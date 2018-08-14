Chile Catholic Episcopal Conference Raided In Pedophile Priest Probe

Chilean authorities are raiding the headquarters of the Catholic Church's Episcopal Coverence as part of a wide-ranging probe into clerical sex abuse in the South American country.
The Tuesday raids are occurring in the most important building of the Chilean church in the capital of Santiago, say prosecutors. Authorities recently summoned the archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, to appear and testify about the alleged cover-up of sexual abuse which had been going on for decades.
In July, Chilean prosecutors said they were investigating 158 members of the country's Catholic church - both clergymen and lay people, for perpetrating or concealing the sexual abuse of children as well as adults.
The cases relate to incidents dating back as far as 1960 and involving 266 victims, including 178 children and adolescents, according to public prosecutor Luis Torres.
The prosecutor's statement offered the first general view of the extent and scope of the abuse scandal faced by Chile's Catholic Church - and how many people are implicated.
Last month, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of five Chilean bishops amid accusations of abuse and related cover-ups.
"The vast majority of reported incidents relate to sexual crimes committed by priests or people linked to educational establishments," Torres told reporters.
The entire strata of the Catholic Church - from bishops to monks - were involved in the crimes, as well as "lay people exercising some function in the ecclesiastical sphere," he noted.
There are 36 ongoing investigations, while 23 previous ones resulted in convictions and one other in an acquittal. -Straits Times
"There's no doubt that what the public prosecutor is doing is very positive and is starting to open the door to situations that previously were treated as an open secret," Juan Carlos Claret, a member of an opposition group to tainted bishop Juan Barros in his area, told AFP.
In May, Pope Francis summoned the entire bishops conference to Rome after he said he made "grave errors in judgement" in the case of Baros, who stands accused by victims of pedophile Rev. Fernando Karadima of witnessing and ignoring their abuse.
But the scandal grew beyond the Barros case after Francis received the report written by two Vatican sex crimes experts sent to Chile to get a handle on the scope of the problem.
Their report hasn't been made public, but Francis cited its core findings in the footnotes of the document that he handed over to the bishops at the start of their summit this week.
And those findings are damning. -Daily Mail
While some of the pedophile priests and brothers were expelled from their congregations following the discovery of "immoral conduct," many had their cases "minimized of the absolute gravity of their criminal acts, attributing them to mere weakness or moral lapses," wrote Francis.
In some cases, high level officials allegedly covered up the institutionalized sexual abuse of minors - even threatening officials tasked with investigating sex crimes and the destruction of evidence.
Following an emergency meeting with Pope Francis, Thirty-one active bishops and three who are retired offered to resign.
Calls had mounted for the resignations after details emerged of the contents of a 2,300-page Vatican report into the Chilean scandal leaked early Friday.
Francis had accused the bishops of destroying evidence of sex crimes, pressuring investigators to minimize abuse accusations and showing 'grave negligence' in protecting children from paedophile priests.
In one of the most damning documents from the Vatican on the issue, Francis saidthe entire Chilean church hierarchy was collectively responsible for 'grave defects' in handling cases and the resulting loss of credibility that the Catholic Church has suffered. -Daily Mail
"No one can exempt himself and place the problem on the shoulders of the others," Francis wrote in the document published by Chile's T13 television and confirmed as accurate by the Vatican.
Responding to the 2,300-page report, Chilean bishops called the contents of the document "absolutely deplorable," and showed an "unacceptable abuse of power and conscience," along with sexual abuse. The bishops asked for forgiveness from the victims, the Pope and all Catholics worldwide.
While some of the pedophile priests and brothers were expelled from their congregations following the discovery of "immoral conduct," many had their cases "minimized of the absolute gravity of their criminal acts, attributing them to mere weakness or moral lapses," wrote Francis.
Those same offenders "were then welcomed into other dioceses, in an obviously imprudent way, and given dicoesan or parish jobs that gave them daily contact with minors," wrote the pope.
The harsh assessment of the quality of seminaries suggests that a possible next step might be a full-on Vatican investigation of Chilean schools of priestly training.
Pope Benedict XVI ordered such an investigation into Irish seminaries after he convened the entire Irish bishops' conference for a similar dressing-down in 2010 over their dismal handling of abuse cases. -Daily Mail
"The problems inside the church community can't be solved just by dealing with individual cases and reducing them to the removal of people, though this - and I say so clearly - has to be done," Francis wrote.
"But it's not enough, we have to go beyond that. It would be irresponsible on our part to not look deeply into the roots and the structures that allowed these concrete events to occur and perpetuate."
Comments
Typical Liberals "attributing them to mere weakness or moral lapses"
How do you circumcise a catholic priest?
Kick the altar boy in the jaw.
In reply to Typical Liberal by D Nyle
Like Uncle Joe Biden, these priests are merely, "very very friendly with the children" as CNN puts it.
In reply to How do you circumcise a… by Solosides
This is such an abomination to God, along with abortion, sex change operations, and that casserole that people in Chicago call pizza.
A hard rain is gonna fall on this world for sure one day....
In reply to Like Uncle Joe Biden, these… by CheapBastard
we have scheduled a rally to show support for the priests. all are welcome. bring signs.
hoping for 100+ participants.
hugs,
the podestas
In reply to This is such an abomination… by Ecclesia Militans
I wouldn't be surprised many more pedos in DC. People are just too afraid to speak out. It's waaay much more dangerous to expose them. But that's probably the only way to a cleaner government. It seems politicians have been either bought or blackmailed.
Similar thing happening in the UK...
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/550022/Scotland-yard-met-o…
In reply to we have scheduled a rally to… by SafelyGraze
If they were football coaches in pennsy they would get a statue.... In Hollywood they would direct blockbusters, in DC they would rule the world.
In reply to I wouldn't be surprised many… by beemasters
"Does a bear crap in the woods? And does the pope crap on the broken lives and dreams of 200 deaf boys?"
- Eric Cartman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wch00EQjz_A
In reply to If they were football… by gatorengineer
Lots of this shit going around and thankfully taken down.
Priests in PA
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/08/14/hundreds-priests-sexually-abused-m…
In reply to If they were football… by gatorengineer
get a load of this redacted 1300 pages of what's going on in PA w/the catholic church.
buttloads of names.
the piranha are ALL over it!
https://cbspittsburgh.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/interimredactedreportandresponses.pdf
In reply to This is such an abomination… by Ecclesia Militans
Too bad, the DNC was going to hold their next convention there!
Uncle Joe was counting on it!
He already has a boner thinking about it!!
In reply to Too bad, the DNC was going… by dl242424
How is it these stories have been reported hundreds of times going back decades and no one disputes it is happening but when someone says many elite politicians and celebrities are pedos it's just a crazy conspiracy theory?
In reply to Too bad, the DNC was going… by dl242424
Question: Who exactly is telling you on a continuous basis "it's just a crazy conspiracy theory"?
Answer: The Mainstream Media (MSM).
Question: Exactly how much credibility remains with regard to the MSM?
Answer: None.
Question: Who still tunes into the MSM to get their 'news'?
Answer: Nearly everyone
I think we just found the answer to your question.
The average Jane and Joe (desperately) WANTS to believe it is all a conspiracy theory. Because to believe otherwise opens up a very large can of worms.
Now what's on the TeeVee tonight honey bunny?
In reply to How is it these stories have… by bowie28
It's a bunch of people who come perform in front of three pompous judges to get told they suck. Just the kind of sick shit I love to watch.
In reply to Question: Who exactly is… by Cognitive Dissonance
reconcile sins by a 70 y/o closeted man in a bath rub. I still think Star Trek is a better religion.
Monotheism unmasked.
Their God killed his wife and now he hops around on one leg, driven insane with grief and guilt, Demanding that we are guilty. Its pure projection.
His priests are cross-dressers. And No, they cannot bring forth Life. No Male can bring Life into the world.
There is a reason my native religion, Vanatru, has both a God and Goddess, Frey and Freya.
In reply to reconcile sins by a 70 y/o… by Patient apocalypse
Don't we have a twitter hash tag on this? What does Hollywood think?
Oh, wait a minute...probably the wrong crowd to ask.
This is only the tip of the iceberg. If the laity found out the true extent of the corruption in the Church, all the way from Pope Soros, down to the parish level, they might stop putting money into the collection baskets. That is the only way that the laity has to protest this sort of crap. When the laity gets the slightest bit "uppity", the priests tell them, "That the Church is not a democracy!" It sure isn't, it is increasingly obvious that the Catholic Church is an oligarchy largely staffed by homosexual predators. This issue along with most of the priests I know being limp wristed Progressives, are the reasons that I am a former Catholic. Enough is enough.
But wait! There's more.... http://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/08/14/pennsylvania-diocese-sex-abus…
Vatican II was the 2nd stage of this op. The pedos are all spies or recruited scum that infiltrated the church with the intent to discredit it from within. Just like this. Happening in other churches and temples too.
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/08/14/pennsylvania-diocese-sex-abu…
The greater context
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/5ea59eaca24b1978e924cffd5e0184918b124a…
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh wants to hear from you: https://diopitt.org/contact-us ...."raping little boys and Girls"
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/08/14/pennsylvania-diocese-sex-abu…
Sick Bastards!
In reply to Vatican II was the 2nd stage… by monad
Sede vacante.
In reply to Vatican II was the 2nd stage… by monad
Its going to be "Chilly" in those prison cells
They never do time...
In reply to Its going to be "Chilly" in… by Francis Marx
oh no if you research it there has been many who did time.
In reply to They never do time... by gatorengineer
The Rabbi Child-Rape Assembly Line
"Rabbi Rosenberg believes around half of young males in Brooklyn's Hasidic community—the largest in the United States and one of the largest in the world—have been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by their elders. Ben Hirsch, director of Survivors for Justice, a Brooklyn organization that advocates for Orthodox sex abuse victims, thinks the real number is higher. "From anecdotal evidence, we're looking at over 50 percent. It has almost become a rite of passage."
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qbe8bp/the-child-rape-assembly-line-…
Long List Of Jewish Child-Molestor Rabbis
http://numberu.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/library/Zionist%20Pedophiles…
churches have synagogues beat many times over
In reply to The Rabbi Child-Rape… by RagnarRedux
And Muhammad had a child bride.
Are you forming a cohesive picture yet?
Monotheism is the problem. They offer you a false choice, and then set you to war amongst yourselves.
The children need protection. They need a Mother Deity.
See my comment above.
In reply to The Rabbi Child-Rape… by RagnarRedux
There's a shit-ton more pedophiles to be found in churches than there are in pizza parlors.
Recovering Catholic here. The Catholic Church - wait, all religions - are a blight on humanity. Humans will do good without having a fictional God breathing down their necks. Even still, we have "God" and yet evil has rarely been more prevalent than it is today around the world.
Your view of the Divine is understandably corrupted by your exposure to monotheism.
In reply to Recovering Catholic here. … by romanmoment
The former Archbishop of Boston, Bernard Law, may he burn in hell forever, fled to the Vatican after some douchebag leaked that he was going to be indicted for covering up the rape of children by Catholic priests. He jumped on Al Italia out of Logan and was ensconced in the Vatican until he died about two decades later. The Chileans better lock those fucks up ASAP.