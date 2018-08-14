Two Canaries To Keep An Eye On

Yes, the Lira is up (still below Friday's close)... ...and The Dow is up (thanks Home Depot), but if everything is awesome, why are copper futures and EURCHF tumbling? Copper is at one-month lows... And EURCHF (safe haven flow signal) is back at 13-month lows... Tags Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers - NEC
Comments
Bc Dr Copper knows something the market doesn't...
More and more it looks as though deflation is the backdrop, not inflation.
In reply to Bc Dr Copper knows something… by AynRandObjectivist
Nothing to see here. ECB just did not have copper futures and EUR/CHF on their buy list today. Maybe tomorrow.
In reply to Bc Dr Copper knows something… by AynRandObjectivist
In reply to Nothing to see here. ECB… by slaughterer
"one month low"! That is really something...let me change my pants from all this excitement.
Doctor Copper sucks dick in hell. He doesnt know shit and hasnt mattered since CTRL+P took over.
I strongly hope that mr jordan does his duty, otherwise parity ahead
The floor of the mine is carpeted with the carcasses of canaries. Forward!
Anyone know why sp500 has not declined by more than 1% since June 25?
That plate will remain spinning at all costs...
In reply to Anyone know why sp500 has… by BulgariaOnThreeSeas
The Fed's PPT eats canaries for lunch!
Euro/CHF back to where it was a year ago and an argument can be made that the Euro/CHF going from 1.13 to 1.20 was pretty uncalled for.
Point is it's pretty meaningless.
In reply to Euro/CHF back to where it… by I am a Man I a…
