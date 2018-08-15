16 Billion Reasons Why Turkey's Currency Crisis Will Become A Debt Crisis

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:27

Earlier this week, when the Turkish lira imploded over the weekend, plunging by the most on record in two consecutive days, bonds of Turkish banks tumbled amid concerns that lira's slump this year would makes it extremely difficult for lenders to repay dollar-denominated debts or rollover maturities. As a result, numerous bonds issued by Turkish banks tumbled to record lows on Monday: bonds of Yapi Kredi Bankasi AS were among the hardest hit, losing almost 30 cents on the dollar in the past week.

The reason for the prompt liquidation were investors fears that Turkish lenders would struggle to find the capital to repay about $34.4 billion of bonds sold during a decade of rapid economic growth and historically low global borrowing costs. Turkish banks alone have to service $7.6 billion in USD-denominated debt by the end of 2019.

"The material level of foreign currency borrowings among Turkish institutions makes them vulnerable," said BNP Paribas analysts, while a Goldman report dropped the hammer on panicked bondholders with the claim that if the Turkish Lira tumbled to 7.1, then the excess capital in the Turkish bank sector would be wiped out.

Yet while the market has already punished Turkish banks, they are not the only culprits behind the nation's ravenous dollar-denominated debt binge, and there are no less than 16 billion reasons why the Turkish currency crisis, unless arrested early, would morph into a debt/rollover crisis.

According to Bloomberg calculations, major Turkish companies, financial institutions and the government are facing a "bond wall" of at least $16 billion in bonds denominated in foreign currency that are due by the end of next year.

The amount due by the end of next year is mostly composed of debt issued by Turkish financial institutions, and includes conventional bonds and Islamic sukuk bonds valued at a minimum of $100 million at the time of issuance.

Investors will be closely watching if banks and corporations - not to mention the government - will be able to maintain access to the foreign funding they need not only to keep economic activity humming as the country’s currency plunges, but rollover maturity debt. The alternative would mean mass defaults for the companies that make up the core of Turkey's economy.

"So far, a currency crisis has not turned into a debt crisis," analysts at Exotix Partners wrote in a report, although that is largely due to the lack of imminent debt maturities: the longer the crisis plays out and the lower the lira drops, the greater the likelihood of a catastrophic outcome. Meanwhile, the country’s low public debt, at 28% of GDP, "might be some comfort, and the country has ammunition in the form of $98 billion in official reserves," they wrote, although here too the bigger wildcard is how the country will be able to maintain the critical inflow of foreign capital to keep its current account funded.

"The next time a bank approaches the wholesale markets for funding via a structured repo or syndicated loan, it will be interesting to see if those lines are still in place in a similar size and what pricing is offered to the Turkish banks," said Mohammed Elmi, an emerging-market portfolio manager at Federated Investors U.K. in London.

One answer may be imminent: according to Bloomberg, Coca-Cola Icecek AS is first up with a senior unsecured note of $500 million maturing on Oct. 1. The company refinanced the securities last September to extend the maturity to 2024 at cheaper rates than previously, and now has “more than sufficient hard-currency cash” to meet its obligations, CCI said in a statement Tuesday. Fitch Ratings affirmed the company at BBB- this week, but kept its outlook negative in line with that of the sovereign, while pointing out all of CCI’s operations are based in emerging markets.

But it's not until next year that the big hitters emerge: 2019 has a heavy concentration of bonds maturing for Turkish issuers, Lender Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS has $1.4 billion in three bonds maturing between February and October. The Turkish government has a sukuk of $1.25 billion that’s due in October, plus three bonds denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, nominally valued at $4.4 billion in total, that will mature between March and November.

A list of major upcoming USD-denominated bond maturities in Turkey is shown below.

inosent Skateboarder Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:39

Turkey play's the 'jew' game of fiat money, right? Their currency isn't backed by gold, I take it? All the big talk about islam, muslim this and that, muhammed, etc etc etc, but they play the 'jew' game. islam roaches are just the flip side of the same coin - a 'jew' on one side, muslim on the other. It's why the islamites never attack israhell - they only show up to destroy western targets.

hugin-o-munin Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:48

Turkey will avoid the crisis. Qatar is only the first of many new foreign direct investment programs and NATO is out. I don't know if Trump realizes that he's been fooled and duped by his own Brutus clan over a fake Pastor.

Paracelsus Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

 He who panics first....They have sold off half their gold stockpile since January, 500 tons then,250 tons now. But hey, it is just a barbarous relic, to quote Ben Bernanke. This is interesting because the people that push "Emerging Markets" as the next best thing, now see that they can't touch their capital, and if they think they are hedged with CDS, they are about to get a counter-party wake up call. The big banks sold CDS insurance for the last several years not taking into account the element of risk. If the Turkish Lira continues its slide some of that CDS paper is going to turn into a neutron bomb. Used to be a website, "Hoocoodanode". I always liked that term. By the way, they continued to say everything was fine for the Wall Street banks but everyone kept shorting them.

linkster Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Someone has been buying large amounts of Lira the last 2 days. Which CB? US? SWISS? EU? Looks like the west blinked. They took the lira to the brink but chickened out because it would have hurt several EU member banks in Italy and Spain. Our financial overlords in the west aren't going to allow defaults in Turkey, Greece, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela & Indonesia because they would be cutting their own throats. They expect them all to genuflect and accept "austerity", which is shorthand for handing over all their assets to the west at bargain basement prices. Good for Turkey. 

DarkPurpleHaze Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

$15 Billion reasons that might trump and delay your 16 billion reasons...

 

▪Qatar to help Turkey by $15 Billion Loan▪

 

"There has been a lot of lobbying behind the curtain going on asking Qatar to change its position and help Turkey for the IMF would not be able to come to the rescue. Sources are saying that Qatar will help Turkey to the tune of $15 billion for now. Those lobbying have included the United States. This will help ease things a little with Turkey."

 

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/turkey/qatar-to-h…