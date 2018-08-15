Carnage... Everywhere Except Bonds & Bitcoin

So much for the "all is well" signal from yesterday's markets that we pointed out had the stink of a dead-cat-bounce about it...
Big trouble in tech china combined with a major QT redemption day sparked carnage across global markets.
So where to start...
Despite constant imploring that there is no contagion, Commodities (blue), EM FX (orange), Global Systemic Banks (red), World Stocks (grey), & FANG/TATS (pink) all got clubbed like a baby seal...
The only bid in the world was for bonds and bitcoin...
Here are the details.
STOCKS
Global Stocks tumbled to 6-week lows and broke below all key moving averages...
China stocks were a bloodbath after Tencent earnings crushed global hopes...
And while FANGs fell today, TATS (Tencent, Alibaba, Taiwan Semi, Samsung) were crushed...
European stocks suffered as Turkey tensions remain...with all major indices now red on the year...
And EU banking stress sent stocks into a bear market...
Global bank stocks are down 23% from their highs...
EM Stocks entered a bear market...
US Futures show yesterday's dead cat bounce best and the instant reaction to Tencent's earnings... of course the afternoon (with the rest of the world shut) saw the machines ramp stocks on the back of a Turkey headline that did nothing for the lira...
Trannies managed gains intraday but faded into the close, Small Caps and Nasdaq were worst...
Nasdaq bounced off its 50DMA...
The Dow also bounced too...
VIX spiked to almost 17 intraday before pulling back to 15.00...
Tesla tumbled after SEC subpoeana headlines (among other things)...
BONDS
Bunds, JGBs, and USTs were all bid...
The entire UST curve rolled over, with yields now lower on the week...
10Y Treasury yields tumbled to one-month lows...
The UST yield curve plunged back to cycle lows today...
And while the Lira rebounded today, Turkish bonds did not...
CURRENCIES
The dollar index hit a new cycle high...
Back to the same level as the day of the Trump election...
The Turkish Lira bounced (with 3 impulses) but was unable to sustain any trend...
In EM FX, The Rand, Ruble, Real, and all the pesos were pummelled...
Ugly day...
The Argentine Peso was ugly early on but after 3 auctions by CBRA of $781 million (offered over $1.5 billion - "funding secured" by The IMF), they managed to stabilize it, barely...
But it was the Yuan that everyone was watching...
Crashing the Renminbi awfully close to 7.00...
Finally, as chaos spread across global currencies, cryptos rallied (for a change)...
With Bitcoin surging back above $6500...
COMMODITIES
The dollar surge hammered commodities...
Gold and silver were monkeyhammered...
Silver hit a 9 year low on very heavy volume...
Silver at its weakest to gold since Feb 2016...
But Gold futures were panic-traded in Turkey...
Industrial metals were crushed...
Dr. Copper entered a bear market... (NOTE we forget about Copper's PhD in economics when it collapses)...
Finally, before everyone starts on with the "yeah but the US economy is awesome" bullshit... it's not...
Just when the party looks to be getting fun the buy the dippers have to ruin it. I can't wait until that dip becomes a knife!
Ahh... my EKG never looked better than those charts.
In reply to Just when the party looks to… by AynRandObjectivist
Charts up the wazoo.
Is that the same bitcoin that recently broke below
$6,000?
Don't forget the US dollar, dude.
No carnage of hyperinflation
Y E T
In reply to Ahh... my EKG never looked… by J S Bach
Buttmarkets.
In reply to . by francis scott …
If Bitcoin is a store of value, can I get my 30,000 kWh back?
BTC back under 6400. Ooops!
In reply to If Bitcoin is a store of… by duo
That was good! Kind of explains BC doesn't it.
As for the Chinese tech sector collapse... I did my part. I just bought some bluetooth earbuds so I can listen to podcasts without strangling myself with cords and dragging my phone off the bench. So expect those #s to inch up tomorrow.
In reply to If Bitcoin is a store of… by duo
I'm sorry you lost your bitcoin.
In reply to If Bitcoin is a store of… by duo
Time to turn more play money into serious GOLD.
No surge in the $. It was flat today.
Still on target for higher stock prices across all US risk assets
Locked, the fuck, down
New loan programs target home buyers with just 3% down—or less
Bargain time gazprom $4.17
Tricks and antics,
Is what I said would occur and was occurring following the index-break-7mos.-ago
Tricks and antics,
Was yesterday
Any day now! Sure thing! $1M! LAMBO!.... yeah... sure...
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN… by BANKERS-WE ARE…
Most shorted and Tech are going to have a rally to rip the faces off anyone stupid enough to think the top is in
gap open tomorrow followed by a face rip followed by follow-through till the end of the week
we got years of this shit left
gotta get the Money Master re-elected and all and squeeeeeez every last fucking drop of wealth out of this slut
a few weeks ago I would have argued with you. no reason to believe markets will go down. I don't have years to see this shitshow anymore. I fold. walking away from the table. "everybody knows that the war is over, everybody knows that the good guys lost" - L. Cohen.
In reply to Most shorted and Tech is… by Clock Crasher
I'm going cashless society aka had to sell my pm portfolio because I was a total fucking retard.
Going to use my 10 cents on the dollar to build a self sustaining fortress for half a human in the Caribbean.
Mad Monk Mode.
Can't wait to see what happens around the mid terms.
In reply to a few weeks ago I would have… by groundhogday
cause crypto is the shiz on the 3rd world where the illiterate peasants accept bitcoin cash. Except for the crazy kunta tribe, they're all in monero and those little glow in the dark plastic bracelets. .
In reply to I'm going cashless society… by Clock Crasher
Crapple was pumped in the afternoon to keep this shit afloat. Was it buybacks, the PPT, or brilliant "investors" piling into a one-trick pony company at all time highs in the face of an emerging market crisis? You decide.
U have 2 just marvel at these completely fraudulent fucking Fraud markets...no need wondering who the "mystery" "investor" who showed yet AGAIN on the EuroPeon close and at 3:00 est. to stave off that 200 point plus plunge on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index now is there???
Oh and let's not forget the phony paper Gold and Silver bullshit 2day...
laughing all the way to my safes when my ordered PHYSICAL REAL MONEY arrives shortly...
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
I appreciate the vibrant spirit. and yes it was you a month or so ago that claimed you were done with comments. this doesn't end. they win. it is over. unless you are going to go give this death to the money changers personally..... just stop threatening. the money changers don't care about your threats.
In reply to U have 2 just marvel at the… by Kaiser Sousa
you probably don't even own 1 ounce of gold or silver!!!
In reply to U have 2 just marvel at the… by Kaiser Sousa
Has First Majestic been de-listed yet?
I hope first majestic and all miners continue to crater in fantastic fashion. tired of the carrot being held out.
In reply to Has First Majestic been de… by Clock Crasher
If your looking for the minsky moment you're 10 years too late.