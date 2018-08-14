Goldman Reportedly Had No Mandate When Musk Tweeted

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:03

Following Elon Musk's tweet last night, claiming that:

"I’m excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private"

As Bloomberg notes, such a statement from a public company CEO typically signals a formal agreement.

However, Bloomberg reports that, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Goldman Sachs hadn’t been formally tapped as a financial adviser by Tesla when Musk revealed plans last week to take the automaker private and said he’d secured the funding for the transaction.

Silver Lake appears to be in a similar situation. Reuters reported Monday that the firm hasn’t been hired as an adviser in an official capacity, and the Financial Times reported that Silver Lake was unaware of Musk’s plan when it was announced last week.

It would seem Goldman (and for that matter, Silver Lake) may be CYA-ing in case The SEC actually begins to sniff around Musk's miasma and wants a timeline.

Tesla shares are modestly lower on the day - and remain well below the "funding secured" levels from last week...

 

TGF Texas SloMoe Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

What the fuck? How is this guy not in jail? 

He illegally ass fucked the people who were shorting him last week, SEC knows it was illegal, the shorts know it was illegal, even he knows he didn't have funding secured, which meant he was manipulating the market!

Yet it's fucking crickets!!!!!

I feel like everyone is taking crazy pills, and I am the only sane person left on the planet!

californiagirl Ghost of PartysOver Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

Then there is the Azealia Banks thing.

Banks, a singer and self-proclaimed witch, who sacrifices chickens in her closet, apparently was Musk’s houseguest for several days (in order the collaberate on some music with Musk's "meth-head" girlfriend, singer Grimes). She left pissed off after Grimes abandoned her to tend to her stressed boyfriend.  Now Banks has gone off on Instagram, claiming Musk was on acid while tweeting, and that she observed him scrambling over the weekend, to find investors to support his funding claim. There was a whole lot more colorful commentary, including her assessment that Musk is on the Downs Syndrome spectrum, takes steroids, and has hair plugs. 

Maybe Banks put a hex on him, for good measure. Might explain some of his behavior. ;-)

Zeej TGF Texas Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

Bro... you are taking the crazy pills. 

This is what we call normal..

 

in our upside down world...

Markets? Rule of Law? HA! laughable! you live and you die at the whims of your social engineers. You should rejoice and count your blessings you are so fortunate to have such capable high minded intellectuals ruling over you.

wmbz Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

The Suck Ass SEC will not do one damn thing about Leon, and he knows it.

The SEC is more apt to be "hot on the trail" of some penny stock fraud.

 

numapepi Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

Wow... the elite must REALLY hate Elon Musk!!!

What is this, the fourth attack piece against Musk today in ZH?

Sadly... Wells Fargo gets better press than him.

Dutch1206 Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

Still don't understand how him tweeting false, very material information isn't an SEC violation.  But they'll throw the book at some low level trader for trading on MNPI and making $100.

Ms No Tue, 08/14/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

Musk is completely insane.  He seems to believe his lies.  Why else would he tweet BS that is consistently proven false within ten minutes of him posting it?  None of this is rational.

I think he is some type of delusional narcissist.  One of their defense mechanisms against their rabid bitch wounded ego is delusion.  If you think he is batshit now wait until it implodes.  Then his ego can't rely on all these liberals worshipping his fake reality.