Goldman Reportedly Had No Mandate When Musk Tweeted

Following Elon Musk's tweet last night, claiming that:
"I’m excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private"
As Bloomberg notes, such a statement from a public company CEO typically signals a formal agreement.
However, Bloomberg reports that, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Goldman Sachs hadn’t been formally tapped as a financial adviser by Tesla when Musk revealed plans last week to take the automaker private and said he’d secured the funding for the transaction.
Silver Lake appears to be in a similar situation. Reuters reported Monday that the firm hasn’t been hired as an adviser in an official capacity, and the Financial Times reported that Silver Lake was unaware of Musk’s plan when it was announced last week.
It would seem Goldman (and for that matter, Silver Lake) may be CYA-ing in case The SEC actually begins to sniff around Musk's miasma and wants a timeline.
Tesla shares are modestly lower on the day - and remain well below the "funding secured" levels from last week...
Comments
Imagine the discussions at T-Row right now. WTF?
Elnron is digging his own grave, he needs to gtfo to Turkey asap.
In reply to t by SloMoe
What the fuck? How is this guy not in jail?
He illegally ass fucked the people who were shorting him last week, SEC knows it was illegal, the shorts know it was illegal, even he knows he didn't have funding secured, which meant he was manipulating the market!
Yet it's fucking crickets!!!!!
I feel like everyone is taking crazy pills, and I am the only sane person left on the planet!
In reply to t by SloMoe
You are mistakenly assuming that the Rule of Law applies.
In reply to What the fuck? How is this… by TGF Texas
Brilliant visionary, Train Wreck CEO. Time to do what you do best Elon and let others step in.
In reply to Your mistakenly assuming… by philosophers bone
Then there is the Azealia Banks thing.
Banks, a singer and self-proclaimed witch, who sacrifices chickens in her closet, apparently was Musk’s houseguest for several days (in order the collaberate on some music with Musk's "meth-head" girlfriend, singer Grimes). She left pissed off after Grimes abandoned her to tend to her stressed boyfriend. Now Banks has gone off on Instagram, claiming Musk was on acid while tweeting, and that she observed him scrambling over the weekend, to find investors to support his funding claim. There was a whole lot more colorful commentary, including her assessment that Musk is on the Downs Syndrome spectrum, takes steroids, and has hair plugs.
Maybe Banks put a hex on him, for good measure. Might explain some of his behavior. ;-)
In reply to Brilliant visionary, Train… by Ghost of PartysOver
Bro... you are taking the crazy pills.
This is what we call normal..
in our upside down world...
Markets? Rule of Law? HA! laughable! you live and you die at the whims of your social engineers. You should rejoice and count your blessings you are so fortunate to have such capable high minded intellectuals ruling over you.
In reply to What the fuck? How is this… by TGF Texas
Golem Sachs, fleecing the goys one billion at a time, maybe 10 on a good daY
also, does that guy from Silver Lake still have his village people 'stache?
what a sick pederast....
In reply to What the fuck? How is this… by TGF Texas
Patience grasshopper. He will get screwed in the Class Action settlement that has already begun.
In reply to What the fuck? How is this… by TGF Texas
I know what you mean. Most of these days I wake up and feel as though I've walked into the most bizarre episode ever of the Twilight Zone. Even the gremlins episode with Captain Kirk made more sense.
In reply to What the fuck? How is this… by TGF Texas
You saw the missing bumper on the Model3?
all that matters these days are appearances. Don’t ask questions and god forbid, don’t touch it
In reply to What the fuck? How is this… by TGF Texas
Wasn't it two Model 3 bumper thay fell off?
In reply to You saw the missing bumper… by Badsamm
With any luck, Musk will get a man date for some number of years.
In reply to t by SloMoe
When this rises to the level of Martha Stewarts crimes let me know.....
In reply to t by SloMoe
Now that's funny. Martha Stewart made 60K profit. We are talking billions of dollars with Musk....
In reply to When this rises to the level… by lasvegaspersona
Musk is in Hitlery Clinton's league.
In reply to Now that's funny. Martha… by neversink
Uhhhmmmm maybe after a few dozen people become crispy critters in exploding with fire battery cars from the Muskman. He shows a penchant for the sociopath narcissist lying and thieving part. He just needs to kill a few dozen more people.
In reply to Musk is certainly in Hitlery… by DaiRR
Videos Of “Acres And Acres” of Tesla Cars in Burbank, CA Holding Lot: http://www.invtots.com/tsla/videos-of-acres-and-acres-of-tesla-cars-in-burbank-ca-tsla/
I want my bumper back.
wash rinse repeat... nothing to see here... no 50+billion fraud here, nope nope nope.
Musk is that guy you knew from skool who rubs his finger on his asshole and sticks it near your nose.
I'm down with it as long as it is your nose …. Old Buddy
In reply to Musk is that guy you knew… by Skateboarder
Wondering if Mr Musk is sniffing more than the poop on the streets of San Francisco.
He musk think he is a Politician, CEO, or Community Leader …. C'mon Man!
You can smell the desperation in the air.
He's a pump and dumper. Someone grow a pair and call him out!
the lies keep stacking up.
i believe gs over musk which tells you how low my opinion of musk is.
Of course I believe GS - they do things legally. They make enough money legally manipulating the market, they don't need Musk's lies and criminal acts to ruin their game. or Dimon's game. Or Citigroup's game.....
In reply to the lies keep stacking up. i… by buzzsaw99
Musk isn't the only welfare fraud...
More Than Half of Foreign Refugees Are on Taxpayer-Funded Food Stamps
https://theoutline.com/post/5797/elon-musk-the-new-king-of-debt?zd=3&zi…
A bumper crop of bullshit.
The tweenage daughter has angst so I sentenced her to watch the original version of The Wall.
In reply to A bumper crop of bullshit. by williambanzai7
The Suck Ass SEC will not do one damn thing about Leon, and he knows it.
The SEC is more apt to be "hot on the trail" of some penny stock fraud.
This guy lies like a rug! A true one-man traveling show featuring snake oil and other remedies for sale!
Wow... the elite must REALLY hate Elon Musk!!!
What is this, the fourth attack piece against Musk today in ZH?
Sadly... Wells Fargo gets better press than him.
The FUCKING INEPT SEC needs to suspend trading.
I have a twitter account but I don't receive tweets. I must be doing it all wrong. I think I have forgotten my password. Oh well.
Still don't understand how him tweeting false, very material information isn't an SEC violation. But they'll throw the book at some low level trader for trading on MNPI and making $100.
I think the rear bumper fell off the back of Elons head, there by allowing his brain to ooze out.
If I was a stockholder I would want him to pay me 420 a share and get me out of this mess
So, is the pressure on to actually go private at 420/share?
What type of person goes into business with Musk??
99 problems . . .
Musks' squeeze Grimes abandons Banks in Musks house for several days. Banks gets revenge on IG. Here it is:
https://youtu.be/AGpkFh7zNrI
Apple has brand new ad where Grimes says she'll drop you (or anything) just like that if she doesn't want it. Did she abandon Banks in Musks house during his funding crisis?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRl5wi8JCnA
Musk is completely insane. He seems to believe his lies. Why else would he tweet BS that is consistently proven false within ten minutes of him posting it? None of this is rational.
I think he is some type of delusional narcissist. One of their defense mechanisms against their rabid bitch wounded ego is delusion. If you think he is batshit now wait until it implodes. Then his ego can't rely on all these liberals worshipping his fake reality.