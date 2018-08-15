After Suspending Personal Account Of Alex Jones, Twitter Restricts Infowars As Well

Following the suspension of Infowars founder Alex Jones, Twitter has restricted the Infowars account as well.

The account will be restricted from tweeting, but will still be able to browse Twitter and send direct messages to other users, while users will still be able to view the account, reports BuzzFeed News.

The move, which essentially puts the account in read-only mode, comes less than a day after Twitter temporarily limited Infowars proprietor Alex Jones for a week after he tweeted a link to a video in which he called on his supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready. That video, which was shared on Twitter-owned live streaming service Periscope, was also shared by Infowars earlier on Wednesday. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Infowars' account, which has more than 430,000 followers, will be prevented from tweeting, retweeting, liking or following other users during a seven-day window. The account will stay online, allowing users to view it during that period. -BuzzFeed News

On Tuesday, Twitter suspended the conspiracy theorist and blogger for violating the social media company’s policies, in a stark reversal for Jack Dorsey who previously bucked the trend by other tech giants to muzzle the Infowars creator.

As CNET first reported, Jones' account was put in "read only" mode and will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days because of an offending tweet, the company said. While Twitter declined to comment on the content that violated its policies, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN the content which prompted the suspension was a video published Tuesday in which he said, "now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag."

On Periscope, which is owned by Twitter, Alex Jones tells supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against antifa, the mainstream media, and “Chicom operatives” https://t.co/OBHSFc3ofC pic.twitter.com/ntQbh9IKxz — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 14, 2018

As a result:

A Twitter spokesperson wouldn't say what would get Jones or Infowars permanently suspended, however they noted "We look at [the] volume and nature of violations before suspending an account," according to Buzzfeed.

Dorsey, meanwhile, tweeted that in general he hope that timeouts will change people's behavior:

To clarify: I was speaking broadly about our range of enforcement actions, when asked why we timeout functionality on Twitter. I don’t assume everyone will change their actions. Enforcement gets tougher with further reported violations. https://t.co/HMHbL1D8hm — jack (@jack) August 15, 2018

Last week after Jones was banned on other platforms, Dorsey said "We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories."

Truth is we’ve been terrible at explaining our decisions in the past. We’re fixing that. We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Dorsey sat down with NBC News' Lester Holt this week, where he defended the company's decision to put Infowars' Alex Jones under a seven-day timeout over an offensive tweet linking to a video in which Jones encourages his audience to "act on the enemy before they do a false flag," and to get "battle rifles" ready.

Dorsey said that despite calls to ban Jones last week amid a seemingly coordinated multi-platform blacklisting, he resisted until now.

“We can’t build a service that is subjective just to the whims of what we personally believe,” Dorsey told Holt, while saying he believes a suspension can be an effect deterrent which can change user behaviors.

“I feel any suspension, whether it be a permanent or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors,” Dorsey added - though he admitted he has no idea if Jones' timeout will result in any changes in behavior.

EXCLUSIVE: Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey on Alex Jones’ "timeout":



"Any suspension, whether it be a permanent one or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and behaviors."@lesterholtnbc has more tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/QwUYjcYbAD — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Infowars.com was allegedly hacked yesterday, in what Jones called a cyber attack.

‼️ https://t.co/5PAYpiYrPW is under attack ‼️



This is a criminal wave of anti-American, anti-free speech groups dedicated to destroying conservative and national speech ahead of the mid-terms.



🚨 Everyone is in danger! This is true #authoritarianism. 🚨#1A #FreeInfowars — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 14, 2018

https://t.co/DHRJw8KFgr is down again. We have been under cyber attack for over a week since Big Tech launched its purge. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 14, 2018

Without a website, the Jones empire collapses.