WTI Dives Back Below $67 After Surprise Crude Build

WTI continued in its rangebound mode (slightly weaker into tonight's print) but slumped back below $67 tonight after API reported a surprise crude build.
API
-
Crude +3.66mm (-2.5mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.64mm (+500k exp)
-
Gasoline _1/56mm
-
Distillates +1.94mm
The last few weeks have seen crude inventories flip-flopping between draws and builds with a big surprise gasoline build last week. And API continued the trend with a surprise crude build (and surprise Cushing build)...
“Nobody wants to go home long” when forecasts are pointing to a bearish inventory report, said Bob Yawger, director of futures division at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.
WTI ended the day unchanged, fading into the print, but spiked lower as API reported the surprise crude build...
Finally, we note that Permian pipeline premia crashed back to cycle wides after a brief bounce...
Comments
Surprise my ass...
The trading desks at the primary dealer banks were all short. How many trading days are a loss for them again?
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Nothing is a surprise anymore. It's just fuckery.
In reply to Surprise! by LawsofPhysics
Gas at the highs of the year with oil off 15%... Not a single person asking why refining margins have blown up..
In reply to Nothing is a surprise any… by Jtrillian
And as usual, gas pump prices will move down at a snails pace, compared to going up like a sky rocket when crude rises a penny......
move down? good to see an optimist, but no. Pensions need to be paid.
In reply to And as usual, gas pump… by surf@jm
Surprise! We found millions of barrels of crude!
Just like when the electric Companies found thousands of excess megawatts in the rate base.
In reply to Surprise! We found millions… by SQRT 69
Im not surprised, are you?
Maybe ONE trader was surprised.
Clear signs economy is slowing. They are hiding the build up of crude to prop prices up. Fuckers.
Surprise!