US Household Debt Hits Record $13.3 Trillion

Total household debt hit a new record high, rising by $82 billion to $13.29 trillion in Q2 of 2018, 3.5% higher than a year earlier according to the NY Fed's latest household debt report. It was the 16th consecutive quarter with an increase in household debt, and the total is now $618 billion higher than the previous peak of $12.68 trillion, from the third quarter of 2008. Overall household debt is now 19.2% above the post-financial-crisis trough reached during the second quarter of 2013.
Mortgage balances—the largest component of household debt—rose by $60 billion during the second quarter, to $9.00 trillion. Credit card debt rose by $14 billion to $829 billion; auto loan debt increased by $9 billion in the quarter to $1.24 trillion and student loan debt hit a record high of $1.41 trillion, an increase of $2 billion in Q2.
Balances on home equity lines of credit (HELOC) continued their downward trend, declining by $4 billion, to $432 billion. The median credit score of newly originating mortgage borrowers was roughly unchanged, at 760.
Mortgage originations edged up to $437 billion in the second quarter, from $428 billion in the first quarter. Meanwhile, mortgage delinquencies continued to improve, with 1.1% of mortgage balances 90 or more days delinquent in the second quarter, versus 1.2% in the first quarter.
Most newly originated mortgages continued went to borrowers with the highest credit scores, with 58% of new mortgages borrowed by consumers with a 760 credit score or higher.
Outstanding student loan debt was mostly unchanged in the second quarter and stood at a record $1.41 trillion as of June 30. Auto loan balances also hit an all time high, as they continued their six-year upward trend, increasing by $9 billion in the quarter, to $1.24 trillion. Meanwhile, credit card balances rose by $14 billion, or 1.7%, after a seasonal decline in the first quarter, to $829 billion.
Despite rising interest rates, credit card delinquency rates eased slightly, with 7.9% of balances 90 or more days delinquent as of June 30, versus 8.0% at March 31. The share of consumers with an account in collections fell 23.4% between the third quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2018, from 12.3% to 9.4%, due to changes in reporting requirements of collections agencies.
Meanwhile student loan delinquencies remain stubbornly just above 10%, a level they hit 6 years ago and have failed to move in either direction.
In some good news for the student loan debt seriously delinquent student loans, those 90 days or more behind, declined in the second quarter to 8.6% from 8.9% in the prior quarter.
"Aggregate household debt grew for the 16th consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2018," said Wilbert van der Klaauw, New York Fed senior vice president.
"While overall delinquency rates have remained stable at relatively low levels, transition rates into delinquency have fallen noticeably for student debt over the past year, reflecting an improved labor market and increased participation in various income-driven repayment plans."
It's lagging data. https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/interactives/householdcredit/da… Many US Writers make this mistake. NY Fed report is off like 100 Billion, $1.4 T is actually $1.5 T. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/SLOAS Student Loans Owned and Securitized, Outstanding (SLOAS) August 2018: Q2 2018: 1,531.8043 Billions of Dollars, Not Seasonally Adjusted
In reply to Don't worry US can print… by KTX
To get a real picture; www.usdebtclock.org
Total debt in US is 1,760% to GDP Vs. China 260% to GDP.
In reply to It's lagging data. Many US… by TeethVillage88s
Ja. http://www.usdebtclock.org/world-debt-clock.html http://www.usdebtclock.org/gold-precious-metals.html http://www.usdebtclock.org/gold-demand-by-country.html http://www.dailyjobcuts.com/
In reply to To get a real picture; www… by KTX
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-08-08/many-americans-still… (good treatment of the issue, but maybe not the future of the youth or future of pensions, retirements, insurance, trust funds in decade of ZIRP)
In reply to Dammit man, this is no mere… by Giant Meteor
Shouldn't we be dividing debt numbers by households or per capita??! Back in 2008, there were 300M people in the US...now there are 327M...that is an increase of almost 9% so the fact that the debt is now up 5% from 2008 shows some restraint...
other than 127 million of the people don't work or speak English as a primary language.
In reply to Shouldn't we be dividing… by NEOSERF
Let's ignore the steep increase in home prices and just focus on the debt. Right, that will give us an 'accurate' snapshot of the financial condition of American households. I'd rather focus on repos, foreclosures and bankruptcies which 'illuminate' the credit practices of lenders.
Although, the June 7, 2018 Fed Z1 Flow of Funds report shows total Household Debt outstanding (mortgage and consumer credit) totaling $15.255 trillion. But hey, we're just talking a couple of $ trillion, who's really counting.
In the 1930s, the US understood the monetary system.
They separated the money creation side of banking from the investment side of banking and stopped the money creation side of banking from trading in securities. Glass-Steagall stopped the bankers setting up ponzi schemes by creating money to buy securities they produced themselves.
In the 1990s, they removed Glass-Steagall not understanding what its purpose was.
Only Government spending can create general prosperity as it did in the Keynesian era.
It all netts to zero, for every positive there is a negative.
For the private sector to be nett positive (general propserity) the Government has to be negative.
It’s not hard.
This is the US (46.30 mins.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba8XdDqZ-Jg
The Government deficit also should cover that trade deficit as well as any nett savings in the private sector.
What went wrong in the 1920s?
Mariner Eccles, FED chair 1934 – 48
“a giant suction pump had by 1929 to 1930 drawn into a few hands an increasing proportion of currently produced wealth. This served then as capital accumulations. But by taking purchasing power out of the hands of mass consumers, the savers denied themselves the kind of effective demand for their products which would justify reinvestment of the capital accumulation in new plants. In consequence as in a poker game where the chips were concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, the other fellows could stay in the game only by borrowing. When the credit ran out, the game stopped”
It all netts to zero.
The massive accumulations of the few came from the debt of the many.
And now post 1971 currency creation/fiat creation has loosened and partly shifted to hedge funds & FIREs industry. Right.
In reply to In the 1930s, the US… by Batman11
The BoE has been trying to tell us something since 2014.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/quarterly-bulletin/2014/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy.pdf
Banks create money from loans.
Other central banks have followed suit.
Ben Bernanke’s work on the Great Depression treated private banks as financial intermediaries and it was widely acclaimed as no one had a clue in those days.
In reply to In the 1930s, the US… by Batman11
Did US ever fix pensions to prevent middle class taxpayers from paying to bail out PBGC? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pension_Protection_Act_of_2006 Pension Protection Act of 2006 was signed into law by U.S. President George W. Bush on August 17, 2006. This legislation requires companies who have underfunded their pension plans to pay higher premiums to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) and extends the requirement of providing extra funding to the pension systems of companies that terminate their pension plans. It also requires companies to analyze their pension plans' obligations more accurately, closes loopholes that previously allowed some companies to underfund their plans by skipping payments, and raises the cap on the amount employers are allowed to invest in their own plans. This will allow employers to deduct more money using the pension tax shield in times of high profits. Toothless, ToothVillageless!
In reply to The BoE has been trying to… by Batman11
Monthly Treasury Report 30 Sep 2002, shows Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation under Department of Labor (has budget, but premiums don't pay the part in the red that Congress must supplement)
2016 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.2 Billion
2015 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6.1 Billion
2014 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $6 Billion
2013 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
2012 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
2011 Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation outlays = $5.9 Billion
