Two Canaries To Keep An Eye On

Tue, 08/14/2018 - 09:47

Yes, the Lira is up (still below Friday's close)...

 

...and The Dow is up (thanks Home Depot), but if everything is awesome, why are copper futures and EURCHF tumbling?

 

Copper is at one-month lows...

 

And EURCHF (safe haven flow signal) is back at 13-month lows...

 

 

