Black Americans View Omarosa As "Two-Bit Opportunist, Racial Sellout, Ego Driven Hustler"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 18:40

With game show contestant-turned Presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman's recent swift change of heart about President Trump coincidentally coming at the very same time that she is trying to sell a book, its looking like members of the black community aren’t amused with her antics, according to an AP report. In fact, some African Americans have gone as far to call her a "two bit opportunist", "sellout" and "ego driven". Others are simply calling her about-face on President Trump, after a decade of loyalty, "too little too late".

The surprisingly candid takes follow remarks by the President of the United States, who called Omarosa a "lowlife" and a "dog" in a Tweet he published Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press detailed what some key members of the African-American community think about Omarosa's sudden change of heart.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, who is the author of “Why Black Lives Do Matter” said that most African Americans' loathing of Omarosa is "virtually frozen in stone". He then went on to say "She’s still roundly lambasted as a two-bit opportunist, a racial sellout and an ego driven hustler.”

It certainly hasn’t seemed to faze Omarosa, who has escalated her attacks on the President, as recently as Tuesday calling him “a racist, a misogynist, a bigot."

Furthermore, the black community has held a "deep hostility" for Manigault-Newman due to her defense of the President over the course of the last decade - especially after he was viewed as attacking various African-Americans like President Barack Obama and LeBron James. As a result of - at least initially - aligning herself with Trump over the last decade, made her “deeply unpopular“ with the black community. 

"Every critic, every detractor will have to bow down under President Trump," Manigault-Newman is quoted as saying on PBS Frontline during her time working for the Trump administration. 

Of course, Manigault-Newman - after she's been fired - reportedly claims in her book that she only joined Trump because she was denied a position within Hillary Clinton’s campaign; This was the first time this particular story emerged.

Despite the Trump campaign supposedly being her second choice, AP reports that in her book she claimed that Trump was "eager for help". And it is only now, months after she was fired from the Trump campaign, that she is making accusations that Trump "used" her. No such allegations were made over the previous decade when her association with Trump is what was making her a household name - turning her from a generic game show contestant to a White House adviser.  

Another member of the African-American community, Raynard Jackson, described as "a black Republican who has worked on GOP presidential, gubernatorial and local campaigns", stated that there is "absolutely no way [Omarosa] can redeem herself" and that her secret recording of Trump and other White House officials under the circumstances were the “political equivalent of spitting on a man."

The feud between the two reality TV stars-turned-politicians continues even as the Trump administration is now taking legal action against Omarosa for violation of her NDA. President Trump's campaign on Tuesday filed charges against Omarosa, claiming she violated a 2016 nondisclosure agreement by disparaging the president in her new book, and secretly recording conversations with Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly which took place in the ultra-secure Situation Room - a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) when Kelly fired her last December.

Further to allegations about Manigault-Newman's veracity, she was caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word, the former White House aide and Apprentice contestant appeared on NBC's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday while peddling her new book, Unhinged, where she released a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her, citing "integrity issues."

As a reminder, Manigault-Newman was abruptly canned from the White House in December, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that she had to be "physically dragged and escorted off the campus." 

According to the AP article, it may be for the better:

Conservative commentator Armstrong Williams said he’s known Manigault Newman since she was 19 and will always consider her a friend. But “Omarosa can’t be trusted,” he said. “There’s an issue when you can’t be trusted and can’t be loyal.”

Tags
Politics
Oil & Gas Transportation Services - NEC
Trade & Business Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
GeezerGeek idahobandito Wed, 08/15/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

With what? A 2x4? The accompanying picture is the first I've seen wherein she's smiling, and it certainly isn't current.

The woman certainly wasn't a household name in my household. But then, she wasn't doing any outreach to me - and it appears to anyone else, either, as her job required.

As for her recordings, we should all be aware that it is quite easy to fabricate recordings these days. Computer-generated voices can be quite convincing, and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if she comes up with a 'damning' recording after some Silicon Valley libtard tries his hand at fabricating Trump's voice.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Al Huxley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Ha ha, like you have to be black to find her revolting!  Or like it's somehow surprising that blacks find her revolting - that if you're black you somehow shouldn't find her revolting.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
Loose Caboose Wed, 08/15/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

Says more about Trump's lack of good judgment in hiring this fake opportunist in the first place.  She's a joke and inviting her into the highest inner workings of the country was a stupid thing to do.  Then he makes it oh so much better by using the term "dog" to sum her up.  I'm losing my patience with this drama queen (and I don't mean Omarosa).  Trump stepped in it despite seeing it right in front of him.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Felix da Kat Wed, 08/15/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

Omarosa is a typical opportunistic turn-coat. She's the type who'll change stripes at the drop of a hat if it's in her selfish interest to do so... and she did. She betrayed Trump. She is loyal only to herself. There was never any sense of self-sacrifice for the good of helping the country. I suspect there are others there... Trump must proceed under the assumption that every word he speaks is being recorded and the Whitehouse enemies will try to leverage such recordings for whatever mileage they can get out of it. This is principle #1 in the New York Times School of Hard-ball Journalism (the bastards).  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
youshallnotkill Wed, 08/15/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

Of course Omarosa is a two-bit opportunist and ego driven hustler.

She learned from the best and now beats him at his own game with the drip-drip water torture release of tapes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SwaziRed Wed, 08/15/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

Herr Twitler only hires the best people. Ross. Pruitt. Price. Flynn. Manafort. Gates. DeVos. Perry. Carson. Cohen. The creme de la creme. A veritable who's who of stellar overachievers. Be best!