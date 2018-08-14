Multiple Injured After Car Rams London Parliament Barriers In Terrorist Attack

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:04

Two people were injured when a car drove into security barriers outside the British parliament on Tuesday and the driver - a man in his 20s - was arrested, emergency services said, with counter-terrorism police leading the investigation into the incident which is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Television pictures from the incident showed armed police surrounding a silver saloon car that had hit heavy barriers outside St. Stephen’s Gate, the main public entrance to Parliament. Its hood was crumpled and its airbags had been deployed. A rooftop camera showed the moment the car crashed into barriers outside Parliament in London

London’s Ambulance Service said it had treated two people for injuries at the scene and they had been taken to hospital. Neither of those hurt were believed to have suffered serious injuries and police said they were trying to piece together what had happened.

"At this stage, we are treating this as a terrorist incident," the Metropolitan Police said in an emailed statement. The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses, the police said.

“While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident,” London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Earlier, police said the male driver of the car had been arrested at the scene of the crash which occurred at 0637 GMT.

Quoted by Reuters, witness Jason Williams said the car had struck a barrier on a lane used for access to the parliament building with force. He said he thought it was deliberate.

“It’s a very serious incident,” he told reporters. “There was smoke coming from the vehicle.”

Images shot by a Euronews journalist showed police pointing their guns at a vehicle. Footage on social media showed a handcuffed man being led away by heavily armed police. Other footage showed a cyclist lying on the street.

“I saw the cyclists, injured cyclists. I’ve seen people, about 10, on the road, lying down, but I haven’t seen any fatalities,” Williams said.

Westminster Underground station, close to parliament, was closed to the public and the building cordoned off.

Parliament is in summer recess and most lawmakers are not using the building. Prime Minister Theresa May is on holiday abroad.

This is the latest attack on high profile London landmarks: in March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge before he stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of parliament. He was shot dead at the scene. It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism.

Britain is on its second highest threat level of “severe”, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

Last week, a Muslim convert admitted plotting to kill more than 100 people by driving a truck into pedestrians on London’s Oxford Street, the capital’s major shopping thoroughfare.

In October last year, 11 people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near London’s Natural History Museum, raising fears of an attack, but police later said the incident was a road traffic accident.

Arne Saknussemm Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:06 Permalink

With Sadiq as mayor, London Kahn't stop this from happening over and over...

Multiculturalism needs to be thrown under a good old fashioned double-decker vis a vis any culture that is incompatible with the local one and especially with any culture that declares itself at war with the local one.

Only fools and traitors open the gates to their enemies.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 11
Stu Elsample Adolfsteinbergovitch Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:18 Permalink

Looks like Brits should have paid more attention to "racists".

Not only are the terrorists free to roam and destroy, the traitors who are governing the peasants have ruled that Brits are not allowed to make any negative comments about the filthy third world trash invaders who showed up to kill them. It's maddening. Maybe now native Brits understand why they were disarmed.

land_of_the_few wildbad Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:37 Permalink

This means it is highly likely we need to run some really massive exercises in Poland. And put more multipurpose Vertical Launch Systems in Warsaw just in case we need to first-strike Moscow, to prevent our Western-funded and trained Sunni Wahhabist Islamist terrorist cells from operating in London - the rural boonies HQ of the NWO's secondary European Islamic Shock Troop garrison Airstrip One.

The Primary Islamic Shock Troop Garrison in Europe being Albania/Turkey/Balkans, and anywhere like Libya we can make angry refugees by bombing their Mother's kitchen with her still inside. These will be deployed by the Western MIC as long as Europe has these cray cray ideas about staying stable and developed. If that doesn't work we can arm and stir up the crazies in Ukr and give them visa-free entry into Europe and the US. Wait, they did that already ...

And of course the Shia Iranians need to cut it out right now, all that sweet mint tea drinking, smiling, nice handshakes and killing our terrorists, the bastards.

 

Scar Bro Government nee… Tue, 08/14/2018 - 07:30 Permalink

I understand your need to simplify shit and believe Europe has been taken over by Muslims, but the fact is, we’re like 80% pure white. And I mean pure northern European white. The U.S on the other hand is FUCKED!!! for whites. You don’t own the economy, the media, your religion... your fucking MINDS or as I’ve mentioned before EVEN YOUR FORESKINS ARE TAKEN AWAY from you <- white Europeans DO NOT do this barbaric caveman shit!

wake the fuck up! I’d rather be in Europe than the cucked out states of Jewmerica!

HorseBuggy Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:08 Permalink

If the terrorist was Muslim we will never hear an update to this story. If the terrorist once spoke to a Russian person, we will never hear the end of it. 

 

Son of Loki vegan Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:57 Permalink

Britain Suffers 15 Acid Attacks a Week, With Three Quarters Taking Place in London

The United Kingdom’s surge of the previously unheard of phenomenon of acid attacks has seen an average of 15 a week over the past three years, with the vast majority taking place in the crime-struck capital, London.

Breitbart London has reported on the rising prominence of acid attacks in the United Kingdom and in London in particular, with the city being crowned the world acid attack capital in 2017, with incidents reaching “epidemic” levels, according to medics working on acid victim care.

https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/13/britain-suffers-15-acid-att…

 

15 a week?! wtf!!

land_of_the_few Son of Loki Tue, 08/14/2018 - 07:15 Permalink

A lot of them are white boys on mopeds. Seems they have learned well from the Khans.

Basically they all get drunk or blasted on pills too much, have no culture anymore apart from being Wiggers, and think Hollywood blockbusters are real including all the bits with stunt men and cables.

Doesn't help that the jokingly termed "job market" and immigrant-pumped property bubble based economy ensures they will have no prospect of a real job, family or a house. All brownfield sites and docks get converted into luxo-apartments, never back into businesses. But violence is cheap, so... 

Dilluminati Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:16 Permalink

Fucking Amish on vacation driving on the wrong side of the road?

Or that "other" religion of peace and tolerance?

The UK is so fucked.. voted for a Brexit and simply incapable, a country of incapable, run down in the streets by: ??????????????

Oh BTW there is some boats in the Mediterranean, so bring them to London, fly a TRUMP balloon and call that a fix and stay the fuck off the sidewalks.   The sidewalks in London are dangerous along with the Acid attacks which are now as common as fish and chips..

The marvels and benefits of multi-cultural-ism.

Of course we must blame the Amish..  

Diversity is our strength

arghhhhhh they ran me down in the street..  (London)

arghhhhhh they just set me on fire.. (Sweden)

 

^

Globalists "brown shoes for everybody" and assured failure 

Here is a pic.. doesn't look Amish to me

https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/1/590x/secondary/parliamen…

Diversity is our strength: arrrrrrrrgh he threw acid in me face!

Debt Slave Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:34 Permalink

Is this a good time to point out that if the U.K. didn’t let thousands of brown aliens into their home, they wouldn’t have to live with terrorism?

But let us remember what London’s kebab mayor said- Terror attacks are just part of life in the big city and we will just have to get used to it.

I disagree and offer an alternative- NATIONAL SOCIALISM.

Manipuflation Tue, 08/14/2018 - 06:37 Permalink

What is a "saloon car"?  The term, Saloon, has a very different meaning in the Midwest/Mountain West of the US.  Please try to be culturally sensitive.  All you told us is that it was a drunk driver.