Twitter To "Suspend Accounts For Trying To Evade Suspension"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:38

Having seemingly distracted the world, briefly, from being caught 'shadowbanning' conservatives (or should we say "using quality filters"), by outright-banning other right-leaning individuals (Alex Jones and Peter van Buren forever; and Candace Owen and Ron Paul Institute's Daniel McAdams temporarily), it appears Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey has a cunning plan for purging the rest of the world's naysayers from his platform.

It's simple - according to the latest tweet from @TwitterSafety - Twitter will suspend you for trying not to be suspended...

Which sounds like a dragnet or one-strike rule.

And rather than be careful in its suspension, it is relying on you to claim back your account status should you feel aggrieved...

One wonders if this sudden more harsh crackdown is due to pressure from the left after Dorsey appeared to be getting cozier with a number of 'rightists'?

We leave it to Nigel Farage to sum things up: writing in a scathing op-ed last Tuesday, the former UKIP leader blasted that "while many on the libertarian right and within the conservative movement have their issues with Alex Jones and InfoWars, this week’s announcement by YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify represents a concerted effort of proscription and censorship that could just as soon see any of us confined to the dustbin of social media history."

He concludes that the real interference in "US democracy" comes not from Russia, but from some of its most powerful corporations which now yield more power in some cases than the government itself:

"This isn’t “liberal democracy” as they keep pretending. It’s autocracy."

"...for those that don’t take issue with the latest censorship of right-wingers by big social media -- unless we take a stand now, who knows where it could end."

 

Comments

PrivetHedge Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

Bizarre. These pharisee run 'social' media platforms are making it extremely risky for anyone to spend any time or effort using them: because at any moment it can all be wiped out.

How can you trust a platform who can on any given day close you down without notice?

MrSteve PrivetHedge Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Google has started and stopped several cloud services in its past, Notebooks for instance. Any centralized cloud-like structure, AKA "platform" is very dangerous due to some entity's control over it which does not represent your interests.

If you don't directly control your communications or your data, you don't control it. I see encryption making a comeback for emails, etc.

VWAndy Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

 A class action lawsuit would imo end up with all of these cats being public utilities. Everyone that was wrongly called a nazi has a pretty solid case for slander. Any fair judgement would bankrupt them.

  The second these firms took any editorial control they became liable for all content.

jughead Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

Who gives a flying fuck...only twits use Twitter and Facebook...and it's not like any of you would lift a finger to do more than check your nail polish. 

Drop-Hammer Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

The jew political commissars just today terminated the blog, Saboteur365.  It was a race and jew-realist blog based out of Texas.  It was a smaller blog with a smaller following.  The blog-meister has a Twitter announcement that his blog was terminated.  The replies/comments indicate that some other smaller conservative blogs were also caught in the jews' Soviet-style purge.  The kikes are panicking and have removed their masks to reveal the demonic lizards underneath.  The Trump Effect has the Christ-killers running scared.  

Have not the jews for the last 75 years been howling and whining and beating us goyim over the head about the Holohoax and the 'evil Nazis' who persecuted and censored them?  Or, are us goyim not worthy of such consideration?  "We fought the wrong enemy."-- George S. Patton.

Can not wait until we curb-stomp these treacherous kikes and send them packing back to Israel.  

gdpetti Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Meanwhile, the real stories are ignored and their victims forgotten: https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/67689/horrifying-un-report-details-widespread-child-rape-by-highlevel-un.html

Horrifying UN Report Details Widespread Child Rape by High-Level UN Employees

Published: August 12, 2018

By Matt Agorist

 

“I know there were a lot of discussions at senior levels of the United Nations about ‘something must be done’ but nothing effective came of it, and if you look at the record of whistleblowers, they were fired,” he said.

We are looking at a problem on the scale of the Catholic Church — if not bigger.

As the Free Thought Project has been reporting for years, none of these predators are ever held liable, and as this report shows, only the ones who expose it are fired.

In a blow to victims of human trafficking worldwide, a massive child sex ring was exposed in Haiti — involving international ‘peacekeepers’ with the United Nations as well as other high-level officials from around the world — and no one went to jail.

Md4 Tue, 08/14/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Perhaps it’s time to nationalize social media in the U.S.

As with bankrupt financial institutions, take ‘em over, straighten ‘em out, then, return them to the private sector...with legal supervision henceforth.

 

As they have become threats to the Republic...I can see few other options.

 

Midterms first.

 

 