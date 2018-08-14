Turkey To Boycott iPhones And US Electronic Goods, Erdogan Vows

As the war of words between the US and Turkey escalates, several hours after John Bolton warned Turkey’s ambassador that the U.S. has nothing further to negotiate until detained American pastor Brunson is freed, on Tuesday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to boycott American electronic products in response to Washington’s economic pressure against Ankara.
“There is an economic attack against Turkey. Earlier such things were done in secret, and now they are open to us. We can react in two ways: economically and politically,” Erdogan said in his latest defiant speech in Ankara Tuesday, warning that those who wage "economic warfare" against Turkey will pay a price and adding that the Turkish nation "won’t go down, it will stand firm on its feet."
"Our Ministry of Finance and the Treasury are working day and night…We will boycott America's electronic products. They have iPhones, but on the other hand there are Samsungs. We have our local brand Venus Vestel [a Turkish smartphone brand], we will use it," the Turkish president added, sending the stock of Vestel Elektronik surging.
Erdogan's statement indicates that for the first time since the diplomatic crisis with the US began, Erdogan is playing "his own Trump economic card." With more than 82 million people and a population growth that surpasses pretty much all European countries, Turkey is a big market and will only get bigger, BBG's Onur Ant notes. So his point on iPhones had an internal coherence to it, just like Erdogan said here:
"There is a price we're paying for the period we're in. But there will be a price'' those who're waging an economic warfare against Turkey will also pay.
Of course, with the lira plunging, the boycott may be a moot point: with Turkish purchasing power dropping, that'll probably send more people to local brands anyway. According to Bloomberg, an iPhone X in Turkey starts at about 7,500 liras. That's about 5x the minimum wage, and will probably be adjusted upwards even more to account for the exchange rate.
As Bloomberg adds, if Erdogan's boycott of U.S. goods indicates no quick repair in U.S.-Turkey ties, then Turkey should brace for more sanctions: "the U.S. has a list of individuals and companies to target if Turkey doesn't release Pastor Andrew Brunson from jail."
Erdogan also repeated his appeal to Turks to convert their dollars immediately to liras, adding that "we'll be surrendering if we convert liras to FX." He's been repeating the same plea since Dec. 2016; since then the lira has lost about 46%.
Erdogan says dollars are being changed into Turkish lira to preserve the honor of the country's currency https://t.co/STPzLGXMtV pic.twitter.com/mRl9DSjMkh— Bloomberg (@business) August 14, 2018
The Turkish president said he had been taking necessary measures regarding the economy, amid a slide in the lira currency exacerbated by the dispute with Washington, but it was important to keep a firm political stance. Switching to foreign currency would mean giving in to the enemy, Erdoğan added.
"Turkey has one of the most solid banking systems in the world in all respects," Erdogan said during a symposium in Ankara to mark the 16th anniversary of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) foundation.
"We can do two things; one in economy, the other in politics. We have taken measures that economy needs and we will keep doing it ... What is more important, I think, is keeping our political stance strong," he added.
“What is this you’re doing?” Erdogan asked, referring to the US. “What is it that you are trying to accomplish? What do you want to do? You should know that the character of this nation is not one that wavers.”
Separately, Turkish Airlines has announced it will stop advertising American products on its flights, authorities in Ankara said.
Curiously, despite a modest dip, the lira, bonds and equities are standing surprisingly strong given Erdogan's comments do not signal de-escalation of tensions, having soared over 5% earlier.
Comments
Now you're talking!
another way to control the peasants
In reply to Now you're talking! by saldulilem
The good thing about the peasants in the US is that they don't need to be controlled because they think that they are free.
In reply to another way to silence the… by Stu Elsample
boycott Iphones!?! Xi is gonna be pissed!
In reply to You are an idiot mate. by 666D Chess
The peasants want the goddamned borders closed with national economies.
In reply to boycott Iphones!?! Xi is… by wildbad
the muds invaded and they won, because we collectively can't even acknowledge it.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
Going Cold Turkey?
In reply to the muds invaded and they… by DingleBarryObummer
I’m so pissed about this whole business that we’re going to eat a goose this thanksgiving.
In reply to boycott Iphones!?! Xi is… by wildbad
LOL, boycott iPhone. You are not fucking China, pal. Don't have the mass or wealth.
Does he realise the more he speaks the more lira will go down??
In reply to Now you're talking! by saldulilem
Except Apple is actually a chinese company with just a token HQ in murica.
boycott boeing and the other US arms dealers and you are on to something.
In reply to Now you're talking! by saldulilem
Yes, it's odd Boeing and military weapons are not mentioned. There's just not that many US electronic goods worth boycotting. In summary, it's a farce.
In reply to Except Apple is actually a… by TheSilentMajority
Maybe they are trading their f35s in on some migs.
In reply to Except Apple is actually a… by TheSilentMajority
Venus Vestel> Iphone xxxtentation
"Our Ministry of Finance and the Treasury are working day and night…We will boycott America's electronic products. They have iPhones, but on the other hand there are Samsungs. We have our local brand Venus Vestel [a Turkish smartphone brand], we will use it," the Turkish president added..."
...as Venus Vestal stawk surges...lol.
Time to cash out Erdogan? ;-)
In reply to Venus Vestel>Apple by SJ158
Trade war time. Popcorn ready.
Embarrassing, he is behaving like a bad guy character from Team America. In fact the world is starting to look and sound like the sequel to Team America.
It's probably what Trump would have done if the situation was reversed.
I don't hear him boycotting Israhell products; though I'd imagine there aren't that many to begin with.
In reply to Embarrassing, he is behaving… by Dornier27
actually they export 2x as much to us as we export to them
In reply to It's probably what Trump… by beemasters
I have no love for Erdogan, but I equally despise Americans as well. This current situation I see here is Americans using the last few remaining tools they have to apply pressure. As the American empire collapses the list of tools they have to apply pressure is becoming more and more obvious they are putting that pressure.
The American Corporation now as to resort to obvious moves in order to coerce. This is not good as the next moves they will have left eventually will be to start all out wars. Another 10 years and people all over the world will be openly laughing at Americans for having failed to get rid of the leeches that rule them.
Turkey right now is doing all that it can to survive the attack from the Corporation. If they survive to the Fall, they should be all right. I am impressed the economy is not resuming its nosedive. If the Corporation fails to get control of Turkey, it will be another turning point in the fall of the American Empire. I suspect Turkey will be leaving NATO in the near future. All hell will break loose soon after...
In reply to Embarrassing, he is behaving… by Dornier27
FYI all that shit is from Asia. All you can boycott from US is roundup Soy and the mighty dollar
... and arms, of course.
In reply to FYI all that shit is from… by Cohen-cide-nce
Erdogan seems to think that raising interest rates causes inflation. I had to give that some thought because that's not how it works. I thought it through and Erdogan's biggest issue is his central bank. The tariffs just tipped it. Erdogan is an economic idiot.
In reply to FYI all that shit is from… by Cohen-cide-nce
He's economically, an illiterate thug, the Lira has lost almost half it's value and he's worried about raising interest rates?...lol...inflation (seen as rising prices) is staring him straight in the face and he's waving his arms around about containing inflation.
Your Turkish smart phone is under the mattress Erdo.
///
Wut? As if there wasn't some other reason to hate me, just hate me cuz you know I'm right ;-)
In reply to Erdogan seems to think that… by Manipuflation
Oh boy, I am sure investors are charged up about running right back into Turkish investments.
Turkish Google is kinda kewl too, during the calls to prayer throughout the day the only query response given is...
"Why aren't you bowing toward Mecca right now infidel?!" ;-)
In reply to Oh boy, I am sure investors… by SoDamnMad
Just back the fucking lira with gold and declare bitcoin legal currency in Turkey, do the right thing for once fucking Erdogan.
Exactly! They will never do it.. these despots want to do to the citizens of their country what the USD is doing to the world and will never give up that power, unfortunately.
Perhaps, it will be taken from them. One can hope.
Long Bitcoin! Long Gold! Long Silver!
In reply to Just back the fucking lira… by 666D Chess
The only way to defend Turkey against the US is to give the Turks monetary freedom, if Erdogan decides to fry the lira by weaponizing gold and bitcoin, he would fry the dollar as a result but in exchange he would lose his power. Now we both know he won't do that because after all he is a politician namely a disgusting pig.
In reply to Exactly! They will never do… by WelfareFTW
Bitcoin? From $21,000 to $6,000? No thanks. Even the Chinese, N Koreans and the Russians are stealing (or attempting to hack/steal Bitcoin.
Kudos to you for taking the risk.
South Korean virtual currency exchange Coinrail said hackers had stolen over $37 million, or almost a third of the virtual currency it had stored.
In reply to Exactly! They will never do… by WelfareFTW
You forgot to mention bitcoin from $3 to $6000...
In reply to Bitcoin? From $21,000 to $6… by Remington Steel
I boycotted everything with an i in front of it a long time ago.
If you're shunning the Diots you must be pretty lonely.
In reply to I boycotted everything with… by SpanishGoop
Wait a minute, those are CHINESE goods and not ours. If anyone has a completely made in USA Iphone I want to hear about that.
The Venus Vestel, eh? That'll stop Trumpf in his trackf.
Oh no!
All these problems in the world and gold goes below $1,200 an ounce.
We live, temporarily, in a 21st century Potemkin village of markets.
The Crash will be coming soon.
You can take that to the bank and cash it.
All these problems in the world and everyone needs USD buffers to settle all their idiotic outstanding derivative positions some securitization office in the basement created.
In reply to All these problems in the… by 107cicero
I'd invest in robotic goat sex dolls for the Ottoman sodomites....
This is just the start of a very very long road trip, grab some popcorn and enjoy the journey!
72 vestal venus waiting in alahlaland!
Is "boycott" the right word, when you can't afford to buy something?
That's what ZH propaganda wants you to say.
Actually Samsung products were mentioned to swift to which are as expensive as Iphones, and not American.
In reply to Is "boycott" the right word,… by vegan
Bye, bye Incirlik, bye, bye Patriots. The Turks left the Western community headed to the Islamists. Things get clearer. But anyway it´s them or us finally. Whereas them are the rich and mighty and us are the poor and powerless. Them will win and us shall lose. It doesn´t matter which nation thinks it won the tradewar. And the Turks don´t matter at all.
Well that was smarter than the Chicom, they put a Tariff on food.. devalued their currency and then raised the price of food.. But that means now less Chicom manufactured iphones..
"They have the iPhones, we have Allah"
Pushing the "T" into BRIC S... And "SWEET BABY'S ARMS"!...
the usa can do for turkey what it did for syria. everywhere the usa goes the people are so much better off. /sarcasm
But, but the Orange Jesus is in office and he is not a neocon, he might look like an absolute pig but it is all part of a plan to fool the Rothschilds and the deep state which we all know are fucking retarded and wouldn't notice if the orange emperor was fooling them.
In reply to the usa can do for turkey… by buzzsaw99
Smell the DeepState desperation? The old structures are already ruined, now the decay.
DeepState desperation? Yeah, the oligarchs on Wall Street seem to be absolutely desperate, it must be horrendous to see the price of your shares going up everyday no matter what.
In reply to Smell the DeepState… by StephenHopkins