deliberated the country’s most important military and foreign policy decisions. -NBC News

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer called Manigault-Newman's taping "a massive violation of every security protocol." 

Omarosa was caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word - claiming in her new book that someone told her pollster Frank Luntz heard Trump say it, which Luntz denied. 

She then told NPR that she personally heard Trump use the word, saying "Hearing it changed everything for me." 

Speaking with a crowd on Saturday, President Trump called Manigault-Newman a "lowlife" when asked if he felt betrayed by the former aide. White House staff, meanwhile, have slammed Omarosa as a "disgruntled former White House employee" trying to "profit off these false attacks." 

Despite Omarosa discrediting herself, the latest tape begs the question; what else was she recording, was it sensitive information, and did any foreign actors obtain access to it?

tmosley Jack McGriff Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Nope. Definitely going to prison.

Once again, it is demonstrated that the negro mind is incapable of thinking about anything past the near future. This is why they ALWAYS trade short term gain for long term pain and why the prisons are absolutely full of them.

bloofer tmosley Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Screening Affirmative Action hires probably requires different procedures than regular hires. One would be looking for specific qualities: more concerned about some and less concerned about others.

My experience is that blacks are no more incapable of long-term planning and no more indifferent to breaking the law than whites. In my little town of 300 people, I have personally known of city officials acting illegally on many occasions. I have personally seen our former city attorney perjure himself in court. I once had an associate who was able to get some attorneys (I forget how many) disbarred for accepting bribes--after many years of being sickened by the prevalence of bribery among lawyers and judges. I've seen court cases in which "the fix was in."

The main difference between blacks and whites is that blacks have an extra card to play if they get caught, or to protect them from exposure, as the case may be.

I think our real difficulty is that the the social fabric has deteriorated to the point that not too many of us believe that we can have a reasonable expectation of personal integrity and the application of the rule of law--in any of our dealings with others.

When it becomes clear that almost "everyone is doing it" in your profession or workplace, or in government, it can seem necessary for you to play the same games or--perhaps at best--be sidelined.

Knave Dave Canadian Dirtlump Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

He was stupid enough to hire her in the first place because HE LOVED what a villain she was on The Apprentice. He knowing put a self-serving villain on his close staff at the White House. Those that love to charm snakes get bit! It was not a good deed. He loves having the pretty lady around to sing his praises to the Black world and to tell him how great he is, as she charms him for the snake that HE is! Now the two snake-charming snakes are biting each other in a vicious circle -- one snake swallowing the tail of the second snake, while the second swallows the tail of the first!

 

What a show! You don't get reality TV this good anywhere except on "The Apprentice: White House Edition."