QT Redepemption Day Looms... Again

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:25

Authored by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist,

Although I have a theory that on Quantitative Tightening expiry days the stock market is weak, the last two haven’t worked out.

To be fair, I warned you about this past one as it coincided with the day before the FOMC meeting - a period long known to be subject to abnormal stock market strength due to the FOMC drift.

But here we are, with tomorrow (Wednesday August 15th), having just a shade over $23 billion of bonds expiring.

So even though I am not one to hop upon the “world-is-ending-because-of-EM-contagion-bandwagon”, I am taking a flyer on the short side for tomorrow’s trading.

Recently QT expiry days have coincided with month-end and it will be interesting to have a large redemption day occur on a more “regular” trading day. It will be a great test of the theory in a more “pure” environment.

Don’t mistake this punt as a change of heart to the bearish side. It’s purely a one-day-trading position.

Let’s hope it’s not three in a row as that cat looks really mean...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
nmewn I am Groot Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

I would think she always looks like that after stumbling drunkenly through the woods, at night, in her housecoat, thinking about all the money she siphoned off her "foundation" & pumped through the DNC, into a losing cause, with John "The Hack" Podesta as her campaign manager..."historically" speaking of course ;-)

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:45 Permalink

It's all just a part of the populations getting dumber and dumber totally dependent on the existence of civilization and modernization. Until someday the slightest breeze blows over people's tower of civilization.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
adr Tue, 08/14/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

I've seen Hilary Clinton from five feet away 19 years ago, that cat looks like a newborn baby's face compared to Hillary back then.

They use spackle to fill in the cracks in her face and then get an airbrush artist to create features.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Tue, 08/14/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

 Australian$ down by 3.2% vs $usd in four days.

 Yeah, that makes sense?

 Trump is so fucked. He's gonna get whacked hard just before the midterms.

 He's completely ignoring what the unwind of his tax cuts represents, by thinking imports are cheaper through a stronger $usd.

 Kudlow is a total moron!