The Current State Of "Global Trade War" In One Infographic

Deutsche Bank has released a one-page summary on the ongoing “Trade War” situation.

As DB's Jim Reid notes, "a lot has happened in recent months on this front and a lot more is still pending. While we acknowledge that the topic is well written about, the fluidity of ‘Trade war’ related headlines makes it difficult to follow the status of where we stand with regards to different tariffs measures, retaliations and the numbers behind them. With this in mind, we have put together this one page infographic note highlighting (i) the status of different tariff measures announced so far (ii) the retaliatory push back (iii) room for further escalations (iv) potential macroeconomic impacts and (v) the most recent rhetoric."

Source: Deutsche Bank
