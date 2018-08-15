Black Americans View Omarosa As "Two-Bit Opportunist, Racial Sellout, Ego Driven Hustler"

With game show contestant-turned Presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman's recent swift change of heart about President Trump coincidentally coming at the very same time that she is trying to sell a book, its looking like members of the black community aren’t amused with her antics, according to an AP report. In fact, some African Americans have gone as far to call her a "two bit opportunist", "sellout" and "ego driven". Others are simply calling her about-face on President Trump, after a decade of loyalty, "too little too late".

The surprisingly candid takes follow remarks by the President of the United States, who called Omarosa a "lowlife" and a "dog" in a Tweet he published Tuesday morning.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The Associated Press detailed what some key members of the African-American community think about Omarosa's sudden change of heart.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, who is the author of “Why Black Lives Do Matter” said that most African Americans' loathing of Omarosa is "virtually frozen in stone". He then went on to say "She’s still roundly lambasted as a two-bit opportunist, a racial sellout and an ego driven hustler.”

It certainly hasn’t seemed to faze Omarosa, who has escalated her attacks on the President, as recently as Tuesday calling him “a racist, a misogynist, a bigot."

Furthermore, the black community has held a "deep hostility" for Manigault-Newman due to her defense of the President over the course of the last decade - especially after he was viewed as attacking various African-Americans like President Barack Obama and LeBron James. As a result of - at least initially - aligning herself with Trump over the last decade, made her “deeply unpopular“ with the black community.

"Every critic, every detractor will have to bow down under President Trump," Manigault-Newman is quoted as saying on PBS Frontline during her time working for the Trump administration.

Of course, Manigault-Newman - after she's been fired - reportedly claims in her book that she only joined Trump because she was denied a position within Hillary Clinton’s campaign; This was the first time this particular story emerged.

Despite the Trump campaign supposedly being her second choice, AP reports that in her book she claimed that Trump was "eager for help". And it is only now, months after she was fired from the Trump campaign, that she is making accusations that Trump "used" her. No such allegations were made over the previous decade when her association with Trump is what was making her a household name - turning her from a generic game show contestant to a White House adviser.

Another member of the African-American community, Raynard Jackson, described as "a black Republican who has worked on GOP presidential, gubernatorial and local campaigns", stated that there is "absolutely no way [Omarosa] can redeem herself" and that her secret recording of Trump and other White House officials under the circumstances were the “political equivalent of spitting on a man."

The feud between the two reality TV stars-turned-politicians continues even as the Trump administration is now taking legal action against Omarosa for violation of her NDA. President Trump's campaign on Tuesday filed charges against Omarosa, claiming she violated a 2016 nondisclosure agreement by disparaging the president in her new book, and secretly recording conversations with Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly which took place in the ultra-secure Situation Room - a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) when Kelly fired her last December.

Further to allegations about Manigault-Newman's veracity, she was caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word, the former White House aide and Apprentice contestant appeared on NBC's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday while peddling her new book, Unhinged, where she released a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her, citing "integrity issues."

As a reminder, Manigault-Newman was abruptly canned from the White House in December, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that she had to be "physically dragged and escorted off the campus."

According to the AP article, it may be for the better: