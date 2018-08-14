LA Subway Becomes First In Nation To Deploy Portable Body Scanners

The Los Angeles subway will become the first mass transit system in the nation to deploy portable body scanners to screen passengers for explosives and weapons, officials announced on Tuesday.
The scanners, made by UK screening company ThruVision, are able to screen passengers walking through the station without slowing them down and will be deployed over the next few months according to Alex Wiggins, head of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation's law enforcement division.
“We’re looking specifically for weapons that have the ability to cause a mass-casualty event,” Wiggins said. “We’re looking for explosive vests, we’re looking for assault rifles. We’re not necessarily looking for smaller weapons that don’t have the ability to inflict mass casualties.”
The machines scan for metallic and non-metallic objects on a person’s body, can detect suspicious items from 30 feet (9 meters) away and have the capability of scanning more than 2,000 passengers per hour. -AP
“We’re dealing with persistent threats to our transportation systems in our country,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Our job is to ensure security in the transportation systems so that a terrorist incident does not happen on our watch."
And before you worry about your kibbles and bits getting scanned into some secret database, rest assured that ThruVision's technology is "safe and respectful," which their website describes as "Completely safe, with no anatomical detail revealed and physical ‘pat-downs’ no longer needed."
Thruvision is a proven people-screening camera able to detect any type of object hidden under clothing. Based on patented, passive terahertz technology, Thruvision provides safe and respectful real-time imagery of items concealed in travelers’ clothing, allowing law enforcement agents to take decisive, pre-emptive action if suspicious items are seen. -ThruVision
The technology is reportedly passive, meaning it doesn't shoot beams of radiation through one's body.
Los Angeles will post signs at various stations notifying passengers they are subject to body scanner screening. And while Wiggins wants you to know that the screening process is totally voluntary - those who refuse won't be able to ride on the subway. Around 150,000 passengers ride on Los Angeles' Metro Red Line daily, while over 112 million riders used the system last year.
We can picture it now.
Comments
Are you entertained America!
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Are you entertained America! by rejected
Wait...people actually take the subway in LA?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
LA has a subway?
In reply to Wait...people actually take… by ACP
Yes.
You get to rise under the shit instead of walking over it.
It's pretty cool!
In reply to LA has a subway? by shankster
It's an Irwin Allen movie waiting to happen. Buried alive. There are dozens of fault lines the network crosses.
Anyone doing that everyday is nuts. It is bullshit it's 'safe' to do that twice a day. How have they tested longterm exposure? Nuts!!!
In reply to Yes. You get to rise under… by Son of Loki
Totally recalling The Future
In reply to It's an Irwin Allen movie… by Bigly
I didn't know there was a subway in LA. Fuck, that has to be hell.
In reply to Wait...people actually take… by ACP
LA is Hell. Cant' even imagine the subway critters that must dwell below.
In reply to I didn't know there was a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
911'd cows in America. A piece of advice for you. Scan the Satanic Jews that 911'd you. Only.
Don't let the Jew club fuck you more. Don't be 911'd herded cows in America. Scan the Black Magic Black Hat Bullies of the World.
Never allow yourself to be scanned. EVER. You scan THEM. It has reached that point now.
In reply to I didn't know there was a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You get paid for sucking your brother's cock...
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
People carrying firearms illegally will have to take city buses or Uber from now on.
Edit: this lisaroy728 son of a bitch is getting to be very annoying.
Not quite as annoying as Free This was, but still very annoying.
In reply to Are you entertained America! by rejected
Thugs, gangsters and illegals that don't have the funds to buy a car have really mismanaged their welfare and food stamps.
In reply to People carrying firearms… by bismillah
"We’re not necessarily looking for smaller weapons that don’t have the ability to inflict mass casualties.”
OK, so I can still carry my Glock 27?
IDIOTS - ASSHOLES - ?????????
PS and voluntary? Don't do it don't get on the train. Some VOLUNTARY!
In reply to Thugs, gangsters and… by ACP
You can't commit armed robbery on people trapped with you in a fast-moving metal bubble if you drive your own car.
In reply to Thugs, gangsters and… by ACP
Tyler's needs a message hidden function after 10 down-votes. Folks can still look if they wish but the rest of us don't have to. Trolls and spammers will downvote this I know.
In reply to People carrying firearms… by bismillah
Or a ratio of up/down or threshold level.
In reply to Tyler's needs a message… by shankster
I don't know about that. Some of the most heavily downvoted posts wound up having the most crucial information after later revelations, and red-pilled a lot of people. Everyone deserves a voice, though those who spam and get involved in flame wars definitely deserve the axe.
In reply to Tyler's needs a message… by shankster
Indeed.
I would much prefer Ignore button.
You put someone on your ignore list and then no longer see his posts.
I have seen versions that any replies to such user are also hidden.
I think that would be the best solution.
In reply to I don't know about that. … by Implied Violins
Fuck yeah!
In reply to Are you entertained America! by rejected
Security Theater .
In reply to Are you entertained America! by rejected
Before you know it they'll have scanners in every airport!
Oh, wait a second...
Big Business for someone and lots of lush kickbacks.
However, Walmart might want to consider installing a couple of these:
At least 5 shot inside Philadelphia-area Walmart, suspect in custody, investigators say
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/at-least-5-shot-inside-philadelphi…
In reply to Security Theater . by Offthebeach
Yes and so so safe too!
In reply to Are you entertained America! by rejected
I was going to mention that this reminded me of Ahnold's cheesy movie 'Total Recall', but they beat me to the punch. I guess that life does imitate jew art.
In reply to Are you entertained America! by rejected
"physical ‘pat-downs’ no longer needed."
No fucking way TSA will ever go for that. Their job is to molest and humiliate millions of people every day.
In reply to Are you entertained America! by rejected
Something I am rather surprised I have not seen yet: where's the FDA stamp of approval, since these are imaging devices?
Both types have the potential to be very harmful to living tissue. If there's been no FDA stamp of approval, then every single institution using these has potentially exposed themselves to MASSIVE liability for using unlicensed and unapproved medical imaging machines.
The class-action lawsuit has the potential to be beyond comprehension, and you know what? It would still not be enough. Sue them into absolute fucking oblivion.
In reply to "physical ‘pat-downs’ no… by I am Groot
Look them straight in the eye, lick your lips and moan.
In reply to "physical ‘pat-downs’ no… by I am Groot
i know this is taken out of context but using it anyway
"those who give up liberty for security deserve neither"
-Ben Franklin
dupe ;-(
In reply to i know this is taken out of… by JBL
Wouldn’t this be better for air travel?
You can’t really hijack a train, “this train is going to Havana!”.
In reply to i know this is taken out of… by JBL
Passive?
The technology is passive. The implementation is aggressive as well as unconstitutional. You are being searched without a warrant. Same goes at the airports and now bus stations.
Did I mention the Constitution,,, soooooo 20th century.
Apologies!
In reply to Passive? by Grandad Grumps
It's also voluntary, like paying taxes......
In reply to The technology is passive… by rejected
It is training.
In reply to It's also voluntary, like… by A Lunatic
They sure like to shoot beams of energy at the general public don't they?
Take a real good look at that G4S logo... Boycotts WORK !
I'd rather be launched to the Sun in a Tesla rocket, then ride that POS!
Elizabeth, the big one is coming.
~ Fred Sanford
Each and every time I've been to LA, I either think it or ask out loud-How the fvk can so many people stand to live here?
Answer: Brain Damage
In reply to Each and every time I've… by Maximeme Q
"Not looking for smaller weapons...."
Give me a ballpoint pen, a crowd and enough time and I can show you the meaning of mass casualty....
How small a blob of sarin would this not detect?
In reply to "Not looking for smaller… by A Lunatic
Those 6 LA public employees that ride the subway are cool with it.
LOL,,,, Thanks for my evenings humor.
In reply to Those 6 LA public employees… by SmittyinLA
Well, terrorists will probably just create a bioweapon they can inject a terrorist with and then they'll ride on a subway infecting everyone. Scan that.
Waste of money. Question is who gets the payola by manufacturing these machines and who on the city council that approved this is getting the kickbacks?
>The technology is reportedly passive, meaning it doesn't shoot beams
>of radiation through one's body.
Umm, … I'm gonna Google that.
Seriously, it just views environmental terahertz noise? Or does that mean they set up a terahertz field instead of beams?
Kind of like the old fluoroscopes in the shoe stores, check your toe bones for a good fit and give you leukemia for free. Passive my assive.
Yeah, it looks to me like they illuminate the whole room, so no "beams", everyone gets it everywhere.
Better wear your sunscreen 600000000 strength on the subway, head to toe.
And watch out those silver fillings don't heat up or start playing La Cucaracha.
In reply to >The technology is… by I Write Code
^^^^^THIS^^^^^
In reply to Yeah, it looks to me like… by I Write Code
Looks like a sterilization program.
<< Looks like a sterilization program. >>
Don't we all wish!
In reply to Looks like a sterilization… by Concertedmaniac
winners, losers all will be scanned