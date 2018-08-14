Twitter To "Suspend Accounts For Trying To Evade Suspension"

Having seemingly distracted the world, briefly, from being caught 'shadowbanning' conservatives (or should we say "using quality filters"), by outright-banning other right-leaning individuals (Alex Jones and Peter van Buren forever; and Candace Owen and Ron Paul Institute's Daniel McAdams temporarily), it appears Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey has a cunning plan for purging the rest of the world's naysayers from his platform.
It's simple - according to the latest tweet from @TwitterSafety - Twitter will suspend you for trying not to be suspended...
This week, we are suspending accounts for attempting to evade an account suspension. These accounts were previously suspended for abusive behavior or evading a previous suspension, and are not allowed to continue using Twitter.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 14, 2018
Which sounds like a dragnet or one-strike rule.
And rather than be careful in its suspension, it is relying on you to claim back your account status should you feel aggrieved...
We will continue this work in the coming weeks as we identify others who are attempting to Tweet following an account suspension. If you believe your account has been suspended in error, please let us know.https://t.co/RUWvNoQt2G— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 14, 2018
One wonders if this sudden more harsh crackdown is due to pressure from the left after Dorsey appeared to be getting cozier with a number of 'rightists'?
We leave it to Nigel Farage to sum things up: writing in a scathing op-ed last Tuesday, the former UKIP leader blasted that "while many on the libertarian right and within the conservative movement have their issues with Alex Jones and InfoWars, this week’s announcement by YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify represents a concerted effort of proscription and censorship that could just as soon see any of us confined to the dustbin of social media history."
He concludes that the real interference in "US democracy" comes not from Russia, but from some of its most powerful corporations which now yield more power in some cases than the government itself:
"This isn’t “liberal democracy” as they keep pretending. It’s autocracy."
"...for those that don’t take issue with the latest censorship of right-wingers by big social media -- unless we take a stand now, who knows where it could end."
Twitter the official channel of the DNC...
Infowars.com just got taken out. Operation conservative electronic gulag archipelago in effect.
http://infowars.com/
There is a DOS attack on infowars as I type this.
Oh, that’s not too fascist for anybody now, is it now?
It's all going down anyway for twatter now.
I can't think of any business who would ostracize more than 50% of their clients knowing that the rest is a bunch of violent imbeciles...
At least they have as much brain as this bird...
Just ban everyone.
Stop following, start leading. Fuck tweeter.
"The beatings will continue until morale improves." - @jack
Dump your Twitter.
Go Gab.ai
Twitter is a political action group an should have to file with the FEC.
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight...err...ban you, then you win.
Just ban yourself from these platforms, let it become an echo chamber and they will continue to underestimate their losses and overestimate the popularity of their positions. It's a win win
It is similar to people who get "arrested for resting arrest". How many times have you read that circular justification?
"Suspend Accounts For Trying To Evade Suspension"
If there was a DOS attack you wouldn't be able to reach the domain at all.
TA
Scumbag cunts - thrive on social polarisation.
The DNC bought and paid for by the very red communist Chinese government.
The official channel of the Chinese/Soviet Communist Politburo... Mussolini... the Third Reich... basically every authoritarian POS of shit in history.
Twitter, Facefuck, et. al. are dangerous
Official channel of the POTUS is a certainty, the DNC not so much.
Other than to berate buffoons (James Woods, king of the scold!), I cannot fathom why someone has an account.
Well worth listening to.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6jw4axsuqg
Who cares, let these dumb pricks go bankrupt. Prime time for someone to start a conservative leaning social platform..
Sadly its not that simple: https://qz.com/1352990/microsoft-threatens-to-take-down-gab-ai-over-hat… we were discussing mastadon in another thread... Disq is taking sites offline also... Many folks use that for bbs style forums. Hopefully people will learn their lessons on this...
Alternatives to Microsoft and Amazon Cloud Services.
"Well, from now on they're on double secret probation!"
**cough**blowjob**cough**
Bizarre. These pharisee run 'social' media platforms are making it extremely risky for anyone to spend any time or effort using them: because at any moment it can all be wiped out.
How can you trust a platform who can on any given day close you down without notice?
Google has started and stopped several cloud services in its past, Notebooks for instance. Any centralized cloud-like structure, AKA "platform" is very dangerous due to some entity's control over it which does not represent your interests.
If you don't directly control your communications or your data, you don't control it. I see encryption making a comeback for emails, etc.
If everyone who was right and left twitter and so forth. Their stock would plummet. It would leave a massive hole in their profit models.
I wished I used twitter so I could dump them....
https://beebom.com/twitter-alternatives/
https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/twitter-alternative-social-networks/
https://www.fastcompany.com/3065777/inside-gab-the-new-twitter-alternat…
Screw Twatter, and Dorksey.
A class action lawsuit would imo end up with all of these cats being public utilities. Everyone that was wrongly called a nazi has a pretty solid case for slander. Any fair judgement would bankrupt them.
The second these firms took any editorial control they became liable for all content.
My head just exploded.
get your own blog and stop bitching.
Harden the fuck up. [/Chopper]
Who gives a flying fuck...only twits use Twitter and Facebook...and it's not like any of you would lift a finger to do more than check your nail polish.
What have you done?
"Twitter. You'll never find a more wretched hive of scum and faggotry."
- Obi Wan
Can someone list some of the alternatives to Twitter, Face Book and Google?
I use DuckDuckGo for searches.
I heard Protonmail for email...
I heard Gab.ai for twitter
Telephone. Scrapbook. Public Library.
Class action suit....
I suggest they do a DELETE FROM users sans the WHERE.
The jew political commissars just today terminated the blog, Saboteur365. It was a race and jew-realist blog based out of Texas. It was a smaller blog with a smaller following. The blog-meister has a Twitter announcement that his blog was terminated. The replies/comments indicate that some other smaller conservative blogs were also caught in the jews' Soviet-style purge. The kikes are panicking and have removed their masks to reveal the demonic lizards underneath. The Trump Effect has the Christ-killers running scared.
Have not the jews for the last 75 years been howling and whining and beating us goyim over the head about the Holohoax and the 'evil Nazis' who persecuted and censored them? Or, are us goyim not worthy of such consideration? "We fought the wrong enemy."-- George S. Patton.
Can not wait until we curb-stomp these treacherous kikes and send them packing back to Israel.
Meanwhile, the real stories are ignored and their victims forgotten: https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/67689/horrifying-un-report-details-widespread-child-rape-by-highlevel-un.html
Horrifying UN Report Details Widespread Child Rape by High-Level UN Employees
Published: August 12, 2018
By Matt Agorist
Perhaps it’s time to nationalize social media in the U.S.
As with bankrupt financial institutions, take ‘em over, straighten ‘em out, then, return them to the private sector...with legal supervision henceforth.
As they have become threats to the Republic...I can see few other options.
Midterms first.
Trust Busting Season is near.
I hope they suspend everyone so people can start moving to uncensored Open Source alternatives.
Dorsey is nothing but a douche.
Why would any thinking goy use the Twitter platform?
Infowars is experiencing a denial of service attack right now. As Alex has said over and over they are making their move. Get ready. Know your friends and watch your back.
The kike is a clever reptile.
What's Twitter?