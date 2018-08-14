Strzok GoFundMe Raises $250,000 Within Hours

A GoFundMe launched by the "Friends Of Special Agent Peter Strzok" has raised over $250,000 from over 6,000 people in less than 24 hours, after the fired FBI agent tweeted a link to the campaign yesterday. The campaign, which originally sought to raise $150,000 has now raised its goal to $350,000 - and at this rate, it won't take long to get there.

Strzok was fired after anti-Trump text messages between he and his FBI mistress, Lisa Page, were discovered by the DOJ's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz. While Page left the agency in May, Strzok was demoted to the HR department, where he collected a paycheck until last Friday.

"Peter Strzok is a proud husband and father, a veteran of the U.S. Army and counterintelligence Special Agent," reads the GoFundMe page - which managed, in less than a day, to raise the same $250,000 his wife Melissa Hodgman makes in an entire year at the SEC!

"Unlike those who typically become the focus of partisan investigations in Washington, Pete is not politically connected, he’s not a wealthy lobbyist and he’s not interested in using his notoriety for personal gain," the campaign continues. "Because of this, he doesn’t have deep pockets that allow him to pay for the significant legal bills he has incurred to defend himself and the FBI against these political attacks, or to easily cover the expenses incurred by his lost income."

After Strzok's firing was announced, President Trump fired off two tweets, stating "The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back!"

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI - finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Followed by: "Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!"

Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Strzok's attorney, Aitan Goelman, issued the following statement which reads in part:

Late Friday afternoon, the Deputy Director of the FBI overruled the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and departed from established precedent by firing 21-year FBI veteran Peter Strzok. ... This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans. A lengthy investigaiton and multiple rounds of Congressional testimony failed to produce a shred of evidence that Special Agent Strzok's personal views ever affected his work."

FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok has been fired. Statement from his attorney. pic.twitter.com/oG780mZMjU — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) August 13, 2018

And while Democrat Rep Steve Cohen (D-TN) can't give Strzok a purple heart, perhaps he's donated to the former FBI agent's defense fund.