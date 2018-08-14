Chart Of The Day: Australia's Record Household Debt Is A Ticking Time Bomb

The Australian household debt to income ratio has ballooned to shocking levels over the past three decades as Sydney is ranked as one of the most overvalued cities in the world.
According to the Daily Mail Australia, credit card bills, home mortgages, and personal loans now account for 189 percent of an average Australian household income, compared with just 60 percent in 1988, as Callus Thomas, Head of Research of Topdown Charts, demonstrates that record high household debt is a ticking time bomb:
The average Australian credit card bill is roughly $3,272.70 as average income earners spend at least $2,000 a month on mortgage repayments, which has contributed to the affordability crisis, said the Daily Mail Australia. The average Australian holds about a $400,000 mortgage after they put down 20 percent deposit for a $500,000 property. The paper notes that the loan would barely buy a one-bedroom unit in most outer suburbs, as full-time workers take in about $82,000 salary per annum and spend an alarming 40 percent on mortgage repayments.
With household debt at crisis levels, CoreLogic said Australian home prices experienced their sharpest monthly drops in July since late 2011 as declines gathered momentum in Sydney and Melbourne (Sydney and Melbourne cover about 60 percent of Australia’s housing market by value and 40 percent by number). Nationally, the index of home prices dropped .60 percent in July from June, leading to an annual fall of 1.6 percent.
The brunt of the slowdown has been most significant in Sydney, where values were lower 5.4 percent in the year to July, while Melbourne slid 0.5 percent. Home price declines were the sharpest in expensive regions, while the affordable housing segment of the market experienced less stress.
With Sydney and Melbourne home prices fading from their 2017 peaks, CommSec economist Ryan Felsman said millennials are struggling to service their mortgage payments.
“Household debt is elevated particularly in those two cities because of the fact that home prices rose so significantly over the last decade,” he said.
Wage stagnation and elevated home prices have turned into the perfect storm that will bring forward a housing crisis.
AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver suggests, otherwise, he believes a housing crash in Sydney and Melbourne is unlikely as long as high immigration fuels demand.
“That’s why prices haven’t come back down,” he told Daily Mail Australia today.
Oliver did mention that Australian home prices were likely to fall by double-digit percentages but limited his forecast to about 15 percent, in the coming years.
“The best possible scenario for young people is that prices come off say another 10 percent and then we spend many years where prices just go sideways and wages eventually catch up,” he said.
Australian Bureau of Statistics lending finance data published this month showed the average credit card debts had risen by $21.30 to a five-year high of $3,272.70 in June.
Australia has transitioned from the lowest household debt-to-income ratio to the highest in the world, in just three decades.
John Adams, chief economist at As Good as Gold Australia, teamed up with Martin North from Digital Finance Analytics in the below video, which discusses Australia’s household debt dynamics in greater detail:
There are ticking timebombs everywhere in the world, no?
Off topic: Gold making another big drop right now. Retail shorts at 10 year high for gold right now. BIG REVERSAL COMING DURING THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. Towels getting thrown in because this drop has no correlation to anything else right now.
GLD Jan '19 155 Call $0.05
Who's ticking debt isnt a bomb?
It will happen there just like it will here. Slowly, then all at once. Boom!!!! Mcmansion worth what a crappy ranch is now...or worse.
What's that Wiemar German story of buying a city block for a couple ozs of gold? Buying a steel bedpan with a days fiat wages because it was at least...steel?
The guy in Kosovo who said lighters, whiskey, rubbers and tampons were worth more than most other things.
Back up the wheelbarrow!
Debt boomerang
Place your bets!
i have:)
Finance is important, and every Western nation is feeling the heat.
Deflation in Western economies would be a great way to destroy what is left of the middle class as they get crushed by personal debt. The "hyperinflation is coming!" crowd that has been predicting toilet paper dollars for the last ten years+ didn't factor that in. The Fed can print to pay off US debt, but hold the T-bills on its balance sheet, and put none of the money into the economy. Sure it will cause inflation in cost of living, but not in wages.
That'll suck! That's an argument that's supposed to make me think it's all ok?
I still remember my first CC purchase. About $100. I remember my first payment of more than $100. I remember crossing the $5000, then the $7000 line, before waking up and pulling back. I remember many times thinking it was impossible to pay everything back without bankruptcy. Now everything IS paid off, and there was no bankruptcy.
It was all due to this one weird trick: pay more than you borrow plus interest, every single month. Ok, one more weird trick: every "windfall" you get, put 100% toward principal reduction ON TOP of what you were already going to pay. Tax refunds, inheritances, weird tax rebate checks from GWB you find in the mail, all of it.
If you do these things, soon enough you will be invulnerable to deflation...it will be like your best friend. Especially if any money you lend, you lend wisely.
40% on housing payments. Lots of people in the US spend way more than that. The Aussie bubble has room to run.
That’s a fake figure it’s average over the population.
There are people who own their own homes before immigrants ie population from under 20 million to 24 million officially since 2000 but then huge numbers of students and temporary visa holders and tourists. Then the govt supports negative gearing of rental property against other unrelated income s o 45% or so of buyers are investors, who are the price setters.
prices have doubled, tripled or more in the last 10 years in areas in Melbourne slightly pleasant and with reasonable commute.
so those mortgage figures are not representative. When a 450,000 house in 2011 is now 1,600,000. In Melbourne. I am not describing big homes, or homes with car parking. just small things on small land, some are train shaped with 12 metre square backyard if lucky. Things with a side or both sides to the fence.
I will settle for my modest Midwestern city (barely over 100k) where a veritable mansion can be had for 750k in the best part of town, and a 3br 2ba 2 car garage can be had pretty much anywhere for under $200k. Under 3% unemployment right now, too...and we finally got a Popeye's and a Chik Fil-A (or however you spell it). We are now an actual place!
Note that I don't name the town. We don't want the big city wage slave riffraff getting the idea they can just move in and take over.
Oh...and I have an AR with several backup mags, the sheriff and a couple of the cops are friends of mine and approve of sane citizens owning and carrying weapons, and there is a LOT of world class fishing and hunting within an hour away.
Hope I die here, whether next week or in 40 years (being 50 that is all I hope for).
Don’t where one finds a 500,000 property, expect they mean a shitty unit in a nasty building in a street without trees and a fair distance to work.
Try 1.6 million for a 2 bedroom 1940s house fairly original on 220 square metres and half hour to three quarters of an hour to work.
not really suitable for a child or children but that’s impossible anyway as meeting a mortgage takes two incomes with not enough left over for child care.
Why would you be dumb enough to spend that much money on property when you can't afford to have your wife stay home and have a nanny? Time to move.
Like I was taught, the world doesn't owe you a living and no one said you had to live in an expensive city.
Fuck Sydney and Melbourne, Brisbane is still affordable and it’s why so many people are coming here from those dirty cluttered places. I have no debt from credit cards or loans, I do have cash, gold, silver and I’m about to take out a $400k mortgage in the city in a non-dindu area before it’s too late.