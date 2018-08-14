5 Times The US Clearly Meddled In Foreign Elections Since 2005

Authored by Bradndon Stout via Geopoliticals Alert,
Read any article about the “Russian hacking” or “U.S. election interference” and you will likely see some reference to the United States’ own long history of election interference. Yet most of these articles defend the U.S. by claiming that such interference campaigns dropped off significantly since the end of the Cold War.
This assumption, however, is fundamentally wrong.
In the past 15 years alone, there are many cases of the U.S. interfering in the Democratic process of foreign nations. Below are some of the worst examples of this election interference.
1. Nazis and Hand-Picked Leaders in Ukraine, 2014
While the mainstream media blames Russia for the civil war in Ukraine, the truth is that the West started the conflict. The crisis began in 2013 when Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych rejected an EU offer of closer economic cooperation and instead chose to pursue closer economic ties with Russia
The U.S. then decided it was time for a new government in Kiev. In an entirely illegal process, pro-western politicians seized power from the democratically elected Yanukovych. It was later revealed in a leaked phone call that the U.S. handpicked leaders of this new illegal government. The U.S. even supported Ukrainian neo-nazis and other far-right fascist organizations that supported the Western coup. When Ukrainian rebels in the east took up arms against the new Western-backed government, the country plunged into a civil war that continues to this day.
2. Election Interference in Venezuela, 2018
Washington’s main attacks against Venezuela have generally occurred through sanctions and economic warfare, but the U.S. has also meddled in Caracas’s elections.
In an attempt to discredit the most recent presidential election, the U.S. declared the election illegitimate before a single vote had been cast. U.S. puppet states in the region followed suit by also declaring the election illegitimate. Despite this, international observers from over 40 countries confirmed the validity of Venezuela’s election. In the wake of the election, both China and Russia issued statements calling for the elections results to be respected.
Even more recently, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro escaped a botched assassination attempt. The Venezuelan government blames the armed opposition, Columbia, and the U.S. for the failed drone attack.
3. Election Interference in Palestine, 2006
Palestinians have also had their elections interfered with by the U.S.
In 2006, on the eve of parliamentary elections in Palestine, the U.S. flooded the moderate Fatah party with foreign aid money meant to steal the election away from Hamas backed politicians. The Bush regime ended up giving the Fatah party 2 million dollars, which was roughly double Hamas’s total budget for the election according to a Hamas spokesperson.
Additionally, Israel carried out heavy election interference by banning pro-Hamas activists from campaigning in East Jerusalem and arresting major Palestinian political leaders. Despite the U.S. and Israel’s best efforts, Hamas crushed the moderate Fatah party and ended up winning 74 seats to Fatah’s 45.
4. Sham Elections in Iraq, 2005
The U.S. invasion of Iraq killed at least a half a million innocent Iraqis and completely destroyed most of the country’s infrastructure.
After the U.S. invasion, it quickly became clear that America had no concern for rebuilding the country. One way this can be seen is the rushed, undemocratic elections the U.S. facilitated to write a new constitution. More than 100 attacks took place on polling stations during the election leaving at least 44 people dead.
Iraq’s Sunni population largely boycotted the election in protest of the U.S. occupation and to avoid the violence largely directed at them. In addition to holding what basically amounted to a sham election, the U.S. has also been accused of rigging the results. Scott Ritter, a high ranking U.N. weapons inspector in Iraq, alleges that the U.S. changed the results after the election.
5. Election Interference in Afghanistan, 2009
The U.S. also tried to rig the 2009 Afghanistan election according to former Defense Secretary, Robert Gates.
Gates says the U.S. “tried to oust Hamid Karzai by manipulating Afghan elections.” Karzai’s government has long accused the U.S. of interfering in the election. In Gate’s memoir, he says that senior U.S. diplomat Richard Holbrooke worked to illegally delay the vote and then to illegally secure a runoff vote.
“There was no exaggeration on our side when talking about this, and now a very senior U.S. official is accepting this fact and talking about it,” Karzai’s spokesman, Aimal Faizi, told The Guardian. Karzai’s government alleges that the interference went much further than what Gate alleges in his memoir.
According to Karzai’s spokesperson, the U.S. presented ultimatums to either stack Karzai’s cabinet with U.S. puppets or be unseated in a runoff election.
Ongoing Meddling Abroad and Corruption at Home
This list is far from complete, but due to the nature of these election interference campaigns, it is impossible to identify Washington’s meddling in every country.
Every point on this list besides Venezuela only became public thanks to whistleblowers or leaked communications. Still, these whistleblowers and direct communication represent much better evidence than the easily altered IP addresses that supposedly tie the Russian government to the hacking of the DNC.
But even if Russia did it, does it matter? The Wikileaks emails show corruption at the highest levels of the U.S. government, whether it was presidential candidate Hillary Clinton telling bankers behind closed doors that her public positions on Wallstreet were an elaborate lie, Clinton receiving debate questions in advance, to the full control of party funds by the Clinton campaign during the primary.
The utter hypocrisy of the U.S. getting upset about election interference and the complete lack of substantial evidence tying Russia to the hacking does not matter to the U.S. The Russia hacking narrative isn’t about logic or facts; it is a way to distract from the corruption of the U.S.’s own government — corruption that has evidence and facts to substantiate it.
Comments
5? Try "every"!
In ways you can't even imagine!
Well knock me down with a Unicorn Fart. Just 5?
In reply to 5? by toady
The American Empire
In reply to Well knock me down with a… by Ghost of PartysOver
Anyone notice how many limited hangouts there are with author initials B.S.? ... just sayin
In reply to The American Empire operates… by Prehuman Insight
Well, this is one big ass "bear trap" but what the hell, I'm up for it. The "author" Brandon Stout (former member of the petty-bourgeoisie and now a class traitor living happily in Detroit, Michigan...lol) did not cite Obama's meddling in Israel, Russia, Macedonia, Albania, Libya, Egypt and Great Britain...for some as yet unexplained reason.
But at least he has gained a sense of humor ;-)
In reply to The American Empire operates… by Prehuman Insight
These are what the author considers five of the worst. Odd that there is no mention of interference in Israel, Russia, and others that failed but may have been worse in terms of repercussions.
But what do you expect from an author who says "the U.S. even supported Ukrainian neo-nazis and other far-right fascist organization"? Anyone with a brain knows fascists are part of the left, not the far-right. His true colors are showing.
In reply to Well knock me down with a… by Ghost of PartysOver
don't do what i do,do what i say fucking hypocrites
In reply to 5? by toady
Some big revelation. Only a fool would think different.
Exactly.
America the land of mercenary trash, spreading death and rapine worldwide.
Because americans are dumb.
Incredibly and truly really really dumb.
If Americans are dumb then smart people should have nothing to fear from them, right? I really can't imagine billions of geniuses cowering in fear of a few hundred million morons.
In reply to Exactly. America the… by marcel tjoeng
The opposition to the west coast pipelines in Canada was supposedly encouraged by alphabet agencies in Virginia.
Kinder Morgan deviated from the approved NEB route because it was cheaper to tunnel under Burnaby Mountain, so they basically fucked themselves for a few $$$. The spill response plan was a bad joke, City of Vancouver and the Province of BC will be on the hook for Billions if there is an accident. Bring a responsible pipeline plan to the table and maybe the moderates will consent.
In reply to The opposition to the west… by Ward of the Squid
The U.S. has been interfering in foreign elections for well over 100 years...
All this fake concern is total B.S.
The only people that are eating this garbage up are idiots that think Jackoff Kimmel is reporting news..
Was separating Panama from Colombia what you would call "interfering in foreign elections"? Or imperialism? Or walking softly and swinging a big dick?
In reply to The U.S. has been… by TommyD88
But its 'good' meddling
Big deal. Everybody does it.
Soviets/Russia have done it since 1917. Fight fire with fire. Soviets had large active communist party groups in USA to organize and disrupt for decades. Still do! That's what Antifa is! What do you think marxist Saul Alinsky was doing?
Antifa printed posters are footnoted with revcom.us --- Revolutionary Communist Party USA. Commies never left, they're still here like cockroaches because we have an open society where they can operate openly.
Everyone meddles in some way or another, but often those who most loudly accuse others of doing so are the biggest culprits. Refer to the US government as an example. An admission of its nefarious activities for once might quell all the endless self-righteous barking we keep hearing about from Heather Naeurt and Mike Pompeo and related agitprop. Its like the kid who shits his pants and refuses to own up.
In reply to Big deal. Everybody does it… by gwar5
Everyone meddles, but the US meddles more cause it has the resources to do it. Thats the nature of the State, always wage warfare against other states so it can finally be the world wide monopolist of currency, laws and "security".
In reply to Everyone meddles in some way… by Brazen Heist II
Yes.....full spectrum imperialism makes for rampant meddling.
In reply to Everyone meddles, but the US… by SJ158
Where's Tail Gunner Joe when we need him?
In reply to Big deal. Everybody does it… by gwar5
We don't meddle, we muddle.
Those examples are only the ones that they got caught doing.
Nobody believes that the USA is dirty. /sac.
I'm shocked!
If Hillary had won we wouldn't have heard anything about it.
You forgot that Obama sent his former marketing guru and $350,000 to Isreal in order to expand the phony non-profit called OneVoice which was design to oust Netanyahu.