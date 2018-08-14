Tesla Model 3 Bumper Falls Off After 30 Minutes And "Heavy Rain"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 09:55

With Tesla scrambling to produce as many Model 3s as possible to meet Wall Street expectations, it is no surprise that the company has recently been plagued with anecdotal reports of shoddy workmanship and quality control issues. And what just happened over the weekend to the (formerly) delighted owner of a brand new Model 3 confirms many of these stories.

A person bought a Tesla Model 3, and, within the first 30 minutes of driving the car back home, the rear bumper cover falls off, Jalopnik reported. The owner, Rithesh Nair, tweeted a picture of his car, directly letting Elon Musk know about his new exposed behind: "1/2 hr, bringing Model 3 home, run in to heavy rain on the streets & bumper comes off."

While it was not immediately clear if there were any "mitigating" factors to explain why the bumper fell off, Jalopnik notes the "hint" in the environmental conditions of this Model 3's inaugural drive: heavy rain. Which led to the following snarky observation: "cars are generally pretty good at retaining their body panels in the rain, even bottom-of-the-market cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage, but it seems to be a challenge for this Model 3."

Or perhaps it wasn't the rain to blame, but merely crappy production quality as another Model 3 owner responded with a picture of his own car which had similarly lost its rear bumper.

Jalopnik notes that according to speculation of other tweeters, the issue seems to be related to a bit of cloth-like shielding under the car, which would deflect water and debris around and below the bumper.

If this bit of shielding gets torn or loose, water can be forced into the bumper cover, which would act like a big water catch-basin, eventually being pulled off its mounts from the weight and/or pressure of the water being directed up inside the bumper cover.

Still, while Tesla fanboys may be quick to explain away any defect, the fact that this is happening at all "is pretty incredible." And not just once on a car that has repeatedly gotten the highest marks from "independent" industry observers.

Keeping your bumper cover on in pretty much all weather is a very, very solved problem in the automotive industry.

In response to the article, Tesla - which these days is busier coming up with LBO narratives than making sure its "factory gated" cars are usable in the real world - made the following statement:

We’re setting an extremely high bar for Model 3, and what happened in this situation is not how we build our cars. We’re investigating the issue to understand what caused it, and we are contacting our customers to resolve this and ensure they are satisfied.

FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 08/14/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

1. "Jack of all trades, master of none".

Hyperloops, batteries, Electric cars, rockets, rescue subs, flamethrowers, surfboards!

Understandable though...give me BILLIONS with no expectation of profits and I will have a great time with it pursuing all of my fantasy "businesses".

 

2. Musk is going to add to his fanboy crew...the homeless are going to fall in love with him...picking up Telsa parts from the side of the road and selling them to pawn shops is a lot more profitable than the refund value of the cans bottles.

 

3. Remember that golf-ball sized dent in a Tesla fender a while back that was crazy expensive to repair ($6k?)...what's it cost to put the bumper back on; $20,000?

I don't think insurers fully understand the risk involved with insuring a Telsa. From the looks of it, I wouldn't offer to insure them...it's like insuring a house on the slope of an active volcano.

MasterPo JRobby Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

"ARRRRRGH! — YOU CURSED BRAT! LOOK WHAT YOU'VE DONE! I'm MELTING! Melting! Oh — what a world, what a world! Who would have thought a good little girl like you could destroy my beautiful wickedness?! ARRRRRGH! I'm gone! I'm gone! I'm going!..."

The Wizard of TESLA

glenlloyd Stan522 Tue, 08/14/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

I can't say I've seen a Chevy lose a bumper like that...within 30 min.

As for Tesla, you get what you pay for, and anyone dumb enough to buy one gets this shite.

PS - you didn't lose the bumper, you lost the bumper cover. The bumper is still quite visible attached to the car, the cover is just cosmetic.

World Cash Day Cognitive Dissonance Tue, 08/14/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

Head Chopper Motors (formerly Tesla) explained in a press release that 'bumpers falling off' was a feature designed to mimic the standard Head Chopping carried out each Friday in Riyadh said a spokesman for the revolutionary Saudi automotive company.

 

For more details visit the Head Chopper Motors website here: www.HeadChopperMotors.com.

Go Elon you crazy cat!!

Many Heads to Chop today!!

 

 

Fahq Yuhaad FireBrander Tue, 08/14/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

@Firebrander

The problem would be less onerous if ZH were to allocate more resources to the deletion of the bots, spammers, bullshit artists, shills, provocateurs and trolls, instead of prioritizing the pumping out of up to 60+ articles per day most of which are click bait or regurgitated MSM. I'm only here for the handful of articles which appear to have original value and for about 20% of the comments which appear to be informed. The balance is fine though. At some stage it may not be worth the effort any more.

helloimjohnnycat FireBrander Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

First off :  I'm a real person with decades of mechanical experience & engineering. No robot here, just happened to see the article pop up.

Second : Tesla is a scam.

Third : " Perfect " meant what it says and you should be savvy enough to consider why.  The frustrated acceleration to meet an arbitrary production number at the expense of quality assurance was destined to fail.

I've been in manufacturing companies nationwide. I see things others miss.  That's my job. 

Like the Old-Timers used say :  Musk, El Lolita, is Up to his Ass in Alligators.

He's an admitted liar and I could give him a simple test to prove his mechanical ability. I'd know within 30 seconds if he " had it ".

Of course I already know. The shoddy work coming out of the Tesla tent is proof.

The fool has no pride.

At various levels, I've been involved in vehicle sports most of my life. Knowledge of Strength of Materials and Fastener Selection is paramount. It's no cliche' :  To finish, the machine must hold together.

 