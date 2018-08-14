Goldman Reportedly Had No Mandate When Musk Tweeted

Following Elon Musk's tweet last night, claiming that:

"I’m excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private"

As Bloomberg notes, such a statement from a public company CEO typically signals a formal agreement.

However, Bloomberg reports that, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Goldman Sachs hadn’t been formally tapped as a financial adviser by Tesla when Musk revealed plans last week to take the automaker private and said he’d secured the funding for the transaction.

Silver Lake appears to be in a similar situation. Reuters reported Monday that the firm hasn’t been hired as an adviser in an official capacity, and the Financial Times reported that Silver Lake was unaware of Musk’s plan when it was announced last week.

It would seem Goldman (and for that matter, Silver Lake) may be CYA-ing in case The SEC actually begins to sniff around Musk's miasma and wants a timeline.

Tesla shares are modestly lower on the day - and remain well below the "funding secured" levels from last week...