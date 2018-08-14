Manafort Defense Rests Without Calling A Single Witness

The defense in Paul Manafort's Alexandria, VA trial on bank and tax fraud charges have rested their case - without calling a single witness to the stand, including Manafort.
Prosecutors allege he dodged taxes on millions of dollars made from his work for a Ukrainian political party, then lied to obtain bank loans when cash stopped flowing from the project.
The courtroom was sealed for around two hours Tuesday morning for an unknown reason, reopening around 11:30 a.m. with Manafort arriving around 10 minutes later.
The decision to rest their case without calling any witnesses follows a denial by Judge T.S. Ellis III to acquit Manafort after his lawyers tried to argue that the special counsel had failed to prove its case at the federal trial.
The court session began at approximately 11:45 a.m.:
“Good afternoon,” began defense attorney Richard Westling, who corrected himself and said, “Good morning.”
“I’m as surprised as you are,” Judge Ellis responded.
Ellis then heard brief argument from both sides on the defense’s motion for acquittal, focusing primarily on four counts related to Federal Savings Bank.
“Federal Savings Bank was aware of the status of Paul Manafort’s finances,” Westling argued. “They came to the loans with an intent of doing business with Mr. Manafort.”
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye fired back, saying that that even if bank chairman Steve Calk overlooked Manafort’s financial woes, it would still be a crime to submit fraudulent documents to obtain the loans.
“Steve Calk is not the bank,” Asonye argued, adding that while Caulk may have “had a different motive” — a job with the Trump administration — “I’m not really sure there’s evidence he knew the documents were false.”
Ellis sided with prosecutors.
“The defense makes a significant argument about materiality, but in the end, I think materiality is an issue for the jury,” he said, adding. “That is true for all the other counts… those are all jury issues.”
Once that exchange was over, Manafort's team was afforded the opportunity to present their case, to which lead attorney Kevin Downing replied "The defense rests."
Ellis then began to question Manafort to ensure he was aware of the ramifications of that decision, to which the former Trump aide confirmed that he did not wish to take the witness stand.
Manafort, in a dark suit and white shirt, stood at the lectern from which his attorneys have questioned witnesses, staring up at the judge. Ellis told Manafort he had a right to testify, though if he chose not to, the judge would tell jurors to draw no inference from that. -WaPo
Ellis asked Manafort four questions - his amplified voice booming through the courtroom:
Had Manafort discussed the decision with his attorney?
“I have, your honor,” Manafort responded, his voice clear.
Was he satisfied with their advice?
“I am, your honor,” Manafort replied.
Had he decided whether he would testify?
“I have decided,” Manafort said.
“Do you wish to testify?” Ellis finally asked.
“No, sir,” Manafort responded.
And with that, Manafort returned to his seat.
The Classic.."Trump Dodge"
Cross examination might have been harmful to their actual agenda, which has little to do with Manfort.
Who is Bill Browder?
+1000 upvotes, bravo fine Sir!!
Yes sir, well done.
I smell a pardon...
Sometimes "optics" are a big worry. And other times they're not.
Manafort is going to win, watch.
I also want to know who Bill Browder is.
How was this case related to Russian Collusion with the campaign again, I must of missed that part?
Honestly I don't know enough about the guy to say I like him or not and being a DC politician guy I'll go out on a limb and assume he bends the law every once in a while, but the charges are obviously far astray from what Mueller was tasked with.
It's like Manafort has been taken as a political hostage, locked in solitary confinement without anybody really interested in publicly helping him.
He appears confident or resigned one or the other.
The judge has been given his instructions not to dismiss so Trump will have the option of pardoning at which point the headlines read:
TRUMP PARDONS CRIMINAL TAX CHEAT RUSSIAN AGENT MANAFORT
Correct.
Me thinks any guilty verdict will be over turned once the FBI and DOJ have been shown to be crooks. Something about Fruit From a Poisonous Tree in the Legal World.
They already have been shown to be crooks
That's exactly what's going to happen. The FISA warrants will be shown to be illegal and irrelevant becaus the evidence presented in the Steele dossier was false. Thus the entire Mueller investigation has no legal standing.

BOOM. BOOM. BOOM.
Looks like Manafort will be taking a knife to protect somebody...
ANOTHER Clinton cronies and crook, who attempted to rob Russia blind after thier 1991 meltdown.
Soros is still #1 in my book
lol...having an embezzler (Gates) as your "star witness" for the prosecution isn't much of a case dude ;-)
You have to love the optics of this trial. Manafort and Gates both are accused of the same crimes which carry 100 years of prison. Gates is allowed to plead it down to probation while Manafort has his feet held to the fire in an effort to get him to turn against Trump. This has to be the most transparent abuse of prosecutorial power ever.
Don't leave out that he wasn't a flight risk and some how putting him in solitary confinement was required... The whole thing stinks to high heaven
and how much of that Iran cash payoff eventually went to the private accounts of the Criminal Elite (Obama, Clinton, Soros, Kerry, Koch, McCain, Pelosi, etc.)?
Oh the stories IRGC could tell, but can't profit from because such stories would benefit Trump and further empower the Great Satan. Now if Clinton had won, the payments and in kind help they would have been extorting!
Exactly. Why muddy the water when you know a pardon will be granted (and rightfully so)?
Every attorney I've spoken to said this case is win for the defense. The star witnesses killed it for the prosecution
Seriously. Why go to trial if you aren't going to defend yourself?
We haven't seen Trump display any loyalty to anyone other than Bibi, the Saudi Clown Prince, Aldeson, and the usual corporate scum. As soon as they get into trouble he bails on them. So far, anyway.
To get a jury to flip a coin, has to be better than what the prosecution would offer up - least bad option maybe in this case.
Could be. Not to mention, anything Manafort says on the stand in this trial gets used against him immediately in his other trial, which is upcoming soon.
Manafort is so dirty, and so many people have known about it for so long, that it was utterly idiotic for Trump to have ever even spoken with him casually. This is yet another in Trump's string of disastrous hires. Trump just loves low-life scumbags. He thinks he can control them. They flatter him and he loves that too. He really thinks he's such a bigshot he can surround himself with flatterers who amuse him and get away with hit. And he has gutter tastes.
The day Trump hired Manafort, I read and heard all kinds of stories that linked Manafort with Russian oligarchs, organized crime, highly dubious real-estate transactions, and whiffs of tax evasion and outright fraud. I'd actually read an article previously about Manafort; in which he was described as maybe the most obvious and flagrantly criminal grifter walking around free. Most people in his game take some basic precautions and follow some legal guidelines, but never Manafort.
Trump's hiring him was incredibly stupid.
Because the State/Fed has the burden of proof. If the burden is not met, silence is your best defense.
