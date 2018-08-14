Venezuela's PDVSA To Start Using 'El Petro' Next Week

Authored by Irina Slav via Oilprice.com,
Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA will start using the local cryptocurrency El Petro for all its transactions on August 20, President Nicolas Maduro said, as quoted by Sputnik. The president did not mention whether PDVSA’s business partners agreed with the change.
Yet the shift to a cryptocurrency in all of PDVSA’s business dealings is only part of a much bigger monetary overhaul.
From August 20, the petro will begin to be used in parallel with the national currency the bolivar, and its prices will be pegged to that of the bolivar. Maduro said that the central bank will start issuing daily exchange rates for the two as well.
Last December, Maduro shocked analysts who follow both the country’s flirtations with default and the cryptocurrency community by announcing that Venezuela would launch the petro cryptocurrency, backed by oil, diamonds, and gold reserves, to help the country to “advance in issues of monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade.”
The cryptocurrency was launched in February this year despite opposition from parliament. The digital currency will be backed by Venezuela’s oil and gold reserves. During the presale period alone, according to Maduro, the petro, which has already been sanctioned by Washington, generated US$6 billion in proceeds.
The Venezuelan economy, however, has continued to deteriorate with thousands of people leaving for neighboring Colombia and Ecuador every day, prompting the Ecuadorian authorities to declare a state of emergency in several provinces.
Meanwhile, Caracas has decided to knock off five zeroes from the bolivar as hyperinflation races ahead. How this will help matters remains unclear, but there is precious little else the government could do. Maduro, however, said during the presentation of the monetary reform that thanks to the addition of the petro to the national currency and the other changes this will entail, Venezuela will recover by 2020 as “a new economic model” is developed.
Man, I used to like Crypto but it's tough to hodl now...
hodl and buy more. you will be very happy by December!
In reply to Man, I used to like Crypto… by Hefalonicle
With so many of the alt-coins cratering, it's hard to see how El Petro is going to gain ANY acceptance.
In reply to hodl and buy more. you will… by Liquid_Silver
This could be a very interesting currency.
In reply to With so many of the alt… by 38BWD22
Since it is backed by what?
A trusted currency has the faith of a lot of people. This one, not so much! He's 8 years late and a lot of worthless Lira short.
In reply to This could be a very… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Well, a year late. It probably would have done well if he had launched it and gotten it listed this time last year.
In reply to Since it is backed by what?… by MozartIII
Vote for Petro!
In reply to Well, a year late. It… by tmosley
backed by HYPOTHECATED oil, diamonds, and gold reserves
fify socialist thug mf
In reply to Vote for Petro! by opaopaopa
Have to disagree with you on this one, tmos.
Who would want to hold ANYTHING perpetrated on us by a thug like Maduro?
* * *
Is there any info out there on how El Petro is structured? Is it based on Ethereum or just 100% bogus?
In reply to Well, a year late. It… by tmosley
I'm not saying it would have been good, but rather than, in the furor of the bubblemania, it would have risen in value.
Now it will do the opposite.
I don't know much about the coin at all, except that it will be accepted as payment for Venezuelan taxes at a rate tied to the price of oil until they decide not to do that any more.
In reply to Have to disagree with you… by 38BWD22
10-4, rgr that
In reply to I'm not saying it would have… by tmosley
Backed by the great socialist king's moustache
In reply to Since it is backed by what?… by MozartIII
El Petro: Backed by (no) gold, (no) diamonds and sludgy oil that's 85% dirt.
In reply to Since it is backed by what?… by MozartIII
Umm, 2 questions:
1.) Who the fuck was dumb enough to buy a crypto from Madaro, I mean 6 billion sold, would be a ton of mental fuckery for the government to buy up through back channels alone?
2.) No Company is doing shit with BVD's P, except the major's buying oil on longterm contracts, that are all dollar based. What major is going to buy into this shit, for Madaro's unreliable ability to deliver heavy oil?
In reply to Man, I used to like Crypto… by Hefalonicle
I used to like Amway until I found out the people up at the top of the of pyramid get most of the money.
In reply to Man, I used to like Crypto… by Hefalonicle
@Hefl
Yep, follow your gut.
I knew it was't time to get into to flipping houses in 2007, because every Stay at home mom on facefuck was doing it. - Dodged a huge bullet.
I've thought about Crypto, but now that a mentally handicapped bus driver is doing it, I feel like it's another 2007 house flipping moment.
Just sayin!
In reply to Man, I used to like Crypto… by Hefalonicle
El Sinko.
...don't know about this new "El Petro". I'm partial to "El Gold-o" and "El-Ammo".
El Take a Chance-O.
OT breaking news..get on it Tyler's
"Sadly another jihadist attack hits the heart of London, England, today as a terrorist used a car to drive directly into pedestrians and cyclists only a few yards away from an earlier, almost identical, attack. Thankfully, no-one was killed; several cyclists were hit by the vehicle and treated for injuries."
acid knives trucks when guns are banned
so now he really pays you with nothing..just made it up......yeah right ..who bought 6 billion of it already.....
The Chinese. They now own all the oilfields. Maduro just hasn't told his people this.
In reply to so now he really pays you… by youngman
It will work, they should give everyone a crypto miner and cheap android cell phone to who needs one. and then let the
people and market figure it out!
So instead of obama phones, maduro phones?
Muh bennies!!
Gimmie gimmie!!
In reply to It will work, they should… by wow thats crazy
China spent $150 Billion to turn Venezuela into a Socialist Shit Hole, they succeeded.
When the Govt collapses, China should get stiffed, the money went for guns, hookers and drugs.
Yeah, it would serve them right. Malinvestment, and poking the eagle's eye and all.
In reply to China spent $150 Billion to… by William Dorritt
What if every bankrupt banana republic issued its own cryps? Some might be backed by resources, some by the faith in God and others by nothing at all. "Bad money drives out good" according to Gresham's Law.
You don't mine this one you whip-stock it
saying it is backed by something is easy.
Send in Bernie STAT!!
All the people still holding gold and hoping they could get X-amount of bolivars or black market USD's have to be a bit nervous about this move.
There's a huge lesson and story here regarding the breakdown of a countries economy and society and how holding gold/silver during such a crisis might not be as easy to transact in or trade etc.
Imagine trying to walk around with gold or silver and you're headed to a coin shop or jeweler trying to sell some. Just think how easy of a target you would be as you approached a bank or shop in a dirt poor desperate Venezuela and the level of criminals that must be looking for targets of all types.
And then there's the black market approach. Just use your imagination how unsafe that might be in Venezuela right now.
I'd like to see a story on how easy or difficult it's been to hold/trade/sell gold or how effective it's been in Venezuela.
I'm not anti-metals by any stretch but just wondering. Being robbed, killed or beaten (maybe eaten?) in Venezuela seems like a high probability event if you as so much smelled of any money or food or maybe just simply smelled good...because people are famished and really hungry!
Jungle law.
Umm, it's called the four precious metals:
Gold, silver, brass, and lead.
Don't you think you're claiming a victory a little prematurely? Let's see how well this pans out in a few weeks. I'm betting that nobody takes the bait. I'm betting their shit coin is a flop. And if not, then it's the central bankers beta, and their digital currency just may be ready for 2018/2019 rollout, per the 1984 issue of The Economist.
Lucifer coin more likely, issued by Rothschild, inc.
In reply to All the people still holding… by DarkPurpleHaze
Those in the Vermont secessionist movement, take heart. They now have a model for a currency backed by maple syrup.
I think the Venezuelan people would have.....El toilet paper, El food, and El sanity....
Perhaps El Micheal Moore, and El Bernie Sanders can send them some....