After Suspending Personal Account Of Alex Jones, Twitter Restricts Infowars As Well

Following the suspension of Infowars founder Alex Jones, Twitter has restricted the Infowars account as well.
The account will be restricted from tweeting, but will still be able to browse Twitter and send direct messages to other users, while users will still be able to view the account, reports BuzzFeed News.
The move, which essentially puts the account in read-only mode, comes less than a day after Twitter temporarily limited Infowars proprietor Alex Jones for a week after he tweeted a link to a video in which he called on his supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready. That video, which was shared on Twitter-owned live streaming service Periscope, was also shared by Infowars earlier on Wednesday.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Infowars' account, which has more than 430,000 followers, will be prevented from tweeting, retweeting, liking or following other users during a seven-day window. The account will stay online, allowing users to view it during that period. -BuzzFeed News
On Tuesday, Twitter suspended the conspiracy theorist and blogger for violating the social media company’s policies, in a stark reversal for Jack Dorsey who previously bucked the trend by other tech giants to muzzle the Infowars creator.
As CNET first reported, Jones' account was put in "read only" mode and will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days because of an offending tweet, the company said. While Twitter declined to comment on the content that violated its policies, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN the content which prompted the suspension was a video published Tuesday in which he said, "now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag."
On Periscope, which is owned by Twitter, Alex Jones tells supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against antifa, the mainstream media, and “Chicom operatives” https://t.co/OBHSFc3ofC pic.twitter.com/ntQbh9IKxz— Media Matters (@mmfa) August 14, 2018
As a result:
A Twitter spokesperson wouldn't say what would get Jones or Infowars permanently suspended, however they noted "We look at [the] volume and nature of violations before suspending an account," according to Buzzfeed.
Dorsey, meanwhile, tweeted that in general he hope that timeouts will change people's behavior:
To clarify: I was speaking broadly about our range of enforcement actions, when asked why we timeout functionality on Twitter. I don’t assume everyone will change their actions. Enforcement gets tougher with further reported violations. https://t.co/HMHbL1D8hm— jack (@jack) August 15, 2018
Last week after Jones was banned on other platforms, Dorsey said "We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories."
Truth is we’ve been terrible at explaining our decisions in the past. We’re fixing that. We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories.— jack (@jack) August 8, 2018
Dorsey sat down with NBC News' Lester Holt this week, where he defended the company's decision to put Infowars' Alex Jones under a seven-day timeout over an offensive tweet linking to a video in which Jones encourages his audience to "act on the enemy before they do a false flag," and to get "battle rifles" ready.
Dorsey said that despite calls to ban Jones last week amid a seemingly coordinated multi-platform blacklisting, he resisted until now.
“We can’t build a service that is subjective just to the whims of what we personally believe,” Dorsey told Holt, while saying he believes a suspension can be an effect deterrent which can change user behaviors.
“I feel any suspension, whether it be a permanent or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors,” Dorsey added - though he admitted he has no idea if Jones' timeout will result in any changes in behavior.
EXCLUSIVE: Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey on Alex Jones’ "timeout":— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2018
"Any suspension, whether it be a permanent one or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and behaviors."@lesterholtnbc has more tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/QwUYjcYbAD
Meanwhile, Infowars.com was allegedly hacked yesterday, in what Jones called a cyber attack.
‼️ https://t.co/5PAYpiYrPW is under attack ‼️— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 14, 2018
This is a criminal wave of anti-American, anti-free speech groups dedicated to destroying conservative and national speech ahead of the mid-terms.
🚨 Everyone is in danger! This is true #authoritarianism. 🚨#1A #FreeInfowars
https://t.co/DHRJw8KFgr is down again. We have been under cyber attack for over a week since Big Tech launched its purge.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 14, 2018
Without a website, the Jones empire collapses.
Comments
For Fuchs sake, why does he need Twitter, Facebook and all those other Leftist fuckhead outlets? Who the fuck made them God's?
Geesh! He's got the bucks, he's got the followers...start your own fucking twitter and host your own videos.
The Twitter/Periscope software is a weekend project for a good programming team...make your own and use it...millions will sign up the first day.
Tell all these people that THINK THEY OWN the media outlets to suck your deek, Alex!
PS. That fuckhead Strzok is up to $400,000 with gofundme.
Alex could ask for the money to develop his own Twitter and he'd have millions within 24hrs.
In reply to twitter #folded by CJgipper
They forgot to kick him in the nuts too...
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
Twitter is for fags. Bitcoin for Macho Man.
In reply to They forgot to kick him in… by Stan522
i will say this again, because it needs to be said and because i know who is listening
my kid's public school has a giant billboard with twitter logo and their twitter address on it
my police and fire departments use twitter for emergency announcements
my county, city, and state representatives use twitter to make public announcements
there are government sanctioned 501c3 churches with twitter accounts on their signs
FBI uses twitter to issue fugitive alerts
IRS uses twitter to announce changes in tax policy
my president uses twitter to make public statements
yet twitter can ban anyone at anytime based on whatever rules it decides to have because it's a private company and can do whatever it wants? twitter does not have to abide by the constitution and respect freedom of speech? twitter can promote and push any political agenda it wants? and if i don't like it i should just start my own twitter?
now do what you know you MUST to do
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless.Not to speak is to speak.Not to act is to act.
In reply to Twitter is for fags. … by Cryptopithicus Homme
Its everywhere, all over the world. People are using Fakebook to look for work, rooms to rent, people to fuck, to send documents to each other, exchange very private information as if its safe. Just imagine how much data FB holds. They don't think this data is going to be harvested?
Fakebook is a corporation, many overlook that little fact.
People are fucking dumb and lazy.
In reply to i will say this again,… by ted41776
now we know who will own and control blockchain "exchanges"........
In reply to Its everywhere, all over the… by Brazen Heist II
it's the most gratuitous gargantuan monopoly (data) in the history of humanity and most no one really seems to care.
Edit: Maybe we should all start handwriting letters with quill pens to each other and using snail mail again? A yes I'm a hopeless romantic.
In reply to Its everywhere, all over the… by Brazen Heist II
This is the biggest opportunity for start-up soc media apps to shine. If they could propose/provide some replicas of Twitter, Youtube, etc that will guarantee no censorship of free speech/expressions in line with the Constitution, Infowars could help them propel to stardom. And if Infowars could get Trump to join the movement too (and AJ likely could)...the possibility would be endless! The time is here...Losing it might mean forever.
In reply to it's the most gratuitous… by DingleBarryObummer
Exactly, a perfect market opportunity presents itself.
The monopolists are easy to predict - they always abuse their power. Its where the competition picks up that's the interesting part. Satoshi stepped in when the financial system busted, alt-media stepped in when the MSM turned into laughingstock...will decentralized social media be next?
In reply to This is the biggest… by beemasters
FB now wants all your banking information also. I already wrote and called my bank warning them if they give FB even the time of day i will close my account and move it somewhere else. Perhaps to their competitor. They hate to hear that.
In reply to Exactly, a perfect market… by Brazen Heist II
er.... maybe it's time to close/delete your FB account? Just to be on the safe side, close and re-open a new account after you do. Just a thought/suggestion. But before you close your FB account, remember to inform all your contacts the reason.
PS. In case you're not yet aware, FB may be acquiring your medical records too from hospitals.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/05/facebook-building-8-explored-data-shari…
In reply to FB now wants all your… by Son of Loki
Gab.ai is a replacement for Twatter.
Minds.com is a replacement for FB.
Bitchute.com and Real.video are replacements for YT.
All of these options are free speech focused. People just need to stop being so addicted and make the switch. Imagine if Trump were to leave Twatter for Gab- the MSM would freak.
#walkawayfromtheMOU
In reply to This is the biggest… by beemasters
Infowars website hits are soaring, and now soaring higher. Ban him from every Libtard sympathic site there is, then his ratings go through the roof.
This is just a microcosm of what needs to be done, ban yourselves from Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, and any other MSM propaganda.
In reply to Its everywhere, all over the… by Brazen Heist II
What about the President? Can't he do updates on whitehouse.gov or some other platform? Actually maybe he could stfu for 48 hours? Is he even capable of that? Silence is a potential tool in the toolbox.
In reply to Infowars website hits are… by Boing_Snap
Trump should not be using Twitter; he has the money to have his own custom version written...the cost of the software is pocket change for him.
Hillary ran her own email server and transmitted "sensitive" information across it...I think Trump can run his own Twitter clone without issue.
In reply to , ban yourselves from… by DingleBarryObummer
Ok, so your position is that the GOVERNMENT should WRITE LAWS that will FORCE a private company to GIVE YOU UNRESTRICTED ACCESS to a product FOR FREE?
Let me guess...you're also still pissed Trump hasn't "repealed ObamaCare"?
Take your meds.
PS. That billboard...that's called marketing...they gave it to the school to promote their product...think of Trump tossing out hats at schools...understand?
How in the fluck is Twitter violating your/my right to Freedom of speech?
You can say anything you want to anybody; but you have NO RIGHT to force others to pay for the venue you wish to use to speak your mind.
In reply to i will say this again,… by ted41776
new laws? no, just enforce the ones that are already on the books. you know, what the EXECUTIVE branch is supposedly in charge of
https://www.justice.gov/atr/antitrust-laws-and-you
In reply to Ok, so your position is that… by FireBrander
Did you read what's at your link?
Exactly what law(s) is twitter breaking?
Anyone can create similar software and offer it for sale/free to the world; twitter is not preventing competition in any way.
Twitter is moderating it's users how it sees fit...don't like it, don't use it.
In reply to new laws? no, just enforce… by ted41776
In reply to Did you read what's at your… by FireBrander
this:
"You can say anything you want to anybody; but you have NO RIGHT to force others to pay for the venue you wish to use to speak your mind."
Planned Parenthood uses my Tax Dollars
Come to think of it so does the local Public elementary school
And We are continuing to drone bomb weddings of people who never effed with me, 5,000 miles away.
"You can say anything you want to anybody; but ONLY THE GOVERNMENT HAS THE RIGHT to force others to pay for the venue they wish to use to speak THEIR mind."
THERE, FIXED IT FOR YA.
In reply to Ok, so your position is that… by FireBrander
I up voted you.
The Gov doesn't have the right, but it does it anyway....I don't want to expand a right that doesn't exist.
In reply to this: "You can say… by ImGumbydmmt
So Twitter believes that false flags are conspiracy theories? They also believe that a few stupid Arabs took over commercial planes with box cutters, they were then flown by the same who couldn't fly a Piper Cub, and had magical passports issued by Gandalf. That is one site that everyone should be rushing to join. Join Twitter, it's be kind to idiots week.
In reply to i will say this again,… by ted41776
Just because all your friends are jumping off a cliff doesn't mean you have to.
I lead a full life with more flesh and blood friends, email, books, ebooks, and interesting web sites, than I can fit in a day. Just because the popular kids use Facebook, and twitter is exactly why I have never used it. The last thing I want is to have bullshit propaganda from government agencies like the police or fire department delivered to my computer or phone.
In reply to i will say this again,… by ted41776
"yet twitter can ban anyone at anytime based on whatever rules it decides to have because it's a private company and can do whatever it wants? twitter does not have to abide by the constitution and respect freedom of speech? "
In the olden days these creatures would have fallen under the Public Utilities Commission where private citizens could complain if the utility was being unfair in some way.
Today, with all the 'good deregulation' these utilities, (which is what they are, like the phone company) there are no controls.
The only way to get these out of control corporations is for a full boycott.
And we already know Americans no longer boycott,,, Airport sexual assault to fly is an example of something that could have been stopped but Americans refuse to give up even one little thing for a short time to keep their freedoms and honor.
Americans everywhere should close their accounts with these monsters to show them they should respect the rule of law and the Constitution.
But they won't. They simply don't have the yearning for liberty and the willingness to fight that their forefathers had.
This alone shows the nation is dead nation walking. Even the President still uses these forums knowing full well people are being censored. Not a peep from him, his cabinet or anyone in government for that matter.
It's all disgusting.
In reply to i will say this again,… by ted41776
i cant wait for the new america where violating the 1st amendment and censorship is grounds for punishment.
In reply to They forgot to kick him in… by Stan522
C'mon Dorsey, everyone knows this is all entertainment. Chill bro.
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
"I won't ban Alex Jones. He has done nothing wrong."
Did he do something wrong yet? Huh? Did he? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet?
He did? TIMEOUT!
What a little man this Dorsey truly is! Join Zuck the cuck and Tim cooked, Asshat!
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
Well said!
Also, so the fuck what if he says he thinks Sandy Hook is a hoax. It’s free speech! So what if it’s fake news, (it’s not) Maybe I like listening to it. It’s up to people to switch channels if they think it’s fake or not, not up to the government to limit what we choose to listen to. They treat the people like little children. Telling us what we can and can not hear. It’s fucking outrageous. We have fallen into the trap of defending Alex Jones by claiming he’s not a conspiracy theorist nut. WE CHOOSE TO LiSTEN TO HIM, that’s the point. Why aren’t I allowed to listen to a ‘conspiratorial nut case’??
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
1. If he says "Sandy Hook is a hoax" and all he's got as proof is a "trust me"; then he's got nothing and he'll flame out in time. If he can produce a solid documentary, ok, I'm listening...show me the proof.
2. The government doesn't own Twitter, so the Gov isn't deciding what you hear or not.
3. "Why aren’t I allowed to listen to a ‘conspiratorial nut case’?? "
You can listen to him, be he can't FORCE someone else to pay for the venue to get his word out; and you shouldn't expect the Government to force people to spend money so he can speak his mind.
In reply to Well said! Also, so the… by chiswickcat
I agree with your points. However these platforms are used by all political parties to purvey most of the info our non-informed voters hear. Most get their "news" from these sources. Perhaps they should be looked at as the "publishing" monopolies they actually are, well (triopolies) and decisions made about that instead.
In reply to 1. If he says "Sandy Hook is… by FireBrander
They are not monopolies; they are the current winners in the market.
As someone pointed out above...there are alternatives...but people choose not to use them.
In reply to I agree with your points… by Oldguy05
@firebrander This is where the audience is. You want to reach voters and influencers? That's where you need to be.
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
That's what all these media morons are SHITTING THIER PAMPERS over!! Jones has way more subscribers than any of them!!
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
Why isn't Maxine Waters in a "Time Out"? Her incitement to violence was aired on all the major networks and followed by vicious attacks on conservatives just trying to have a quite restaurant meal. What say you (Lester...the Molester)?
Granted....he probably shouldn't have called for people to grab their guns but WTF?
Double Standard!
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
Auntie is a rabble rousing douche! Antifa had previously called for their people to grab their guns....so....Good for the goose but not the gander?
In reply to Why isn't Maxine Waters in a… by Stainmaker
To drop b8 m8. Gotta get them off the MSM drug man. Did someone say they had some weed?
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
As much as I had my suspicions on Jones, clearly Twitter is the main bastard in the room.
Fuck you Dorsey.
In reply to twitter #folded by CJgipper
What do you call an attack on controlled opposition, like the attack on Jones by his owners?
A controlled demolition, like the Triple Towers attack by their owner?
A straw man attack?
It is the old dialectic.
Or call it professional wrestling for the simple minded. Nature Boy just hit Alex Jones with a folding chair!
I recommend Adam Green at Know More News. He and a constellation of other investigators are putting out good material. And all of them know Alex Jones as limited hangout and a buffoon.
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCaRjFptz7970mppuiGuZtpQ
In reply to twitter #folded by CJgipper
What Uber leftist wants a good debate? Far easier to ban than to think. And, this is just the beginning. Today’s generations will cheer and cheer, refering to Trump as a Nazi while burning hard drives. Hilarious, gotta laugh at the ignorance, nothing else to do.
The Leftards are being used by the Deep State as usual. What else is new?
Big Data = Google, YT, FB, Twatter are infested with Leftards and the Deep State is using them to shut down free speech before mid terms.
In reply to What Uber leftist wants a… by PrintCash
They know that ALEX is fighting the GOOD FIGHT!!!! (sarcasm)
Sorry about your anger but this is a topic of free speech just like you have done with your post. Would you like to be banned just because someone thought you are being anti-Semitic?
If they get away with this hit on Alex then you and I are next..... and they won't care how mad you are....
In reply to They know that ALEX is… by Skip
Oh, I definitely laugh at the ignorance. More and more, I laugh at the hypocrisy and double standards Über-leftists and Über-rightists invent for themselves. One side calls anyone who disagrees with them "Nazis" and "racists" and threatens to ban or silence them; the other side calls them "muzzies" and "queers" and rant about putting them in camps and killing them in various ways. Just hilarious!
In reply to What Uber leftist wants a… by PrintCash
Do-Gooders Strike Again.
This is clearly not politicized
In reply to Do-Gooders Strike Again. by AtATrESICI
Definitely not political. We have never seen these authoritarians politicize one single thing. Ever.
In reply to This is clearly not… by Brazen Heist II
CONFORM!
How is this Jack clown the CEO of two publicly traded companies. Mind Boggling!
First they came for the bombastic blowhards (though often right), but I was not a bombastic blowhard, so I did nothing.