Trump Lashes Out At "Nasty" Omerosa After New Recording Released

Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Monday released another secretly recorded conversation, this time with President Trump following her firing from the White House by John Kelly.
In the new tape, President Trump says he didn't know that the former Apprentice contestant and White House aide had been fired, and suggested he was disappointed.
"Omarosa, what’s going on?" Trump asks on the short clip which aired for the first time Monday on NBC's Today show.
"I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving. What happened?" Trump asks.
"General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave," Manigault-Newman replied.
"No," Trump said. "Nobody even told me about it. You know, they run a big operation but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Damnit."
I don’t love you leaving at all," Trump added.
#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018
Following the release of the recording - Mannigault-Newman's second, President Trump hit back, tweeting: "Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok," adding "People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart."
"Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!"
Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
30 minutes later, perhaps after some introspection, Trump tweeted "While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!"
While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
Now that Trump called her Wacky, you'll see the Media go back on their own words and defend Omarosa. 😂 https://t.co/D7GDfcGTWK— Mike (@Fuctupmind) August 13, 2018
On Sunday, Omarosa appeared on NBC's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday while peddling her new book, Unhinged, where she released a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her, citing "integrity issues."
Manigault-Newman was abruptly canned from the White House in December, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that she had to be "physically dragged and escorted off the campus."
"I think it's important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure, we can all be, you know you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation," Kelly says on the recording. "And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future, relative to your reputation."
EXCLUSIVE: @OMAROSA releases secret audio recording of meeting when Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. #MTP— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 12, 2018
Omarosa: “Is the president aware of what’s going on?” pic.twitter.com/ZTeS7fzz5b
Omarosa recorded chief of staff John Kelly in White House situation room firing her: https://t.co/8Js0roOTjv. #OmarosaTapes pic.twitter.com/t5rTfhXAIS— Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) August 12, 2018
Omarosa says this was a threat, and she "had to protect myself and I had no regret about it," she told Todd.
“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in an emailed statement on Sunday.
Manigault-Newman may also have some legal issues to contend with, as she recorded Kelly in the situation room, which is a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility), a room in which all personnel are supposed to surrender all recording, photographic and other electronic media devices.
The most famous SCIF is probably the White House situation room, where presidents have deliberated the country’s most important military and foreign policy decisions. -NBC News
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer called Manigault-Newman's taping "a massive violation of every security protocol."
Omarosa was caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word - claiming in her new book that someone told her pollster Frank Luntz heard Trump say it, which Luntz denied.
I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018
Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.
She then told NPR that she personally heard Trump use the word, saying "Hearing it changed everything for me."
Speaking with a crowd on Saturday, President Trump called Manigault-Newman a "lowlife" when asked if he felt betrayed by the former aide. White House staff, meanwhile, have slammed Omarosa as a "disgruntled former White House employee" trying to "profit off these false attacks."
Despite Omarosa discrediting herself, the latest tape begs the question; what else was she recording, was it sensitive information, and did any foreign actors obtain access to it?
Comments
So,if i said Donny was an AWESOME Crook
i'd get the job?
That bitch is going to prison.
Although, in all fairness, I said the same thing about Hitlery.
In reply to So,if i said Donny was an… by Jazzyg
In reply to that bitch is going to… by Killtruck
Get ready to open a new account. You've been reported for SPAM.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Nigger Omarosa won't got to prison!! FFS, SHE IS A NIGGER and crime is the new black entitlement. Untouchable. Besides, it is obviously a tranny .. look at that face! Gross!
In reply to Get ready to open a new… by silverer
Look, a squirrel!
In reply to . by Jack McGriff
She was "the best and one of the highest-paid Trump employee."
So much for this fucking Orange Orangutan and his Zoo, we now call the US Government.
In reply to Look, a squirrel! by ParkAveFlasher
ZH has become the National Enquirer for whiney old white men
In reply to She was "the best and one… by caconhma
Is that why you're here?
In reply to ZH has become the National… by dirty fingernails
You can always leave ZH and go back to trolling for sleazy sex with black men.
In reply to ZH has become the National… by dirty fingernails
Talk to me, so you can see
Oh, what's going on
In reply to She was "the best and one… by caconhma
In reply to Look, a squirrel! by ParkAveFlasher
A lot of shill accounts posting nothing and driving down the posts. Ft. Meade, ShareBlue in the hizz'ouse.
Obvious trolls are obvious.
In reply to She was "the best and one… by caconhma
Still good to come here. You just have to separate the wheat from the chaff.
In reply to A lot of shill accounts… by Bravo Two Zero
Nope. Definitely going to prison.
Once again, it is demonstrated that the negro mind is incapable of thinking about anything past the near future. This is why they ALWAYS trade short term gain for long term pain and why the prisons are absolutely full of them.
In reply to . by Jack McGriff
Joining Hillary Clinton in prison is she ??
No ?
Not surprised at all ;)
In reply to Nope. Definitely going to… by tmosley
Definitely going to prison?
With black privilege, she might get a stern warning at most.
Meanwhile, a white dude like Paul Manafort had his apartment raided, was quickly thrown in jail and sat in solitary confinement without being charged with anything.
In reply to Nope. Definitely going to… by tmosley
They say that eyes are the windows into the soul. Well, looking into Omarosa's eyes is like looking into the black hole of Calcutta.
In reply to . by Jack McGriff
I bet he doesn't look anything like his icon/picture. [ref. spammer post]
In reply to Get ready to open a new… by silverer
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Are you one of Tyler's concubines? I don't understand how this shit gets through on every mother fucking story. Peddle your two kids to the perverts over at Daily Kooz or Falternet
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Gosh, you mean hiring somebody to represent the United States, because she was a contestant on your reality TV show, is a bad idea?
Who would have thought being a president was so darn tricky!
In reply to that bitch is going to… by Killtruck
Maybe pick someone from another episode?
In reply to Gosh, you mean hiring… by PitBullsRule
Its a good thing Trump didn't make the Jerry Springer show!
Just think who would be running the country now!
In reply to Maybe pick someone from… by PitBullsRule
You pretend that all reality shows are the same. They are not. The Apprentice is a hell of a good way to screen candidates.
But it failed to take into account certain racial inabilities, IE the inability of black Africans to make long term plans.
In reply to Gosh, you mean hiring… by PitBullsRule
Screening Affirmative Action hires probably requires different procedures than regular hires. One would be looking for specific qualities: more concerned about some and less concerned about others.
My experience is that blacks are no more incapable of long-term planning and no more indifferent to breaking the law than whites. In my little town of 300 people, I have personally known of city officials acting illegally on many occasions. I have personally seen our former city attorney perjure himself in court. I once had an associate who was able to get some attorneys (I forget how many) disbarred for accepting bribes--after many years of being sickened by the prevalence of bribery among lawyers and judges. I've seen court cases in which "the fix was in."
The main difference between blacks and whites is that blacks have an extra card to play if they get caught, or to protect them from exposure, as the case may be.
I think our real difficulty is that the the social fabric has deteriorated to the point that not too many of us believe that we can have a reasonable expectation of personal integrity and the application of the rule of law--in any of our dealings with others.
When it becomes clear that almost "everyone is doing it" in your profession or workplace, or in government, it can seem necessary for you to play the same games or--perhaps at best--be sidelined.
In reply to You pretend that all reality… by tmosley
Our beloved leader has spent more time on this garbage than he has on Yemen and many other important topics. These people are depraved and grotesque.
I am all done.
In reply to Gosh, you mean hiring… by PitBullsRule
Trump claims to be the last person in America who didn't realize this woman is a snake.
Is that supposed to be reassuring?
In reply to Our beloved leader has spent… by chunga
He knew she was a snake. Sometimes you NEED a snake. But they have to be loyal to you.
Hence why he has so many kikes under him. They are capable of long term planning, unlike apes. Just need to know how to deal with them.
In reply to Trump claims to be the last… by swmnguy
That's kinda like planning.
In reply to He knew she was a snake… by tmosley
All the rattlers I have ever known were completely disloyal, as expected . Do I need to tell the tale of the frog and the scorpion again !?
In reply to He knew she was a snake… by tmosley
One of the most accurate of his many petulant outbursts was that he could shoot his admirers in the head and they'd still vote for him.
In reply to Trump claims to be the last… by swmnguy
I'd like a tweet about the TSA groping. He doesn't even have to do anything, just some awareness about it via tweet would be helpful. But no, we get kneeling footballers and game show contestant tweets.
In reply to Our beloved leader has spent… by chunga
You have access to Trump's schedule?
Oh, you're just using your psychic powers again.
In reply to Our beloved leader has spent… by chunga
"Our beloved leader has spent more time on this garbage than he has on Yemen and many other important topics."
Yemen? The less time he spends on those shithole ME countries the better.
In reply to Our beloved leader has spent… by chunga
Sounds like the president tried to do something nice for someone who really didn’t deserve it.
Reports are she bawled her way to his softer side...and to a job.
Sounds like he was paid handsomely for it too...
In reply to Gosh, you mean hiring… by PitBullsRule
She should have been arrested within the hour of her releasing the audio.
In there was a real government or a patriot President, the Neocons would be dead.
For the world to live, Zionism must die.
In reply to that bitch is going to… by Killtruck
Jeff Sessions will get right on it, on it, on it.....
In reply to She should have been… by Polynik3s
Arrested within an hour of her releasing the audio?
With black privilege, she might get a stern warning at most.
Meanwhile, a white dude like Paul Manafort was quickly thrown in jail and sat in solitary confinement without being charged for anything.
In reply to She should have been… by Polynik3s
...let alone her claim is he is deceitful....all while she demonstrates her own deceit by secretly (and illegally) taping the commander in chief and Chief of Staff in the SR.
but according to NBC....SHE is to believed and adored. kinda funny.
In reply to Arrested within an hour of… by ZD1
Oddly after being reviled as some sort of uncle tom, she'll now be embraced by the media and the left as a hybrid victim / crusader.
No good deed goes unpunished Mr. President.
In reply to that bitch is going to… by Killtruck
He was stupid enough to hire her in the first place because HE LOVED what a villain she was on The Apprentice. He knowing put a self-serving villain on his close staff at the White House. Those that love to charm snakes get bit! It was not a good deed. He loves having the pretty lady around to sing his praises to the Black world and to tell him how great he is, as she charms him for the snake that HE is! Now the two snake-charming snakes are biting each other in a vicious circle -- one snake swallowing the tail of the second snake, while the second swallows the tail of the first!
What a show! You don't get reality TV this good anywhere except on "The Apprentice: White House Edition."
In reply to Oddly after being reviled as… by Canadian Dirtlump
I don't know about DC jurisdiction but in Massachusetts it is against the law to record someone without telling them 1st.
In reply to that bitch is going to… by Killtruck
pussy passes
In reply to that bitch is going to… by Killtruck
That went from a "friendly departure" to "She's a low life".
Well done!
Art of the deal.
In reply to So,if i said Donny was an… by Jazzyg
Fuck. The Dem/Rino troll army has got to get some LESS DUMB trollers.
Perhaps, if Trump knew the skank was recording in a SCIF room in the White House, he might have had a different opinion.
Fart while you kneel.
In reply to That went from a "friendly… by PitBullsRule
That's what he just said. Just tell him all the time he's "GREAT," and you can have a job. Well, it probably helps if you also look hot and are good at saying on television that he's "GREAT."
In reply to So,if i said Donny was an… by Jazzyg
This is absolutely amazing! How stupid are these people?
You mean the Orange Orangutan?
PS
Just wait before Ivanka and Kushner will publish their recordings...
In reply to This is absolutely amazing! … by Dusty Rhodes' …