Traders Have Never Paid So Much For Crash Protection

Until very recently, tech stocks were soaring to record highs and a slump in volatility suggested investors brushing aside market risks, trade war concerns, and Central Bank tightening.
However, amid all this calm, there is at least one gauge of investor sentiment that is at full panic '11' levels. The CBOE Skew Index, which tracks the cost of tail-risk equity protection, has jumped to its highest level ever. The rise signals options traders are growing wary of wild swings, just weeks after the International Monetary Fund warned financial markets seem complacent to mounting risks in the global economy.
Generally, a rise in skew indicates that 'crash protection' is in demand among institutional investors (institutional/professional investors are the biggest traders in SPX options).
But an unusual move in the skew index (which historically has tended to oscillate approximately between a value of 100 and 150) is especially interesting when it diverges strongly from the VIX, which measures at the money and close to the money front month SPX option premiums.
Basically what a 'low VIX/high skew' combination is saying is: 'the market overall is complacent, but big investors perceive far more tail risk than usually - a record in fact' (it is exactly the other way around when the VIX is high and SKEW is low).
In other words, a surprising increase in realized volatility may not be too far away.
Perhaps this is one reason why - based on the uncertainty of economic policy, VIX should be trading north of 40...
"VIX should be trading north of 40"
LOL, using common sense, so cute....
You should probably take a crash protection insurance for your land Rover, because if your pimp find it again he will probably ran it in Buckingham palace this time...
Keep calm and stack on.
Dear Adolfstienbergovitch: Your Dear Abby tender wisdom to these poor women is truly inspiring. At times, it brings a tear to my eye. Please don't stop. You are truly a saint.
You do realize that the SKEW Index has a pretty faulty history of predicting declines in the stock market right? It isn't as useful as traders think it is
https://bullmarkets.co/study-skew/
People don't know where to run!!!!!!! i say run to Physical Gold/Silver!!
you gotta work for those commissions! eh? lol
USD
instead of down 11% like it is today? :roll:
Can't wait to see these numbers in the morning. I don't think the $usd longs and VIX shorts are going to be very happy.
05:30 USDRetail Control (MoM) (Jul) 0.4%0.8%
05:30 USDRetail Sales (MoM) (Jul) 0.2%0.5%
05:30 USDRetail Sales Ex Gas/Autos (MoM) (Jul) 0.3%
05:30 USDUnit Labor Costs (QoQ) (Q2) 0.4%2.9%
06:15 USDCapacity Utilization Rate (Jul) 78.3%78.0%
06:15 USDIndustrial Production (YoY) 3.8%
06:15 USDIndustrial Production (MoM) (Jul) 0.3%0.6%
06:15 USDManufacturing Production (MoM) (Jul) 0.3%0.8%
07:00 USDBusiness Inventories (MoM) (Jun) 0.2%0.4%
i'm curious if breslow was instructed to write DXY bullish pieces every day or if he wanted to he could have gone bearish. i don't trust him one little bit.
Don’t overthink it. USD is bullish all by itself.
I thought everybody'd decided the dollar's just going vertical from here - like bitcoin in December, only sustained.
how many calls is that now of "tomorrow will be the crash I just know it!!"
That means even higher all time highs when this protection expires worthless. They literally write these puts and sell them then use the money to pump up stocks and make the puts worthless! It's almost a racket, actually it is a racket because they have the order book. They KNOW how much money is about to be spent on buybacks so they KNOW how high the market is going to go so they KNOW the puts they sell are going to expire worthless. So why not sell more and more of them and make more and more money? How do you think the january blowoff happened?
How else will they ramp FANG stocks. Oh dont worry about the rest of the stocks. They dont count.
Long Ignorance.
Remember that tomorrow (8/15) is another semi-large Fed QT day where 12-14 billion treasuries roll off balance sheet along with 4.5 billion of MBS. Not as big as the other big days but combined with other market turmoil could lead to an interesting Wednesday
Good point. These QT days have shown to be down days for the markets. But, but, but I thought QT was bullish for equities...
one hand giveth, and the other taketh away . . .
Where's the QT schedule?
Didn't the market partially crash that "one time" because "crash protection" was so underpriced and actually had to pay out, collapsing everything? Can you tell me how the cost of "crash protection" being so expensive is a bad thing?? Your own chart showed how cheap it was in early 2008.
In fact from the charts above, the "Best" time to get into the markets was when the cost of "crash protection" is the highest. Article Fail!