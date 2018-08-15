Corporate Profitability Under Pressure As Empire Fed Shows New Orders Slide Further

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:11

Despite a headline beat on the back of 'hope' rising, Empire Fed data shows two disturbing trends - slowing new order growth and collapsing margins as price pressure bites.

Empire Fed New Orders were unable to reach the peak of 2017 and have now faded lower for two straight months...

Additionally, Bloomberg notes that the spread between the New York Fed prices paid index minus the prices received index widened in August for the first time in three months, a sign firms remain under considerable profitability pressure, according to today’s Empire State Survey.

Profitability typically suffers when companies experience a lag between prices paid for inputs and prices received for finished products. The data also show businesses are expecting future prices paid to remain elevated.

Jtrillian Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

People COMPLETELY underestimate what is coming.  If you think your money is safe in 21+ trillion debt backed US Dollars, then you got another thing coming.  All FIAT is going away soon and economics is going to need a big revision in the history books.  In hindsight it will be obvious but VERY FEW see what is coming and ALMOST NONE have prepared for it accordingly. 

To those joking about blood in he streets.  There WILL be blood.  There WILL be starvation.  It is really nothing to laugh about. 

Such things tend to pass when you live beyond your means and future generations, reward TBTF banks, allow corruption to run rampant in the government, and allow extreme wealth inequality to take hold.  The correction, when it comes, is going to be nothing sort of epic.  It will dwarf 2008 and make 1929 look like a cake walk. 

I don't think it's far off now.  There are many signs it's already here. 