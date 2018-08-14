Trump Has "Great Deal Of Frustration" With Erdogan As White House Warns More Sanctions Coming

President Donald Trump "has a great deal of frustration," with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a briefing Tuesday, calling again on the Turkish "executive president" to release pastor Brunson and other U.S. citizens as the diplomatic standoff between the two nations continued to weigh on global markets.
"We’re going to continue to call on Turkey to do the right thing and release those individuals," including pastor Andrew Brunson, Sanders said.
The statement came shortly after a White House official said that the United States warned more economic pressures may be in store for Turkey if it refuses to release the jailed American pastor. The message emerged a day after White House national security adviser John Bolton met privately with Turkish ambassador Serdar Kilic about the case of evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson. Bolton warned him that the United States would not give any ground, a senior U.S. official said.
The White House official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said "nothing has progressed" thus far on the Brunson case.
"The administration is going to stay extremely firm on this. The president is 100 percent committed to bringing Pastor Brunson home and if we do not see actions in the next few days or a week there could be further actions taken," the official said.
Further actions would likely take the form of economic sanctions, the official said, who added: The pressure is going to keep up if we're not seeing results.
Trump doubled tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum last week, contributing to a precipitous fall in the lira which has lost a quarter of its value this month. The United States is also considering a fine against Turkeys state-owned Halkbank for allegedly helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. Earlier this month, the United States imposed sanctions on two top officials in President Recep Tayyip Erdogans cabinet in an attempt to get Turkey to turn over Brunson.
In response, on Tuesday Erdogan vowed to boycott American electronics, including iPhones, in a defiance of Trump’s demands. And while even a widespread Turkish boycott would do little to dent U.S. economic interests, it shows Erdogan is refusing to give in to market turmoil that’s pushed borrowing costs to record highs and threatens to descend the nation into a financial crisis.
Surprisingly, despite the now daily tit-for-tat escalation between Ankara and Washington as diplomatic tensions rage, the Turkish Lira rallied for the first time in a week as Turks cashed in dollar savings to take advantage of the huge slump in the local currency. As the FT reported, speculation has grown that Turkish policy makers will heed calls from corporate and banking executives to raise interest rates to stem the rout.
No Sir
Speaking of "religious leaders",
301 ‘Predator Priests’ Named In Pa. Grand Jury Sex Abuse Report: ‘They Were Raping Little Boys & Girls’
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2018/08/14/pennsylvania-diocese-sex-abu…
They are not what they seem to be.
It looks like some former vassals are getting rowdy with breaking away from the evil empire.
Washington has grown accustomed to dealing with spineless pushovers for far too long, and when confronted with a nation that wants mutual respect, doesn't know what to do. Same goes with its behaviour towards Russia, Iran and China.
The Ottoman's were coseying up to the British empire in the past, so its no different today.
The fact is that Turkey has a fantastic piece of real estate, but its downside is its full of Muslims so nothing will ever get developed.
They might try to woo Russia as an ally, but their position makes them anything but an ally to Russia. They cannot have designs on the middle east, push Islam and then expect Russia to take their side.
In the short term it makes sense for Russia to be supportative, long term they're just waiting for them to stumble. If Erdogan has really emasculated the military then there will be no saviour in the wings this time, to their west they have an angry Greece they've been prodding over islands, to the south Syria and Iranian backers who have been invaded and to the north Russia - who has been blocked by Turkey for centuries.
The chickens will come home to roost if Turkey stumbles into civil war itself, I'd say the Kurds would be the key to it.
Turks are not Arabs. They have lots of construction companies and can get things done. Don't underestimate them. They have demographic problems if you regard the Ottoman ruling class's perspective, with Alevis and Kurds a growing demographic. Russia is already hard wiring its relationship with Turkey with big, long term infrastructure projects and investments. In fact, I think Erdogan and Putin get along quite well.
Then why in god's name are we persecuting them - we should be taking marching orders from them
OT, But Talos Courthouse on lockdown due to "Credible Threat".
Erdogan went off script Amerika is trying to get the Turkish Military to replace him with someone more to Bibis liking. What's not to understand.
Trump - do the right thing and release the CIA agent Gulen to the Turks. They will probably give you the 'pastor' in exchange.
No Way ! Gulen is just a scapegoat that helped Erdogan into power, but disagreed when Erdogan became a Sultan wannabe, and Erdogan blamed him for the apparently fake coup to gain absolute power.
For America to give in to this megalomaniac dictator is like ...give in to Hitler (which happens to be Erdogan's personal hero) in the 30's.
It was a real coup attempt, not fake coup attempt ;)
Fuck Turkey and Erdie. The US needs to leave NATO. Now.
What are wasting time with this ahole ...lest see quien mas macho
They can keep the pastor, we'll keep our business.
Next time the pastor sets foot in the court room he will be released. Turkey today released the two Greek soldiers it had been keeping for over 5 months. Erdogan folded.
Time to retake Constantinople. Deus Vult!
It is disgusting to see the Hagia Sophia turned back into a mosque. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hagia_Sophia
If anyone doesn't understand this is a religious war, by this point, they need to wake up. I don't care if you are an atheist or Buddhist, either, as that doesn't matter to Islam. It is a 7th century death cult with one imperative and three choices: submit, pay the jizya tax, or die. Oh, and once you submit you can never leave. The penatly for apostasy is death.
Are you fucking kidding us? They have the second largest Army in NATO, and probably the first, in terms of it's potency.
Go ahead, take them on, learn what the British learned 100 years ago.
All of their hardware is American. I'm sure there are backdoors to disable them once the situation gets hot.
looks like everybody is working together towards more world central bank intervention.
Who are we Not frustrated with lately...?
Our loyal friends the Saudis, our new best friend Kim Jung Un, and of course our owners the Israelis
The UN (those bastards) is calling for an investigation of the school bus attack in Yemen.
Nikki Haley is unavailable for comment, surely.
If the Turks move into the American section of that big Air Base and arrest a number of Air Force Officers that allegedly took part in the coupe according to Turkey, watch out below on TRY. The bombing will start.
I don't get it. A Christian pastor proselytizing in a Muslim country, just what did he think was going to happen? How fucking STOOPED can you be? And American foreign policy with a sovereign nation revolves around this IDIOT???
Yes you are 100% correct... But your point is lol...
Erdo hated "CIA" Christians.
Spoke to a guy today who is going to Honduras to preach on his vacation. I am sure he thinks .gov has his back. More power to you if you go but you are on your own if you do.
Turkey has uncovered evidence that this Pastor is connected to the CIA and Gülen network who orchestrated the coup attempt.
WHO are you kidding ? the pastor has been arrested and kept as a hostage, a bargaining chip to exchange for Erdogan's nemesis Gulen , and that Erdogan's personal banker/money launderer held in America.
Anatolian bazaar pure and simple by another middle eastern strongman.
Prior to Erdogan being elected, changing the Turkish Constitution, and imagining himself to be the latest Ottoman caliph, Turkey was a secular state and all three world religions were able to live and work in Turkey.
Turkey only started to become miltant Islamic after Erdogan came to power.
And at that point, anyone with even a smidgen of common sense would LEAVE. I have ZERO sympathy for this moron.
Trumpet gets his orders from our 51st state Israhell and Bibi. His hands are tied until Bibi tells him what to do next.
Both Bibi and his hand puppet Trumpy must have taken the day off, "great deal of frustration" is not something either would say. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was winging it.
Yep, another example of the childish tantrum Trump foreign policy. It's our way or it's the highway of economic, or if necessary the military, destruction. Discussion not allowed. There are plenty here who love Trump and crew with their version of American exceptionalism stomping on all comers as if it's going to make America great again. With it's tools of the military and control of the financial system the American public has benefited greatly, even after our CEO's sold out huge amounts of manufacturing, as the US has managed to keep much of the planet barefoot and poor, thus supporting dictators who follow this policy while the US looks away as they rape and pillage their countries, so Americans can have cheap goods and services on credit. With it's unbounded greed and thirst for world domination the US is driving the rest of the planet to alternatives to it's financial domination subject to whims and tantrums. Whether it ends in war or not by driving the rest of the world away it's sealing the doom of the US empire and it's citizens will feel the pain not the 1%ers and their power hungry backers in the DC swamp.
Not going to work, but at least the Russian display of weapons back in March seems to have stopped
the USA from dropping Freedum on the non vassals.
Sanctions is pretty much all the empire has left in its toolkit now, look how well Afghanistan is turning out.
The Taliban is increasing its control of everything outside the cities, and they're not safe either.
I hope Imran puts the US out of its misery there soon, and closes the Khyber for resupply.
The US actually thought the Taliban would let them keep the bases at the talks in Oman.
FU was the response.
A lot of frustration from the Syria proxy war fiasco also.
Grow up. Release the terrorist Fethullah Gülen.
The barking clown will never run out of people or countries to bark at.
Times have matured for some old fashion "turkish Spring", Liberation movement, Ethnic cleansing prevention,(come on Company guys, find the right wording...) and the incoming Humanitarian Intervention, by the Alliance of the Willing.
Trump just doesn't get it - Turkey is pulling away from the USD, not unlike several other countries. The days of US bully tactics are over! They have no more power!
The more the Jews fight the global trend against the Jews the faster they lose! And it's a beautiful thing to behold.