Dead. Cat. Bounce..?

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 16:01

This...

Emerging Market FX rallied broadly on the day (after the biggest 4 day drawdown since Lehman) - its best day in three weeks...

 

The Argentine Peso slipped lower in the late day...

 

Of course, all eyes were on the Lira as it rallied back up to unchanged from Friday's close... After its biggest single-day loss ever, the lira rebounded most since 2001...

 

Chinese stocks gave back a little of Monday's surge gains...

after dismal macro data...

European stocks gave back Monday's gains... despite the lira support

And of course, if the Lira is fixed then panic-buy US equities... (NOTE the serious panic-bid as the nasdaq dared to go red in the first 30 minutes)...

 

Futures show the real chaos across the US open, rip back higher, and then closing fade... (NOTE futs could not break above their overnight highs)

 

Of course, 'ye olde' opening short-squeeze is back...

 

Tesla shares were a disappointment and more bullshit was spewed to save Musk from jail...

 

FANG Stocks continued the pattern of early gains and late weakness...

 

Treasury yields limped higher on the day...

 

But 10Y Yields remain well below the 3.00% level still...

 

The Dollar Index managed to scrambled back up to new cycle highs...

 

All was not well though as EURCHF continued to tumble... (very defensive)...

 

Offshore Yuan limped back to unchanged on the day - near cycle lows...

 

Cryptos continued to plunge - withe Ethereum drastically underperforming Bitcoin...

 

Bitcoin did drop back below $6000...

 

And Ethereum fell to 8-month lows relative to Bitcoin...

 

Copper was the big commodity loser today, along with crude...

 

WTI remains rangebound (ahead of tonight's API inventory data)...

 

Finally, we note that since Larry Kudlow was unleashed, King Dollar has crushed the barbarous relic...

Tags
Business Finance
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
khakuda Yen Cross Tue, 08/14/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

Thanks for the link.  I looked back to the beginning of last October and the Fed balance sheets isn't even down $200 billion.  They are way behind even their own schedule.

It is not surprising the market keeps soaring.  Tax cuts were layered on to interest rates that, at 1.75%, are below the current CPI run rate of 3% and a balance sheet that is still within a few percent of its all time record high.

Add in accelerating and record corporate stock repurchase and global central bank equity purchases, along with easing in Europe, Japan, China, etc.  Of course it would be a blow off.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
quasi_verbatim Tue, 08/14/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

Oooh yes, sell gold, paper and digital, crash it baby. $1000? Why not $500? $100? Down, down, down in the ring of fire, along with all those fake golden cryptos. Rip it all up and burn it all down.

Disclosure: Stacker.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
leefool Tue, 08/14/2018 - 16:31 Permalink

dead cat bounce. Is there a term when there is a one day downside and then bull market resumes? Dead bear bounce? there must be way to say it better...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
francis scott … Tue, 08/14/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

Anybody remember AAPL's dead cat bounce in May 2016?

It had been at $132.54 in May 2015 and retreated to $90.52

in May 2016.  That's when it had a dead cat bounce to $210.

 

AAPL is still bouncing.

 

They have got so much going for them. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Mike Rotsch Tue, 08/14/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

Seeing lots of new . . . talent. . . coming in and trying to day trade.  These people are buying in, despite everything else.  It's stupidity that got us into this mess, and it's starting to look like it will be stupidity that saves us.  At least, in the short run.