Ultra-Wealthy Having Their Brains Frozen So They Can "Come Back To Life" 100s Of Years From Now

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
If you could live forever, would you do it? Throughout history, money has allowed the elite to buy just about anything they want – except an escape from death. Many super-rich individuals are deeply haunted by the knowledge that they have spent their lives working incredibly hard to accumulate vast amounts of wealth but they only have a very limited amount of time in which to enjoy it. As a result, many of them are absolutely obsessed with finding a way to cheat death.
The quest for eternal life is very much alive today – especially in tech hotbeds such as Silicon Valley. As technology continues to increase at an exponential rate, many among the elite are absolutely convinced that eternal life will be possible someday, and they are determined to stick around long enough to be a part of that revolution.
One way that some ultra-wealthy people are attempting to extend their lifespans into the future is through the emerging science of cryogenics. Some are having their entire bodies frozen, and others are having just their brains frozen, but it is very expensive…
The super-rich are having their brains frozen for £80,000 ($100,000) in the hope of being re-born in as little as 200 years time.
Cryogenics, which involves deep freezing the body to -196°C (-321°F), is increasingly being seen as a way to beat death.
There are several companies that currently perform this kind of “service” around the world right now. In total, several hundred people have already been frozen, and a few thousand more have signed up and are waiting to die.
And even though nobody has ever been successfully “brought back”, there is a very fervent belief that someday in the future it will be possible to return to the land of the living and “experience a whole new life”…
One businessman believes he will wake up in the future and ‘experience a whole new life’ after having his head placed on the body of another human being.
The British-born man, who wanted to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the topic, says he ‘can’t think of anything more exciting’.
One of the largest cryogenics companies is “the Alcor Life Extension Foundation” in Scottsdale, Arizona. It is already storing 149 dead bodies, and it has more than 1,000 “paying members” overall.
Once death is near, technicians from Alcor need to be close at hand in order to start the freezing process…
Only when death has been legally declared can technicians start packing the body in ice while attaching a “heart-lung resuscitator” to get the blood circulating.
They then administer 16 different medications meant to protect the cells from crystallising.
Currently there are 149 dead “patients” at Alcor’s facility, including US baseball legend Ted Williams and the youngest person to ever be cryopreserved, Matheryn Naovaratpong, aged two, from Thailand.
Of course this technology will never be available to everyone because it is extremely expensive.
So could we someday have a small minority of “super-wealthy immortals” ruling over all the rest of us?
Probably not, but that isn’t going to stop the elite from continuing to pursue eternal life.
Cryogenics is one method that is being pursued, but it is not the only one. Transhumanists such as Ray Kurzweil are absolutely convinced that “the Singularity” will soon enable people to live indefinitely, while Russian billionaire Dmitry Itskov wants to rip our brains out and put them into robots…
Inventor and futurist Ray “The-Singularity-is-Near”Kurzweil, now the director of engineering at Google, and Russian billionaire news magnate Dmitry Itskov want to bring our minds from the analog into the digital.
Kurzweil believes in a future where tiny nanobots will swim through our bloodstreams, repairing and augmenting us on a molecular level until our dependence on them makes us more machine than man. Itskov has a less nuanced approach: He wants to rip our brains out of our bodies and put them into robotic avatars—and he wants the ability to do it by 2025.
To you and I all of this talk may seem like it is coming from “Crazytown”, but these wealthy elitists actually believe this stuff.
And in places such as Silicon Valley, enormous amounts of money is being poured into the quest for eternal life…
Larry Ellison, the eccentric co-founder of software conglomerate Oracle, donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to life-extension therapies every year. “I don’t understand how someone can be here, then not be here,” he says. We’re not sure if Peter Thiel, co-founder of Paypal and unofficial technology advisor to US president Donald Trump, really transfused blood from younger men into his own in a search for eternal youth, but he’s definitely made an enemy of getting older. “I’ve always had this really strong sense that death was a terrible, terrible thing,” he told the Washington Post, reflecting on the millions of dollars he has donated to anti-aging research.
Without a doubt, there are ways to extend our lifespans. Eating well and getting regular exercise are a couple of them. But very few people ever make it much past 100, and the maximum age that anyone ever gets to is about 120.
We are only here for a limited amount of time, and this is something that the greatest thinkers throughout human history have always wrestled with. And despite all of our advanced technology, we still have not figured out a way to cheat death, although the mavens in Silicon Valley will inevitably give it their best shot. Many of them will put their faith in cryogenics, transhumanism or putting their brains into robots, but in the end they will discover that their faith has been badly misplaced.
Comments
Maybe we can find a way to mine bitcoin with their brains in the meantime? xD
Doesn't matter what vault they try to hide in, the Brotherhood of Steel will find them.
Along with me, the Minutemen and Dogmeat.
In reply to Maybe we can find a way to… by Goatboy
Wake up a homo negro.
Nooooooooo....
In reply to Doesn't matter what vault… by ACP
P. T. Barnum laughs from the grave...
In reply to Wake up a homo negro… by Richard Chesler
frozen jew brains the 1% poised to try to enslave an unwitting future like they have
done with their central banking system. the one that destroyed america and enslaved a free people to debt.
In reply to P. T. Barnum laughs from the… by Shemp 4 Victory
Such dumb Rip Van Tinkles.
IF... they are brought back to life...
100's of years from now...
That far in the future from now...
They will only be seen as...
Curiosities no longer relevant.
Like strange animals in a zoo.
I'd LOVE to see them when they wake up and realize this.
How can they be SO vain and SO stupid?
In reply to frozen jew brains the 1%… by Four chan
This is hilarious. Never, ever, assume just because one is wealthy, they are also intelligent.
In reply to Rip Van Tinkle by wee-weed up
Too much money can give you the wrong idea about your intelligence...
In reply to Rip Van Tinkle by wee-weed up
What if they already did this in a precursor civilization before the last cataclysm and this is what Soros is? He should have picked a better body.
In reply to frozen jew brains the 1%… by Four chan
200 years from now, the only reason these super-rich cryogenic popsicles will be unfrozen, will be to use them as a protein food source.
"Hey mom. What's for dinner?"
"Tonight's dinner will be a vintage 2037 Elon Musk!!!""
In reply to P. T. Barnum laughs from the… by Shemp 4 Victory
I was thinking the same thing.
As a joke future me would put their brain into an animal body. Who is to stop that? They are fools thinking they can cheat death. Or that someone will not fuck with them. Lol.
In reply to 200 years from now, the only… by AlaricBalth
That's pretty fucking hilarious. Put them in donkeys so they sound like they sound right now..."Hee-haw!"
In reply to I was thinking the same… by Bigly
fucking b-horror movie
In reply to Wake up a homo negro… by Richard Chesler
That's our reality now, some comedy horror. Ash and the Evil dead meets Calligula...
In reply to frozen jew brains the 1%… by Four chan
In 200 years you can wake up any box you checked off, except for Christian or God fearing.
In reply to Wake up a homo negro… by Richard Chesler
The same dumb fucks who wrote the economics textbooks? Burn them.
In reply to Doesn't matter what vault… by ACP
Who is the human who is going to volunteer their body for some old dinosaur's head to be placed on...?
In reply to Maybe we can find a way to… by Goatboy
Who says they are going to volunteer?
In reply to Who is the human who is… by Killtruck
No, but they should stick some bitcoins into their brain if they want to be rich again after thawing.
In reply to Maybe we can find a way to… by Goatboy
I'm not a bitcoin miner... but that's some good humor..
In reply to Maybe we can find a way to… by Goatboy
We can freeze Hillary now ! She has lots of money.
In reply to Maybe we can find a way to… by Goatboy
To be dead and rich and mentally frozen .
I forgot which movie had this as a plot - they took the rich dudes money then froze them then threw them in the trash
"Pay no attention to the biowaste incinerator behind the curtain."
In reply to To be dead and rich and… by vaporland
Yeah right. Money well spent. /not
People are not meat. We are spirit.
There has been some good articles today is doesn't have to be all Trump all the time
Look up the quantum consciousness microtubule hypothesis. Microtubules completely depolymerize when frozen. If they really are the stores of learning freezing a brain is a sure way to erase everything.
I think its interesting when people who get organ transplants report taking on traits of the other person. Its almost like some type of cellular memory we don't understand. That's the first question I ask if anybody received a transplant. You would be surprised how many feel that they did gain something strange aversion, tendencies, allergies...
In reply to Look up the quantum… by Pernicious Gol…
This is interesting. Any particular article or book you recommend?
In reply to Look up the quantum… by Pernicious Gol…
Take ALL their brains and throw them in a fire pit !!!
A dead hunk of fat will not have life.
Modern mummification. What a of bunch of idiots, in 200 years they will laugh about this.
Anyone else here seen the movie 'Get Out!' ?
because inhabitation of not-so-willing bodies by the wealthy white not-so-young diseased is the premise.
Unfortunately the joke is on them. The day will come (probably soon) when somebody will just turn off the freezer and flush the slushies down the drain. $100,000 is not going to support long-term cryogenic storage - first tip-off.
There could be something to it. This doesn't necessarily have to conflict with spirituality.
But it seems like a body would possibly reject a brain from another body. That would hve to be worked out.
yes I am going to this too... do three investments, one for reward to complete the process, and the other so you will be rich when you wake up..also a separate fund for your administrator to be paid if successful
reward is only paid after several successful attempts that are documented,
Soros and Rothschild want avatars.
I identify as a Scotch Infused Meat Popsicle.
Defrost their brain and hook it up to a device that enables them to experience pain/torment on a unimaginable scale ... forever.
Sweet dreams you ghoulish fucks.
lmao. I saw this batshit crazy story the other day.
One can never under estimate the narcissistic sociopath tendencies of silver spoon babies.
Being intelligent, and having monopoly money, are about as divergent as Darwin and Jesus.
lets find out where they're stored & swap'm out w/monkeys or mad cow.
I heard Zuckerberg is having his dick frozen so he can fuck the world over again.