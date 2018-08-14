Over 300 Catholic Pedos Preyed Upon 1,000+ Children Amid "Systematic" Coverup: Report

A bombshell grand jury report from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concludes that over 300 members of the Catholic clergy molested over 1,000 child victims amid a "systematic" coverup by church leaders spanning over seven decades - in the second major Catholic pedophile scandal this week following a raid conducted in Chile at the Catholic Episcopal Conference.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a Tuesday press conference in Harrisburg that while 1,000 victims were identified in the grand jury report, members of the grand jury believe there are more - and that the real number might be "in the thousands" since some records were lost, while victims in other cases were afraid to come forward.
We subpoenaed, and reviewed, half a million pages of internal diocesan documents. They contained credible allegations against over three hundred predator priests. Over one thousand child victims were identifiable, from the church’s own records. We believe that the real number — of children whose records were lost, or who were afraid ever to come forward — is in the thousands.
"The coverup was sophisticated. And all the while, shockingly, church leadership kept records of the abuse and the coverup. These documents, from the dioceses' own 'Secret Archives,' formed the backbone of this investigation," Shapiro said.
The report specifically faulted Cardinal Donald Wuerl - former longtime Pittsburgh bishop who now leads the Washington archdiocese, for his part in concealing the sexual abuse. On Tuesday, Wuerl refuted the claims, saying in a statement that he "acted with diligence, with concern for the victims and to prevent future acts of abuse."
The grand jury scrutinized abuse allegations in dioceses that minister to more than half the state's 3.2 million Catholics. Its report echoed the findings of many earlier church investigations around the country in its description of widespread sexual abuse by clergy and church officials' concealment of it.
The panel concluded that a succession of Catholic bishops and other diocesan leaders tried to shield the church from bad publicity and financial liability by covering up abuse, failing to report accused clergy to police and discouraging victims from going to law enforcement. -CTV News
The almost 1,400 page report's introduction notes that due to the age of most of the cases, that criminal cases will be unlikely as a result of the massive investigation. "As a consequence of the coverup, almost every instance of abuse we found is too old to be prosecuted," it reads. Indeed, the vast majority of priests named in the document are either dead or likely to avoid arrest due to expired statutes of limitation on their alleged crimes.
The Pennsylvania coverup is the second recent Catholic pedophilia report of the day - after authorities in Chile raided the headquarters of the Catholic Church's Episcopal Conference as part of a wide-ranging probe into clerical sex abuse in the South American country.
The Tuesday raids took place in the most important building of the Chilean church in the capital of Santiago, say prosecutors. Authorities recently summoned the archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, to appear and testify about the alleged cover-up of sexual abuse which had been going on for decades.
In July, Chilean prosecutors said they were investigating 158 members of the country's Catholic church - both clergymen and lay people, for perpetrating or concealing the sexual abuse of children as well as adults.
The cases relate to incidents dating back as far as 1960 and involving 266 victims, including 178 children and adolescents, according to public prosecutor Luis Torres.
The prosecutor's statement offered the first general view of the extent and scope of the abuse scandal faced by Chile's Catholic Church - and how many people are implicated.
Last month, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of five Chilean bishops amid accusations of abuse and related cover-ups.
"The vast majority of reported incidents relate to sexual crimes committed by priests or people linked to educational establishments," Torres told reporters.
The entire strata of the Catholic Church - from bishops to monks - were involved in the crimes, as well as "lay people exercising some function in the ecclesiastical sphere," he noted.
There are 36 ongoing investigations, while 23 previous ones resulted in convictions and one other in an acquittal. -Straits Times
"There's no doubt that what the public prosecutor is doing is very positive and is starting to open the door to situations that previously were treated as an open secret," Juan Carlos Claret, a member of an opposition group to tainted bishop Juan Barros in his area, told AFP.
As we reported earlier, in May, Pope Francis summoned the entire bishops conference to Rome after he said he made "grave errors in judgement" in the case of Baros, who stands accused by victims of pedophile Rev. Fernando Karadima of witnessing and ignoring their abuse.
But the scandal grew beyond the Barros case after Francis received the report written by two Vatican sex crimes experts sent to Chile to get a handle on the scope of the problem.
Their report hasn't been made public, but Francis cited its core findings in the footnotes of the document that he handed over to the bishops at the start of their summit this week.
And those findings are damning. -Daily Mail
While some of the pedophile priests and brothers were expelled from their congregations following the discovery of "immoral conduct," many had their cases "minimized of the absolute gravity of their criminal acts, attributing them to mere weakness or moral lapses," wrote Francis.
The crisis in Chile is just one case in a new wave of abuse-related revelations that have raised pressure on Pope Francis to deal more forcefully with abuse. In France, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin is facing a trial on criminal charges for not reporting sexual abuse. In Australia, one archbishop was recently convicted in a criminal court for concealing sexual abuse, and a top Francis lieutenant, Cardinal George Pell, will soon stand trial on charges related to sexual offenses. -WaPo
Brett Doyle, co-director or BishopAccountability.org, which tracks sexual abuse claims, said that the Pennsylvania grand jury report may lead the way for the state to change the statute of limitations.
(((Judeo Christian))) Rides again!
Ever since Scofield changed the bible to make Jesus the king of the Jews instead of a gentile there has been corruption at the highest levels.
Simplify bible studies and realize jesus was a producer and the pharasees were non producers. So we have non producers stealing from producers and then crucifying them? Sound familiar?
RIPS
The Roman Catholic Church
In reply to ((Judea Christian) Rides… by Deathrips
Try 10‘s of 1000's there Sherlock...millions even if you back to the Churches founding.
The Catholic Church is a global money laundering and pedophile operation; only the dyed in the wool cult members can't see it.
Has Pope torn down that wall around the Vatican?
In reply to The Roman Catholic Church by Prehuman Insight
FB, Instead of posting a placeholder why not write your comment in notepad, come back and refresh the page and paste your comment in line with the others?
Two of the priests on the list were from my childhood parish. We didn't like them but they never touched anyone I know.
In reply to Ffff by FireBrander
All just a part of your donations to The Clinton Foundation at work.
In reply to Instead of posting a… by Billy the Poet
It's such a shame that the prohibition on "cruel and unusual punishments" also covers creative punishments... 'cause I can think of a good one that would involve rope and the pheromones of a mare in heat.
In reply to Instead of posting a… by Billy the Poet
There is no longer a statue of limitations for these abominations. Every one of them will be wiped out.
Pedophilia is murder. These abominations are "pedophile murderers". What have they done? They have taken the lives away from innocent kids. What is the symbol for life? Water. What is the solution to forever rid the world of every pedophile murderer and trafficker murderer?
They will all be sent out to die by their own hands. What they did to others is going to happen to them. They stole the life from the innocent. They drained their water, their life. And so, what they did will happen to them. Out into the desert they will go, every last one of them—to die of thirst. Every last one of them. There is no statue of limitations. Every last one will be removed.
This is where it was always going. Where was it always going? Not one kid will ever be molested. Not one kid will ever be trafficked. Not one kid. This is the future of the Earth. Right here and now it starts.
http://www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com/Every_Sick.html
Fucking disgusting.
The vaults in Vatican City should be raided!
The goat screwing Allah cult is even worse. they molest kids in the open.
Jesus should get his butt up off of his cloud and lay the smack down
They have to protect the business and have some fun on the side the sick twisted fucks
If only we could rid the Earth of Middle Eastern religions.
The main takeaway for me is that pedophilia is common, and it is not crazy to believe organized pedophilia exists among politicians and the powerful.
narcissists are frequently pedophiles
and narcissists often rise to public power positions
so yes, of course, it's not only not crazy, but probable
In reply to The main takeaway for me is… by Pernicious Gol…
Kind of like the FBI- just a few bad apples at the top; everyone else is wonderful.
Why are they tax exempt? Why is Catholic charities allowed to run refugee homes all over the US?
Catholicism is the official religion of the New World Order.
Three hundred priests is a very large number. How many weren't caught?
Three hundred priests preaching about fallen angels and demons while fiddling and raping little kids.
Then you have Rabbis biting of baby foreskins and killing infants with herpes simplex. That group will be protected more than anybody too. Nobody knows what they have done and its extent.
Religion in this era seems to primarily exist for association, false credibility and political power. None of these people ever believed in anything but the hard material reality and getting their twisted rocks off.
Our reality is seriously screwed up.
beware of groups of people who wear funny hats
In reply to Three hundred priests is a… by Ms No
If possession is real maybe the catholic church is possessed, with the demon of globalist Zionism. Has anybody killed more? They created Marxism so you can start by counting a hundred million.
Can't imagine why the Pope wants to get rid of the death penalty \S