Venezuelan Pirates Spread Fear Across The Caribbean

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:45

Authored by Joseph Lafave via The Daily Caller,

Vessels sailing in the vicinity of Trinidad and Tobago are now under threat of being the victims of piracy for the first since the 1700sAccording to a report from the Washington Post, in the wake of Venezuela’s economic and societal collapse, criminals desperate to earn a living have taken up the centuries-old crime and are attacking yachts and fishing vessels along the coast of South America.

Jeremy McDermott of Insight Crime, a nonprofit that studies organized crime in the region told the Washington Post that “It’s criminal chaos, a free-for-all, along the Venezuelan coast.”

Although there hasn’t been much research into piracy in the Caribbean, one study from the nonprofit group Oceans Beyond Piracy found that pirate attacks in the region rose by 163 percent between 2016 and 2017. Some experts fear that pirate activity and other crimes in the Caribbean Sea will increase as conditions in the socialist country continue to deteriorate.

“This reminds me of how the problems started off the coast of eastern Africa," said Roodal Moonilal, a politician from Trinidad and Tobago while speaking to the Washington Post. “What we’re seeing – the piracy, the smuggling – it’s the result of Venezuela’s political and economic collapse.”

While the region has seen traffickers use ports in Trinidad to move drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to North America in the past, the new pirates are ratcheting up the violence to levels that haven’t been seen by mariners in the region since the time of Blackbeard.

One witness recounted his experience of being attacked by the pirates to reporters and stated that they were “doused with hot oil, hacked with machetes and thrown overboard, then their boats were stolen."

Although Venezuela has a coast guard, one anonymous Venezuelan port official told the Washington Post that ” Venezuelan coast guard officers have been boarding anchored vessels and demanding money and food,” leaving merchant ships and fishing vessels no choice but to anchor further away from the coast.

aardvarkk zob2020 Tue, 08/14/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

So much this.  And I'm not even a yachter, yet...but I'm interested enough that I've been looking into it for over 5 years, and hope to set sail in maybe 8 or 10 years.  But the pirates are and have been a real thing all along...enough so that I probably wouldn't go south of Jamaica, and probably not anywhere near Jamaica itself, without a substantial escort (fellow yachters) and lots of arms.

On the bright side, International Talk Like a Pirate Day is Sept. 19, just around the corner.

hanekhw Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

Pirates? No, they're Socialists spreading the gospel of socialism abroad to the 'unenlightened' wealthy wherever and whenever they can find them.

Brazen Heist II Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

Bichez!

Animal Mother Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

So this is coming from the CIA's news outlet, so of course it must be true. "Pirates" who attack dirt poor fishermen when they would be better served just fishing themselves? Seems logical. If you are looking for a reason to illegally attack Venezuela and need some sort of excuse to do it. 

Ms No Tue, 08/14/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

This is the future.  Even here we have 45 million on food stamps as they rearranged the global economy to be interdependent and weak (see how they crush currencies at will now?).  When that implodes the free shit army will resort to theft to replace it.  