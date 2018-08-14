New Mexico Judge Releases Jihadi Terrorist Camp Suspects Despite Pleas By Sheriff, FBI

A New Mexico judge on Monday agreed to release five suspects arrested on child abuse charges at a New Mexico camp, against the wishes of both the sheriff's department and the FBI, which described the group as "heavily armed and considered extremist(s) of the Muslim belief."
Judge Sarah Backus ordered the suspects - Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, Lucas Morton, 40, Jany Leveille, 35, Hujrah Wahhaj, 37, and Subhannah Wahhaj, 35 - released on $20,000 bond each Monday evening, reports the Taos County Sheriff's Office. They will be required to wear ankle monitors and maintain weekly contact with their attorneys, and were ordered to cooperate with the New Mexico Children Youth and Families division (CYFD) where the eleven children the sheriff says were being trained to commit school shootings, are being held in protective custody.
Despite authorities finding a dead child's remains on the compound, and an alleged letter sent from one suspect to his brother inviting him to come to New Mexico and die as a martyr, Judge Backus ruled that the state failed to meet the burden of showing the suspects were a danger to the community after several hours of testimony.
State prosecutors outlined evidence suggesting that at least some of the suspects could have been planning some sort of attack. They said Siraj Wahhaj – who also faces child abduction charges from Georgia after allegedly taking his 3-year-old son – took several weapons classes before coming to New Mexico, and books found on the compound focused on how to build firearms at home.
Various weapons and ammo were found during the raid on August 3, and several more firearms were discovered in subsequent searches. The children were allegedly taught how to load and fire assault rifles.
The 11 kids found at the compound ranged in age from 1 to 15, authorities said. Since the raid they have been placed in the protective custody of state welfare workers with the Children, Youth and Families Department. -KOB.com
According to FBI agent Travis Taylor, according to interviews with two teens from the compound, Siraj Wahhaj would lead rituals while reading from the Quran, which centered on his now-dead son - who he kidnapped from his mother in Jonesboro, Georgia in order to perform an exorcism to cure his seizures.
We're sure Judge Backus's ruling has nothing to do with the fact that the training camp's ringleader, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, is the son of a famous New York Imam, Siraj Wahhaj - an alleged unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing, who testified as a character witness for the notorious "blind sheikh" Omar Abdel Rahman - who was convicted in 1995 of plotting the attack, according to CBS News. The senior Wahhaj was also described by Women's March founder and liberal Islamic activist Linda Sarsour as a "mentor," and an "amazing man."
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said that during the initial serving of the search warrant, their tactical team came upon children holding boxes of ammo, and at least one child was armed when he was found.
While cross-examining of Hogrefe, the suspects' defense attorneys each took their chance to try and distance the suspects as far from the weapons as possible, and the connotations of violence they imply. One defense attorney suggested it's "prudent" that children learn how to use firearms safely, which Hogrefe agreed to.
The sheriff also confirmed that Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the legalities surrounding the occupants' possession of firearms.
Another defense attorney pointed out, and Hogrefe confirmed, that the compound's occupants did not shoot at the tactical team as they raided the compound. He did say, however, that Morton was "struggling" and "resisting" while being arrested by deputies. -KOB.com
In reaction to Judge Bacuss's decision, New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez said she "strongly disagreed" with the outcome of the hearing, stating "Unfortunately, it highlights how extreme the New Mexico Supreme Court has been in dictating pretrial release for all kinds of dangerous criminals."
Read the Sheriff's August 4 statement here:
Comments
Good. Hope they all get free housing across the street from the judge
I’m sure they’ll show up for the court date and not escape into Mexico.
In reply to Good. Hope they all get free… by ExcelMonkey
Leftists have jumped the shark.
In reply to J by IridiumRebel
Were he caught today, John Wayne Gacy would probably go free with an ankle bracelet. No, wait... he was white. He'd be in jail for J-walking.
Folks... this whole rotten system has got to go.
In reply to Leftists have jumped the… by Herd Redirecti…
what was the patriot act for? to grab my balls at the airport?
In reply to Should they also have let… by J S Bach
A Dimocrap judge - says it all.
In reply to what was the patriot act for… by cheka
Do I smell the next False-Flag Attack (along with their pristine ID Documents found at the scene)?
In reply to A Dimocrap judge - says it… by wee-weed up
With midterms almost here, this liberal judge just gifted over a percentage point to the republican candidate, maybe as much as 3 points in votes.
In reply to Do I smell the next False… by boattrash
These 'empowered' women are threatening our safety because they think they know better than the men who voted for Trump. Her fat ass should be baking a cake, but she's probably not good at that either.
In reply to With midterms by are we there yet
This judge is a danger to the community. Lock her up.
In reply to These women by Gaius Frakkin'…
Wonder if they have a permit for that tire dump - that's a tire fire just waiting to happen. Tree-huggers should be protesting these environmental criminals being released.
In reply to This judge is a danger to… by tenpanhandle
This dangerous racist Marxist judge must be impeached for further endangering the community.
Hot tar and feathers is too gentle a remedy for her evil.
In reply to Wonder if they have a permit… by Joe Davola
Judge: "Would you care to explain the dead kid, the crates of ammo, and the letter about becoming a martyr?"
Wahajj: "No."
Judge: "Ok. That's good enough for me."
In reply to This dangerous racist… by Manthong
On what is presented in the article, I'd say she made the correct decision.
"evidence suggesting that at least some of the suspects could have been planning some sort of attack". WTF?
Unindicted WTC co-conspirator. That was an FBI/Mossad false flag.
Teaching kids to shoot. Don't we all teach our kids to shoot?
If the FBI was part of the takedown, then likely these guys were being set up. That's what the FBI does.
In reply to Judge: "Would you care to… by Ghost of Porky
I wouldn't be surprised to find out these nice folks were actually more involved in child sex trafficking, than they were in training kids for school shootings. Because one is an MSM talking point (school shootings = gun control), and the other is a 'right wing conspiracy theory'.
In reply to On what is presented in the… by Socratic Dog
You forgot the feathers.
In reply to This dangerous racist… by Manthong
Out where I live there would be people waiting for them, to help them with some sort of an escort from custody.
But if you say the word "lynching" and it involves people of a certain amount of melanin, everyone goes apeshit. Therefore I will leave what would happen to your imagination.
In reply to Wonder if they have a permit… by Joe Davola
she loves BBC...
Many irrational behavior can be explained by the simplest means...
In reply to This judge is a danger to… by tenpanhandle
Sarah is a traitor to our country - simple as that.
In reply to These women by Gaius Frakkin'…
If they really want to martyr themselves, they now have a limited pre-trial opportunity to get it done. Will they actually do it, or do they just like to train little kids to do it for them?
In reply to Sarah is a traitor to our… by Skateboarder
Someone tell Siraj Wahajj to get his ass to San Francisco and claim sanctuary.
In reply to Sarah is a traitor to our… by Skateboarder
Part of the coven. Somehow, I think her past is going to be dug up and exposed now.
In reply to Sarah is a traitor to our… by Skateboarder
She loves to find in favor of the bad guys, even the really rich ones.
Judge rules for ex-Enron couple in Taos Ski Valley lawsuit
" In a case certain to be appealed, a Taos judge has decided a no contest plea in the theft of millions of dollars of trade secrets by the husband of a former Enron executive, could not used against them in a fraud lawsuit involving the development of a Taos Ski Valley hotel.
State District Court Judge Sarah Backus entered a summary judgement in our favor, said Santa Fe attorney Thomas Simons IV, who represents former Enron executive Rebecca Mark-Jusbasche and her husband Michael Jusbache."
https://www.abqjournal.com/391816/judge-rules-for-ex-enron-couple-in-ta…
In reply to Sarah is a traitor to our… by Skateboarder
Obviously loves her kickbacks and pay-offs. A disgrace.
In reply to She loves to find in favor… by Blankenstein
Maybe the Judge should go to a Radical Muslim Camp for a year or two and learn about "Public Service".
In reply to These women by Gaius Frakkin'…
.
In reply to These women by Gaius Frakkin'…
Mr K. Goyim, don't tell me you are a member of the GDL (Goyim Defence League)?
In reply to If they really want to… by Kafir Goyim
Situation Normal All Fucked Up.
In reply to With midterms by are we there yet
If only Hitler had gotten his hands on those Bolshevik Jews, that came up with idea of cultural marxism before they fled Germany, to Columbia University in New York.
THEN NONE OF THIS SHIT WOULD BE HAPPENING!!!
In reply to With midterms by are we there yet
Calling for genocide eh?
How psychopathic of you!
In reply to If only Hitler had gotten… by TGF Texas
Bingo. Red Wave coming in November. The more liberal idiocy between now and the election, the better for Republicans.
In reply to With midterms by are we there yet
Reading the article I would have let them go too.
I knew how to load and shoot when I was 10.
As for their beliefs, I used to believe the US gov was good. And in the Easter Bunny. Their beliefs and mine are all stupid. But not criminal.
In reply to Bingo. Red Wave coming in… by Hikikomori
You've got a dead son buried in your yard too?
In reply to Reading the article I… by BennyBoy
Wrong. Voting fraud matters. And if 10 yr olds can hack results in 10 minutes, we have a huge issue.
VOTER ID REQUIRED, WITH PHOTO
PAPER BALLOTS
10 PEOPLE CONFIRMING COUNTS AND RESULTS MINIMALLY EACH PRECINCT
In reply to Bingo. Red Wave coming in… by Hikikomori
Don’t forget the big bottles of purple ink in which each voter must dip his thumb.
In reply to Wrong. Voting fraud matters… by Bigly
Hopefully Abdul and Mohammed go to the judges house and rape her and her daughters who I'm sure will enjoy the cultural enriching rape experience!
In reply to Wrong. Voting fraud matters… by Bigly
Liberalism is a mental disorder.... YOU people are in complete denial. As these newly released terrorists escape across the border, I hope they run over some relative of this judge, so it hits home..... But it probably won't change her mind.......
In reply to Do I smell the next False… by boattrash
If this judge changed her tune she would lose all her friends, family, and the media's support. She would be an out cast among the liberal elite...
In reply to Liberalism is a mental… by Stan522
Serious question.
Any lawyers here? What possible reason <legally> would she have to rule as she did? To us common folk, it seems a slam dunk to the slammer...
In reply to If this judge changed her… by Aubiekong
These people are not liberal.
Learn the true meaning of words and quit falling for their tricks, one of which is redefining of language over time.
Unless you do, you will lose the war.
In reply to If this judge changed her… by Aubiekong
Why were the davidians exterminated?...
They could have gotten out on a $20k bail...
In reply to Do I smell the next False… by boattrash
Weren't Dems in charge at the time? Clintons I believe.....
There is your answer....
In reply to Why we the davidians… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
As Joe Davola points out below...They were white and Christian
In reply to Why we the davidians… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
A wicked wind, this way blows. Deja Vu, all over again. Bonded out at 20 grand apiece eh. I have heard much worse terms given for minor drug offenses ..
and child endangerment even ..
Hopefully there are no pilot schools, fertilizer plants, or truck rental places nearby ..
Allah snackbar for sure ..
In reply to Do I smell the next False… by boattrash
Did anyone mention there was a dead kid found on the property? Murder, manslauter, neglect, etc...?? WTF was this judge thinking?
In reply to A wicked wind, this way… by Giant Meteor
Yes I do, and you mean to tell me that they find remains of a child at the compound and yet the judge give them low bail and allow them all to leave? Along with they might launch an attack. Also I'm with you about the passports on 9/11 that the media dare not talk about or even approach. How can a pristine ID/passport be found at the rubble of the trade center that was burning and melting and millions of torn shreds of paper around. Found mind you just sitting on something and being the evidence that person was a hijacker?
The odds of that happening is about the same odds of me trying to find sand covered marble in the sahara dune desert. It would not happen and could not happen.
In reply to Do I smell the next False… by boattrash
Where's El V?
Are the locals going to let that judge continue to sit on the bench? She needs removed tout suite. Her agenda is getting in the way of logic.
In reply to A Dimocrap judge - says it… by wee-weed up
That judge is a danger to the community. Lock her up.
This decision has got to be beyond the law. The remains of a child were found on the property. Does this judge think it was just a late term abortion. This is murder. She let murderers back out on the street. Un-fucking-believable.
In reply to Where's El V? Are the locals… by Bigly
A dead body does not a murder make. It makes a dead body, no more, no less. Even if it's a kid.
How did the kid die? That's the question to ask. I suspect the judge likely asked it.
In reply to That judge is a danger to… by tenpanhandle
Say it ain't so Sarah!
The people of New Mexico, in fact the whole country, have been made potential victims by this feckless judge.
In reply to A Dimocrap judge - says it… by wee-weed up