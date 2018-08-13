The World Is Drowning In Debt

Authored by Tom Lewis via GoldTelegraph.com,
The U.S. economy grew by 4.1 percent during the past quarter, and that’s good news. All the economic signs are positive. Or are they?
There is much less discussion about debt, which has hit another record high. The global debt just reached $247 trillion for the first quarter of this year. That is $29 trillion higher than two years ago. While we rejoice in growth, let’s consider that the global debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 318 percent. The U.S. debt to GDP exceeds 100 percent. The flood waters are rising, the dams are broken, and we are literally drowning in debt.
Emerging markets, such as Argentina and Nigeria, have accumulated $58.5 in debt, $900 billion of which are in U.S. bonds which will mature in 2020. When interest rates eventually rise, as they will, repayment and refinancing will be more difficult and expensive. Some debts, without a doubt, will be defaulted.
Investor Warren Buffett admits stocks are currently overvalued. He foresees the market going down, but then pulling itself back up. Others are a bit more pessimistic. David Lipton of the IMF has indicated that the burgeoning debt, combined with low interest rates, pose a tremendous economic risk. Dan Coatsof U.S. National Security views America’s $21 trillion debt as not only an economic problem but a security risk, as well.
With rising interest rates looming and trade war between the U.S. and China a real possibility, there are reasons for concern.
Where there is debt, interest payments follow. If current fiscal policies, including President’s Trump’s tax cuts, continue, interest payments could climb to $1.05 trillion by 2028. This would exceed payments for the military or Medicaid as part of the U.S. budget. Interest payments are the fastest part of our budget.
Debt, and the interest payments thereon, are a commitment. However, the current policy of tax cuts and increased spending are decreasing instead of increasing the federal revenues which would allow for repayment. It is up to Congress to set some sound, sane fiscal policies. The simple fact, known to any ten-year with an allowance, is that you can’t keep spending more than you take in.
Thus far, Congress has shown no signs of doing its job. The Federal Reserve continues to print fiat money with abandon, literally throwing fake money at the problem.
It is up to Congress to put a ceiling on our ever-growing debt and find new ways to raise revenues and cut needless spending. Tax breaks and loopholes need to be eliminated. Our debt needs to be paid instead of ignored, and this will take a huge commitment from policymakers. If Congress fails us, it won’t be members of Congress paying our current out-of-control debt. It will our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They are inheriting a record budget deficit before they have been born.
Congress also needs to consider that Social Security, a debt owed to America’s elderly, is expected to run out of funds in 12 years. We need a plan that protects the money paid into the system for future generations. They have paid for it; they have earned it.
Instead of reveling in our current economic growth, we need to ensure that necessary programs are funded, and our debt is decreased. Wishing won’t make this happen. Congress needs to do something utterly unprecedented – it needs to act sensibly, logically, and in favor of the American people.
Does any American family want to face interest payments as the largest portion of its budget? Neither should the government.
I don't think the gov cares. If they did, they would have stopped many years ago. They own the printers, remember?
The government only theoretically "owns the printers." In practice, the government has given those "printers" away to private banks.
Kids, stop clicking on those down arrows!
Soon, like in four of five years, 100% of income tax revenue will be used to service the interest on the national debt.
Government is about power. Biden: We are a Pacific power. Others: We must have a new icebreaker or two to project power in the Antarctic. We must maintain dominance in space.
All that costs money - and it does not yield. The arms race and striving for Full Spectrum Dominance creates dead capital = non-performing assets (oxymoron), and on the plastic.
It will pop, that's for sure if the current power brokers keep ruling.
I don't know what $247 trillion in fiat dollars means. What should a dollar buy? I know that an ounce of gold should historically buy around 225 lbs of bacon/beef. But, I don't have a clue what a dollar should buy at any point in time because it does not have a reference value.
If the 100 dollar bill tells a story throughout time, then it leads me to believe that the gold standard will make a return shortly.
It is ridiculously optimistic to believe that it is possible to return to any gold standard.
Fed Crypto coin. The people will be begging for it. gold/silver was past. We are in a brave new world now.
Only weapons, sex and food production will have value... and the Fed Con I mean coin.
Edit: Just look at today's Lira EM currency ass whopping, result, First Majestic -15% The market is pricing in precious metals worthlessness with each passing currency development.
Silver Gold Ratio is plus minus 75 for four years in a row
Silver high October 2006 $15.22
Silver high today in 2018 $15.22
Wake. Up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/02/business/economy/federal-reserve-boa…
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/20/trump-poised-to-take-control-of-the-fed…
It is impossible to pay off the debt when fractional reserve banking is employed.
Trump was good friends with JFK Jr, and had pictures of JFK in his office for years.
http://www.organizingla.com/.a/6a00d83451b1af69e201bb09407d8a970d
Google pictures of Trump in his office at Trump towers.... that JFK picture is always there.
The plot to take back America from the deepstate cabal has been a work in progress for years.
YES!
The particular people who are appointed to the boards of central banks are metaphorically like people whose jobs are to re-arrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.
true, with the amount of monetary instruments out there however a finite storage of wealth maybe all one has for the future.
long silver/gold
I believe that crypto is the goal of the cabal... a total robbing of assets.
First it was gold, then certificates worth gold, then certificates, to digits worth certificates, to digits....
Now, when your wallet doesn't work, you cant prove you own anything.
Paying off the debt is a mathematical impossibility at this point. The sooner it's written off the better.
Written off? That’s not really how sovereign debt works..
If GDP is +4%
and the trade/budget deficit is -4% (or more) of GDP
How much has GDP grown?
This will be on the exam. Yes, you have the entire semester to answer the question.
"Debt" is a human construct.
Just get out of debt already.
Money and currency are also human constructs. We need to outgrow money.
Paradoxically we would need a group of billionaires to sacrifice their net worth to make this happen.
I propose artificial land masses be constructed in international waters so a break away anti NWO colony can be the first of its kind to go full blown Resource Based Economy.
Iceland is the best we have.
Money is matter of law, but the only connections between human laws and natural laws are the abilities to back up legalized lies with legalized violence. It was due to natural selection pressures that Globalize Neolithic Civilization developed a political economy that became almost totally based on the powers of governments enforcing frauds by private banks, and the big corporations that grew up around those big banks.
Human beings can NOT stop murders from backing up measurements. It is NOT possible to stop money being measurement backed by murder, and therefore, NOT possible to "outgrow money." On the contrary, what is actually happening are the ways that enforced frauds are being enabled by about exponentially advancing technologies to become about exponentially more fraudulent.
To not grossly understate that situation is to face that facts that there are globalized electronic monkey money frauds, backed by the threat of force from apes with atomic weapons. Since the USA was able to lead the way toward that happening, the USA is also continuing to lead the way toward the debt slavery systems generating numbers which have become debt insanities.
The USA is leading the way toward series of runaway psychotic breakdowns. Electronic money frauds, backed by the force of weapons of mass destruction, are the actually existing systems, which have become too crazy to completely comprehend anymore. While the laws of nature are NOT going to stop working, those laws of nature themselves have driven the laws of men to become terminally sick and insane.
The overall insanities are due to Civilization being controlled by the excessively excessively applications of the methods of organized crime through the political processes, which have resulted in that Civilization manifesting runaway criminal insanities. Each short to medium term increment of continuing to be able to back up lies with violence results in Civilization as a whole becoming even more psychotic in the longer term.
The so-called "full blown Resource Based Economy" is usually presented in a half-assed & half-baked way, because those who like to recommend that kind of "Venus Project" deliberately do not similarly consider the matching "Mars Project."
The actual history was metal money backed by metal weapons, then paper money backed by gunpowder weapons, and now electronic money backed by atomic weapons. It is NOT possible to have any better money system without a better murder system to back that up. Of course, that is how and why the problems outlined in the article above are WAY WORSE than such an article states.
There must be some death control systems, while those became most successful by becoming as deceitful and treacherous as possible. It was upon that basis that it was possible to make and maintain the globalized debt slavery systems, whereby money is made out of nothing as debts, to be used to pay for strip-mining the natural resources of a fresh planet. Exponentially more money made out of nothing as debts was matched by strip-mining the planet at exponentially increasing rates. When the latter is no longer possible, the fundamentally fraudulent financial accounting systems which facilitated that to happen will go through series of crazy collapses into chaos.
Political economy exists inside human ecology, while both have become as dishonest as humanly possible about themselves. An article like the one above merely lists some of the accumulating apparent anomalies, without getting remotely close to going through enough paradigm shifts in the perception of those problems. Hence, such an article continues to GROSSLY UNDERSTATE THOSE PROBLEMS!
Inside that context, it is typical for various people to propose and promote silly, superficial "solutions," such as to "outgrow money" and develop some "Resource Based Economy" in ways which do not admit and address the essential roles of the murder systems throughout the history of Civilization.
Zerohedge, lately your ideas, they're horrible.
You’ll know we’re in our death throws when they begin a QE4 & short term Tresuries come home to roost.
Keep Stack’n.
The Bubbles know are bigger than the ones that popped on 2008.
Debt 1980 about 500 Billion.
Fast Forward.
Debt 2018. 21 Trillion.
Record Student Debt.
Record Credit Card Debt.
Record Autoloan Debt.
200 Trillion In unfunded Liability’s S.S & Medicare.
You’ll know we’re in the death throws when Trump tweets about “nasty gold hoarders.”
What a premonition.
You ain't seen nothing yet. The debt is and has been accelerating faster.
Banksters love it.
While there is no doubt that the younger you are, the more you are being lied to, cheated, and robbed, by the political system you were born into, everything in the article above is presented in GROSSLY UNDERSTATED WAYS!
Money is measurement backed by murder: the debt controls are backed by the death controls. The existing debt slavery systems are generating numbers which are runaway debt insanities. Those are going to provoke runaway death insanities. In similar ways that the debts are being deferred onto the young and future generations, the deaths are also being deferred onto the young and future generations.
And another thing.... "Debt" is needed for the economy to operate as it is the money.
Everyone knows the pocket 'money' is good for shit but it's all we have. And the Chinese invented the paper money concept 3,000 years ago. They've snagged the West in a long game.
Good. Maybe they can find all my silver when they wind up at the bottom of the lake.
How Gold doesn’t blow past $1900USD after this final monkey tree shakeout ????
We need much better authors to be published here.
Congress is comprised of individuals who suffer from extreme psychopathy. They are in base consciousness or worse beast or reptilian consciousness. They are not aware a problem is even in existence. From where they are standing everything is awesome. They have no emotions and are not really human.
It is the job of congress to push on with Cloward and Piven to the bitter end. Now, thankfully for Americans the slow and painful implosion of Europe via the collapse of the EU and the Euro is going to buy us a decade plus or minus a few years.
DEbt is a gOOd TeaCheR.
Rupert Murdoch warned Trump if he wanted to tackle immigration, he'd have to get rid of the H1B visa or look like a jackass.
Oh well just erase all debts. Awe you can't just erase all world debt. Why? Because erasing all world debt means debt means nothing, and nothing comes from nothing. And as anybody who's anybody knows, there's a giant mirror in the sky that reflects what you do.
