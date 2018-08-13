Yuan Hits Cycle Lows As China Macro Data Disappoints Across The Board

After a fifth straight month of contraction in the shadow banking system...
...and the amid the ongoing collapse of its currency, a deluge of major Chinese macro data disappointed notably tonight.
-
Retail Sales missed expectations - rising just 8.8% YoY (against +9.1% exp), slowing from 9.0% in June.
-
Industrial Production also disappointed, rising just 6.0% against expectations of a 6.3% rise.
-
Fixed Assets Investment rose just 5.5% - its lowest on record and well below expectations of a 6.0% rise.
It seems China is going to have get that credit impulse ramping back up again...
Offshore Yuan is fading back towards last week's cycle lows.
Comments
7 is the magic number: USD/CNY and USD/TRY
Would lucky number 7 mean that President Pooh loses the "Mandate of Heaven"?
In reply to 7 is the magic number: USD… by 4shzl
In reply to Would lucky number 7 mean… by 38BWD22
Central Bankers Must Save China! Doom 2019!
Where is Emperor Xi now ?
Kyle Bass is happy.