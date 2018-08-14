QT Redepemption Day Looms... Again

Authored by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist,
Although I have a theory that on Quantitative Tightening expiry days the stock market is weak, the last two haven’t worked out.
To be fair, I warned you about this past one as it coincided with the day before the FOMC meeting - a period long known to be subject to abnormal stock market strength due to the FOMC drift.
But here we are, with tomorrow (Wednesday August 15th), having just a shade over $23 billion of bonds expiring.
So even though I am not one to hop upon the “world-is-ending-because-of-EM-contagion-bandwagon”, I am taking a flyer on the short side for tomorrow’s trading.
Recently QT expiry days have coincided with month-end and it will be interesting to have a large redemption day occur on a more “regular” trading day. It will be a great test of the theory in a more “pure” environment.
Don’t mistake this punt as a change of heart to the bearish side. It’s purely a one-day-trading position.
Let’s hope it’s not three in a row as that cat looks really mean...
More Americans are defaulting on their credit cards – Harbinger of things to come?
It's all just a part of the populations getting dumber and dumber totally dependent on the existence of civilization and modernization. Until someday the slightest breeze blows over people's tower of civilization.
Er, what the hell is a QT?
Australian$ down by 3.2% vs $usd in four days.
Yeah, that makes sense?
Trump is so fucked. He's gonna get whacked hard just before the midterms.
He's completely ignoring what the unwind of his tax cuts represents, by thinking imports are cheaper through a stronger $usd.
Kudlow is a total moron!
That is one sad, ugly, wrinkly pussy. Got nothing on the hildabeast though.