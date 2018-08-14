US Farm Export Prices Plunge As Import Prices Soar Most In Over 6 Years

Amid the pre- and post-tariff channel-stuffing noise, July import prices surged more than expected, rising 4.8% YoY - the most since Feb 2012 - and at the same time export price growth slowed notably (from +5.3% YoY to +4.3% YoY).
Notably, however, import prices ex-Petroleum dropped 0.1% MoM (missing expectations of a 0.1% rise) - falling for the second month in a row... (Export prices fell 0.5% after rising 0.2% in June)
China exported a very modest amount of deflation in July as its import prices index dipped...
The big driver of export price growth decline was prices for U.S. farm exports dropped in July by the most in more than six years as a trade war with China heated up, Labor Department figures showed Tuesday.
Agricultural export prices fell 5.3 percent from the prior month, the biggest drop since October 2011, as soybean prices plummeted 14.1 percent.
Well, I don't see that at all. In fact, the Asians are paying about 8% more for our pecans and walnuts.
Strong dollar is the death knell for exporting US farmers. They are literally sacrificed on the altar of high finances as we speak.
Not from where I sit. Been debt-free and farming for four generations. Never been more profitable than it is right now. For some reason people still like to eat.
That and the fact that they plant right up to the roadsides now and yields keep setting records.
US crop yields to set records this year.
