Another Problem Emerges For Elon Musk

While it has yet to be seen if the SEC will crack down on Elon Musk, and whether the Tesla CEO can round up enough investors (which he allegedly already has a commitment letter from over a week ago) to participating in his going private transaction, remains to be seen but even in an ideal scenario where everything goes according to Elon's plan, he may be facing a major hurdle once he begins executing his quasi public/private transformation, which keeps large investors but removes day to day gyrations in the stock (and only offers two "liquidity" events per year): most passive funds would have to drop Tesla if it were removed from stock indexes.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters, actively-managed funds might need complicated approvals to hold a stake in the mutated company.
"Our inclination is that if we could go private with him, we would, but it’s complicated," a large Tesla investor told Reuters. "We would have to call clients and ask for approval, but it’s complicated. And I think it’s complicated for many funds."
The reason: private shares are illiquid, and usually very hard to price, raising concerns of whether they are appropriate for public portfolios.
As a reminder, Musk's grand scheme is to convert Tesla into a quasi-private company, whose shareholders are almost exclusively large funds even as smaller investors generally cash out. But his plan would be hindered by the very nature of the structure he hopes to lure his "whale" investors in to, making it prohibitively difficult to find enough equity investors in the transaction.
The uncertainty over how many investors could hold private shares, and would want to, would be a challenge for Musk because the final tally would dictate how much capital he would need to raise to buy out those who would sell the stock.
On Monday, Musk blogged he was reaching out to top investors to see "whether they had the ability and desire to remain shareholders in a private Tesla." He may be disappointed very soon:
One pool that would likely not be Musk’s allies in the effort are big passive vehicles like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. The holdings of the fund, which holds 2% of Tesla’s shares, are based on an index tracking shares on the NYSE and Nasdaq, according to its prospectus. Naturally, that would be impossible with a private company.
Vanguard spokeswoman Carolyn Wegemann said "as private companies are not included in indexes, any shares held in an index fund when a company goes private would likely be sold/tendered." Other ETF providers will face the same restriction, and the more that are forced to sell their shares, the greater the debt check will have to be.
One potential silver lining is that more of Musk's top fund investors are active stockpickers. According to researcher Morningstar, 19 percent of Tesla’s fund ownership rests in passive portfolios, compared with 28 percent at General Motors and 56 percent at Ford Motor.
And, at least on paper, active funds would generally have more leeway to continue to own Tesla after a go-private transaction.
Here Reuters notes that Tesla’s largest active fund investors include some that have held private companies such as Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund.
At June 29 it held securities of private companies like Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc according to a disclosure. A Fidelity spokeswoman declined to comment
For index funds, however, the endgame is clear:
David Barclay, chief operating officer of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, said he knew of no case of a security remaining in an index fund after it went private.
All of this, of course, assumes that the SEC won't crack down on Musk before he ever gets the deal off the ground, or that Musk can find enough willing investors. Both are big "ifs".
Thanks, Sherlock!
It is going to be funny as shit when this company implodes and all the dip shits that paid $100,000+ per car are left with a vehicle that they can't get parts for, or anyone to work on it.
In reply to Thanks, Sherlock! by ParkAveFlasher
What is a TESLA again?
I forgot with all this excitement.....
In reply to It is going to be funny as… by NumNutt
ZH needs some more varied photos of Elon Musk if he's going to stay in the news cycle this long. The thumbnails are a little over used guys
In reply to What is a TESLA again? I… by ZENDOG
TESLA = Worlds largest electric dildo, because when you buy one, you get fucked!
In reply to What is a TESLA again? I… by ZENDOG
Already there, dude- try getting a fender fixed on a Tesla right now- good luck.......
In reply to It is going to be funny as… by NumNutt
Yes, but they're living the dream!
In reply to It is going to be funny as… by NumNutt
Controlling The Float Of Tesla Stock For Maximum Pain: http://www.invtots.com/tsla/controlling-the-float-of-tesla-stock-elon-musk/
In reply to Thanks, Sherlock! by ParkAveFlasher
TRumptards don't like him?
I'm sure he thought of all possiblilities before he made his rage tweet.
First Post! Sputnik *beep*
Not a problem as we learned from GS and GM bond holders. The laws do not apply to some.
this Elon Musk angle of the dangle is a true example of where capitalism is:
The market is dead and 1% capitalism owns the market; aka its Monopoly games from now on.
So why pretend?
Elon says I go to where the money is : 1% ! PHUCK the rest!
No man said it so simply!
Market capitalism is DEAD in Unicorns to the MOON, land of the free home of the brave!
SEC appears to be a sham along with every other government enforcement, the right people always get the benefit of the doubt, but don't try to sell loose cigarettes or you'll be executed on the spot.
What Enron is trying to achieve is impossible. His twitter retail crowd are NOT going into private ownership with him, though they all seem convinced that they are, along with god knows how many funds. He sees public investment as a nuisance, but forgets about all of the capital that has been raised.
Does he even have anyone advising him? If he does, does he even fucking listen?
How can there be any doubt in left anyone's mind as to his stupidity, ignorance and outright incompetence?
"A publicly held company generally means a company that has a class of securities that is registered with the Commission because those securities are widely held or traded on a national securities exchange. When a public company is eligible to deregister a class of its equity securities, either because those securities are no longer widely held or because they are delisted from an exchange, this is known as “going private.”
A publicly held company may deregister its equity securities when they are held by less than 300 shareholders of record or less than 500 shareholders of record, where the company does not have significant assets. Depending on the facts and circumstances, the company may no longer be required to file periodic reports with the SEC once the number of shareholders of record drops below the above thresholds."
https://www.sec.gov/fast-answers/answersgoprivhtm.html
I think it is hilarious that so many retards are in love with that shithole of a car manufacturer.
His infestors have more screws lose than a Tesla's bumper cover.
speaking of tards, CalSTRS holds a quarter million shares
In reply to I think it is hilarious that… by wmbz
I find it amazing that this fraudulent take-private initiative is given as much credibility as it is. There clearly was no deal when Elon issued his tweet. There has yet to be an 8-K filed. All announcements by the board and subsequent declarations have been total CYA maneuvers. The $420 take-out price is completely non-sensical. And where is the SEC? This should be a lay-up, and if the regulators stand aside and give Elon/Tesla a pass here, then there truly is zero integrity left in capital markets.
PS - How's that Q3 coming along? Nice diversion he's got going here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6jw4axsuqg
1 hr, well worth it.
so he went from "funding secured" to "putting out feelers"?
Looks like he wants a wealthier group to absorb the loss.
What a SCAM.