After Suspending Personal Account Of Alex Jones, Twitter Restricts Infowars As Well

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:44

Following the suspension of Infowars founder Alex Jones, Twitter has restricted the Infowars account as well. 

The account will be restricted from tweeting, but will still be able to browse Twitter and send direct messages to other users, while users will still be able to view the account, reports BuzzFeed News

The move, which essentially puts the account in read-only mode, comes less than a day after Twitter temporarily limited Infowars proprietor Alex Jones for a week after he tweeted a link to a video in which he called on his supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready. That video, which was shared on Twitter-owned live streaming service Periscope, was also shared by Infowars earlier on Wednesday.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Infowars' account, which has more than 430,000 followers, will be prevented from tweeting, retweeting, liking or following other users during a seven-day window. The account will stay online, allowing users to view it during that period. -BuzzFeed News

On Tuesday, Twitter suspended the conspiracy theorist and blogger for violating the social media company’s policies, in a stark reversal for Jack Dorsey who previously bucked the trend by other tech giants to muzzle the Infowars creator.

As CNET first reported, Jones' account was put in "read only" mode and will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days because of an offending tweet, the company said. While Twitter declined to comment on the content that violated its policies, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN the content which prompted the suspension was a video published Tuesday in which he said, "now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag."

As a result: 

A Twitter spokesperson wouldn't say what would get Jones or Infowars permanently suspended, however they noted "We look at [the] volume and nature of violations before suspending an account," according to Buzzfeed.

Dorsey, meanwhile, tweeted that in general he hope that timeouts will change people's behavior:

Last week after Jones was banned on other platforms, Dorsey said "We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories."

Dorsey sat down with NBC News' Lester Holt this week, where he defended the company's decision to put Infowars' Alex Jones under a seven-day timeout over an offensive tweet linking to a video in which Jones encourages his audience to "act on the enemy before they do a false flag," and to get "battle rifles" ready. 

Dorsey said that despite calls to ban Jones last week amid a seemingly coordinated multi-platform blacklisting, he resisted until now. 

“We can’t build a service that is subjective just to the whims of what we personally believe,” Dorsey told Holt, while saying he believes a suspension can be an effect deterrent which can change user behaviors. 

“I feel any suspension, whether it be a permanent or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors,” Dorsey added - though he admitted he has no idea if Jones' timeout will result in any changes in behavior. 

Meanwhile, Infowars.com was allegedly hacked yesterday, in what Jones called a cyber attack. 

Without a website, the Jones empire collapses.  

Tags
News Agencies
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander CJgipper Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

For Fuchs sake, why does he need Twitter, Facebook and all those other Leftist fuckhead outlets? Who the fuck made them God's?

Geesh! He's got the bucks, he's got the followers...start your own fucking twitter and host your own videos.

The Twitter/Periscope software is a weekend project for a good programming team...make your own and use it...millions will sign up the first day.

Tell all these people that THINK THEY OWN the media outlets to suck your deek, Alex!

 

PS. That fuckhead Strzok is up to $400,000 with gofundme.

Alex could ask for the money to develop his own Twitter and he'd have millions within 24hrs.

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 2
ted41776 Cryptopithicus Homme Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

i will say this again, because it needs to be said and because i know who is listening

 

my kid's public school has a giant billboard with twitter logo and their twitter address on it

my police and fire departments use twitter for emergency announcements

my county, city, and state representatives use twitter to make public announcements

there are government sanctioned 501c3 churches with twitter accounts on their signs

FBI uses twitter to issue fugitive alerts

IRS uses twitter to announce changes in tax policy

my president uses twitter to make public statements

yet twitter can ban anyone at anytime based on whatever rules it decides to have because it's a private company and can do whatever it wants? twitter does not have to abide by the constitution and respect freedom of speech? twitter can promote and push any political agenda it wants? and if i don't like it i should just start my own twitter?

 

now do what you know you MUST to do

 

Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless.Not to speak is to speak.Not to act is to act.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist II ted41776 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:57 Permalink

Its everywhere, all over the world. People are using Fakebook to look for work, rooms to rent, people to fuck, to send documents to each other, exchange very private information as if its safe. Just imagine how much data FB holds. They don't think this data is going to be harvested?

Fakebook is a corporation, many overlook that little fact.

People are fucking dumb and lazy.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
beemasters DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

This is the biggest opportunity for start-up soc media apps to shine. If they could propose/provide some replicas of Twitter, Youtube, etc that will guarantee no censorship of free speech/expressions in line with the Constitution, Infowars could help them propel to stardom. And if Infowars could get Trump to join the movement too (and AJ likely could)...the possibility would be endless! The time is here...Losing it might mean forever.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist II beemasters Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:14 Permalink

Exactly, a perfect market opportunity presents itself. 

The monopolists are easy to predict - they always abuse their power. Its where the competition picks up that's the interesting part. Satoshi stepped in when the financial system busted, alt-media stepped in when the MSM turned into laughingstock...will decentralized social media be next?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
beemasters Son of Loki Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:35 Permalink

er.... maybe it's time to close/delete your FB account? Just to be on the safe side, close and re-open a new account after you do. Just a thought/suggestion. But before you close your FB account, remember to inform all your contacts the reason.

PS. In case you're not yet aware, FB may be acquiring your medical records too from hospitals.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/05/facebook-building-8-explored-data-shari…

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Neil Anbob beemasters Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

Gab.ai is a replacement for Twatter.

Minds.com is a replacement for FB.

Bitchute.com and Real.video are replacements for YT.

All of these options are free speech focused. People just need to stop being so addicted and make the switch. Imagine if Trump were to leave Twatter for Gab- the MSM would freak.

#walkawayfromtheMOU

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
FireBrander ted41776 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

Ok, so your position is that the GOVERNMENT should WRITE LAWS that will FORCE a private company to GIVE YOU UNRESTRICTED ACCESS to a product FOR FREE?

Let me guess...you're also still pissed Trump hasn't "repealed ObamaCare"?

Take your meds.

PS. That billboard...that's called marketing...they gave it to the school to promote their product...think of Trump tossing out hats at schools...understand?

twitter does not have to abide by the constitution and respect freedom of speech?

How in the fluck is Twitter violating your/my right to Freedom of speech?

You can say anything you want to anybody; but you have NO RIGHT to force others to pay for the venue you wish to use to speak your mind.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ImGumbydmmt FireBrander Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

this:

 

"You can say anything you want to anybody; but you have NO RIGHT to force others to pay for the venue you wish to use to speak your mind."

 

Planned Parenthood uses my Tax Dollars

Come to think of it so does the local Public elementary school

And We are continuing to drone bomb weddings of people who never effed with me, 5,000 miles away.

 

"You can say anything you want to anybody; but ONLY THE GOVERNMENT HAS THE RIGHT to force others to pay for the venue they wish to use to speak THEIR mind."

THERE, FIXED IT FOR YA.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
shortonoil ted41776 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:09 Permalink

So Twitter believes that false flags are conspiracy theories? They also believe that a few stupid Arabs took over commercial planes with box cutters, they were then flown by the same who couldn't fly a Piper Cub, and had magical passports issued by Gandalf. That is one site that everyone should be rushing to join. Join Twitter, it's be kind to idiots week.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Kidbuck ted41776 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

Just because all your friends are jumping off a cliff doesn't mean you have to.

I lead a full life with more flesh and blood friends, email, books, ebooks, and interesting web sites, than I can fit in a day. Just because the popular kids use Facebook, and twitter is exactly why I have never used it. The last thing I want is to have bullshit propaganda from government agencies like the police or fire department delivered to my computer or phone.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rejected ted41776 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

"yet twitter can ban anyone at anytime based on whatever rules it decides to have because it's a private company and can do whatever it wants? twitter does not have to abide by the constitution and respect freedom of speech? "

 

 

In the olden days these creatures would have fallen under the Public Utilities Commission where private citizens could complain if the utility was being unfair in some way.

Today, with all the 'good deregulation' these utilities, (which is what they are, like the phone company) there are no controls.

The only way to get these out of control corporations is for a full boycott.

And we already know Americans no longer boycott,,, Airport sexual assault to fly is an example of something that could have been stopped but Americans refuse to give up even one little thing for a short time to keep their freedoms and honor.

Americans everywhere should close their accounts with these monsters to show them they should respect the rule of law and the Constitution.

But they won't. They simply don't have the yearning for liberty and the willingness to fight that their forefathers had.

This alone shows the nation is dead nation walking. Even the President still uses these forums knowing full well people are being censored. Not a peep from him, his cabinet or anyone in government for that matter.

It's all disgusting.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Oldguy05 FireBrander Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

"I won't ban Alex Jones. He has done nothing wrong."

Did he do something wrong yet? Huh? Did he? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet? Did he do something wrong yet?

He did? TIMEOUT!

What a little man this Dorsey truly is! Join Zuck the cuck and Tim cooked, Asshat!

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
chiswickcat FireBrander Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:03 Permalink

Well said! 

 

Also, so the fuck what if he says he thinks Sandy Hook is a hoax. It’s free speech! So what if it’s fake news, (it’s not) Maybe I like listening to it. It’s up to people to switch channels if they think it’s fake or not, not up to the government to limit what we choose to listen to. They treat the people like little children. Telling us what we can and can not hear. It’s fucking outrageous. We have fallen into the trap of defending Alex Jones by claiming he’s not a conspiracy theorist nut. WE CHOOSE TO LiSTEN TO HIM, that’s the point. Why aren’t I allowed to listen to a ‘conspiratorial nut case’?? 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander chiswickcat Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

1. If he says "Sandy Hook is a hoax" and all he's got as proof is a "trust me"; then he's got nothing and he'll flame out in time. If he can produce a solid documentary, ok, I'm listening...show me the proof.

2. The government doesn't own Twitter, so the Gov isn't deciding what you hear or not.

3. "Why aren’t I allowed to listen to a ‘conspiratorial nut case’?? "

You can listen to him, be he can't FORCE someone else to pay for the venue to get his word out; and you shouldn't expect the Government to force people to spend money so he can speak his mind.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Stainmaker FireBrander Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

Why isn't Maxine Waters in a "Time Out"?  Her incitement to violence was aired on all the major networks and followed by vicious attacks on conservatives just trying to have a quite restaurant meal.  What say you (Lester...the Molester)?

 

Granted....he probably shouldn't have called for people to grab their guns but WTF?

 

Double Standard!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Polynik3s CJgipper Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

What do you call an attack on controlled opposition, like the attack on Jones by his owners?

A controlled demolition, like the Triple Towers attack by their owner?

A straw man attack?

It is the old dialectic.

Or call it professional wrestling for the simple minded. Nature Boy just hit Alex Jones with a folding chair!

I recommend Adam Green at Know More News. He and a constellation of other investigators are putting out good material. And all of them know Alex Jones as limited hangout and a buffoon.

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCaRjFptz7970mppuiGuZtpQ

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
PrintCash Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

What Uber leftist wants a good debate? Far easier to ban than to think. And, this is just the beginning. Today’s generations will cheer and cheer, refering to Trump as a Nazi while burning hard drives. Hilarious, gotta laugh at the ignorance, nothing else to do.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Skip PrintCash Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

They know that ALEX is fighting the GOOD FIGHT!!!! (sarcasm)

Chinese Communists Behind Conspiracy to Censor Right-Wing Political Views on the Internet August 15, 2018

Alex Jones has just exposed the conspiracy to end all conspiracies. The Chinese Communists are indeed behind a conspiracy to censor right-wing political views on the Internet. He has provided the documents.

I have never heard Alex talking about this:
Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure

Or this:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!

Alex Jones Launches Free Speech RED PILL Campaign – STORMERS JOIN WITH HIM!
Andrew Anglin August 9, 2018

And I am mad that he is now saying he is the first person this has happened to. Because that just isn’t true.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rejected Skip Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:58 Permalink

Sorry about your anger but this is a topic of free speech just like you have done with your post. Would you like to be banned just because someone thought you are being anti-Semitic? 

If they get away with this hit on Alex then you and I are next..... and they won't care how mad you are....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Malleus Maleficarum PrintCash Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

Oh, I definitely laugh at the ignorance. More and more, I laugh at the hypocrisy and double standards Über-leftists and Über-rightists invent for themselves. One side calls anyone who disagrees with them "Nazis" and "racists" and threatens to ban or silence them; the other side calls them "muzzies" and "queers" and rant about putting them in camps and killing them in various ways. Just hilarious!