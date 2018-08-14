Bullishness In US Stocks Hits 3 Year High As FAANG Lovefest Continues

The latest Bank of America monthly institutional investor survey, which was conducted between Aug. 3 and 9 among 243 investors with a total $735 billion under management, revealed that as stocks slumped around the globe, investors flocked to the US, which has become the world's safe haven: allocations to U.S. stocks jumped 10% to a net 19% overweight, "the biggest overweight since January 2015 and the top equity region for the first time in 5 years."
That makes America the most popular equity region for the first time in five years, Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett said and added that "With investors telling us they are long the U.S., the Fed and cash, our view remains: peak profits, policy and returns."
As investors flooded into the US, they fled from what they said was the "biggest tail risk" for the third month in a row, and 5 of the past 6: trade war...
... with Quantitative Tightening and China Slowdown in distant 2nd and 3rd position.
Adding to America's allure, 67% of respondents said that the US profits outlook was the most favourable, a record 17-year high.
Some concerns remain, however, with 32% of investors seeing US growth decelerating.
Offsetting slowdown fears, however, was the ongoing lovefest with growth/tech in the form of FAANG+BAT stocks, which for the 6th consecutive month was seen as the "most crowded trade."
It's not just tech as stocks continue to rise in sectors beyond tech.
Meanwhile, the overall outlook is still bullish as the S&P500 continues to hold above 2,800 and more money available to buy stock, as the average cash balance among the investor community rises 0.3% to 5%, above the past 10 year average of = 4.5%.
According to Hartnett, "August rotation shows survey participants are buying banks and continue to flock to perceived safe havens like US equities and cash; they are selling commodity sectors and defensive sectors/regions like materials, energy and UK equities."
And speaking of the UK, amid growing concerns of a No Brexit deal, allocation to UK equities saw the biggest one-month drop since May '16, down 10ppt to net 28% underweight.
Looking ahead, Hartnett said that "rising corporate leverage concerns say bonds should outperform stocks, while a weaker profit outlook suggests defensives could outperform cyclicals."
Comments
Cleanest..Dirty...Shirt...Basket
US equities are now overweight?
Welcome to the USA, where everything is overweight.
In reply to Cleanest..Dirty...Shirt… by Jazzyg
In reply to US equities are now… by pods
Bullshit in US stocks hits three year high
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
I would be interested if you had a donkey in addition to all this circus.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
LOL! Yes, yes, everything should be bullish when priced in fiat currency...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same
as
it
ever
was!
Panic the sheeple (from around the world) into the mother of all traps......
"......and continue to flock to perceived safe havens like US equities and cash;......"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnY_cCRELvs
In reply to Panic the sheeple (from… by bshirley1968
Just a few days from the longest bull run in history
All trying to sit on the last chair as the music winds down..
They need to be called the FED's FAANGS, that's what they really are.
Why am I not surprised?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW4CvC5IaFI&t=665s
Lose the N add the I a T and a S - now its funnier
So Jones was banned by FAAGITS
Banning Jones was a psyop to portrait Trump and his supporters as martyrs. Don't fall for it, they all belong to the same club, Trump, Hillary, Obama, Jones, everything is staged. You'll never see Hillary in jail, never.
In reply to Lose the N add the I a T and… by American Dissident
See you in October!
This is not time to be complacent when everybody else is. Markets are 'greedy' in 2018 when they should be like Steve Carell's character in 'TheBigShort'= skeptical
China slowdown as well as tariff war should be a boon for Chinese internet stocks. Where esle can the sheer quantity of people in China get free internet and online dating fantasy, unaffected by any tariff. Online video streaming (YY) and soft porn (MOMO) will recover from any perceived correlation with the trade war and regain/rebound. Just like in the US depression...what's a guy to do when your chips are down? Alcohol, TV and sex. If I can only choose a good Chinese bourbon stawk, my trifecta would be complete. There are just too many people and when times are hard, morals tend to drop. %20-%40 gains once the behaviors show up in the numbers, and that just represents a recovery back to pre tariff levels. The Chinese are going to invest their money in their own market somewhere... My guess is tariff free sex and sloth (i.e. the inner-net)
Long YY, MOMO
(YY just reported - up (only) %1.5 after smashing Q2 estimates with %45 growth in revenues, %21 growth in users, and %50 growth in Mobile streaming). May be up $100-$200 to $300 from current $87 (recent high ~$145 pre june tariff wars).
MOMO reports 8/25. Hasn't been hit as bad as YY but expect same Q beats. These are gimme stawks should any trade resolutions occur, and perhaps even more so should they not.
EM and Chiner stawks unfavored right now = Buffet style buying op. Other potential multibaggers extremely oversold with limited downside and PM exposure - TAHO. Down ~%75 since closing of Escobal Ag mine, dividend cut. Set to rebound with favorable recent high Court ruling, progress in strike and should PMs behave normally, could go from $4.50- $16/$20+ div in short time.
OCUL pharm should get FDA approval for revolutionary eye med delivery system within the next 30-90 days. Make or break approval sends $6 current to $3, or $35(ave Target).
My $.02 anyway
I like Diageo.
In reply to China slowdown as well as… by SybilDefense
The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth rather than its quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly how the spending would play out.
I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.
http://How Stupidity Might Delay Our Economic Collapse .html
they are worried about a trade war but they are reassured by usa corporate earnings prospects. okay.
smells like bullshit.
Yes, there is no trade war... just theater.
In reply to they are worried about a… by buzzsaw99
All of you are just bitter you haven't made shit this bull rally. Sorry your gold fairy tale hasn't come true yet. Friendly advice, gold is trash. Buy fang sell vol. Nothing is crashing. Trump is pres.
trolling the zh goldbugs isn't as fun as it used to be. the only thing left around here are the true believers. they, like usa treasury bond true believers, don't care what anyone else thinks.
In reply to All of you are just bitter… by Jein
These were "investors"? Are you sure?
What kind of "investor" buys MORE of something the higher its price goes? And at all-time highs? 🙈🙉🙊