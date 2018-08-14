Tesla Model 3 Bumper Falls Off After 30 Minutes And "Heavy Rain"

With Tesla scrambling to produce as many Model 3s as possible to meet Wall Street expectations, it is no surprise that the company has recently been plagued with anecdotal reports of shoddy workmanship and quality control issues. And what just happened over the weekend to the (formerly) delighted owner of a brand new Model 3 confirms many of these stories.
A person bought a Tesla Model 3, and, within the first 30 minutes of driving the car back home, the rear bumper cover falls off, Jalopnik reported. The owner, Rithesh Nair, tweeted a picture of his car, directly letting Elon Musk know about his new exposed behind: "1/2 hr, bringing Model 3 home, run in to heavy rain on the streets & bumper comes off."
1/2 hr, bringing Model 3 home, run in to heavy rain on the streets & bumper comes off #devastated @Tesla #help @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mOh2UAjWWr— rithesh (@rithesh) August 12, 2018
While it was not immediately clear if there were any "mitigating" factors to explain why the bumper fell off, Jalopnik notes the "hint" in the environmental conditions of this Model 3's inaugural drive: heavy rain. Which led to the following snarky observation: "cars are generally pretty good at retaining their body panels in the rain, even bottom-of-the-market cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage, but it seems to be a challenge for this Model 3."
Or perhaps it wasn't the rain to blame, but merely crappy production quality as another Model 3 owner responded with a picture of his own car which had similarly lost its rear bumper.
Hey that looks like mine! pic.twitter.com/c1zTLGDCBF— Ben (@Benj1Franks) August 12, 2018
Jalopnik notes that according to speculation of other tweeters, the issue seems to be related to a bit of cloth-like shielding under the car, which would deflect water and debris around and below the bumper.
If this bit of shielding gets torn or loose, water can be forced into the bumper cover, which would act like a big water catch-basin, eventually being pulled off its mounts from the weight and/or pressure of the water being directed up inside the bumper cover.
Still, while Tesla fanboys may be quick to explain away any defect, the fact that this is happening at all "is pretty incredible." And not just once on a car that has repeatedly gotten the highest marks from "independent" industry observers.
Keeping your bumper cover on in pretty much all weather is a very, very solved problem in the automotive industry.
In response to the article, Tesla - which these days is busier coming up with LBO narratives than making sure its "factory gated" cars are usable in the real world - made the following statement:
We’re setting an extremely high bar for Model 3, and what happened in this situation is not how we build our cars. We’re investigating the issue to understand what caused it, and we are contacting our customers to resolve this and ensure they are satisfied.
Comments
1. "Jack of all trades, master of none".
Hyperloops, batteries, Electric cars, rockets, rescue subs, flamethrowers, surfboards!
Understandable though...give me BILLIONS with no expectation of profits and I will have a great time with it pursuing all of my fantasy "businesses".
2. Musk is going to add to his fanboy crew...the homeless are going to fall in love with him...picking up Telsa parts from the side of the road and selling them to pawn shops is a lot more profitable than the refund value of the cans bottles.
3. Remember that golf-ball sized dent in a Tesla fender a while back that was crazy expensive to repair ($6k?)...what's it cost to put the bumper back on; $20,000?
I don't think insurers fully understand the risk involved with insuring a Telsa. From the looks of it, I wouldn't offer to insure them...it's like insuring a house on the slope of an active volcano.
I'm no fan of tesla but how many Chevi's have done the same thing?
the price of a model 3 is way higher than a chevy.
They are so far underwater they can't afford screws.
Energy conscious, and biodegradable too. Much better for the planet.
Hey, someone can pick up that bumper and retask it...maybe as a solar panel, or a coffee table. Totally green!
So Tesla does not know what caused the problem, but they do know it cannot possibly be a design fault.
Removing the bumper makes it easier to get to the fire.
Quality !!
"ARRRRRGH! — YOU CURSED BRAT! LOOK WHAT YOU'VE DONE! I'm MELTING! Melting! Oh — what a world, what a world! Who would have thought a good little girl like you could destroy my beautiful wickedness?! ARRRRRGH! I'm gone! I'm gone! I'm going!..."
The Wizard of TESLA
Someone at ZH has shorted Tesla
Submarine hybrid .. it's a feature not a bug you big sillies !
I hope the battery cover isn't made of cloth.
See, this what happens when you use Elmer's Glue to attach body panels on a car.
Instead of their bumpers they screw the customers.
Its a piece of crap
I bet your bumpers are falling off.
There's a street near here that collects about 6" of water in a rain. Within a few minutes of a downpour it collects a dozen rear bumpers. BMW, Honda, Toyota, Mercedes etc. people just don't learn that you can't drive through deep water at 35 MPH.
Righty tightie, Lefty loosie ..
Even in tents, the basics must be applied !
Unless of course they're push on bumpers, or (BINO) bumpers in name only ..
I dunno, these things are becoming more and more vexing ..
Maybe the fuhrer is redoubling his efforts at shorting this pig ..
Is that why they're using water Crazy Glue ?
I can't say I've seen a Chevy lose a bumper like that...within 30 min.
As for Tesla, you get what you pay for, and anyone dumb enough to buy one gets this shite.
PS - you didn't lose the bumper, you lost the bumper cover. The bumper is still quite visible attached to the car, the cover is just cosmetic.
Just think of it like a chick with makeup. She starts crying and her eyeliner starts to run.
Bummer!!
Go seek mental health help
Another is to hijack threads.
Please...the next SW release will fix that bumper "feature" you just watch...
take it back to the tent!
Firebrander dumbass...have you seen a SpaceX launch \landing? Hardly a "jack".
Time to start sleeping at the bumper factory!
Bumpers falling off are not a bug, but a feature. Less damage when involved in minor fender benders. /s
Bumpers used to be nasty, if you bumped into one it did real damage, so you drove accordingly. Now they do nothing, they're just a stylistic diaper for a car.
The point of a bumper on my car is that it can be hit at 8kph and the car will suffer no damage apart from the paint on the bumper cover. This can also help you a bit to survive if you get hit front or rear at higher speeds.
@Firebrander
The problem would be less onerous if ZH were to allocate more resources to the deletion of the bots, spammers, bullshit artists, shills, provocateurs and trolls, instead of prioritizing the pumping out of up to 60+ articles per day most of which are click bait or regurgitated MSM. I'm only here for the handful of articles which appear to have original value and for about 20% of the comments which appear to be informed. The balance is fine though. At some stage it may not be worth the effort any more.
We need censorship to save us all! Oh please, Zerohedge, please, please join the censorship movement!
First off : I'm a real person with decades of mechanical experience & engineering. No robot here, just happened to see the article pop up.
Second : Tesla is a scam.
Third : " Perfect " meant what it says and you should be savvy enough to consider why. The frustrated acceleration to meet an arbitrary production number at the expense of quality assurance was destined to fail.
I've been in manufacturing companies nationwide. I see things others miss. That's my job.
Like the Old-Timers used say : Musk, El Lolita, is Up to his Ass in Alligators.
He's an admitted liar and I could give him a simple test to prove his mechanical ability. I'd know within 30 seconds if he " had it ".
Of course I already know. The shoddy work coming out of the Tesla tent is proof.
The fool has no pride.
At various levels, I've been involved in vehicle sports most of my life. Knowledge of Strength of Materials and Fastener Selection is paramount. It's no cliche' : To finish, the machine must hold together.
That'll buff right out..
craaigslist. com -- Tesla 3 bumpers, various colors, slight road scrapes, for sale cheap...
I can fix it...my dad is a tv repairman... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1En6FKd5Pk
If you pay 70 grand for a car, you've got bigger problems than a bare bumper. You have to be seriously stupid, you should get your head examined. The bumper you can fix, stupid, probably not.
Bullish! This new unique bumper decoupling feature will only raise the buyback price of TSLA to $450. Musk is a genius!
