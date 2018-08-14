The Emerging Market Contagion Flowchart

There is a striking pattern of regularity how every time the dollar spikes, or sufficient high level, emerging market contagion usually follows.
Yes, of course, "each time is different", and frequently there are idiosyncratic factors but for the most part, the one precipitating factor to turmoil in emerging markets (at first, as it then spreads to developed markets), is a sharp increase in the value of the US dollar.
This is a point we made earlier in "Forget About Turkey: Asia Is The Elephant In The Room", it was also the key point of an article we wrote back in May, titled "Why The Soaring Dollar Will Lead To An "Explosive" Market Repricing."
For reads who missed it the first time, now that emerging markets are once again breaking down - and not just across a few nations but across the globe - it is worth recalling what Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic said three months ago, namely that the "USD is emerging as the key variable -- it presents a compact summary of the underlying macro risks that could destabilize the current Fed path." In other words, the last thing the Fed wants right now as it accelerates its balance sheet normalization, is a sharp spike in the dollar. And yet, that's precisely what is happening. Kocic explains:
A strong USD corresponds to generally hawkish Fed in an environment where the US is recovering fast while the rest of the globe is still too slow or recessionary, or that the Fed is pushing rates above the neutral and causing excessive tightening of financial conditions and potentially triggering recession. A weak USD path, on the other hand, can materialize either as an inflation or credit (twin deficits) risk, a troubling possibility to which there is no adequate policy response.
For Kocic, the relative strength of the dollar was the exogenous event that could awake markets from their peaceful slumber, resulting in a violent reassessment of monetary conditions as the Fed quietly undoes the biggest monetary experiment in history, or as he puts it, "although unwind of stimulus and Fed exit continue without disrupting the markets, the underlying stability remains local, threatened potentially by the tail risk."
How does this look schematically?
Conveniently, now that EM contagion is all the rage again, the Deutsche Banker came up with a handy flowchart showing the next steps in how the stronger dollar could lead - and is leading - to an "explosive" move in not only the front end of the curve, but across all markets:
Causality chain of strong USD and its potential knock-on effect is shown in the chart. We start at the lower left corner. Fed hikes and strong USD open up the EM dilemma: Facing the outflows or defending the currency at expense of stifling the growth. This implies both, more volatility and potential sell off in EM, and bearish pressure on the long end of the UST that would offset the underlying bid for US bonds (strong USD is bullish). Turbulence in EM could have a knock-on effect on risk assets in the US.
Why is the above critical? Because as Kocic wrote in May long before the sharp plunge in the Chinese yuan, if the cycle were to play out, it would result in the same set of conditions which led to a global bear market back in 2015 in the aftermath of China's devaluation.
Well, here we are, and events are playing out precisely as they did three years ago, with two key catalysts: a stronger US Dollar, and a sliding Chinese Yuan.
The punchline: the recent dollar surge, which started on April 17, catalyzed by the first (of many) PBOC RRR cuts, has launched a feedback loop which, very much like the Chinese 2015 devaluation, culminates in a very unpleasant - for the Fed - outcome: a collapse in EMs should dollar strength not be arrested, which then morphs into a broad-based liquidation of all risk assets, unless of course the Fed relents and ends its tightening cycle prematurely.
And with all the out of the way, here is what the strong dollar-emerging market contagion flowchart looks like.
Comments
1997 Asian financial crisis - Thailand > Malaysia > Indonesia > South Korea > Russia debt default > Long Term Capital Managament...derivative implosion, economy on brink of collapse.
So what ZH is saying is Dow $30,000?
In reply to 1997 Asian financial crisis … by davatankool
Contagion my ass.....
Between central banks and government pension funds, there's nothing left to contaminate......
They own it all.....
Real investors died off along with the middle class.....
Lmao!.....Central banks buying stock with printed money making zombie corporations......
No wonder theres an occupy wallstreet and an antifa.....
For over 10 years I've heard that Wallstreet will crash, and for 10 years central banks have prevented it.....
Hell, yesterdays 150 point drop was reported in the news yesterday as a huge drop.....They dont know what a huge drop is anymore.....
We've seen this many times before. EM borrows in USD when there is lots of dollars washing around the globe; then EM get screwed when the Fed starts removing dollars from the system. Add USD carry trade and it gets worse.
Yeap...dollar denominated debt costs rise, and EM's have splurged on this since 2008. On a similar note, US government debt costs rise too with the Fed hiking rates. So overall, a strong USD and hawkish Fed is bad for government debt across the board.
Bring on the sovereign debtpocalypse. Central banks are the last stop as usual. The debt-ridden global financial ponzi has been surprisingly robust so far, but I don't know how much more time they can buy.
In reply to We've seen this many times… by chickadee
In 1930, Australia & Argentina had run up huge debts with London. Argentina chose to default, Australia chose to repay. Australia suffered one the worst downturns of the Great Depression, while Argentina came through relatively unscathed. Australian governments thought that they would be rewarded by London for their commitment. In 1939, they examined the interest rates on GB loans issued that year to the Argentine & to Australia. They were the same! The Australians vomited at the degree of betrayal of their trust. Lesson for Erdogan: there's nothing wrong with defaulting on your debts.
Lots of whining over the years of the debt load the US is leaving it's future generations. The US will keep printing until it either owns the world or when it can't it will default on it's debts screwing over the world in retaliation for not becoming US puppets. Along this line the US keeps creating chaos around the world so that money flees to the safety of the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry US treasuries and the almighty buck. No matter how you slice it the US will never pay back it's debts.
In reply to In 1930, Australia &… by radbug
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/foreign-exchange/o…
LOL - Douche Bank is worried as they should be. I've been saying it for months. It's a full blown world wide currency war, not a trade war. The USSA Security State is defending the Petro$ and will sacrifice everything and everyone else to do it. Bond Vigilantes are gone. Precious Metals are gone. The Yen is gone. EM are gone. The Euro is going. The Yuan/Ruble is being targeted, and eventually so will crypto if it can't be co-opted into the NWO. Every Non-USSA asset is going to be crushed economically and militarily if necessary to coerce the world's serfs into the Petro$ only. Where do you think foreign serfs are going to "invest" when they see their own "sovereign" holdings plunge 30-50% or more? Good ole Full Faith and Credit USSA fiat! The Ponzi that keeps on giving. That's why the Fed can tease about "tapering" the ponzi while also "normalizing" rates. They believe the world's foreign serfs will be begging for any "safe" haven compared to the carnage that the USSA will unleash. Not saying the USSA can pull this off, but it's really the only thing they have to do. Sociopaths turning on each other is the tell the poker game is getting close to "all in".
If it keeps up, every emerging market economy will have to sell not buy U.S. Dollars. They'll flood back into the U.S., that's what'll happen if you are forced to save yourself.
As long as the printing press works, funny money will be floating all around us. Sometimes more. Sometimes less. But it'll always be floating out there.