Censorship Is What Happens When Powerful People Get Scared

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
“Only the weak hit the fly with a hammer.”
– Bangambiki Habyarimana
Anyone who tells you the recent escalation of censorship by U.S. tech giants is merely a reflection of private companies making independent decisions is either lying or dangerously ignorant.
In the case of Facebook, the road from pseudo-platform to willing and enthusiastic tool of establishment power players is fairly straightforward. It really got going earlier this year when issues surrounding egregious privacy violations in the case of Cambridge Analytica (stuff that had been going on for years) could finally be linked to the Trump campaign. It was at this point that powerful and nefarious forces spotted an opportunity to leverage the company’s gigantic influence in distributing news and opinion for their own ends. Rather than hold executives to account and break up the company, the choice was made to commandeer and weaponize the platform. This is where we stand today.
Let’s not whitewash history though. These tech companies have been compliant, out of control government snitches for a long time. Thanks to Edward Snowden, we’re aware of the deep and longstanding cooperation between these lackeys and U.S. intelligence agencies in the realm of mass surveillance. As such, the most recent transformation of these companies into full fledged information gatekeepers should be seen in its proper context; merely as a dangerous continuation and expansion of an already entrenched reality.
But it’s all out in the open now. Facebook isn’t even hiding the fact that it’s outsourcing much of its “fake news” analysis to the Atlantic Council, a think tank funded by NATO, Gulf States and defense contractors. As reported by Reuters:
Facebook began looking for outside help amid criticism for failing to rein in Russian propaganda ahead of the 2016 presidential elections…
With scores of its own cybersecurity professionals and $40 billion in annual revenue in 2017, Facebook might not seem in need of outside help.
It doesn’t need outside help, it needs political cover, which is the real driver behind this.
But the lab and Atlantic Council bring geopolitical expertise and allow Facebook to distance itself from sensitive pronouncements. On last week’s call with reporters, Alex Stamos, Facebook’s chief security officer, said the company should not be expected to identify or blame specific governments for all the campaigns it detects.
“Companies like ours don’t have the necessary information to evaluate the relationship between political motivations that we infer about an adversary and the political goals of a nation-state,” said Stamos, who is leaving the company this month for a post at Stanford University. Instead, he said Facebook would stick to amassing digital evidence and turning it over to authorities and researchers.
It would also be awkward for Facebook to accuse a government of wrongdoing when the company is trying to enter or expand in a market under that government’s control.
Facebook donated an undisclosed amount to the lab in May that was enough, said Graham Brookie, who runs the lab, to vault the company to the top of the Atlantic Council’s donor list, alongside the British government.
Facebook employees said privately over the past several months that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg wants to outsource many of the most sensitive political decisions, leaving fact-checking to media groups and geopolitics to think tanks. The more he succeeds, the fewer complications for Facebook’s expansion, the smaller its payroll, and the more plausible its positioning as a neutral platform. Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.
With that in mind go ahead and check out the Atlantic Council’s donor list and all the shady characters on its board.
Atlantic Council's board members include Kissinger, fmr CIA chief Michael Hayden, fmr CIA head Mike Morell (who said US should kill Russians & Iranians in Syria), Bush DHS chief Michael Chertoff (inventor of color coded terror chart). Funded by Lockheed Martin, Chevron, UAE, NATO https://t.co/4CSDMWsfHu— Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) August 9, 2018
Now that it’s been established that Facebook is in fact censoring based on advice provided by former spooks and other assorted establishment charlatans, let’s talk about what this means. I think there are two major takeaways.
First and foremost, the entire push to make arbitrary de-platforming by tech giants the new norm proves the establishment is scared to death. The very powerful folks accustomed to manipulating and shaping the world via narrative creation aren’t terrified about what Alex Jones says, they’re terrified that it’s popular. The establishment “elites” are in such denial about the consequences of the world they created, all they can do is spastically attack symptoms. Trump didn’t divide U.S. society and Alex Jones didn’t cause our widespread (and entirely justifiably) distrust in institutions; the status quo system did that via its spectacular failures. Trump’s election and Alex Jones’ popularity are merely symptoms of an incredibly corrupt and failed status quo paradigm, the stewards of which continually refuse to take a look in the mirror, accept blame and reform.
The way I see it, two key events of the 21st century directly led to the situation we find ourselves in currently. The launching of the Iraq war based on false evidence spread by intelligence agencies, politicians and the media, and the decision to bail out bankers and protect them from jail in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Combined, these two things created an environment of anger and distrust in which nearly anything becomes possible politically and socially. Trump and Alex Jones are symptoms of a failing society, not the root causes of it.
If I’m right about this, censorship of such voices by SilIcon Valley billionaires will backfire spectacularly. Alex Jones has now been made a martyr by tech oligarchs and deep state think tanks, which gives him more street cred than he had before. De-platforming does nothing to the demand side of the equation when it comes to his content, as we saw with his Infowars app soaring in the charts soon after the purge. If people want to find Alex Jones and Infowars, they will find it. Moreover, other communities are beginning to wake up to how dangerous all of this is. For example, last week we witnessed a growing number of Bitcoiners create accounts at decentralized Twitter-alternative Mastodon in case Jack Dorsey decides to step up censorship there.
Ultimately, it’s safer for society to have open public forums where all ideas — whether you consider them dangerous and crazy or not — can be openly expressed alongside each other. That way we can see what’s out there and debate or debunk them in front of large and diverse audiences.
This is 2018 and de-platforming popular content won’t make it go away. It’ll just shift it over into areas of the internet you can’t see, where it’ll fester and grow stronger over time in even more intense and radicalized echo chambers. You’ll think it’s gone from society because it’s been safely cleansed from your corporate-government Facebook timeline, but it may grow even stronger in the shadows. This is particularly the case in a nation dominated by an entrenched, corrupt and unaccountable elitist class. One that refuses to confront the reality of its monumental failures, and instead chooses to self-interestedly obsess over what are just symptoms of a decadent empire in decline.
* * *
If you liked this article and enjoy my work, consider becoming a monthly Patron, or visit the Support Page to show your appreciation for independent content creators.
Comments
HighImpactFlix on youtube was first, and nobody sounded the alarm... Then Infowars...
yeah! bring this shit ON! Thank you Mr. President!
Unmask those evil fuckers!
In reply to HighImpactFlix on youtube… by Kan
In reply to yeah! bring this shit ON! … by wildbad
Inb4 « nazi bookburners »
might want to take a look at what they were burning - child pornography and the like
Dailystormer.name - the most censored publication in history
how does it feel you old ass limp dicked « the dems are the real rascists » boomers? What took our anscestors millennia to build, you pissed away in one generation.
« Women’s rights » = murdering babies
« Pride » = immuno compromised sodomites butt fucking each other in the street
« Liberty » = gender is a social construct, you can be whatever you feel
The list goes on and on.....
In reply to Read Farenheit 451 by hedgeless_horseman
Leftards think this shit will make the people that they censor go away...
... as if their echo chamber somehow extended onto the internet... yea.... right...
Nice job leftards, keep it up, ur really winning the undecided vote(not).
Trump 2020...
In reply to Inb4 « nazi bookburners »… by SmackDaddy
The irony of the "resistance" being the ones censoring is rather thick.
In reply to Leftards think this shit… by Shillinlikeavillan
Trump and or Sessions will slow walk any solutions.
They are busy with their own Deep State issues. ... And sweating exposure of a few things themselves.
Freedom of speech will have to be seized back by We The People.
Making the control freak censuring corps feel the heat financially is one assault front.
Hit them in the bank account.
(OR prove to everyone how broken and corrupt the legal/court system really is.)
Owen Shroyer (from InfoWars) has just figured out the very evil shadow banning YT and Disqus pulls on all of us. … I have screen shots showing the same thing happening to me for months.
https://www.infowars.com/next-level-censorship-secureteam10-censored-fo…
An out-right ban is one thing. …. But shadow banning and shaving video view counts on content providers is fraud. .. Fraud with plenty of monetary damages on the table.
OK, all you tort lawyers out there,…go get them. …. YouTube has VERY DEEP pockets.
Live Hard, Tortious Interference With A Contact Judgments Or Settlements Should Net The Plaintiff Very Hefty Awards, Die Free
~ DC v10.06
In reply to Leftards think this shit… by Shillinlikeavillan
What the surveillance technocracy is doing right now is a trial run...
Too little too late.
In reply to Trump and or Sessions will… by DuneCreature
The left is scared, and rightly so.
They are actually drawing more attention to the voices they wish to cancel out. Typical liberal/leftist cluelessness.
In reply to Read Farenheit 451 by hedgeless_horseman
The left is the other side of the same coin as the right. And they are all promoted by the "Elites", who ARE scared.
In reply to The left is scared. by BlackChicken
John Kay......MONSTER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk3sURDS4IA
In reply to The left is the other side… by philipat
Despite their best efforts, they can't block the internet.
And as Ayn Rand famously said "You can ignore reality, but you can't ignore the consequences of reality". The Middle Class is dying, the American dream is dead, the Millenials are still living in Mom's basement and developing ideas about "Democratic Socialism" involving more Free Shit and Bigger Government, largely because of the above and because they have never been given an opportunity to experience real free market capitalism.
That's not a real good sign for the future?
In reply to yeah! bring this shit ON! … by wildbad
That will come as a last ditch effort to put the milk back in the bottle. I’m sure everyone will just forget everything and go on with their slave life*
*Those of us designated as the workers to pay for all the shitheads, that is. The shitheads will be fine with being ignorant. To fix anything might mean they have to work. “Fuck that” is what they will always say until they are forced to go cold turkey.
In reply to Despite their best efforts,… by philipat
Is the Atlantic council where old Amish gangsters go to retire?
In reply to yeah! bring this shit ON! … by wildbad
All and all, it's just another Brick in the Wall....
Thousands have been taken down, including some very popular larger ones. It's all about controlling the Narrative.
As the author points out, no matter how many times the Oligarch Class tells us it's Night......... people can look out the window and plainly see that it is in fact day...and the Sun is clearly visible at noon in the sky.
Solution...... Brick up the Windows
Dusting off the old vinyl today....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN5Z28Dfl7o
In reply to HighImpactFlix on youtube… by Kan
Fake news
Critics of the Argentine government’s strategies and rhetoric toward the Falkland islands have coined a new verb – malvinizar – to describe how the claim for and memory of the Malvinas is used simply to divert attention away from more serious domestic socio-economic challenges . Indeed, if all claims of uti possidetis juris were resolved, the world map politically might look profoundly different today!
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
What will they ever do if they find out the truth?
The Falkland Islands were uninhabited when discovered. France established a colony on the islands in 1764. In 1765, a British captain claimed the islands for Britain.
The islands belong to the French. Why do you keep kicking Argentina?
In reply to Fake news Critics of the… by BritBob
nothing belongs to France...including France itself. Fucking Frogs have surrendered everything away at one time or another.
In reply to The Falkland Islands were… by silverer
Minds.com
Can go there for twitter/facebook competitor that is a blockchain crypto social network. I just read about it today and checked out the website, but don't know anything else yet. I don't facebook, for kids mostly. Fuck the FANGs.
I already use protonmail.com and duckduckgo.
Check out peepeth.com for a twitter like app on the eth blockchain.
https://peepeth.com/
Peepeth
FAQ
Can I delete or edit Peeps?
No. Think twice, Peep once.
How can I Peep on mobile?
It's easy. See how.
How do you say "Peepeth", and what does it mean?
PEEP-eth
peepeth. Verb. (archaic) third-person singular simple present indicative form of peep.
Statistics
Some basic site statistics here.
Why is there a 15-action batch limit?
Peepeth lets you save Peeps and follows to the blockchain in batches. That means you don't have to spend ether every time you post a Peep, making Peepeth fast and easy to use.
There is currently a 15-action limit. That means you must save to the blockchain on a regular basis.
Although a higher batch limit increases the amount of time before a user must spend ether, it is desirable to save to the blockchain frequently because the blockchain is the only source of reliable timestamps on Peeps. Other front-ends must rely on that timestamp to see when a Peep was published.
The save-to-blockchain requirements will likely be changed in the future.
Why is there a 280-character limit?
This creative constraint is borrowed from Twitter. It allows easy cross-posting to that platform (another of Peepeth's features is posting to Twitter automatically). It is an otherwise arbitrary constraint and may be changed in the future.
What does "mute" do?
Twitter On Blockchain : Peepeth! Video
https://youtu.be/XYPtNYb_X1c
...
In reply to Minds.com Can go there for… by gwar5
I'm not sure how safe any of these are, for example a chosenite shows up, as they always do, and throws out antisemitic threats, then runs directly to the host provider to de-platform the service..
https://qz.com/1352990/microsoft-threatens-to-take-down-gab-ai-over-hat…
Now we know Gates is a crypto j. All of his board is what you would expect there...
I'm actually partial to mastodon.social but i'm not sure if that is the place, bitcoin folks are leaving twitter , many are going there..
Basically your looking for decentralized services that no single person/service is hosting.. That is the only long term plan if we really want something that isn't controlled or spooked full time.
In reply to Minds.com Can go there for… by gwar5
gwar, thank you for the tip on protonmail. Greatly appreciated. Cheers mate.
In reply to Minds.com Can go there for… by gwar5
Sounds like a case for . . . regulation.
https://therulingclassobserver.com/2018/07/25/help-commies-are-running-…
Censorship of political speech is clearly unconstitutional, and the writer is likely right about a vested interest in controlled narratives. Some of that is short-term money-motivated, though. Our “news” is more of an advertising vehicle than anything else. This is one reason why nothing on the priority list of voters in a so-called Republic ever gets done.
Celebrity censorship drama aside, and aside from fired reality-show stars dominating news coverage for a week to promote a book, the plebes began to suspect that the globalist ECONOMIC system was rigged against the interests of most American citizens long before the 2008 housing collapse.
All disgruntlement does not stem from the excesses of the banking system; bankers do not hire illegal aliens who can afford to work cheaply due to the dole. Bankers do not offshore jobs.
Nor is all Deplorable discontent about the foreign policy that obsesses globally invested elites. If I had a dollar for every highly educated mom on C-SPAN, presenting a paper on Maternal / Child Nutrician in the country of Bamgirsjiisiitcibinu, I’d be rich. We have so many bored-with-their-NannyCam-raised-kids moms who are, likewise, so bored with their own country, and plenty of public money is spent to employ them.
Sure, the small-scale policing wars around the globe that arose after the 9/11 mass murder by terrorists made piles of money for defense contractors. Bankers have made a ton off of the rigged economic system. But it is the dearth of QUALITY, non-temporary, non-part-time, non-churn jobs with wages high enough to cover a full range of household bills for non-welfare-eligible citizens living on EARNED-ONLY income, not these things, that hit most Americans hardest.
It did NOT start post-2008.
Remember the huge WTO protests, largely uncovered by the mainstream media, starting in the late Nineties, when the consequences of shipping over 6 million breadwinner jobs (plus the lost SS contributions) to the cheap-labor bastions of China and Latin America became evident?
How about a few years earlier, when Ross Perot became one of the only viable third-party candidates, simply by speaking the blunt truth, decrying the impact of welfare-enabled, mass-scale immigration on American wages and, likewise, lambasting the “giant sucking sound of jobs going across the border.” Trump was a rerun, coming on too late at night. A lot of damage had already been done to the American middle class between Perot’s run and Trump’s run.
In reply to Sounds like a case for . . … by wobblie
Ah, Brit Bob - I see we're off in our own little world again...
A day without Brit Bob is like a day without sunshine ;-)
Bob, we will always have Argentina !
In reply to Ah, Brit Bob - I see we're… by you_are_cleared_hot
Fortunately for us exceptional Americans we have Trump to figure out what is real and what is fake so that the public doesn't have to keep guessing all the time. Long live Tweetler!
The Powerful people are not scared, they are having a great time watching the stock market going up every fucking single day no matter what. That's all you need to look at. Follow the money, anything else is noise to distract you. No matter who gets elected the result is always the same, the rich gets richer the poor gets poorer, in other words, face they win tails we lose.
Correct, absolute power (The Fed) corrupts absolutely...
In reply to The Powerful people are not… by 666D Chess
Fed "restructuring" (death) coming soon. Keep the faith. Old system kicked to the curb after mid-terms.
In reply to Correct, absolute power (The… by LawsofPhysics
Keep dreaming, if it wasn't kicked to the curb during these two years why after the mid-terms?
In reply to Fed "restructuring" (death)… by TeamDepends
Probably AMZ+GOOG+Spotify+FB+APPL need this censorship like a hole in the head. They're just under big pressure from the Deep State, and afraid that they'll lose they're natural monopolies under anti-trust, FCC, or utility regulation. Surely that's what the Deep State is threatening them with. So the blame is not even so much on Zucky, Eric "the shit" Schmidt, Beezy, Slim Tim.... they're just protecting their interests.
Or... when they got caught fucking kids... #puke
So, the richest capitalists, the government they own and control, and their Deep State spooks are all scared shitless that the masses are turning against them.
And why is the capitalist ruling-class so frightened?
----------------
Growing support for socialism in the United States
August 14, 2018
Excerpt:
A Gallup poll released yesterday found that, for the first time since it began tracking the figure, fewer than half of young people aged 18-29 have a positive view of capitalism, while more than half have a positive view of socialism.
In reply to So, the richest capitalists,… by Condor_0000
The first amendment free speech guarantee prevents government censorship. Private companies have the right to censor who they want. I would rather have Infowars available, but Facebook, Google, Apple, Spotify and Pinterest did nothing illegal.
waspwench wwwww Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:00
I agree FBGASP did nothing illegal.
BUT
These companies are effectively monopolies (not absolute monopolies, there are other options, but effectively monopolies.) They are so big and so influential and so powerful and they have so much control over what the public sees and says (or cannot say) and does that they operate like monopolies.
Private corporations which become so large and, therefore, so powerful and so influential ought to be subject to some government oversight OR they should be broken up. I believe that the reason these corporations have become so all powerful is because they are actually arms of the government and that the government uses them to shape public opinion and to suppress or disseminate information as they choose. Government corruption is why these companies exist in the form in which they do and why they are not controlled or broke.
To be perfectly honest this started after 9/11 and has only gotten far worst incrementally ever since the mainstream media linked up with VOA to be their "prostitutes".
The last rail of how bad it's been increasingly getting is when RT News was taken off of cable officially at the beginning of this year!
I had never even heard of RT until I read that it was being censored. Now I read it every day. They mentioned another of my favorite daily reads, ZeroHedge, in the same article condemning RT. Whenever I hear about a site that the ruling-class feels compelled to censor I figure that's a site I need to check out.
In reply to To be perfectly honest this… by Son of Captain Nemo
"Whenever I hear about a site that the ruling-class feels compelled to censor I figure that's a site I need to check out."
"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize"
Voltaire
Twas always "thus". ... And always"thus" will be!...
In reply to I had never even heard of RT… by Condor_0000
Kissinger and Dov Zakheim on that board of directors list. What’s to worry about! (Terrible people, just terrible).
deep state = Vatican, globalists = Vatican, Vatican rule this world for centuries and never lost power from times of monarchies
to overcome democracy Vatican simply rule through secret societies for elites - Skull and Bones (Bush, Clinton), Knights of Malta (Soros, Rothschilds bankers of Vatican), Opus Dei, Illuminati
Skull and Bones is symbol of Borgia - creator of jesuits
Soros is christened from a child Knight of Malta, his power and orders comes from Vatican
Rothschilds are christened from first Nathan bankers of Vatican, their famous intelligence were jesuits that recruted Nathan, red shield from name and herb is symbol of roman legions, simple google check will tell you whole family is praying to Vatican big time
Vatican is luciferian - offshoot of catholicism - from almost beginning, it is stated directly in luciferian texts that Holy Ghost is Lucifer, this religion is available only for elites "world is not ready"
Jesus was socialist - this are followers of Jesus, true christians = luciferians
google "Vatican Nervi Hall interior photo" and see temple of popes in Vatican looking like a big serpent
yt JFK secret societies speech (5mins version) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnkdfFAqsHA
google "putin hand sign horns" and see all those luciferian politicians and celebrities
google "benedict hand sign horns" to see more of luciferian Vatican
all national intelligence agencies are controlled by jesuits - intelligence of Vatican - rest is theater and actors
Banking belongs to Vatican from times of templars
communism was to weaken atheism and orthodox, it gave a lot of power back to Vatican
before communism and fascism Vatican was bankrupting (there was no country Vatican was created by Mussolini)
poor education is to keep god idea going
NWO is to keep vatican luciferian dominance for centuries - otherwise god will die and they can't allow this
religous wars still in place, we are living in middle ages
Trump is protestant
check Albert Pike world wars plans letters http://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
an abusive husband will tell his wife to shut her mouth and an abusive state will tell its people the same......Fuck You
word is CIA was way early to co-opt and fund Facebook as it started. once upon a time, I was up and coming in entertainment. didn't make it. now, I've dealt with paranoia and involuntary mental hospitalizations, but my experiences and understanding suggest that the CIA (I went to school where it was founded, not that that makes me some kind of insider or something) but the CIA makes it its business to get way out in front of shit before it happens, and direct, influence, contain, bend it to its control and agenda as best it can ... all in the name, I think they sincerely believe, of protecting the best interests of this country (and its citizens). But as "this country" has gone on to mean a world empire of spheres, markets, and unruly populations best-served (in the CIA's view) by ruthless dictators in some cases, and as the state has grown in mass, depth, and density, citizens have in many cases been left behind ... or at least deposed into parentheses ... as power feeds on itself and seeks more power etc.... anyway I've gotta go. dismiss or deride me, if you must.
Censorship is what happens when powerful people think everyone else is stupid and retarded. Are they wrong?
These corporations state some of the speech was against their community values (whatever that means) then shit can the Constitution and what used to be real American values.
The demented and debauched are winning.
Trump is a BS president or he would have outlawed Obama's Hitler like propaganda. plain and simple. its a one party system and it always has been.
Vote all you want, but the one-percenters always win.
Woo Hoo, Obama Wins! The Revolution has Arrived! And what did Obama do? Organized a multi-trillion dollar bailout for the one-percenters.
Woo Hoo, Trump Wins! The Revolution has Arrived! And what did Trump do? Gifted a trillion dollar tax cut to the one-percenters.
"If voting changed anything, they'd make it illegal." -- Emma Goldman
In reply to Trump is a BS president or… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
I've heard that it was Jone's explosive interview of Isaac Kappy that opened Pandora's box and got Alex put in the penalty box.
2016
FACEBOOK CAN SHIFT 600,000 VOTES ON ELECTION DAY
FACEBOOK = $20B, FACEBOOK, News
+ Controls perception of current events
+ 1.65 billion monthly active users
+ Supports more H1B Visas and Immigration
+ Controlling Interest Mark Zuckerberg
+ Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz $35MM to DNC
+ Facebook supports Censorship in Compliance with CHICOM standards
FACEBOOK CAN SHIFT 600,000 VOTES TO HILARY ON ELECTION DAY
“Well, we know now that Facebook has the power to shift about 600,000 votes to Hillary Clinton on Election Day with no one knowing this is occurring,” he says.
“All they have to do is send out ‘Go out and vote’ reminders to Hillary Clinton’s supporters, but not to Trump’s supporters. That would cause a lot of people to vote who would otherwise stay home.”
Source: American Mirror November 1, 2016, By Kyle Olson
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/google-power-control-elections-sway-10-million-undecided-voters-hillary/#more-20901
FACEBOOK ADDICTION
Facebook’s first president, on Facebook: ‘God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains’
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2017/11/09/facebooks-first-president-on-facebook-god-only-knows-what-its-doing-to-our-childrens-brains/?utm_term=.366f90450120
SAN FRANCISCO – Former Facebook and Google employees and investors who helped build the services used by billions are putting pressure on the technology giants to make their products less addictive, particularly for kids.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2018/02/05/just-say-no-addicting-kids-technology-former-facebook-google-employees-investors-urge/307529002/
The researchers then used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to study the participants' brains while they looked at a series of computer images — some Facebook logos, and others of neutral traffic signs. The students were told to either press or not press a button in response to each image.
https://www.livescience.com/49585-facebook-addiction-viewed-brain.html
Obama's Former Campaign Director Makes Bombshell Claim: Facebook Was "On Our Side"
Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing.
— Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018
Facebook even "came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn't have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side."
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-19/obamas-former-campaign-director-makes-bombshell-facebook-claim-they-were-our-side
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2016/12/16/facebook-fact-checker-politifact-funded-by-clinton-foundation-donor/
http://www.infowars.com/facebook-announces-chinese-style-censorship-in-us/
http://www.infowars.com/facebook-created-a-censorship-tool-for-china/
http://www.infowars.com/incredible-facebook-announces-chinese-style-net-censorship/
http://www.infowars.com/facebook-to-begin-communist-chinese-style-censorship/
http://www.infowars.com/facebook-brings-chinese-style-censorship-to-usa/
http://www.infowars.com/censorship-summit-facebook-meets-with-chinas-propaganda-chief/
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2016/03/21/mark-zuckerberg-meets-with-chinas-propaganda-czar/
http://dailycaller.com/2016/12/16/snopes-facebooks-new-fact-checker-employs-leftists-almost-exclusively/
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/media/310849-who-will-check-facebooks-fact-checkers
http://www.forbes.com/sites/xiangwang/2016/11/24/doing-business-the-chinese-way-facebook-develops-a-censorship-tool/#5ea507092caf
The globalist cabal will continue to cherry pick the "news" to keep their shrinking pool of turnips and turnip seeds completely bamboozled