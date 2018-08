Hedge Funds Piled Into Facebook Just Before The Crash: Full Q2 13-F Summary

It wasn't just David Einhorn who picked just the wrong time to dump most of his Apple stock: in the second quarter, some of the most iconic hedge funds like Duquesne’s Stanley Druckenmiller, Moore Capital Coatue Management and Jana Partners either bought or added to stakes in Facebook in the second quarter... just days before the company's biggest crash in history.

Other weres luckier, and the rich(est) got richer, as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosted its stake in Apple from 239.6 million shares to 252 million shares, and added to Teva and Goldman Sachs, while trimming holdings in Wells Fargo, American Airlines, and United Continental.

Also observed during Q2: hedge fund managers made big Q2 bets that the U.S. economy would continue to expand despite increasing concerns about a broadening trade war. Third Point added new positions in payment companies PayPal Holdings and Visa, both of which are up more than 19% year to date. Greenlight Capital, run by billionaire investor David Einhorn, added new positions in low-to-middle income retailers including Dollar Tree, Dollar General , Gap Inc and TJX Companies (or maybe he just hired a new and convincing retail analyst).

At the same time, Reuters notes that some other large hedge fund managers cut their positions in FAANG stocks - Third Point sold all of its stake in Alphabet and divested 1 million shares of Facebook, reducing its position in the company by 25 percent. At the same time, it increased its stake in Microsoft by nearly 310 percent, buying 1.7 million shares. Omega Advisors, meanwhile, sold all of its position in Netflix.

As noted earlier, a number of prominent HF managers sharply cut their stake in Apple only weeks before it became the first publicly traded U.S. company to be worth more than $1 trillion. Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital slashed its stake by 77%, while Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management got rid of 95%. Advisory firm Diamond Hill Capital Management cut its stake by 27%. Other big holders, including Sanders Capital and Adage Capital Partners, trimmed only small amounts in the second quarter. On the other side of the trades were Warren Buffett and a variety of central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

Some other observations from the latest set of 13Fs:

Hedge funds hummed their way into holding Spotify stock in Q2, as the company was acquired by Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Maverick Capital, Moore Capital and Soros Fund Management

Davidson Kempner, Soroban either exited or sold down stakes in NXP Semiconductors in the quarter before the company’s deal with Qualcomm was terminated last month, while Third Point and Highfields Capital Management added a new stake.

Soros Fund Management cuts bank holdings including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup

Jana Partners added shares of broad-based exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 indexes and took new positions in Wells Fargo & Co and food delivery company GrubHub.

Greenlight Capital trimmed its stake in Apple along with Coatue Management before shares jumped 13 percent since the end of June.

Eminence Capital exited its position in Papa John’s before shares dove following news that John Schnatter, the firm’s founder and then-chairman, used a racial slur, leading him to resign.

Activist Corvex, fresh off Tuesday’s news that its target Energen is being purchased by Diamondback Energy, reported a new stake in MGM.

Courtesy of Bloomberg, below is a summary of the biggest buys and sells from the latest round of 13F filings as of June 30.

ADAGE CAPITAL

Top new buys: NVT, PEG, VST, MAS, D, F, OGE, FCX, TRU, BV

Top exits: NKTR, RTN, CQH, VVC, ETR, AGR, NDSN, PX, AEP, WCN

Boosted stakes in SHPG, AET, MRK, AMZN, LMT, WFC, SRPT, HON, MMM

Cut stakes in CC, DE, WRK, EMR, ITW, CI, PNC, BAC, DLTR, FTV

ANCORA ADVISORS

Top new buys: AVGO, MIK, CLBK, HSIC, TRNC

Top exits: PRF, AFSI, ALLE, SKYW, RCII

Boosted stakes in LBRDK, PAH, MATW, HILI, GHL

Cut stakes in GLIBA, ARCH, HDV, GLW, IWM

APPALOOSA MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: KEY, SYMC, CFG, VST, EDU, NXPI

Top exits: QQQ, AMAT, SMH, ALL, NVDA, HCA, BTU, URI

Boosted stakes in MU, WDC, LNG, WFC, PAH, PCG, KNX, KMT, SUM

Cut stakes in BABA, NRG, BAC, MGM, ALLY, AGN, XPO, GOOG, AMLP

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: T, BBY, WMT, ERJ, LNC

Top exits: BURL, AIG, VIPS, URI, HTZ

Boosted stakes in WFC, STI, DLTR, EVRG, DWDP

Cut stakes in DIS, AA, NTRS, V, DRI

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: TRCO, SBGI, TBIO, SHPG

Top exits: PBF, IMOS, FWP, OREXQ

Boosted stakes in FOXA, FOX, PCG, ABC, AGN, TMQ, VSAT, MCK

Cut stakes in LN

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top exits: VRSK

Boosted stakes in AAPL, USB, TEVA, BK, DAL, GM, GS, LUV, AXTA

Cut stakes in AAL, PSX, CHTR, UAL, WFC

BLUE HARBOUR GROUP

Top new buys: GWR

Top exits: FTNT, JACK, RDC, MDRX

Boosted stakes in WCC, IWM, FCE/A, AXTA, SPY, OTEX, COMM

Cut stakes in XLNX, MD, ON, ISBC

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: CMI, AMAT, BABA, BMY, WMT, JNJ, LMT, AKAM, PHM, INTC

Top exits: PG, GE, DVA, RIG, PEP, CPB, AMGN, FCX, DRI, MAS

Boosted stakes in TD, RY, IEMG, TOL, CVX, MCD, SU, TEL, BNS, CAT

Cut stakes in VWO, EEM, SPY, NFX, FB, SWN, CLF, BBBY, ABC, BIIB

CITADEL ADVISORS

Top new buys: KDP, EQH, EVRG, BNS, BJ SBUX

Top exits: AMD, USG, BABA

Boosted stakes in C, AMAT, AMZN, V, KEY, DVN, MU

Cut stakes in AVGO, ADI, LRCX, UTX, CSCO, ABT

CLINTON GROUP INC

Top new buys: EL, CAT, LMT, MCK, VZ, CCE, FITB, LOPE, AGNC, ABX

Top exits: MON, DRI, MA, LLY, JNPR, BCO, PEP, TWTR, HDS, CDNS

Boosted stakes in PGR, HRB, COLM, WLK, DNB, ITW, CMD, ROK, MO, SNPS

Cut stakes in FB, D, GOOGL, ABBV, AVY, REG, WCG, AMGN, EA, HSY

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: SPOT, INTC, NOW, AAXN, HTZ, HUYA

Top exits: SNAP, RHT, WDC, CGNX, LRCX

Boosted stakes in FB, MSFT, ADBE, ATVI, PYPL, TAL

Cuts stakes in MU, AAPL, AVGO, BABA, FWONK

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MGM, VNO, MDB, MHK, CHTR, LCA, FOXA, CTL

Top exits: BABA, EVHC, KDP, IQ

Boosted stakes in TMUS, NXPI, JBLU, BAC, MSFT

Cut stakes in EGN, CRM, GOOGL, MDCO, FG, NOW, ICE, FB

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: FB, GILD, OIH, MPC, SPLK, ADSK, DVN, ATVI, XLE, HD

Top exits: INTC, NKTR, MU, JD, QCOM, YNDX, VIPS, STL

Boosted stakes in MSFT, BABA, WDAY, CTRP, PAGS

Cut stakes in GOOGL, STMP, AMZN

ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: DVN, VMW, FOX, SRE

Top exits: EGN, TER, NOMD, VICI

Boosted stakes in HES, DISH, EQT, MFGP, QQQ, ATHN, WIN, NXPI

Cut stakes in CDK, ISBC, WIT, IMPV

EMINENCE CAPITAL

Top new buys: BERY, SYMC, QSR, HLT, HAIN, MHK, BECN, CPLG, CTRP, EQIX

Top exits: PZZA, NEWR, JACK

Boosted stakes in ELLI, TTWO, VMC, LEN, CF, EFX, EA, GOOG

Cut stakes in WEN, ICE, MSFT, CBRE, ADSK, PYPL, IQV, FB, CYBR

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Top new buys: UEIC, CASY, GRPN

Top exits: FNSR, MX, IWM

Boosted stakes in APOG, STKL, BHE, BW, NCR, PETX

Cut stakes in CCRN

FAIRHOLME CAPITAL

Top new buys: C

Top exits: SRG

Boosted stakes in T, VSTO, OAK

Cut stakes in JOE, SHLD, VST

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Top new buys: NVT, MSFT, FBHS, HOLX

Top exits: TMUS, CAH, RLGY, CMCSA, V, HUM, FB

Boosted stakes in ESRX, FDC, CHTR, AET, ENDP, AGN, ARMK, MTOR, MCK, CNDT

Cut stakes in HCA, LH, ANTM, CAR, IQV, UHS, NWL, CVS, WBA, APTV

GOLDEN GATE CAPITAL

New buy: GWR

Exits: KLXI

Boosted stakes in ARCC, HXL, ADS, WCC, ALB

Cut stakes in NGVT, TNET

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: GPS, DG, TJX, AZO, DLTR, BBY

Top exits: CEIX, DDS, TPR, BLMN, FIVE, ANF, PYPL, URBN, SFM, ODP

Boosted stakes in IAC, BHF

Cut stakes in MU, AER, AAPL, MYL, VOYA, PRGO, CNDT, ADNT, CNX, DSW

HIGHFIELDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: NXPI, CVS, FB, LEN, PBR/A, SNE, ESRX, ACWI, MHK

Top exits: EXPE, HDS, DLTR, IVZ, ENB, HAL, X, PE, MDLZ, TGT

Boosted stakes in CHTR, AET, GOOGL, DIS, GOOG, EQT, RJF, MIK

Cut stakes in HCA, FOXA, FDX, CMCSA, PXD, HLT, VER, H, VOD, CCE

ICAHN ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: EGN, VMW, AFSI, CI

Boosted stakes in IEP, NWL

Cut stakes in HLF, LNG

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: FB, BABA, MSFT, WFC, DXC, GOOGL, RPM, GRUB, ATUS

Top exits: BLMN, NOC, KDP, WRK, CI, DISCK, IQ, ILG, ILPT, DBX

Boosted stakes in PF, SPY, EA, CAG, A, AAPL

Cut stakes in TIF, LRCX, HDS, ADSK, BSX, GM, ZBH, FDC, JACK, ANTM

LAKEWOOD CAPITAL

Top new buys: ESRX, ASND, FB

Top exits: CJ, ABG,

Boosted stakes in C, BIDY, WRK, CMCSA

Cut stakes in CIT, ADNT, RLGY

LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

New buy: DHI

Top exits: RLJ, MAR, RESI, VTI, HST

Boosted stakes in CLI, BKD, LEN, INVH, PLD

Cut stakes in LSI, MAC, QTS

LONE PINE CAPITAL

Top new buys: CP, NVDA, MHK

Top exits: AVGO, TSM, BLK, TMUS, EXAS

Boosted stakes in WYNN, TDG, MSFT, BABA, NOW, MELI, GOOG, IQV, BKNG, PAGS

Cut stakes in FB, PYPL, STZ, ADBE, AMZN, FLT, EA, TRU, CSX, UNH

MARCATO CAPITAL

Top new buys: IMAX, CPLG

Boosted stakes in TEX, THRM

Cut stakes in IAC, ITRI, DXC, BLDR, AIR, TPHS, VRTS

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: DIS, AAOI, GPK, SPOT, ALNY, PRSP, COMM, CASY, GPS, TGT

Top exits: TAP, SNAP, MGM, PM, LVS, CAR, WING, DPZ, ETSY, EAT

Boosted stakes in DLTR, MA, CNC, TMUS, MHK, CIEN, BUD, MSFT, KORS, SCHW

Cut stakes in V, UHS, EVHC, DWDP, AMRX, ADBE, WTW, VFC, TIF, TPR

MARSHALL WACE

Top new buys: TMUS, AXGN, TSM, BRX, IDXX, GPS, CMG, ACGL, JEC, MTN

Top exits: SCI, NTRS, CME, NKE, MU, SRCL, JPM, IBN, FLT, AXP

Boosted stakes in TFX, ATVI, BBY, DGX, SPGI, MCD, BURL, ROST, ZTS, VRTX

Cut stakes in BABA, BAC, DISCK, AVGO, UNH, SAGE, GS, AJG, GILD

MOORE CAPITAL

Top new buys: NXPI, GOOGL, WFC, MA, SPOT, TGT, FDC, AMP, KMX

Top exits: MS, AAPL, GS, LMT, NOC, RTN, GD, COF, BPOP, PLNT

Boosted stakes in GCP, FB, EQT, PX, FBP, MOMO, NVDA, CME, GM, TMUS

Cut stakes in BABA, BAC, MSFT, AVGO, CCI, ISBC, V, TWTR, EA, VOYA

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: NRG, IQV, LEN, MPC, CVS, KKR, MGY, WRD, CDAY, IMMU

Top exits: BMY, WFC, NAVI, NFLX, NYCB, GWPH, GLPI, D, BKI, NINE

Boosted stakes in SBGI, ASH, HUM, TRN, C, FTSI, MU, TMO, PE, FRAC

Cut stakes in SHPG, ANDV, MXL, PVH, DXC, DISH, AER, VVV, PFSI, ALLY

PAULSON & CO

Top new buys: MITL, AKRX, CMCSA, ATUS, FOXA, LHO

Top exits: MDR

Boosted stakes in DISCK, NXPI, FOX, AET, XL, TMUS

Cut stakes in GOLD, IAG, COL, AEM, GG, SHPG

PERSHING SQUARE

Top new buys: LOW

Boosted stakes in UTX, MDLZ

Cut stakes in ADP, QSR

POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MPC, FOXA, TEVA, SGEN, WMGI, PNC, SGMS, AZO, LOXO, HUM

Top exits: ANDV, NFLX, HON, LOW, MCD, AIG, NVDA, BYD, ETN, CAH

Boosted stakes in GOOGL, HLT, BMY, PE, BIDU, SYK, DVN, CMCSA, DXC

Cut stakes in WYNN, AVGO, STZ, OXY, ATVI, FB, BKNG, DWDP, BABA, LRCX

POINTSTATE CAPITAL

Top new buys: MPC, FB, CVX, TEVA, PXD, NXPI, STM, USFD, NOW, APC

Top exits: BAC, CFG, AVGO, DE, RF, FCAU, MYL, GS, NOC, GILD

Boosted stakes in TRGP, AET, FE, NFLX, SHPG, MSFT, BABA, ADBE, VRTX, JD

Cut stakes in CRM, LRCX, LNG, LOW, DWDP, LOMA, BMA, LLL, LYB, X

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Top new buys: AAPL, FB, MSFT, MS, AXP, ITW, CME, WY, FL, AMG

Top exits: BKNG, VZ, MON, PG, WFC, SLB, TWX, KO, CVS, BDX

Boosted stakes in VMW, ABMD, JNJ, WMT, VRTX, HLF, ABEV, WWE, GS, CTXS

Cut stakes in HD, AMZN, BMY, LLY, PEP, UNH, NXPI, PM, CL, GILD

SANDELL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: KLXI, PAY, ANDV, GPT, EVHC, ILG, EDR, PF, COTV

Top exits: STB, BABA, AKRX, BKS

Boosted stakes in COL, NXPI, AVA, ORBK, XL, FB, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, GOOG

Cut stakes in OCLR, MGI, KS

SENATOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: MRK, FOXA, HD, BKI, LNG

Top exits: AVGO, ARNC, LOW, BUD, CMCSA

Boosted stakes in CZR, ICE, APTV, FDC, BA

Cut stakes in DWDP, DHI, JAZZ, FG, XPO

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: GOOGL, UTX, GRA, MHK

Top exits: BUD, CMCSA, LBRDK, FB, CHTR

Boosted stakes in SAP, NSC, AXTA

Cuts stake in NXPI, UNP, MGM, AVGO, FWONK, GOOG

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: SPOT, P, COUP, FB, DVN, EXR, HUBS, HLT

Top exits: KW, LRCX, AMLP, ZAYO, BAX, TMO, LH, TGT, CI, KRE

Boosted stakes in NXPI, XL, I, LPLA, NOW, CRM, TTWO, LULU, CVE, ETFC

STARBOARD VALUE

Top new buys: WEB, RPM, SCOR

Top exits: EVHC, BCO

Boosted stakes in BMS, IWN, PRGO

Cut stakes in NWL, MAC, CARS, BAX, DEPO

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Top new buys: ASLN

Top exits: KRE, JPM, BAC, WFC, MS, GS, SENS, RDUS

Boosted stakes in CTL, HDB, PYPL, V, GPN, MA, PTLA, DWDP, WP, AVGO

Cut stakes in VIRT, AMRS, NETS, AMZN, BABA

TIGER GLOBAL

Top new buys: UXIN, COUP, ADBE, GDS, HUYA, PVTL, DOCU, NEW, CDAY

Top exits: EHIC, SINA, ARCC, UAL

Boosted stakes in TWTR, FB, NOW, MELI, RUN, BABA, SE, APO, CRM, ADSK

Cut stakes in RDFN, JD, TDG, MSFT

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: NXPI, PYPL, V, CPB, DE, FPAC, EGN, PVH, CWH

Top exits: GOOGL, ICE, MHK, PAGS, ANTM, GGAL, GRBK, PAM, BKI, SUPV

Boosted stakes in MSFT, ADBE, EA, MPC, UTX, DWDP, CRM, SHY, DOV

Cut stakes in BLK, WP, STZ, FB, LEN, WYNN, SPGI, SHW, VMC

TRIAN

Top new buys: NVT

Boosted stakes in BK, GE, MDLZ

Cut stakes in PNR, WEN, SYY

Activist investor Trian takes new stake in undisclosed company

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: AVHI, HD, CHFN, SHPG, VZ, FFKT, LHO, FBNK, NKE, ANDV

Top exits: SPB, SBUX, DLTR, DECK, DXC, MSI, PEP, AIG, SPGI, IR

Boosted stakes in PF, FOXA, TGT, TJX, BIDU, COL, AAPL, AET, JPM, CMCSA

Cut stakes in SPY, NXPI, AMZN, C, WBA, MU, PAGS, BKNG, PDCO

VALUEACT

Top new buys: UFI, LIND, STRA, AES, EVA

Boosted stakes in C, SLM, ADS, BHC, STX, AFI, MS

Cut stakes in FOX

VIKING GLOBAL

Top new buys: GE, DWDP, MIDD, TMUS, ILMN, HBI, OLN, PTEN, CNC

Top exits: WFC, ADS, TDG, WDC, VOYA, XEC, CVS, MOMO, NTES, CLR

Boosted stakes in UTX, DIS, TMO, PE, AMZN, HIG, BMRN, MSFT, LNC, ANTM

Cut stakes in XRAY, GOOGL, TD, FB, CP, NFLX, EFX, V, BUD, ADSK

YORK CAPITAL

Top new buys: NVT, CNC, USG, PRSP, T, ATUS

Top exits: GRA, SHPG, EVHC, WHR

Boosted stakes in NXPI, XL, FMC, ESRX

Cut stakes in TRCO, AABA, AVGO

Source: Bloomberg