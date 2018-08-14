Venezuelan Pirates Spread Fear Across The Caribbean

Authored by Joseph Lafave via The Daily Caller,
Vessels sailing in the vicinity of Trinidad and Tobago are now under threat of being the victims of piracy for the first since the 1700s. According to a report from the Washington Post, in the wake of Venezuela’s economic and societal collapse, criminals desperate to earn a living have taken up the centuries-old crime and are attacking yachts and fishing vessels along the coast of South America.
Jeremy McDermott of Insight Crime, a nonprofit that studies organized crime in the region told the Washington Post that “It’s criminal chaos, a free-for-all, along the Venezuelan coast.”
Although there hasn’t been much research into piracy in the Caribbean, one study from the nonprofit group Oceans Beyond Piracy found that pirate attacks in the region rose by 163 percent between 2016 and 2017. Some experts fear that pirate activity and other crimes in the Caribbean Sea will increase as conditions in the socialist country continue to deteriorate.
“This reminds me of how the problems started off the coast of eastern Africa," said Roodal Moonilal, a politician from Trinidad and Tobago while speaking to the Washington Post. “What we’re seeing – the piracy, the smuggling – it’s the result of Venezuela’s political and economic collapse.”
While the region has seen traffickers use ports in Trinidad to move drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to North America in the past, the new pirates are ratcheting up the violence to levels that haven’t been seen by mariners in the region since the time of Blackbeard.
One witness recounted his experience of being attacked by the pirates to reporters and stated that they were “doused with hot oil, hacked with machetes and thrown overboard, then their boats were stolen."
Although Venezuela has a coast guard, one anonymous Venezuelan port official told the Washington Post that ” Venezuelan coast guard officers have been boarding anchored vessels and demanding money and food,” leaving merchant ships and fishing vessels no choice but to anchor further away from the coast.
So Venezuela is the new Somalia?
This is fake news. Everyone knows socialism is about free shit for all.
In reply to So Venezuela is the new… by FullHedge1
It IS free shit for everyone!! All you have to do I steal it! Duh!
In reply to This is fake news. Everyone… by Richard Chesler
RRRRRRRRRRRRRRrrrrrrr mateys!
In reply to It IS free shit for everyone… by Never_Guess
Free shit for anyone bold enough to take it! Socialism in it's purest form!
Socialism by government dictate is only for the rich and poor.
In reply to RRRRRRRRRRRRRRrrrrrrr mateys! by ParkAveFlasher
being a pirate is a lot of work....its not all fun, glory and spoils
In reply to Free shit by toady
What kind of a dumb rich moron would sail a costly sail boat along the Venezuela or Columbia coast?
Everyone knows that part of the ocean is solely for the use of drug smugglers, pirates and the US Coast Guard.
In reply to if i were 18 ............... by james diamond squid
Did you hear about the new pirate movie, it's rated ARRRGGGHHHHH
In reply to What kind of a dumb rich… by bismillah
This is good news for the US MIC. Now they can raise taxes and claim the need to patrol the area with state of the art boats, equipment, submarines, helicopters, stationary monitoring, and so forth. For your safety and security, of course.
In reply to RRRRRRRRRRRRRRrrrrrrr mateys! by ParkAveFlasher
Don't worry they are already there....that part of the ocean has been very important for hundreds of years..I used to have a home on Tobago….it had many forts and changed hands over 26 times...
In reply to This is good news for the US… by silverer
I thought Venezuela was supposed to be the Socialist Utopia. Guess not.
In reply to It IS free shit for everyone… by Never_Guess
the US of AIPAC is the socialist utopia for banksters - and a plantation for everyone else
In reply to I thought Venezuela was… by Ghost of PartysOver
It is about free luxury Dachas for the connected-up socialist elites, free stuff for the womb-producing serfs and mass poverty for everyone else.
In reply to It IS free shit for everyone… by Never_Guess
The globalists want to bring their utopia into reality one nation at a time. Too bad their utopia has major flaws.
If the globalists were intelligent, they would stop. But, they're not smart, just greedy.
In reply to It is about free luxury… by Endgame Napoleon
Or is it anarchism.
In reply to This is fake news. Everyone… by Richard Chesler
Isms are theory. The pirates are real. Seems the economic and political theories have failed enough to cause this consequence. It could be worse. [Soviet era aphorism.]
In reply to Or is it anarchism. by Element
Massively fake news story. Caribbean has never stopped having piracy. Just ask yachters.
In reply to This is fake news. Everyone… by Richard Chesler
So much this. And I'm not even a yachter, yet...but I'm interested enough that I've been looking into it for over 5 years, and hope to set sail in maybe 8 or 10 years. But the pirates are and have been a real thing all along...enough so that I probably wouldn't go south of Jamaica, and probably not anywhere near Jamaica itself, without a substantial escort (fellow yachters) and lots of arms.
On the bright side, International Talk Like a Pirate Day is Sept. 19, just around the corner.
In reply to Massively fake news story… by zob2020
Que the Pirates of the Caribbean theme song!
In reply to So Venezuela is the new… by FullHedge1
So Maduro is the real Jack Sparrow.
In reply to Que the Pirates of the… by Never_Guess
Aye, matie, arrgh.
In reply to So Venezuela is the new… by FullHedge1
Those pirates are Colombian. This is the start of ww3. There are Chinese and Russian ships in the area. This is a false flag storie put out by (((them))).
In reply to So Venezuela is the new… by FullHedge1
hmmm, you say Venezuela?
How bout we say the entirety of Latin America's economy...
however short sighted the USSA has become, they've created (beget) the epicenter of a financial tsunami throughout the world
In reply to So Venezuela is the new… by FullHedge1
Arm yourselves. MANY dead pirates will put a damper on this real quick.
In reply to Arm yourselves. by ThinkerNotEmoter
Oh, Lisa!
I never thought I'd be able to fuck you up the ass for $90 either!
The potential with this is endless.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
Yes it is. Have you tried the children? She bought them in Venezuela.
In reply to Oh, Lisa! I never thought I… by Bubba Rum Das
Is your beard black or blond?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
Banzai my brother! Good to see you.
My name IS on that fucking ballot. Even though I went and voted for myself I expect zero votes for me. Now that is cynical.
You can't expect much for $2 can you?
In reply to Is your beard black or blond? by williambanzai7
Who goes out to sea without protection?
Edit to add this... its not like you can call the cops lol
In reply to Arm yourselves. by ThinkerNotEmoter
Signal Flares! The legal "Willie-Pete" of mariners. Having a large hole burning into your gut, that you can't extinguish, will cause one to forget why in the fuck they're even there...
In reply to Who goes out to sea without… by yaright
I always take condoms when I go to sea.
In reply to Who goes out to sea without… by yaright
Socialism, setting/taking us back 350 years
Pirates? No, they're Socialists spreading the gospel of socialism abroad to the 'unenlightened' wealthy wherever and whenever they can find them.
Give a man a fish, you feed him for a day.
Give a man a machete, oil and a boat and you feed him until he kills off all the productive fishermen.
In reply to Pirates? No, they're… by hanekhw
Rigged, partially socialized capitalism is not much better.
In reply to Pirates? No, they're… by hanekhw
Oooh...Pirates armed w/ machetes & 'hot oil'...
Nigguh, Puhleeaze.
So they are pirating fishing boats?
Well, Navy Seals can get in some target practice between deployments.
If the patch is over the right eye does that mean they are straight or gay? ;-)
Captain Ron could switch his. It made no difference.
In reply to If the patch is over the… by RagaMuffin
Rainbow Beard - a pirate for the 21st century
In reply to Captain Ron could switch his… by roadhazard
So this is coming from the CIA's news outlet, so of course it must be true. "Pirates" who attack dirt poor fishermen when they would be better served just fishing themselves? Seems logical. If you are looking for a reason to illegally attack Venezuela and need some sort of excuse to do it.
Maybe, .Gov Venezuela takes 90% of the fishermen’s profit, redistributing some of it to provide free stuff to the womb-productive mommas and keeping the rest for the socialist elites.
In reply to So this is coming from the… by Animal Mother
"Fork over your fish! Now. Or else."
"Hey, does anyone have any ammo on this pirate ship?" "Aww, SHIT!".
September 19th Talk like a Pirate Day..
..me hearties!
R Jimlad
This is the future. Even here we have 45 million on food stamps as they rearranged the global economy to be interdependent and weak (see how they crush currencies at will now?). When that implodes the free shit army will resort to theft to replace it.
That's why everyone needs to stock up on guns n ammo. It's going to take a lot of shooting to clean out the bums (and let's not forget Antifa and the NFL, while we are at it)
In reply to This is the future. Even… by Ms No