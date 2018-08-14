Einhorn Sells Most Of Apple Stake Before Q3 Rally

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 12:22

There was one line that stood out in David Einhorn's Q2 letter to investors: "our results have been far worse than we could have imagined, and it’s been a bull market to boot." And looking at the fund's just released 13F, we may have an idea why.

In the second quarter, Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, which saw its reported long positions shrink from $4 billion as of March 31, 2018 to just $3.1 billion on June 30, 2018, slashed the bulk of his Apple stake, or some 78%, from 628,100 shares or a value of $105.4 million as of March 31, to 142,100 shares, leaving Greenlight with only $26.3 million as of the end of Q2. This is unfortunate because in the third quarter, AAPL soared another 13%. Meanwhile, Einhorn's top positions, General Motors and Brighthouse Financial have both lost value in the third quarter.

One presumes that the reason behind the trimming of the highly liquid AAPL position was the need to satisfy redemption requests.

Meanwhile, what is not shown in the 13F is the biggest source of P&L loss for Einhorn, his short basked, and especially his Tesla short. The result, as we noted last month, is that Greenlight’s main fund lost 0.3% in July, and its total loss for the first half was 19%.

Some other highlights from the Greenlight 13-F

  • New buys: GPS, DG, TJX, AZO, DLTR, BBY
  • Exits: CEIX, DDS, TPR, BLMN, FIVE, ANF, PYPL, URBN, SFM, ODP
  • Increased positions in: IAC, BHF
  • Cut positions in in: MU, AER, AAPL, MYL, VOYA, PRGO, CNDT, ADNT, CNX, DSW

Full breakdown of Einhorn's 13F below:

adr Tue, 08/14/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

The problem with being correct is that the market no longer takes reality into account.

Apple's real sales have been declining for three years and they have fallen to third or fourth place in growth markets. In two years Apple will be nothing but a bit player in China and India.

It doesn't matter though. During the same period Apple added $540 million in market cap because algos and bullshit control the US stock market.

By next year SAIC will become the world's third largest automaker, perhaps even second behind VW and Toyota. There is no doubt that SAIC will overtake GM within the next two years.

Wait what? SAIC and not Tesla!!!!

Actually Tesla is fourth in the other direction. The world's fourth smallest publicly traded automaker in sales volume. Yet this tiny bit player in the automotive industry, much smaller than TATA motors, is worth more than GM and SAIC.

And the fucking press says that Tesla isn't overvalued.

San Pedro Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:04 Permalink

Apple may get booted out of China. China is strong arming them to "socialize" their profits and technology. But isn't that what Liberals want?? 