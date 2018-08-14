LA Subway Becomes First In Nation To Deploy Portable Body Scanners

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:45

The Los Angeles subway will become the first mass transit system in the nation to deploy portable body scanners to screen passengers for explosives and weapons, officials announced on Tuesday. 

The scanners, made by UK screening company ThruVision, are able to screen passengers walking through the station without slowing them down and will be deployed over the next few months according to Alex Wiggins, head of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation's law enforcement division. 

“We’re looking specifically for weapons that have the ability to cause a mass-casualty event,” Wiggins said. “We’re looking for explosive vests, we’re looking for assault rifles. We’re not necessarily looking for smaller weapons that don’t have the ability to inflict mass casualties.”

The machines scan for metallic and non-metallic objects on a person’s body, can detect suspicious items from 30 feet (9 meters) away and have the capability of scanning more than 2,000 passengers per hour. -AP

We’re dealing with persistent threats to our transportation systems in our country,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Our job is to ensure security in the transportation systems so that a terrorist incident does not happen on our watch."

And before you worry about your kibbles and bits getting scanned into some secret database, rest assured that ThruVision's technology is "safe and respectful," which their website describes as "Completely safe, with no anatomical detail revealed and physical ‘pat-downs’ no longer needed." 

Thruvision is a proven people-screening camera able to detect any type of object hidden under clothing. Based on patented, passive terahertz technology, Thruvision provides safe and respectful real-time imagery of items concealed in travelers’ clothing, allowing law enforcement agents to take decisive, pre-emptive action if suspicious items are seen. -ThruVision

The technology is reportedly passive, meaning it doesn't shoot beams of radiation through one's body. 

Los Angeles will post signs at various stations notifying passengers they are subject to body scanner screening. And while Wiggins wants you to know that the screening process is totally voluntary - those who refuse won't be able to ride on the subway. Around 150,000 passengers ride on Los Angeles' Metro Red Line daily, while over 112 million riders used the system last year. 

We can picture it now. 

Security & Surveillance

USA USA ACP Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:58 Permalink

"We’re not necessarily looking for smaller weapons that don’t have the ability to inflict mass casualties.”

OK, so I can still carry my Glock 27?

IDIOTS - ASSHOLES - ?????????

PS and voluntary? Don't do it don't get on the train. Some VOLUNTARY!

QuantumEasing I am Groot Tue, 08/14/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

Something I am rather surprised I have not seen yet: where's the FDA stamp of approval, since these are imaging devices?

Both types have the potential to be very harmful to living tissue. If there's been no FDA stamp of approval, then every single institution using these has potentially exposed themselves to MASSIVE liability for using unlicensed and unapproved medical imaging machines.

The class-action lawsuit has the potential to be beyond comprehension, and you know what? It would still not be enough. Sue them into absolute fucking oblivion.

JBL Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

i know this is taken out of context but using it anyway

 

"those who give up liberty for security deserve neither"

 

-Ben Franklin

Masher1 Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:49 Permalink

They sure like to shoot beams of energy at the general public don't they?

 

Take a real good look at that G4S logo... Boycotts WORK !

A Lunatic Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

"Not looking for smaller weapons...."

 

Give me a ballpoint pen, a crowd and enough time and I can show you the meaning of mass casualty....

MusicIsYou Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

Well, terrorists will probably just create a bioweapon they can inject a terrorist with and then they'll ride on a subway infecting everyone. Scan that.

Son of Loki Tue, 08/14/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

Waste of money. Question is who gets the payola by manufacturing these machines and who on the city council that approved this is getting the kickbacks?

I Write Code Tue, 08/14/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

>The technology is reportedly passive, meaning it doesn't shoot beams
>of radiation through one's body. 

Umm, … I'm gonna Google that.

Seriously, it just views environmental terahertz noise?  Or does that mean they set up a terahertz field instead of beams? 

Kind of like the old fluoroscopes in the shoe stores, check your toe bones for a good fit and give you leukemia for free.  Passive my assive.