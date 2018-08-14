Dead. Cat. Bounce..?

This...
Emerging Market FX rallied broadly on the day (after the biggest 4 day drawdown since Lehman) - its best day in three weeks...
The Argentine Peso slipped lower in the late day...
Of course, all eyes were on the Lira as it rallied back up to unchanged from Friday's close... After its biggest single-day loss ever, the lira rebounded most since 2001...
Chinese stocks gave back a little of Monday's surge gains...
after dismal macro data...
European stocks gave back Monday's gains... despite the lira support
And of course, if the Lira is fixed then panic-buy US equities... (NOTE the serious panic-bid as the nasdaq dared to go red in the first 30 minutes)...
Futures show the real chaos across the US open, rip back higher, and then closing fade... (NOTE futs could not break above their overnight highs)
Of course, 'ye olde' opening short-squeeze is back...
Tesla shares were a disappointment and more bullshit was spewed to save Musk from jail...
FANG Stocks continued the pattern of early gains and late weakness...
Treasury yields limped higher on the day...
But 10Y Yields remain well below the 3.00% level still...
The Dollar Index managed to scrambled back up to new cycle highs...
All was not well though as EURCHF continued to tumble... (very defensive)...
Offshore Yuan limped back to unchanged on the day - near cycle lows...
Cryptos continued to plunge - withe Ethereum drastically underperforming Bitcoin...
Bitcoin did drop back below $6000...
And Ethereum fell to 8-month lows relative to Bitcoin...
Copper was the big commodity loser today, along with crude...
WTI remains rangebound (ahead of tonight's API inventory data)...
Finally, we note that since Larry Kudlow was unleashed, King Dollar has crushed the barbarous relic...
Comments
I guess all that Turkish Lira stuff is fixed now.
In reply to Cvsi by lester1
The Fed's PPT will keep markets going up forever. What's to stop them?. The Fed is unaudited !!
In reply to I by toady
That's not what candidate Trump said.
In reply to The Fed's PPT will keep… by lester1
the market didnt go down enough to bounce. buy amazon, dont think, live huge
In reply to That's not what candidate… by BigFatUglyBubble
It's not a dead cat bounce. The U.S. stock market just knows that Turkey doesn't really matter. Most "fears of contagion" don't actually materialize. That's because Turkey is tiny in contrast to the U.S. economy and stock market.
https://bullmarkets.co/study-contagion/
In reply to Cvsi by lester1
In my vocabulary, a dead cat bounce usually refers
to a stock nearing zero (bankruptcy), when shorts
start 'to cover' and panic the other shorts who have
to buy to close and may now have to pay a buck or
two more out of their profits to close their positions.
In reply to It's not a dead cat bounce… by thesmallwheel
Watch the S&P. Only thing that matters is no new all time highs. The trend is bearish from here.
I smell desperation.
Everyone AND their mothers know that SOMETHING is going on with turkey and that it probably isnt good for their stocks.
Yet stocks keep doing great. The right articles to read are the ones that have been predicting this all along.
In reply to Watch the S&P. Only thing… by AynRandObjectivist
Just a setup:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Eu3SdvNmBQY
In reply to You call 1% off ath anything… by PrezTrump
you are loaded with puts? oh- wait- you're the nutcase.
In reply to Nah. Just a setup: https://m… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Ayn, like I said yesterday, don't be too sure mate. Don't fight the "market"
In reply to Watch the S&P. Only thing… by AynRandObjectivist
Not fighting the market. I'm just hedged appropriately.
In reply to Ayn, like I said yesterday,… by Fox Mulder
How mate? Long gold short SPX?
In reply to Not fighting the market. I'm… by AynRandObjectivist
Yes on the gold (physical), and weekly plays on VXX and Vix calls
In reply to How mate? Long gold short… by Fox Mulder
Problem with physical is that if we actually do get a crash, and price skyrockets, there is going to be a lot of people who want to unload gols, which is why dealers will offer shitty prices :/
Its impossible to time the crash with VIX plays
In reply to Yes on the gold (physical),… by AynRandObjectivist
I watched people like you play the XIV. They lost everything back in Jan, and then came the delisting. I'd be super careful with that one. . .
In reply to Yes on the gold (physical),… by AynRandObjectivist
New all time high in Sp500 but would still be a double top, like what happened in 2007.
In reply to Watch the S&P. Only thing… by AynRandObjectivist
Yes, its more likely that we'll see SP500 at 3000 than a crash anytime soon.
And don't forget NASDAQ at 10 000
In reply to New all time high in Sp500… by H H Henry P P …
No. NO MECHANISM FOR TRUE PRICE DISCOVERY!
Want to know where the "market" will be? Ask the Fed or the trading desks at the primary dealer banks!
heads up https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/foreign-exchange/o…
The Risk Free Rate Is A Guaranteed Loss
Volume was absent.
yeah- since 2005
In reply to Volume was absent. by Ward of the Squid
Love ZeroHedge, but the constant doom and gloom sh*t is getting old. They've been calling a market crash for years..
They know their audience.
In reply to Love ZeroHedge, but the… by geno
Yep, the MATH is what it is. Eventually the "price" of all real assets is going way, way, up. It's a fiat currency world after all and I don't see that changing any time soon.
In reply to Love ZeroHedge, but the… by geno
It's the Alice in Wonderland stock "market". Nonstop fantasy for 10 years running.
OK then, we'll just let Kudlow set prices everywhere from the "Ministry of Truth", and skip the daily manipulative bullshit altogether ... it's surely better than what we got now.
Fed balance sheet actually grew in the 1st week of August.
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/soma/sysopen_accholdings.html
Some QT on the schedule for tomorrow I believe....
In reply to Fed balance sheet actually… by Yen Cross
Thanks for the link. I looked back to the beginning of last October and the Fed balance sheets isn't even down $200 billion. They are way behind even their own schedule.
It is not surprising the market keeps soaring. Tax cuts were layered on to interest rates that, at 1.75%, are below the current CPI run rate of 3% and a balance sheet that is still within a few percent of its all time record high.
Add in accelerating and record corporate stock repurchase and global central bank equity purchases, along with easing in Europe, Japan, China, etc. Of course it would be a blow off.
In reply to Fed balance sheet actually… by Yen Cross
Correct.
"Once unemployment is below 6.5 % we will normalize interest rates and zero the Fed's balance sheet" - Ben Bernanke
Certainly Ben would not lie to congress, but if he did then he needs to be executed publicly.
In reply to Fed balance sheet actually… by Yen Cross
Oooh yes, sell gold, paper and digital, crash it baby. $1000? Why not $500? $100? Down, down, down in the ring of fire, along with all those fake golden cryptos. Rip it all up and burn it all down.
Disclosure: Stacker.
dead cat bounce. Is there a term when there is a one day downside and then bull market resumes? Dead bear bounce? there must be way to say it better...
Anybody remember AAPL's dead cat bounce in May 2016?
It had been at $132.54 in May 2015 and retreated to $90.52
in May 2016. That's when it had a dead cat bounce to $210.
AAPL is still bouncing.
They have got so much going for them.
Fuck You Larry KudLOW. Fucking Cokehead.
This dead cat bounce started around March 2009. Call it whatever you want but it's still going up despite all the doom porn.
Seeing lots of new . . . talent. . . coming in and trying to day trade. These people are buying in, despite everything else. It's stupidity that got us into this mess, and it's starting to look like it will be stupidity that saves us. At least, in the short run.